Pandemic Preparedness and the New Zealand general election

New Zealand is planning to hold a general election on Saturday 19 September 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve had several queries about how New Zealand’s electoral laws would cope with this event. There’s obviously a long way to go until the election, but because I was asked, and because it’s useful to have these things written down accessibly to point to later, I've prepared a brief Q&A.
Although not related to COVID-19, the Electoral Act was updated last week, adding things like election day enrolment, but also updating the laws around interruptions of election day. Spurred on, I think, by the Christchurch earthquakes, the law still mostly covers short-term or localised disruptions. We’re not in lock down yet, and may never be, but what does the law say about disrupted elections?
Can the election be delayed?
Yes. Although the Prime Minister has announced the date of the election, the legal formalities have not been completed, and will not be for some time. It is open to the government to announce a different date for the election. It could do this right up until the 52nd Parliament expires. It is possible (and probably advisable) that this would occur after seeking input from the opposition, but this is not required.
When does Parliament expire? And what’s the last date an election could be held?
Unless it is sooner dissolved, Parliament will expire on 12 October 2020. This is because the term of the New Zealand Parliament is three years. This three years starts from the date set for the “return of the writ” of the preceding election (ie the date when the writ – the formal document signed by the Governor-General ordering the Electoral Commission to hold an election – directs that itself be returned to the Clerk of the House of Representatives declaring who was elected). For the last election, the date set for the return of the writ was 12 October 2017, so three years later is October 2020. If we waited until this last day, the usual process would start then – the writ ordering the election must be signed within seven days (so 19 October 2020) and (under that law change from last week) it must be returned within 60 days (so 18 December at the latest). Working backward from this date, this gives a realistic last day for the election of 5 December 2020, allowing time for the count to take place after overseas votes are allowed in), but this could technically be pushed to 12 December 2020 if the regulations were changed (that’s probably unlikely).
That’s under normal circumstances, are there powers to delay the vote beyond that time if there’s an emergency?
Yes, there are rules (also updated last week) about what to do if there is an “unforeseen or unavoidable disruption” to an election. They’re mostly designed to deal with short-term, or localised disruptions (think earthquake or particularly bad weather), and only once an election has been called, but they could be used during an epidemic. The power enables the Chief Electoral Officer to adjourn voting for up to three days, and then subsequently for recurring 7 day periods. During an adjournment, the Electoral Commission could make arrangement for alternative voting processes, including, for example, extending the electronic voting process overseas voters can use to New Zealanders.
With the uncertain end point, and the fact that while this is going on, there isn’t a Parliament, it is not an ideal process to use when the disruption is known, and seems very much to be a last resort, for a very short period.
Can the Government delay the election beyond this year?
The Government couldn’t. Not by itself. But if it was thought necessary, Parliament could delay the election. It has done this before: despite the standard three-year term, the 19th Parliament (elected in 1914) lasted almost 5 years, after Parliament passed the Parliamentary Elections Postponement Act 1916 because of the First World War. Parliament passed a law extending the term of Parliament to four years in 1934 (extending the term of the then current Parliament as well), possibly as part of the response to the Depression. This was later reversed, but the election was also delayed twice during the Second World War, with a Prolongation of Parliament Act passed in each of 1941 and 1942.
Under our current system, a law delaying the 2020 election beyond early December would require legislation, which would have to be supported by at least 75% of the House. In the current Parliament, this means both National and Labour would have to agree.
We’re not at that stage yet, but what if the need to delay the election didn’t arise until after Parliament has stopped sitting?
If Parliament had adjourned, but not been formally dissolved, it could be recalled to act. If the house had been dissolved, or expired, then one way or another there would be an election. It might be briefly delayed using the Chief Electoral Officer’s adjournment powers, but it would have to happen at some point, in relatively short order.
If the election were so deficient, for example, in turnout, with large groups of voters unable to vote because of an unforeseen or unavoidable disruption, it would still result in the election of MPs, but it is possible that the new Parliament might see itself as a sort of caretaker Parliament. The caretaker convention is about executive government in times where the Government doesn’t have the confidence of Parliament (for example, in the period after the vote, but before the result is counted), but something analogous might apply to a Parliament that couldn’t be sure it really had the support of voters – it could ensure continuity, make necessary changes and approve spending (preferably by consensus), and hold the fort while arrangements were made for a new election. This is a long way off however.
