The hard road to a cycle-friendly city

Anyone who follows me on Twitter will be aware that there is something of a controversy about new cycleways in central Auckland suburbs. I've sat down a couple of times to try and write a proper post about it, but there's been just too much noise, too many documents to link to, too much palaver to parse.
But let's have a go. I've noted here before the privileged position of Auckland's central suburbs with respect to new cycle infrastructure. We're getting the lot, while the south still waits for a single safe route into town. But it's become clear in recent weeks that that also means we get to see how difficult creeping into the cycle age can be.
The current controversy centres on two separate projects a kilometre apart. The first, Route 2, is the upgrade to Richmond Road, which runs through West Lynn shops, a beloved destination of modern Grey Lynn's relatively wealthy, ostensibly liberal population.
Route 2 wasn't a cycleway-first project. Cycle lanes were incorporated as part of a project to calm traffic through the West Lynn shopping centre and deal with a couple of dangerous intersections – both things that residents wanted.
It's been painful. Work near the shops started in July and it's not quite finished yet. Retailers there have experienced a fairly sharp drop in business, which isn't surprising, and Auckland Transport didn't seem to do a lot to ease the pain. It might all have been worth it had the result been stellar. But ... it wasn't.
Simon Wilson at The Spinoff wrote a lacerating assessment of the project (or rather, just the part of the project that runs through the shopping centre). While reasonable people might disagree on some of his criticisms of the traffic design, I think it's evident that AT's failure to employ an urban designer to guide the placemaking elements – this was supposed to create a village, remember – has been critical.
But here's the thing. The West Lynn business owners have been talking to AT. Like grown-ups, they've agreed a way forward, which includes the construction of off-road spaces that better meet the project's aspirations to make more of a village of a strip that's too much of a thoroughfare. AT will also fund a promotion for the shopping centre, to be called Lemonade. (You can take your own guess as to what the name signifies.)
Moreover, other parts of the project – especially the new roundabout at the Peel Street bend on Richmond – have been widely welcomed. The new cycle path up the hill from that bend to the shops, running across existing wide berms, looks great.
But you possibly haven't heard about those things. And that's largely because of what's been going on a kilometre away over on Route 1, which runs along Surrey Crescent and Old Mill and Garnet Roads. A group of people have "occupied" a traffic island on the route, demanding that the whole, partly-constructed cycleway be torn up. A recent lawyer's letter to AT on behalf of the same people further demands that the Richmond Road works also be destroyed and that all cycle infrastructure construction in Auckland be halted until their not-at-all clear demands are met. The West Lynn business owners I've spoken to really want these people to go away and stop purporting to speak for them.
I won't go into the detail of the occupiers' objections, because they're often contradictory and generally rely on misleading statements in the first place (for example, the claim that most trees will be cut down, when in fact 18 trees of the 164 on the route will be removed or replaced – three of them are actually dead – and AT will plant 36 more, for a net gain of 18 trees). And sometimes they're flat-out bizarre. I've been accused to being secretly in the pay of the cycling lobby and, more spectacularly, of being party to a United Nations-led conspiracy to impose world government in the name of environmentalism.
But I am assured that there are rational residents with genuine concerns about the Westmere route, who would like a constructive solution that works for everyone. The first thing they could do is stand well clear of the occupiers.
The chief concern seems to be that much of the northbound cycleway runs across the very wide grass berms along those roads. Some people feel that's unsafe. It's not straightforward – some local submitters during AT's consultations last year favoured that approached, because it so clearly separates riders from cars.
But let's say the berm paths aren't right for Garnet Road. There is a pretty good fix for that. As a former tram route, it's very wide. So wide, in fact, that if the flush median (the wide, painted central strip) was removed, there would be room for separated cycleways running inside the parked cars in both directions.
So why wasn't that offered as an option in the first place? Well, primarily because in addition to saying they wanted to keep parking, residents said they also wanted to keep the flush median. So when options were offered by AT during the last five-week consultation, there were but two: Option A (berm cycleways on one side, only 40 parks lost on the whole route) and Option B (fully protected cycleways, 120 parks lost). And the median was taken as a given.
