The shared-use path that no one will use

One of the things that gives me pause before setting off on my bike from Point Chevalier to anywhere in the direction of the city is the prospect of navigating the many traffic hazards in the area either side of the St Lukes interchange on Great North Road.
So I was interested and potentially pleased when I saw that Auckland Transport has put out for consultation a shared-path upgrade that is intended to ease the passage of walkers and cyclists through this difficult area. And then I was puzzled when I saw this drawing:
The green and blue bits are the proposed works. And the orange area to the right signifies shared paths that have allegedly been completed as part of the remodelling of the Bullock Track intersection. Someone put in a cycleway and didn't tell me? I thought I'd better go down for a look.
Waddya know!? There is, officially, now a shared path. Here's the east end, where cyclists allegedly join the path. Note the highly visible sign announcing this boon, and the thrilling metre-wide gap between the edge of the bus shelter and the road. Imagine the fun to be had avoiding people silly enough to stand in front of the shelter!
Turns out, this is apparently intended as a bi-directional path, so here we are facing the other way, uphill towards town. Cyclists need only cross three and a half lanes of uncontrolled traffic to get to the other side and carry on with their citybound journey.
For those heading westwards and home, there's a compulsory dismount after 30 metres. Although AT has put in a strip of that yellow tread material, there's no bike signal at the crossing. For that matter, there's no pedestrian signal either.
And then we're onto this. If you study this picture carefully, you may be able to see the small sign in the distance that identifies this stretch as a shared path.
And no, you wouldn't want to be navigating this bit if there were any pedestrians around. Or even if there weren't.
Then we're on to the first part of the proposed new upgrade, which is a widening of this handy little shortcut through to Ivanhoe Road (and thence the delights of Morningside, Kingsland the northwestern cycle) – and possibly the only unalloyed Really Good Thing about the whole development. Small wins, etc.
Well, okay, this bit too I guess. This is the site of the proposed new path past the Caltex station, which, promisingly, some riders already use.
I presume they are riders coming off the interchange bridge over the motorway, because this comes next. Turns out this is already a shared-use path too! Again, if you look carefully you can see a small sign saying so.
I guess this kinda works if you're planning on following the path round to the left and over the bridge. If you're commuting home to the Chev and points west, you need to prepare to get off your bike and wheel it across three separate crossings, then get back on the road where you can.
On the road, this stretch is quite a challenge – if you're proceeding on through the intersection, you need to battle your way across traffic to the through lane. If there are no buses, I'll generally get to the lights and wait in the bus lane (there were four buses coming through when I was there today). But, tricky as it is, I'd still take the road here.
But wait, there's more. The drawing above also suggests that the other side of the road, alongside the Western Springs Park playing fields, is also a shared path. I got there and figured I must have misread the legend, because there's no way this is a shared path. No signs, no marking, it's just a bumpy old unimproved footpath. But I missed something: can you see what it is?
Yes, that little white concrete bit is a ramp for cyclists. In a way, it's in the right place, in that it's where the dedicated left-turn lane starts – and where anyone on a bike starts getting sandwiched by cars. But ... really?
Regular riders tell me the path officially ends just the other side of the Bullock Track intersection, at the front of a bus stop. So if you and a bus happen to be there at the same, you won't be just nipping out on to the road.
Now, the raised tables on the south side should slow down turning cars and make things a bit safer for anyone trying to cross the road at those points. (I'm still considering whether "Variable Massage" is a good thing, tbh.)
Ditto the one here by the Caltex (and yes, I too am still trying to figure out how that was ever part of Western Springs Road).
Now, I realise that this is a busy area – the only local route to the Waterview tunnel is the St Lukes interchange – and road space is highly contested. The new works will certainly help pedestrians en route to Western Springs stadium and park, and will possibly improve things a bit for slow local riders.
But paths as half-arsed and poorly considered as those apparently completed in "Stage 1" will not be used by most people actually going places by bike. They frankly might as well not be there. Which is a bit of a worry, given that the other route into town, the northwestern cycleway on the other side of the motorway is nearing capacity as a rush-hour shared path.