Are there other options beyond delaying the election?
Depending on the cirsumstances, Parliament could recognise the issues inherent in holding an election during, or soon after an epidemic, and change the laws around voting - perhaps allowing people within New Zealand to cast special votes electronically in the same way that voter overseas can. Telephone voting, made available to members of the Deaf community would be another option, as would going to a postal vote. Most of these changes would require amendments to the Electoral Act, some might require a supermajority, but some of the smaller ones might be able to be done through the Electoral Regulations. Thankfully, we have time to consider our options.
Andrew Geddis,
As someone involved in the policy formulation behind these legislative changes, I think this is characterisation of them is wrong. The possibility of a national disruption, potentially lengthy in nature, was very much considered and included in the changes. Hence the initial 3 day suspension power + recurrent 7 day extensions + wide discretion in using alternative voting processes as needed.
A hint that such considerations were at the forefront of thinking on the changes is that one of the potential triggers for the powers under the Act is: “an epidemic notice given under section 5(1) of the Epidemic Preparedness Act 2006 being in force”
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 205 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
<aside>
Wouldn't surprise me if the suddenly 'on-board and caring' President Trump tries postponing this year's elections in the US of A... you know, for the health of the people!
</aside>
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7902 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
That would require a bill passed by both houses and signed by the president (and almost definitely also requiring the assent of their supreme court just because someone is bound to sue).
The US Constitution says the terms of the President and Vice President end at noon on the 20th day of January. Without a president or vice president the order of succession falls through to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. So either they hold the election, delay it via both houses, or they let the role fall through to Pelosi. One of those things seems like something Trump would do almost anything to avoid.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1212 posts Report
Moz,
Web
IMO widespread electronic voting could only reasonably produce a caretaker government just because it's so grossly insecure that even a landslide win wouldn't be convincing evidence of the intention of the voters. You might as well use a telephone poll of 100 voters per electorate and save the theatrics.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1212 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
This is broadly true, but for the bit about the presidency devolving to Nancy Pelosi on 20 January.
Because, the Constitution also says that:
Art 1: "The House of Representatives shall be composed of Members chosen every second Year by the People of the several States", and
Art 20: "The terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January, and the terms of Senators and Representatives at noon on the 3d day of January, of the years in which such terms would have ended if this article had not been ratified; and the terms of their successors shall then begin."
So - if there's been no election to choose a new President, then there won't have been an election to choose new members of Congress, so Pelosi's term will have ended 17 days before Trump's and there'll be no-one to replace her and everything is stuffed.
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 205 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
Depends what we mean by"electronic voting". If it's the sort currently used for overseas voters - download a ballot, print it, fill it out, scan it back in and send electronically to the Electoral Commission - then there's no real security concerns (or, none that are any greater than the current way we vote).
If it's full online voting, then run away screaming (https://www.stuff.co.nz/technology/116496911/why-it-will-never-be-possible-to-have-a-completely-protected-online-voting).
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 205 posts Report
Michael Homer, in reply to
Presumably there will still be a President pro Tempore of the Senate next in line, whose term will not have expired (but who isn't Nancy Pelosi and is 87 years old, though they could elect someone else in the gap).
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 84 posts Report
Jarno van der Linden,
As off-by-one errors are part of my profession, how does the three year term deal with leap years? Is it just a matter of adding three to the year? Could a someone mischievous make the 29th of February in a leap year as the date of return of the writ?
What about the referendums? Can they be postponed independently of the election in order to keep election day voting and processing quick and simple in trying times?
Nelson • Since Oct 2007 • 82 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
The current system seems vulnerable to denial of service attacks/ballot stuffing, and a credential leak or hack would be a disaster. If we ran the whole election that way the temptation for someone to do the latter would increase significantly... the saving thing right now is that hardly anyone uses the electronic option so changing the election outcome that way is almost impossible. Likewise "fill out the voting paper and have your racist uncle drop it off at the polling booth for you" doesn't scale too well.
Take that away and you have a full online voting but without the normal safeguards. Over here we're still recovering from the AEC fiasco in WA where even re-running a single electorate is a bit ugly.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1212 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
I am informed that Pelosi is not up for election this year, they do that half-each-time thing. So she'll still be in place.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1212 posts Report
simon g,
Thanks Graeme (and Andrew).