I think there's a lesson there for AT. You can't say AT didn't consult on this project. There have been three rounds of consultation, the second of which included public open days. But the final choice became less a matter of compromise than simply compromised. It ended up being about car parking, rather than amenity.
If some residents (it's important to note that others residents have been enthusiastic about the prospect of a safe cycleway which runs past the local primary school) have been very exercised about it all, there's a reason why biking advocates are exercised too. This isn't just a pin stuck in a map, it's a key link in a cycleway that will run from K Road to Point Chevalier – where it will then connect to the Waterview paths (and on to the Manukau Harbour) and the northwestern cycleway. It's a gamebreaker. The principal of Point Chevalier primary school is very keen to see an offshoot to his school, where 200 kids ride every day.
The halt in construction on Garnet Road – and the ignition of a certain viral rhetoric – threatens the whole thing. It's critical.
It's critical also because getting things right on these first paths will help enormously as a citywide network expands.
The next place where these issues play out is Karangahape Road. In contrast to West Lynn, where AT forgot about amenity, K Road is almost a matter of too much amenity. It's a fully-designed upgrade to the strip, with widened footpaths, excellent integrated cycle paths and a general invitation for people on the strip to get out and enjoy it.
But that will entail a huge construction job, one that will take at least nine months and, at worst, 18 months. That's a really hard thing for the small businesses along the road. Some may not survive. I've seen some dismissive comments from cycle advocates about that, but it can't be dismissed.
Somehow, AT has to learn as it goes and develop practices that minimise the impact on local business as the city's rollout expands. There is plenty of evidence that cycle infrastructure brings people to retail centres. As Bruce Morris writes in a nuanced post I think everyone should read, the nearly-complete cycle-friendly upgrade in Mt Albert is the culmination of a long and painful trek to a better future for a strip that was dying a degrading death. He points out that the new centre, with its upgraded train station, will now be an attractive place to live, and for residential development. Many more people will be within walking distance of those shops in years to come. But it's been tough getting there for those same businesses.
Also worth a read: this account of the redvelopment of Edgeware Village in Christchurch. It saw all the usual controversies and objections, but they're out the other side now and walkers and cyclists are safer, traffic is slower – and retail businesses are beginning to reap the benefits.
It's hard not to get upset by the sheer incoherence of some of the anti-cycle activism in Auckland's inner western suburbs. The personal attacks and allegations are quite poisonous at times. But it is a learning experience: and surely things can't get any worse than this.
And no, there's no going back on cycle infrastructure. Not when the number of cyclists killed on New Zealand roads has tripled this year. When the number of kids riding to school has plummeted 80% in the last 25 years. When a good man died in Te Atatu last week, on a stretch of road residents have begged AT to make safer. And when we have no choice but to cut our carbon emissions if we want a viable world for our grandchildren. But we should make sure every painful lesson getting there is not wasted.
Greg Wood,
On behalf of all of the moderate, frustrated parents who give a shit about *all* of the issues – including having to repeatedly try to decode the signs and explain to kids that protest is ok, but lying and attacking people sucks – I'd like to say thank you for this post.
Northshoreguynz,
Given the crap you've had to put up with on Twitter, a very restrained post, Russell.
James Littlewood*,
Am I right in thinking that driveways are the hardest things for cycle lanes?
Island Bay, Garnet Rd.
Patrick Morgan, in reply to
Good question, James. I'd say the hardest thing is managing change - whether it's to a street layout, shopping area, driveways or parking, Councils need to have their act together, make a compelling case for change, talk it through with all affected people, take feedback on board, adjust the plan, and implement it carefully. Best guide to this is Streetfight, by Janette Sadik-Khan. https://www.amazon.com/Streetfight-Handbook-Revolution-Janette-Sadik-Khan/dp/0525429840
Bart Janssen,
I think part of the problem is we are in unknown territory.
New Zealand isn't The Netherlands and Auckland IS hilly and most importantly kiwis LOVE their cars.
So changing our roads to try and attract people to cycling and walking really is an unknown country. Yes we can learn form Copenhagen and Utrecht but some of their solutions are not appropriate for NZ.
