Public Address Word of the Year 2021: Discussion and nomination

It's that time again! Time to find the word or phrase that conjures, captures or sums up 2021. What'll it be? Last year's Public Address Word of the Year winner, "doomscrolling", made it all the way to The Guardian but is hardly heard now.
This is how it works: you, the readers, nominate words in this discussion. After two or three days of the korero, I’ll cull the nominations into a long list for the public vote.
As ever, there will be one prize drawn at random from everyone who votes. The other prize is for the people who nominate words and phrases in in this discussion. I'll draw the nomination prize from the top 10 words in the final vote, so you’ll have a chance to win even if you’re not in in the first few minutes of nominating.
I'm keeping the changes I made last year to the korero phase of Word of the Year: you’ll only be able to nominate one word per post. And three in total.
I'm pleased and grateful that the good people at Nura are back again with the prize niceness (it's us and the All Blacks, really). They've given me two pairs of this year's NuraTrue wireless earbuds, which I think are their best product yet. (Not just me, to be fair: here's the five-star review from TechRadar and the 9/10 from Tech Advisor.)
I'm also delighted to welcome aboard my favourite little craft brewery North End Brewing of Waikanae, who make beer with love, enterprise and and originality. The law these days prevents us giving away alcohol as prizes, but you can be assured that by making me and our Chief Voting Form Officer Hadyn Green just a little little happier, North End is very much helping this thing get to air.
cushla,
freedumb!
Thomas Beagle,
Vaxxed!
With that spelling. And I chose it over "double-vaxxed" because... less is more.
Mark Easterbrook,
Lockdown
It's boring but inescapable (both as a WOTY candidate and as a lived experience).
Soon Lee,
Delta
"It was first detected in India in late 2020. The Delta variant was named on 31 May 2021" And it's been part of our (in Aotearoa & globally) daily discussion for a big part of this year.
Michelle Walmsley,
Omikron. Different spelling to the variant because it’s the video game with David Bowie and his music in it. Apparently it’s not very good but it’s gotta be better than COVID.
JackElder,
NFT
Lindsay Vette,
Vaccine Certificate
Freedom
Mandate
Troy Michie,
'Circle jerking mendicants' in reference to the TPU and associated hangers-on.
Astro Puss,
Cluxon
mandysimpson,
Contactless
Simon Grigor,
Metaverse
Simon Grigor,
Vax
andin,
Lockdown
Delwyn Masters,
Mahi (as in, "Aucklanders have been doing the mahi on behalf of New Zealand").
Russell Brown, in reply to
Lindsay, I've removed your fourth suggestion - read the rules above. You're also supposed to make each nomination in a separate comment, but I guess I can let you off with that.
Matt Godfrey,
Covidiot
Peter Smith,
Traffic Light
Alfie,
Numpties.
I know I should feel more inclusive but man, this really has been the year where every village idiot discovered their inner megaphone.
JR,
Variant
Carol Stewart,
Mask
Carol Stewart,
Mandates
JR,
Booster
cindy baxter,
Antivaxx
Vaxxed
Freedumb
JR,
Jab
Ian Dalziel,
Kindness
