Public Address Word of the Year 2019: Korero phase

In an unreliable, strange and confusing world, Public Address is proud to present a measure of comfort and stability by annually asking everyone what words or phrases sum up the year that's been – and then giving some of them consumer goods as prizes for being clever or simply lucky.
Well, it's that time again.
Will this year’s people’s choice be a soothing source of succour, like 2018's kindness or 2017’s Jacindamania? Or a glimpse of the coming dystopia like post-truth? The history goes deep: past winners include "munted", "quaxing", "metadata" and, of course, "twatcock".
This how it works:
- Words are nominated in the discussion for this post. If you want to join in the discussion, you’ll need to register to comment, which will only take a minute. You can make more than one suggestion, but not just reel off all likely contenders in one comment, because that’s not really fair. So you can only propose two words or phrases per comment. Try to make a brief argument for your proposed WOTY.
- Eventually, I’ll compile a list of finalists for voting.
- Everyone votes.
- We have a winner!
There are prizes. Seriously good prizes.
As usual, there are two main prizes: one for the first reader to propose the eventual winning word in the discussion below, and one drawn at random from all the people who vote. I'm delighted to say that this year each of those people will receive a pair of Nuraphones.
These are like no headphones or earphones you've ever tried: they're both headphones and earphones. And they customise their sound to your own personal ears (the setup phase is actually kind of fun). But anyway, I'll let Posdnuos from De La Soul explain:
Thanks so much to the team at Nura for coming to the party. Aussies, you're okay.
Thomas Beagle,
Email Web Twitter
Impeachment of course.
And I want to include "reeferendum" because I like it so much.
New Zealand • Since Nov 2007 • 48 posts Report
David Hood,
Climate Strike
because we are not living under rocks
and
protofascism
because there is so much around in the decline of grand empires.
Dunedin • Since May 2007 • 1445 posts Report
Thomas Beagle,
Email Web Twitter
Then there's good old "climate change" which is going to be the term of the decade, if not the century.
New Zealand • Since Nov 2007 • 48 posts Report
Soon Lee,
Web Twitter
Boomer
Auckland • Since Apr 2013 • 142 posts Report
bob daktari,
Email Web Twitter
phrases:
They Are Us
Freedom of Speech
auckland • Since Dec 2006 • 538 posts Report
chris fowlie,
Web Twitter
Christchurch
Auckland • Since Jan 2010 • 11 posts Report
chris fowlie,
Web Twitter
Ok Boomer!
Auckland • Since Jan 2010 • 11 posts Report
chris fowlie,
Web Twitter
And "Reeferendum" gets a vote from me too please. I like how implies an end to reefer madness (a stretch, but I live in hope)
Auckland • Since Jan 2010 • 11 posts Report
JLM,
Email Twitter
Same as last year. Rangitahi. Because it is the youth who have to deal with the shit we have created and they are stepping up.
Judy Martin's southern sl… • Since Apr 2007 • 240 posts Report
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
"woke" as an insult
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2608 posts Report
James Ting-Edwards,
Bit sad about this but...
"Meme war" for the online face of conflicts that have touched NZ and places around the world.
Or "weaponised media" for similar reasons.
Since Aug 2015 • 10 posts Report
James Ting-Edwards, in reply to
How about #FreezePeach ?
Since Aug 2015 • 10 posts Report
Ross Bell,
Email Web
14 grams
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 169 posts Report
richard maclean,
Narrative. This pretentious wank-word has been used by seemingly everyone in the media this year.
wellington • Since Nov 2008 • 9 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
Demonstrably
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 501 posts Report
Ben Torkington,
Tremain: to keep your job even though you’ve been an insensitive racist shitheel
(This will depend on the outcome of the ODT’s process, which we’re assured shouldn’t take long)
Warkworth • Since Nov 2009 • 1 posts Report
Job Jesse Rustenhoven,
How dare you!
Since Feb 2009 • 2 posts Report
KathrynB,
As-Salaam-Alaikum
As much as I dislike labelling any single event as 'changing NZ for ever,' I think the terrorist attack on March 15 did. One of the many longterm effects is that non-Muslim New Zealanders now know so much more about Islam and many have befriended members of the Muslim community in their neighbourhood. The greeting 'As-Salaam-Alaikum' is now part of our lexicon.
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 13 posts Report
Simon Bennett,
'Greta' – verb: to pour opprobrium upon the powerful
'Granular' whatever the f*** it means – I’m hearing it all the time.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 170 posts Report
inksong,
Surveillance Capitalism
Auckland • Since Oct 2008 • 2 posts Report
Troy Michie,
Simon Bridges was recently 'Kim Hilled' live on air. (Or Him Killed to be more literal)
Hamilton • Since Dec 2019 • 2 posts Report
Kyle MacDonald,
Email Web Twitter
“Oregano”
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 82 posts Report
Troy Michie,
'Bluntly' when referring to the cannabis legalisation question.
Hamilton • Since Dec 2019 • 2 posts Report
GlenM,
Madness - because the world seems filled with it
Compassion - because NZ was filled with it post Christchurch, and even now too
Auckland • Since Dec 2019 • 1 posts Report
Andre,
Web
Climate crisis, extinction rebellion
New Zealand • Since May 2009 • 364 posts Report