AT will get it wrong. And for all that consultation is lovely and important the public will also get it wrong. We have to be willing to try things and if it's wrong then we have to suck up our egos and fix it.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
This is pretty much what I think. Coming down like a ton of bricks on AT for getting something new a bit wrong isn't helping anyone, and it needs to develop skills and practices for taking the public along on these projects.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep.
Carol Green,
Email Web Twitter
Phil Twyford posted on Facebook a few days ago about John Bonner, the cyclist who was killed in Te Atatu last week. One of the 'occupy' people used his post as an invitation to hijack the comment thread and further their agenda.
I nearly went nuclear in response, but I thought better of it and deleted my incomplete reply because I have some sensitivity.
That they will jump on every opportunity, including extremely inappropriate ones, shows how far they are willing to push their batshit ideas.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I've butted heads with them in the past and seen a similar screaming lack of empathy. I won't go into it here – I'm trying to not make this conversation about them – but it was pretty awful.
Bart Janssen,
There is also another problem that has to be addressed.
We need to get people to understand that the life of a cyclist really is important.
That should be obvious but at the moment too many people are not behaving as if cyclists lives are important at all.
To some degree I can understand the purely selfish attitude that says being allowed to park ones car on the street is more important than a cyclist's life - because it's simply selfish. Unless someone you love is a cyclist it really doesn't matter if a cyclist dies because they had to ride in the same place as the trucks so that your car can sit on the side of the road instead of in your garage. It is selfish but selfish is normal.
In the same way the impatient drivers who pass too close and too fast or cut cyclists off or use cycle lanes as a shortcut are simply selfish and they don't care if a cyclist they don't know or care about personally is killed or horribly crippled.
The one I can't understand is the equation they use at AT and at NZTA.
That's the equation that calculates the average reduction in travel time that is equal to a cyclist's life.
That's the equation that was used to decide that drivers in Te Atatu should be allowed to get home a minute earlier and that the cost of a few cyclists lives was an acceptable trade.
We really do need to change our culture.
stever@cs.waikato.ac.nz, in reply to
Yes...AT are learning...and you learn nothing unless you try, make mistakes, and try to do better next time.
I've been cycling (again) in London recently...and though it is of course very different from Auckland there are some lessons there too, the main one being that once you get through the painful part, people really respond positively, and suddenly you have cycle traffic-jams (surely the mark of success for a traffic planner :) ). The CSs (Cycle Superhighways) are amazing...but very expensive, and worth every penny.
Carol Green, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep, sorry Russell. I think I just wanted to say that out loud. It's been a tough week.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Here in Chchch, they are going to start fining people for parking on the grass berms – even on the streets (like ours) that they narrowed by almost two metres to create the new wider berms – this widening also makes a once easily traversable street effectively one way if there are cars parked on both sides (or you have to go at a crawl to pass oncoming cars and not take off wing mirrors) – no room for cyclists on this road and the new pavements are hard up against the property frontage so iittle leeway for cars emerging to avoid passersby .
Hard to know what they were aiming for with all the ‘improvements’ – no one has gained anything but more weed laden berms to mow for the council.
Ian Dalziel,
also on Chchch cycling:
https://www.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/99761000/christchurch-city-council-survey-suggests-commuter-behaviour-changing-because-of-cycleways
JessicaRose,
As a board member with a remit to provide both increased and safer transport options, I can say that this principal might be in for some very happy news care of Albert Eden LB.
Glen Koorey, in reply to
Web Twitter
I'd say what they're aiming for is a slower residential street so that people don't use them as racetracks or rat-runs. Have to wait a bit until the oncoming car has gone past, so that you can get through? Great, a local street should be like an extension of your driveway. And if it's slowed down enough (and ideally a 30km/h speed limit added to it), and unnecessary through-traffic is discouraged away, then people cycling can quite happily ride in the traffic lane. That's pretty much the philosophy behind the neighbourhood greenways for cycling - we opened another one in Christchurch today.
Glen Koorey, in reply to
Web Twitter
It's important to realise too that the Netherlands of this world didn't get it right the first time either. What you often see over there is second-generation (if not 3rd- or 4th-generation) infrastructure, refined over time as they have seen what works and what doesn't (and they still keep testing and tweaking).
