Waitangi: Just enjoy the day

It's not hard to divine the public narrative of Waitangi Day 2018: the Prime Minister and her party have enjoyed a positive, significant and possibly even historic week in the North.
Something has changed at Waitangi wrote Simon Wilson in the Herald, observing in a follow-up column that Ardern's "triumph at Waitangi turned out to be a near-perfect way to pull together all the threads of her ambition: political, cultural, personal." Newshub's reporters quoted many of those present marvelling at the change in atmosphere this year. Sharp commentators like Leonie Hayden, Morgan Godfery and Shane Te Pou declared that something good was indeed in the air.
Newshub reported, a touch unfairly, that Opposition leader Bill English was claiming credit for the success of this year's ceremonies. What both English and Steven Joyce said was the the decision to move events away from the lower marae, Te Tii, had removed a perennial flashpoint for trouble. That was more a matter for Ngāpuhi than the former government, but it would still seem to be true.
Was it, as some doubters are claiming, the sole factor in this different sort of day? No. That's ridiculous.
There is a backdrop here. In the broadest sense, a Labour Prime Minister went to Waitangi at a time when the thunderous dismissal of the political overreach of certain Māori Party figures – to Labour's direct electoral benefit – echoes still. She arrived on the back of a great deal of groundwork by her own Māori MPs, most notably Peeni Henare. I suspect that last is where where the idea of spending a full five days in the North came from. That was, as Annabelle Lee wrote in a great column for The Spinoff in advance of the day, a really big deal.
National has taken the concept of ‘rangatira ki te rangatira’ to the extreme, preferring the Iwi Leaders Forum as their primary point of contact with te ao Māori.
Like Key before him, English is a big fan of the forum thanks to what he describes as their “forward looking, business focus”. But to say that National has engaged meaningfully with Māori as a result of this relationship is like saying you’ve consulted with New Zealanders because you’ve had a hui with the Business Round Table.
Ardern’s five days means the prime minister will spend time among some of our most neglected communities as opposed to the conference centres often frequented by the forum.
The decision for Ardern to speak on the māhau at Waitangi’s top marae will not have been made lightly. Negotiations to hammer down the detail of how this will work are still ongoing. But that Ardern is willing to put herself out there is an admirable expression of rangatira ki te rangatira.
When Ardern did speak on Monday, what she said was notable in various ways. Her request for Māori to hold her government to account on poverty and inequality was widely reported, but I thought the metaphor she conjured to express that was the real heart of it:
A kaumatua spoke about the differences between these two whares on these grounds, and if you ask me the distance between this whare and the old homestead is the difference between us as people, the inequality we still have.
The distance between here and here is unemployment, is rangatahi who don’t have hope for their future, it’s the poverty that exists amongst whānau, it’s those rangatahi who don’t have access to the mental health services who take their lives, it’s the fact that not everyone has a decent home, a decent place to live. And it’s the incarceration of the Māori people disproportionately to everyone else that is the distance between us. And so long as that exists, so long as that exists we have failed in our partnership, but I inherently believe in our power to change and I hope not only that my child believes in that power too, but I hope that they will see the change for themselves.
From a politician who is not a natural orator, especially by marae standards, it was a remarkable address, in part because it seemed personally authentic.
The for-the-many-not-the-few philosphy outlined in the speech, and over the days before it, was summed up as dawn broke yesterday. Ardern had decided that the start to the day should not be the invite-only breakfast at the Copthorne Hotel conducted by John Key in recent years, but a public barbecue, cooked and served by the Prime Minister and her MPs on the Treaty grounds. The symbolism of that was immense.
The government cannot and will not stop talking to iwi leaders, of course. The increasingly capable, business-minded people at the helm of iwi affairs are vital figures in the country's future, whether they be those guiding the likes of Tuhoe, Ngati Whanaunga or Ngati Paoa in their new post-settlement journeys, or the second and third-generation leaders of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Whātua. But reaching past them to the people was significant.
It helped also, of course, that the Prime Minister is hapū. What is shaping up as the best unplanned pregnancy ever had the kuia cooing and offered some shelter from any hostility that might arise.
But with all this – with the good political timing, the assiduous organisation and all the favourable winds – Jacinda Ardern still needed to turn up and do it. It was an easy observation to make that she did something John Key or Bill English could not have done, but I think it's also true that Helen Clark couldn't have either. Ardern's ease with people, her availability to them, her sincerity, is significant and it's a component of leadership.
Not everyone agrees, of course. Some people are quite upset about the positive result at Waitangi. I had to block someone on Twitter yesterday, not because they abused me – I've been called a hack before and it doesn't hurt – but because they repeatedly used the phrase "Ngapuhi goons". It was really the wrong week to do that. I stood in a church a few days ago to farewell my friend and I talked about his pride in his Ngapuhi whakapapa and greeted his family.
