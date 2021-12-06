Public Address Word of the Year 2021: Discussion and nomination

It's that time again! Time to find the word or phrase that conjures, captures or sums up 2021. What'll it be? Last year's Public Address Word of the Year winner, "doomscrolling", made it all the way to The Guardian but is hardly heard now.

This is how it works: you, the readers, nominate words in this discussion. After two or three days of the korero, I’ll cull the nominations into a long list for the public vote.

As ever, there will be one prize drawn at random from everyone who votes. The other prize is for the people who nominate words and phrases in in this discussion. I'll draw the nomination prize from the top 10 words in the final vote, so you’ll have a chance to win even if you’re not in in the first few minutes of nominating.

I'm keeping the changes I made last year to the korero phase of Word of the Year: you’ll only be able to nominate one word per post. And three in total.

I'm pleased and grateful that the good people at Nura are back again with the prize niceness (it's us and the All Blacks, really). They've given me two pairs of this year's NuraTrue wireless earbuds, which I think are their best product yet. (Not just me, to be fair: here's the five-star review from TechRadar and the 9/10 from Tech Advisor.)

I'm also delighted to welcome aboard my favourite little craft brewery North End Brewing of Waikanae, who make beer with love, enterprise and and originality. The law these days prevents us giving away alcohol as prizes, but you can be assured that by making me and our Chief Voting Form Officer Hadyn Green just a little little happier, North End is very much helping this thing get to air.