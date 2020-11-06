Election '20: The No Threshold Hypothetical

The final count of the 2020 general election has been released, with five parties making it into Parliament.

If New Zealand had no threshold, and parties just had to get enough votes to be entitled to be in the first 120 seats given out, there would be 10 parties represented. Of course, without a threshold, voting patterns would have been different, but below, I present the hypothetical New Zealand House of Representives, if the 2020 general election got the result it did, without an artifical threshold:

New Zealand Labour Party 60 The New Zealand National Party 31 The Green Party of Aotearoa/New Zealand 10 ACT New Zealand 9 New Zealand First Party 3 The Opportunities Party (TOP) 2 New Conservative 2 Māori Party 1 The Advance New Zealand Party 1 Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 1

This would be a decidely different Parliament, and even Government, with Labour's bare majority of the vote not quite enough to govern alone.

If, instead of no threshold, you had to earn at least 1/120 of the vote to get your first seat (i.e. no rounding up for the first seat), Legalise Cannabis's seat would have gone to Labour.