What about the water tax and the Kermadec sanctuary? the same person demanded. Where were they discussed? As far as I know, they weren't, and would not have been in the normal course of events. But it's evident that Labour faces some tricky policy issues that will directly weigh on Māori interests. It's also evident that what happened over these five days in the North will make it easier to navigate those issues in good faith. It's not that hard to grasp.
A number of reports and commentaries focused on the lack of protest as a benchmark of yesterday's success. Personally, I was somewhat relieved to hear that Kingi Taurua had fronted up to complain about the sidelining of Te Tii. Protest is okay. And it was okay, too, for Bill English to be at Bluff yesterday. We may have certain perceptions of Southland, but as Ali Jones noted on Twitter, Kai Tahu historian Michael Stevens' history of Bluff speaks of a deep history of Māori identity.
Yesterday did feel different, and perhaps like the start of something new. That was, as I've noted, down to a combination of fortune, timing, preparation, political narrative and the personal qualities of the new Prime Minister. And it doesn't really make sense to unpick any one of those from the other. Perhaps it's best to just enjoy the day that was.
Sacha,
It is a big change for me to feel proud of our government's representatives on the day. I appreciated that enormously.
Russell Brown,
A word, too, for Mihingarangi Forbes, who spent her last day at RNZ helming the broadcast from Waitangi. It was great, engaging radio and it made me feel close to the events.
Nice to hear Chris Wikaira back at work behind the mic too!
Stephen R,
Having a quiet drink with friends last night, we all remarked how the difference between this year and last year is a feeling of Hope. The Prime Minister's message at Waitangi felt like a description of a path to a better future. A path for everyone.
I'm pretty pleased with that idea.
Alan Perrott,
As an aside, I was at Neil Oliver's talk at the Town Hall a few weeks back, cracked ribs and all. It was a largely grey-haired assembly - me included unfortunately - and you could feel a certain bristling in the air when he raised the issue of Maori land confiscations.
He paralleled them with the Highland confiscations - which occurred at much the same time - and the way in which those wounds remain raw, even for him, and how the memory is passed down the generations.
From where I was sitting it felt like quite a lightbulb moment for many present. Which was good and kind of sad at same time. It still takes a whiteman context.
James Littlewood*,
Sure, she's set herself a high bar. Yet people are saying that like it's a bad thing.
The big promise she made, which can be easily kept, is that she'll be back again next year. So, the next 12 months will see some noses put out of joint, and some of those noses may rock up to Waitangi next year with placards. But I reckon you can bet she's still gonna turn up. And that's important.
Wahine toa, I reckon.
Nick Russell,
I wonder if people are getting just a mite carried away about this. It's not unprecedented for new Governments and PMs to be feted at Waitangi. If memory serves, John Key also got a very warm reception when he was first elected. As did Helen Clark 9 years before that. Maybe we should reserve judgement for a couple of years. I will be far more impressed if the PM gets the same sort of reception in, say, 2020.
Shaun Lott,
I was personally really impressed by Peeni Henare talking to Mihingarangi Forbes on Morning Report, mentioning that he has three daughters, and that he hoped they would see this as the 'new normal'. Let's hope he's right.
James Littlewood*, in reply to
You mean, some time when Clark and Harawira were on speaking terms? I must have been on sick leave that day.
Yes, it's largely symbolic, but it's also about diplomacy. It's not the warm reception that's really significant. It's the warm and in-depth approach she made. In fact, she openly invited protest as symptomatic of a healthy society. Pretty different from former attempts.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Not really what I mean, although you're not the first to take it that way.
But some history is in order. Clark's unpleasant encounter with Titewhai Harawira was in 1998, before she was Prime Minister. 1999 was pretty bumpy too.
The first time she went to Waitangi as Prime Minister, in 2002, she was escorted on by Titewhai. They were definitely on speaking terms.
But I was really trying to make a non-partisan point: it's not just that National PMs couldn't have done quite what Ardern did, neither could the last Labour PM. She has some weaknesses – critics have endlessly pointed out that her one attempt at drafting a law wasn't very good – but she has an empathy that's part of her makeup as a leader.
Nick Russell, in reply to
Ah, you are right about Helen Clark in 1998. I should have checked. But still - just about every new PM right back to Lange (maybe not Jim Bolger) seems to be a generational change and a breath of fresh air, until they aren't any more and become just another politician. The odds of the current PM avoiding that career trajectory seem pretty low to me. Who was it who said that all political careers end in failure?
Hugh Wilson,
'Just enjoy the day' seems like an apt assessment to me, noting the contrast with how things are going in Australia - where discontentment with Australia Day being celebrated on the anniversary of Captain Cook's arrival/invasion - is getting larger (and more divisive) with every passing year.