It bugs me that an alternative route from my suburb to the city – the proposed Waitemata safe cycle route – is currently delayed indefinitely by some idiots in Westmere who have blathered so loudly about "unsafe" bike lanes that Auckland Transport has taken fright and called a halt. Which means that I and everyone else who rides past Western Springs to the city and back is expected to use this shambles.
And, finally, this pointer to the feedback form on the project page for the proposed works just really fucking does my head in:
To be clear: there is exactly one property owner potentially affected by this project: the owner of the Caltex service station it passes. Has AT become so spooked by the Garnet Road lunacy that it has to explicitly orient its feedback process to unhappy residents when there actually aren't any?
UPDATE: It has been proposed to me that the new plan for raised tables (with riders not required to dismount) across the top of motorway slip-lanes is a welcome first. And yes, on reflection, that is right and true, so bravo. I guess I'm complaining most about the parts that are allegedly completed.
PS: Some good news to finish. The boffins at Bike Auckland have proposed this well thought-through solution to congestion at the key pinch-point of the northwestern cycleway. It would help improve the safety of both walkers and riders. If funding can't be found for it I frankly don't know what the hell's going on.
What a dog's breakfast. Also hard to negotiate running.
Western springs road, pre motorway, made a hard right turn to end at the cnr of great south road.
*north
Jolisa,
Here's a 1965 Council photo of how Western Springs Rd used to meet Great North Rd. Apparently there was a wicked fish and chippie where the petrol station now stands, well beloved by speedway visitors.
You can even see the Pohutukawa 6 just to the right of where the two roads meet (actually, looks more like 5 - the younger one that currently stands closest to St Lukes Rd would have been planted a bit later).
'Directly affected' was also a phrase trotted out by the silly hat wearers opposing the Westmere/West Lynn project.
Planning is meant to balance the interests of all people current and future who are passing through or staying in a place. Allowing just the owners of adjacent properties a say is ridiculous and archaic.
Also, just a word of warning for those who may not be frequent all-weather riders..
That yellow rubber(?) tread material is fine in the dry but dangerously slick in the rain…. Ride over it in a straight line with your wheels/frame vertical… If it’s wet, then nearly ANY sort of leaning or cornering palaver will have you off in fractions of a second… That may sound simple, but much of it that I cross is at places where I’m expected to turn at least a little…. (esp N-W cycleway St Lukes Rd crossing and K’Rd/Symonds St/Grafton bridge crossings)
Hiya – we (Bike AKL) also noticed the matter of the "directly affected residents / owners", and called it to AT’s attention.
As far as anyone can see, it was simply a copy-paste error when the web page was done, as AT engaged over several weeks before launching it publicly, and there was always clear intention for it to go out to the wider public. And it’s changed now.
As for the design overall – Bike AKL clearly stated about Stage 1 (which “added” the shared paths east of the interchange) that we don’t consider them cycleways (we still grudgingly supported the signalisation of Bullock Track / GNR because of the various safety issues).
We also, in the past, opposed high-level plans which called for shared paths west of Grey Lynn on GNR to Pt Chev. And I don’t think they wil ever happen as part of a dedicated larger-scale bike project for the route. However, AT’s focus was (and should still be, clock’s ticking to finally get them done) on getting separated proper cycleways on K Road and Great North Road east of Grey Lynn town centre done first.
Hopefully after that, the idea of shared paths past this section of GNR past MOTAT and Western Springs being the right way will die.
In the interim, we are very keen to see raised tables – with bike and pedestrian priority! – added to the slip lane. That is a real strong safety and convenience improvement, including for people who still ride on road. I know people hate incrementalism, but until we get some revolutionaries in power, its where it’s at…
Max Robitzsch, in reply to

They are ceramic tiles. The slipperieness problem is known (crops up as complaints in various places again and again), but apparently there are troubles meeting the code requirements for mobility-impaired (blind / low-vision) people with any other product that has lessof the same issues - and that is available/approved in NZ :-(
I'm coming around to the idea of just closing the bottom of the Bullock Track and making life safer for everyone, tbh. But I am surprised by how terribly half-arsed the shared-use paths in Stage 1 are.
Yup, fair call.
