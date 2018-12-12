Public Address Word of the Year 2018

The years keep getting weirder, but one thing doesn't change: the Public Address Word of the Year is annually chosen by the people of the internet as the strange light fades into Christmas. Will this year's people's choice be a soothing source of succour, like 2017's Jacindamania? Or a glimpse of the coming dystopia like post-truth? The history goes deep.
This how it works:
- Words are nominated in the discussion for this post. If you want to join in the discussion, you’ll need to register to comment, which will only take a minute. You can make more than one suggestion, but not just reel off all likely contenders in one comment, because that's not really fair. So you can only propose two words or phrases per comment. Try to make a brief argument for your proposed WOTY.
- Eventually, I’ll compile a list of finalists for voting.
- Everyone votes.
- We have a winner!
Did I mention prizes? There are prizes.
Both the first person to propose the winning word and one lucky voter will win a double pass to their choice of shows from Fat Freddy's Drop's boffo summer tour, which runs the length of the motu, from Whangarei to Queenstown, and includes the amazing Western Springs show , featuring not just our friends the Freddies, but Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Norman Jay MBE, Ladi6, Troy Kingi, Silva MC and Logg Cabin. The prizes are fully transferrable, so whether you're spending the summer in Bali or you're just a grinch who can't dance, someone gets to share the love.
Thanks, Fat Freddy's Drop!
Winners will be able to enjoy both beloved, familiar tunes and the new jams they've been rolling out for European audiences:
You don't want to miss this ... so get discussing.
PS: As I've explained in previous years, the law now prevents us giving alcohol as prizes. But I do like to modestly reward the lovely Hadyn Green for his help with the Word of the Year voting forms, and Hadyn really does love the beer, so I'm delighted to say that the excellent new beer shop and tasting room Bottle Stop, in Vinegar Lane, Ponsonby, will be supporting democracy with a brew or two. Thanks Bottle Stop!
Lindsay Vette,
Smocking gun
Grace Millane
Tauranga • Since Nov 2006 • 16 posts Report
David Zanetti,
Web
GDPR. Pretty much every corporate has been spooked and scrambling, and it's part of the focus on "our" data being gathered and used that seems to be swirling around this year.
Since Aug 2014 • 6 posts Report
caycos,
Neve.
Her birth being a pretty defining moment both in NZ and globally..
Wellington • Since Jan 2009 • 29 posts Report
Tony Kennedy,
Brexit. (as in total clusterfuck)
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 224 posts Report
Sandra Bowden,
Canadians go home!
Auckland • Since Dec 2014 • 2 posts Report
Thomas Beagle,
Email Web Twitter
Collusion. As a US cultural colony I'm sure we've all heard that one too much.
New Zealand • Since Nov 2007 • 45 posts Report
Thomas Beagle,
Email Web Twitter
Fascism.
(A depressing thought that fascism might be the word of the year in 2018.)
New Zealand • Since Nov 2007 • 45 posts Report
Omni-shambles,
Omni-shambles.
Because omni-shambles.
Huapai • Since Dec 2018 • 1 posts Report
Rowan Crawford,
Web Twitter
Birds Aren't Real — because this is the year that Poe's Law has taken a hell of a beating.
Auckland • Since Oct 2008 • 27 posts Report
KathrynB,
1.
#metoonz
These are the NZ stories
2. Freezepeach
We heard a lot from right-wingers claiming free speech for racists, misogynists, and nazis this year and ,sadly, I expect a lot more next year.
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 12 posts Report
Andre,
Web
E scooter
New Zealand • Since May 2009 • 347 posts Report
Brent Jackson,
metoo
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 611 posts Report
Richard Derham,
Email Web
Lime
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 7 posts Report
Brent Jackson,
Reeferendum - such a great pun
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 611 posts Report
Andre,
Web
Soymon Bridges
New Zealand • Since May 2009 • 347 posts Report
JLM,
Email Twitter
Wicked. In all its senses
Judy Martin's southern sl… • Since Apr 2007 • 239 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Grift.
Because Donald and friends.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19565 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
For word (or phrase) of the year I nominate:
'Virtue signalling' - strongly used by the inadequate to deflect self-judgement.
Plus a special mention to the punctuation mark of the year : !
aka the humble exclamation mark, the screamer, a slammer if you like - once of a solitary persuasion, they now cluster round the end of sentences like so many rubberneckers at an accident!!!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7766 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Fortnite.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19565 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
How about 'Ross Asset Management'
or am I mixing my scandals and years...?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7766 posts Report
Luke Williamson,
Woke
TERF
Warkworth • Since Oct 2007 • 296 posts Report
Andy Williams,
Bridgesticulation
feeble pointing the finger across the chasm that separates privileged butthurt from reality
Nelson • Since Dec 2018 • 1 posts Report
Joshua Arbury,
Web
What about "Coalition"?
For two reasons:
1) The first true MMP coalition government has held up better than most people expected.
2) NZ First's obsession with calling is a coalition government, instead of a "Labour led" government.
Auckland • Since May 2009 • 236 posts Report
mark taslov,
incel
centrist
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2254 posts Report
mr pharmacist,
Loose leaf.
Since Oct 2014 • 2 posts Report