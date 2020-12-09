Public Address Word of the Year 2020: Discussion and nomination

In the normal course of things, I launch the Public Address Word of the Year with a post looking back at all the previous winners. But 2020 patently has not been a normal year, so I'll skip that part. (You can still check the record here if you like.)
I've made a change to this, the korero phase, too. It's a given that our thoughts will revolve around a particular global phenomenon this year, so you'll only be able to nominate one word per post. And three in total.
For the same reason, I've tweaked the prize criteria. Traditionally, the first person to nominate the winning word has won one of our prizes. This year, I'll draw the nomination prize from the top 10 words in the final vote, so you'll have a chance to win even if you're not in in the first few minutes of nominating. It's a bit like how they changed the four-try bonus point in rugby to make it worth continuing to chuck the ball around.
So you, the readers, nominate words in this discussion. After two or three days of the korero, I'll cull the nominations into a long list for the public vote. As ever, there will be a prize drawn at random from everyone who votes.
Regarding those prizes, I'm delighted to say that Nura has come to the party again and we'll have two pairs of the new Nuraloop in-ear earphones to give away. They're the on-the-go version of the original Nuraphone smart headphones. They really are the thing for briefly, mercifully blocking out the news of the day and embracing the healing power of music. Although you could also listen to podcasts.
Righto, I'm wearied by the effort of writing a whole blog post without using any potential nominee words, so it's over to you all now. Give it heaps.
Felix Geiringer,
COVID-19 and/or the Coronavirus, obvs.
New Zealand • Since Aug 2014 • 35 posts Report
Felix Geiringer,
Social distancing
New Zealand • Since Aug 2014 • 35 posts Report
Felix Geiringer,
Lockdown
New Zealand • Since Aug 2014 • 35 posts Report
Pete Sime,
Email Twitter
Bloomfield
Dunedin • Since Apr 2008 • 171 posts Report
Pete Sime,
Email Twitter
Assisted dying
Dunedin • Since Apr 2008 • 171 posts Report
Pete Sime,
Email Twitter
Reeferendum
Dunedin • Since Apr 2008 • 171 posts Report
Nic Murray,
Grim
Wellington • Since Dec 2018 • 1 posts Report
Jean Hughes,
denier
Mangere • Since Nov 2006 • 88 posts Report
Jean Hughes,
virus
Mangere • Since Nov 2006 • 88 posts Report
Fiona Mckenzie,
Bubble
Christchurch • Since Jun 2015 • 15 posts Report
Jon Hull,
Be kind
Since Dec 2020 • 2 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
Kindness
Because I'd rather name this year for the good thing that came from it
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4459 posts Report
John Farrell,
Covidiot
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 497 posts Report
Jean Hughes,
conspiracy
Mangere • Since Nov 2006 • 88 posts Report
Mark Easterbrook,
Bubble
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 264 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Pivot
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3214 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
The Rona
MIQ
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3214 posts Report
ChrisB,
Go hard, go early
Auckland • Since Sep 2007 • 9 posts Report
RJ,
Unprecedented
Wellington • Since Dec 2020 • 1 posts Report
Nik Dirga,
Web
Lockdown seems the only real choice.
Auckland • Since Jan 2009 • 26 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
QR code
Level 1
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3214 posts Report
Hebe,
Pandemic
Covid
Washing the groceries
Christchurch • Since May 2011 • 2899 posts Report
Mark Easterbrook,
Doomscrolling
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 264 posts Report
Matthew Hooton,
Has to be about Covid, and ideally one which will last in the language. So, how about: GenCovid
Auckland • Since Aug 2007 • 195 posts Report
chris fowlie,
Web Twitter
Vote Yes
Auckland • Since Jan 2010 • 14 posts Report