Also, I've just realised that I left a pic out of the post last night (I think I had it in there and accidentally deleted it). The one past the Caltex, which makes things look a bit nicer (and has a cyclist on it!). Back in now, so the text makes sense.
I think that's the real issue here. It isn't even revolutionaries really, it's just people who aren't so totally embedded in the "cars first" culture of the 70s.
We keep getting road works that don't just ignore cyclists and pedestrians but are actively hostile to them. That made sense when everyone was expected to use a car and only fitness nuts rode/walked or ran anywhere. There is a generation of roading engineers brought up on the idea of excluding people (for their own safety of course). That generation are now the management in AT and that thinking desperately needs to be replaced.
Great North Road was always a logical flat cycle route. Back when I rode along it to Uni it was a decent route, but the progressive addition of the motorway interchanges and slip lanes (god I hate slip lanes) have made it a death trap for cyclists and pedestrians.
It could be a great cycle route, it's wide enough and connects to some great public amenities it just needs some new heads in AT to see that.
Surely they are taking the piss right?
Maybe Kathryn King needs to take the AT management on this thrilling ride.
I understand the need for provisioning for the visually impaired but if you think these tiles provide a challenge to cycles that is nothing compared to small hard wheeled modes of transport like scooters and skateboards. They are difficult to navigate when dry and down right dangerous when wet. I avoid them at all costs then.
On the plus side - I commute home on fine days from Grafton to the New Lynn end of Blockhouse Bay by scooter. This summer I have the pleasure of being off foot path and roads most of the way from the beggining of Kingsland to the top of Avondale thanks to the North Western Cycleway and the wonderful new Waterview Cycleway. I'm looking forward to the extension to the back of Olympic Park and on into New Lynn when the Whau section is completed.
"There is a generation of roading engineers brought up on the idea of excluding people (for their own safety of course). That generation are now the management in AT and that thinking desperately needs to be replaced."
And unless we want to wait for them to slowly fade out into retirement, we need senior execs who give these people a polite but firm "Change - or leave." message. That was really what I meant with "revolutionary". We may see some of this happening with the new AT CEO, but for example I am not sure how active Phil Goff is on this aspect (even though he has written a rather strong statement of his expectations to AT at the start, he does not seem all that actively involved in transport, at least not on walking and cycling).
“I’m coming around to the idea of just closing the bottom of the Bullock Track and making life safer for everyone, tbh.”
I know that was seriously considered, and of course, not actioned :-( Not even for a single direction closure. I suspect concern at capacity implications and blow-back from drivers was too strong, and that was before the whole Occupy thing.
Gawd. I just ride through the intersection on the road. At least the road is designed for vehicles. But I'm not ever cycling at busy times.
A frequent choice would be to ride in to Uni on the cycleway, but home along Gt North Rd. Riding DOWN Gt North Rd (particularly Chinaman's Hill) was one of life's great simple pleasures. There are very few such long slopes that eat up several kilometers with almost no effort, and the bus/cycle lane gave separation from motorists. Going the other way was dreadfully laborious and unsafe compared to the NW cycleway, even with the grand finale of no less than 4 stiff ascents before K Rd.
The cycleway generally felt slightly less safe going home, because gravity is on your side but the path is narrow and winding, which means pedestrians are a big danger. The proposed improvements on the Bike Auckland site look good.
It is somewhat irksome that the cycleway, which follows the motorway, does not go under any of the bridges that the motorway does. This would reduce cyclist and pedestrian traffic on the bridges, surely improving the traffic flow, so there is a sound reason to do it, even taking only the interests of cars into account. I guess the problem is cost - the on-ramps and off-ramps would need bridges or tunnels. Or lights, which the on-ramps actually do have now.
Sacha, in reply to

Yet other nations somehow manage. I've seen the individual plastic studs up close, but I have no idea how well they perform or how slippery they are compared with the ceramic ones. The stainless steel studs specced for the Britomart project are a disaster in so many ways, not least the cost.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19478 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to

.. or powered wheelchairs. Prioritising the needs of a small subgroup of disabled pedestrians has also had a bad effect on the overall design of Auckland's shared spaces.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19478 posts Report
a frosty reception?
Confessions of a Traffic Engineer??
The road not taken…
I think there’s something in this diversion for all of us…
