The remarkable rise of Michael Avenatti

The roiling, leaking, chaotic, corrupt White House of the current US presidency has delivered a succession of remarkable figures into the public eye. Nearly all of them are fools, grotesques or both.
But one new face is clearly neither: Michael Avenatti. Before he first presented as the lawyer for Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, last month (yes, it was only last month), Avenatti was merely a very successful California litigator – having, to take one example, successfully represented the plaintiffs in a massive $US454 million class action against a medical equipment firm.
And until then, Daniels herself had seemed buffeted, compromised and powerless, no matter the substance of her claims. Since then Avenatti has, from what seemed a relatively weak starting point (that Trump never co-signed Daniels' NDA), completely reframed what her case is about.
Avenatti is no stranger to the media business – he defended Paris Hilton in a $10 million defamation suit and he represented the plaintiff in an intellectual property claim again the producers of The Apprentice, Mark Burnett and Donald Trump, achieving what is thought to be a substantial settlement for his client.
He has lately engineered news events that have little to do with what might happen in court: sharing pictures of his client taking a lie-detector test some years ago, going on The View to present a years-after-the-fact artist's impression of the man Daniels says threatened her if she didn't shut up about her relationship with Trump. He brought Daniels to Cohen's court fixture for no other reason than to get her in front of the cameras for another day.
In person, he's what we refer to in the trade as "good talent". He's confident, available and speaks in exciting headlines. As he noted a day ago to Brian Stetler of CNN's media show Reliable Sources, he appears on a lot of TV news shows because they keep inviting him to appear.
One one level, it's patter – if he appears on several news shows in a day, he'll speak mostly the same lines. But he has also been basically right about everything so far. He was remorselessly baiting Trump's erstwhile "personal lawyer" Michael Cohen – and confidently predicting that Cohen would not be loyal to Trump – before the FBI raided Cohen's premises.
Last week, he told CNN's Erin Burnett that "the worst is yet to come" in the case and that it was "a near certainty" that Cohen would "roll over on the President".
Two days later, Trump (responding to similar speculation in the New York Times) railed on Twitter:
It was not, Avenatti observed in subsequent interviews, the action of a man with nothing to hide.
A day ago, he appeared on CNN's media show Reliable Sources and predicted that Fox News host Sean Hannity's ties to Cohen would prove fair more extensive than Hannity is currently admitting:
Hours before, The Guardian revealed that Hannity has a hitherto undisclosed (and partially taxpayer-subsidised) $90 million property portfolio, casting an interesting light on the Fox host's claim that he might merely have asked Cohen about property at some point.
But Avenatti has gone further than that. Last week he predicted that the Cohen investigation "could result in either [Trump's] impeachment or resignation from the White House" (at 08:50 in this interview).
This week, he upgraded that prediction.
"There’s no question that Michael Cohen knows where many, many bodies are buried,” Avenatti said. "They’re going to turn him, and when they turn him, the president is going to be in a very, very bad place. And I’m going to make a prediction now. I do not think the president will serve out his term."
He was drawn further on that prediction in his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, venturing that:
The dominos have alreadystarted to fall, and I truly believe that this is the achilles heel of the President. He has trusted a moron with his innermost secrets. And the problem is that he has surrounded himself in his adult life with people that are incompetent and the chickens are going to come home to roost.
It's straight-up bullying – or rather, in a era of unprecedented political-media bullying, a much tougher kid has entered the playground.
So what's Avenatti's long game? In the last 30 seconds of the Maher interview, he's asked whether he has any plans for a political career of his own. And he very much does not say no.
It must be noted that America in 2018 is a country with no agreed set of facts to unite over. Tens of millions of people are seeing a very different picture on Fox News and hearing another narrative on talk radio. The idea that something so bad could occur as to force Trump to vacate the office is still notional, given what he's already survived. But if Michael Avenatti does, as he says he will be able to, depose both Michael Cohen and Donald Trump in the next 60 to 90 days, it will be impossible not to watch.
John Morrison,
I thought he overreached earlier, but he hasn't so far. I hope his predictions come true.
A question about your line
How do you think this sad state of affairs has come about?
Cromwell
Russell Brown, in reply to
Years of decline into partisan media, accelerated by the appearance of a candidate who simply has no concept of truth.
I mean, Giuliani yesterday doubled down on his claim that Hillary Clinton was nowhere to be seen at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. There are not only hundreds of pictures of her there, there are multiple pictures of her there with Giuliani.
I've been watching US cable news shows on YouTube over the past few nights and I can't be bothered with the more partisan shows on MSNBC in particular (Lawrence O'Donnell is a windbag and even Maddow strains my patience these days). But they're at least reasonably grounded in observable reality ...
Auckland
Roger, in reply to
That; and the partisan courts, the partisan government agencies and partisan politics all the way down to school boards.
Auckland • Since Jun 2007 • 177 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Are you suggesting that voting might not be the best way to select judges and election officials?
America is what it is because of the enormous amount of democracy. And freedom. They're ... well, obviously not great, because Trump is busy making them great again, but at least they're free and democratic.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1073 posts Report
Moz,
Actually, someone should plant that one in the Don's head: when you've made Amerikkka great again, will you resign?
If Bush the Lesser can declare "Mission Accomplished", surely Trump can declare "America is Great"?
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1073 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Unless what you are measuring is popularity then voting is never the best way to select anyone for any job.
It is however, not the worst way.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4406 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
I think the rise of social media has exacerbated the problem. Not sure why but it lends itself to arguments of the form – “I spend my life attacking Hillary but I’m not pro-Trump”, “I spend my life denying there’s a moderate Syrian opposition but I’m not pro -Assad”. It’s a weird form of fascism.
The US has always had the fringe militia/conspiracy element but what with Putin and Trump it seems to be getting more influential.
Since Nov 2016 • 178 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Today’s The 11th Hour With Brian Williams is pretty good. Ashley Parker and Robert Costa of the Washington Post are both very interesting. I’m kind of amazed at the level these guys operate at. They’re reporting and writing all day, then turning up and being articulate on night-time TV.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
I work with one. He was completely unable to say that he would prefer "shillary" as president but would always preface his attacks with "Trump is worse but...". Mind you, he's also "not racist but" and "not sexist but". Wanting to nuke "the Muslims" isn't racist, anyway, they're not a race.
It was a very trying electoral period in our office.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1073 posts Report
Craig Ranapia, in reply to
Sure, but here's the thing. I think the media can wring their hands all they like, but why wouldn't Trumpets lies their arses off, double down, then pivot to a whole new lie like 1984 On Ice when there's never any meaningful consequences - like being deleted from every booker's contact list?
Seriously. Here's a CNN host finally losing his shit at a Trump shill for lying to his face. But he was right back on air the next day, so I don't know why anyone bothers.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12363 posts Report
oga, in reply to
That decline into partisan media started when Reagan repealed the Fairness doctrine requirimg media to present balanced news.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 47 posts Report
Rich Lock,
That was good. Thaks Russell. More please.
My own modest contribution to this discussion: https://extranewsfeed.com/trumps-dilemma-the-reason-why-either-trump-or-michael-cohen-will-definitely-wind-up-in-prison-b0c0dd89e374
No quite sure how much of it is satire/hyperbole (the stuff about the bar exam, for example), but the author definitely seems to think that Cohen will flip to save his own skin, and thus sink Trump.
back in the mother countr… • Since Feb 2007 • 2713 posts Report