We have the advantage of being able to borrow some of this insight for our own stuff, but it still needs a lot of "NZ-ising". In just the 3 or so years that we have been building new-style cycleways, I have to say that the design standard has been improving as each one comes out. And we already have a 2nd-generation separated cycleway in Christchurch, where Ilam Rd has been redone from the 2013 original layout.
william blake,
The transport experts put in five traffic pacifiers out in Titirangi mainly due to having four schools off the same feeder road but also partly due to a petition that circulated stating that boy racers were attaining speeds of over 300 kph. It is west Auckland but..Anyway the sleeping policeman at the roundabout was so steep that you had to stop before driving up it and the third hump down the hill was next to a speed camera, interfering with revenue, so they both had to go. The practice of slowing stuff down still seems to be in its infancy.
Glenn Pearce,
Web
It seems like every cycleway in this city has a different design/approach. Some of them are not even instantly recognizable as cycleways to be quite honest.
Could we not take the time to come up with a standard template approach and only vary from that when absolutely necessary?
Seems to me if would a lot safer (drivers know a cycleway when they see one) and cheaper to build and importantly maintain.
We've got concrete, tarseal, pavers.
We've got about 5 different types of flexi posts, planter boxes, rubber separators, concrete separators, no separation.
We've got pink, rainbow, long blocks of solid kermit, short pieces of kermit, different colours of kermit, no kermit.
We've got in berm, inside parked carks, outside parked cars, no parking.
We've got raised platforms at road crossings, we've got paths that go back onto the road at crossings.
We've got single direction, we've got bi-direction, got shared cycle/pedestrian.
We've got against the traffic flow, with the traffic flow.
Seems a very expensive way for AT to "learn".
Aaron Schiff, in reply to
As a relatively inexperienced cyclist, I completely agree with this. I'm often left wondering "where am I supposed to go now?". This list of inconsistencies is just the beginning. There must be a dozen different styles of shared path, for example.
Ian Dalziel,
Bring back bells on bikes...
Moz, in reply to
Web
Can I suggest that the territory you're in is called "ignorance" and your options are learning from the experience of others, or making the same mistakes as they did? There is a huge amount of research and experience available on this, as on so many other topics. There is almost certainly information about what's happening, what's planned and why, if you looked for it.
The same is true of everywhere outside the Netherlands. People still cycle. Portland, Sydney, London, San Franciso FFS. Auckland is unique just like all the other cities are.
My experience, and understanding of the research, is that dependence isn't love, and people "choosing" to use the only viable option doesn't indicate commitment. What a lot of people have is an entirely reasonable fear that changes designed to make driving slower and more difficult will not be countered by improvements to other transport modes that offset them.
Especially when powerful people say 'there will be winners and losers", the powerless people have good cause to expect that the powerful will win and they will lose. Again.
Moz,
Web
Changing transport modes across a city is hard. You'll get resistance from all quarters as well as unexpected support. And people will make mistakes. It takes time, and effort, and long periods of quietly grinding away by dedicated people.
I'm just glad to hear about the improvements. And grateful to the people doing the work.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
The point is that folks jumping in and saying "but they did it this way in X so it must work in Auckland" just isn't helpful.
Auckland has a low population and an even lower density than most exemplars.
Our solutions can learn from other cities but odds are they will be unique to Auckland in the end - we need to accept that it will take some fiddling around to get it right.
It also worth remembering that we are doing this at a different time to most other cities - e-bikes are a game changer that will change cycle path design at the same time as they enable more access. Cars are different now, a mix of stupidly big SUVs and hybrids is changing driving as much as it changes the cycling environment.
That doesn't excuse some obvious stuff ups - nobody should think a 1 metre wide cycle path defined by a white line is reasonable.
So yeah I stand by the statement that Auckland will need unique solutions that are going to be different and that will take effort.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Can I suggest you try not being unnecessarily rude?
I said "part" and I meant "part". Making the same mistakes as everywhere else is not smart but neither is assuming things that work in one place can be transplanted to Auckland and will work exactly the same.
AT, NZTA, Bike Auckland, Gen zero and the others engaged in this are all aware of that things will need to be fitted to Auckland. The problem is the public isn't as aware both of the experiences in other cities and the problems of adaptation.
