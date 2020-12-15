Public Address Word of the Year 2020: The Vote!

It's that time again! You can now vote for the Word of the Year 2020. Thanks very much to all the people who nominated for the long list in the form below, and to Hadyn Green for his good work in getting the voting form together for another year. As he has noted on the form, there has been a hell of a lot of 2020 to be thinking about.

As previously noted, thanks go to Nura for our prizes this year. There's a pair of the amazing Nuraloop earphones for one lucky voter, and I'll give another pair to the nominee of one of the Top 10 words in the final vote. All you need to do is vote – and tell your friends!

NB: You may find that the "submit" button is obscured at the bottom of the embedded voting form. Just scroll down within the form to show it. If that doesn't work for you, or if the embed isn't displaying well on your phone, here's a direct link to the voting form itself.