Tinakori, in reply to
I think Nick Russell is right, that there have been positive Waitangi Days in the past and they often coincide with the beginning of a government's term. Well done to Labour for managing this one particularly well. Having lots of Ngapuhi in the government undoubtedly made a difference and was critical in the move away from Te Tii , the single largest factor, I think, in the changing atmospherics. The progress of the Ngapuhi settlement will have a big impact on how future Waitangi Days turn out.
It was also effective of Labour to paint the Iwi Chairs Forum as the big bad business people and link them to the previous government. It plays to Labour's old time religion, is a convenient fairy tale and was accepted largely uncritically by commentators. The way they have painted this relationship is of course largely a fiction. The previous government had good relations with the ICF but this did not mean there was meeting of the minds between National and iwi. Both recognised the other was important and that following the settlement process a working relationship between the two is a fundamental fact of NZ's evolving constitutional arrangements, something Labour in opposition and in government appear to slight, possibly because of their embarrassment about their and National's respective records on settling treaty grievances. The connection between the ICF and the government - any government - is not about agreement or aligned political or commercial ideologies but a recognition that the Iwi Chairs' head the iwi organisations that are mandated by their members to speak on their behalf.
And the previous government's relationship with Maori was also much wider than its connection with the ICF, extending across the Maori world. Nor should the Iwi Chairs be portrayed as the Maori version of the top hatted capitalist grinding the faces of the poor into the dust. The Chairs represent the wider political, social and cultural nature of iwi and, as I noted above, are mandated by their members. They receive finding for their work from the wholly owned commercial entities that are almost always chaired and run by independent directors and managers. It would be as inaccurate to call the Chairs social or health workers because iwi organisations deliver a wide range of social and health services
Well done to Labour for their effective spin, but as we all know, while spin and reality may often overlap they are not usually identical. We should always test the connection between the two, and never be too gullible about the spin that represents one's own side in an argument.
Hilary Stace,
One of the most significant things Jacinda said - in my opinion, and I can't remember how she phrased it - is that disagreement, protest and vigorous discussion is valuable and healthy, particularly on Waitangi Day. She and the government are not scared of it. She was also there for several days, listened and sought accountability. I think all those things signal a new approach. I don't recall any Prime Minister doing that since, perhaps, Kirk and Fraser.
Moz, in reply to
Not least the recent "consultation" where the government asked aborigines what they wanted, after much deliberation the Uluru Declaration was produced... then the government spat in their faces.
One of the things that gets me through invasion day is the knowledge that Waitangi Day is coming up. Even when it was Key hiding from, well, everyone, that was still better than seeing some white dude strutting round boasting about how Australia was founded on genocide and we should celebrate that. Sorry to rant, but thinking about it just makes me sad and angry.
I think part of getting angry is because I'm a kiwi and that's what Maori do when people shit on them from a great height. The Australian shrug and move on thing is just perplexing, and celebrating criminality is weird (from Ned Kelly to Alan Bond and beyond).
I was really happy to see Ms Arden at Waitangi, and the BBQ thing was brilliant in so many ways, from the pragmatic "hospitality is providing food" to the symbolic "public servants serving the people". Thank you, Aotearoa.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Clark’s return was in 2002, the third year of the first term, and it went pretty well, even with Te Tii in play. Things deteriorated later, for obvious reasons, and Clark was jostled in 2004.
But I don’t think that moving away from Te Tii was the overwhelming reason Ardern had a good Waitangi. She’d been in the North for four days by yesterday, and that decision to spend time there was significant.
The big shift in sentiment away from the Māori Party was important too. A lot of people feel that the machinations of Tuku Morgan et al have damaged the mana of the Kingitanga in particular. Some of what Ardern said played into that feeling.
I do think it felt different this year though, perhaps in a way it hasn’t seemed to before. We’ll see.
steven crawford,
Alien Weaponry at Porirua.
steven crawford,
The crowd was relaxed, didn't see any drunken people or a single cigaret smoked. That got me thinking about what the Maori Wardens where there to do.
steven crawford,
I did the entrance sculptures.
steven crawford,
And I did talk to a Maori Warden, which left me none the wiser to what they do.
Sacha, in reply to
onya
Tinakori, in reply to
"A lot of people feel that the machinations of Tuku Morgan et al have damaged the mana of the Kingitanga in particular."
That may be and would add to the tottering pile of things he and others acting in the King's name have done to damage the Kingitanga, but I doubt enough of the voters were aware of them to have had a material impact on the results in any of those seats.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
The history goes way back...back to when Clarke was Minister of Health and Titewhai was doing time...the late eighties is when it was
The treatment of patients at Te Whare Paia metal health unit was truly sickening and Titewhai was not only in charge...she participated.
steven crawford,
Established in the 1860s, the Māori Warden role was created to uphold law and order in Māori communities...
They are now also serving civil defence requirements.