Going in the opposite direction, it would seem less likely now that the PM would call a snap election. I'm sure she has no plans to, but things can change ... NZF could unravel, Shane Jones could push his luck too far, etc.
But all kinds of practical problems then have to be considered: imagine a campaign without people gathering in large numbers (insert ACT launch jokes here). No rallies, no marches, no handshakes ... no baby kissing?
Selfie-isolation?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1326 posts Report
Michael Homer, in reply to
The entire House is up for election every two years; a third of the Senate is up for election every two years. Nothing is half-each-time. She’s out as described.
Chuck Grassley, the President pro Tempore of the Senate, is still there until 2022 and would act as president in this scenario if nothing else changed. I imagine the remaining two-thirds of the Senate would elect somebody else instead if they knew that was coming, though - particularly since that remaining two-thirds has a 33-32-2 split in favour of the other party, so some Democratic senator would act as President instead.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 84 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
You are misinformed, and appear to be mixing up the Senate with the House. 1/3rd of the Senate is elected every 2 years. But the entire House is elected every two years. See here: https://ballotpedia.org/California%27s_12th_Congressional_District_election,_2020
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 205 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
There won't be a "snap" election (i.e. one held before Sept 19) - that would bring the election date forward into the period when Covid-19 is most likely to be here. If anything, there will be a delay to the election date, which Ardern would negotiate with Bridges and others (I'm sure).
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 205 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Why is a supposedly impartial chief political reporter like Jessica Mutch-Mckay politicising her ‘live interview’ with the PM?
see:
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/shows/one-news-at-6pm/episodes/s2020-e77
at 12:38 she starts by saying the package has been criticised (after coverage of people saying it was good) and then ends by saying people criticise that it wasn’t fast enough and adding "I guess it will be for people to decide in the coming months and on election day just how fast that package has been."
- Not helping!!!
This is very negative spin and does not help the situation – Mutch-Mckay needs to stick to the story at hand and not politicise it or throw in dog whistles!
The last thing we need is ‘changing horses mid crisis’ – and Bridges’ and Goldsmith’s seemingly bottomless sump of negativity and platitudes is not a productive way forward
I have complained to TVNZ.
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7902 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
Dusting off the self isolating colours. This is the legally required signal, for entering a foreign port. The yellow flag is the quarantine.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
Yes well so I’m just going to do all the talking then.
People who are managing mental health challenges such as OCD. Are you okay?
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
Right'o,
I'm an essential service. I have a taxi, and I am a licensed professional driver, with my passenger endorsement. Anyone need transport to anywhere?
The car is a six cylinder gas guzzler (LPG). Perfect for as long range as Wellington - Auckland, ect.
Obviously, you would need to have an appropriate need to travel.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
Anyone have any idea who a taxi driver would approach for advise on how to operate safely during a pandemic?
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Like you, I'd assume the Transport agency (in partnership with the Health dept)
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/commercial-driving/taxis-shuttles-buses-and-other-passenger-services/running-a-passenger-service/
But they seem to have closed down - the link goes here:
https://www.nzta.govt.nz/about-us/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-services-update/
which says on-line services are still viable
Other online services remain available.
Transport Agency 'Contact us' page
- worth a crack
That and stringent and scrupulous cleaning (astringent even!)
But how do ya kill something that isn't even 'alive' - it's just a genetic OS.
go well
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7902 posts Report
Neil,
Acute mental inpatient units currently have no credible plans for isolating Covid19 positive patients.
Unless this is sorted out very quickly inpatient units will act as sources of cross infection.
There’s been some discussion of mental heath issues but overlooked are the most acutely unwell and vulnerable.
Staff of these units will be going home to families and many are already deeply distressed at the prospect of spreading the virus to their children and parents.
Since Nov 2016 • 360 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Web
I filled out there enquiry form, so now I wait. There isn’t anything on there web sight about Covid-19 and the role of the taxi driver. Only that NZTA have all gone home
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
Neil,
Why I mention this is with acute mental inpatient settings there is no way social distancing can be enforced, let alone effective infection isolation. If someone is positive then it will spread very quickly to patients, who often have physical issues, and staff who go back home after work.
That is very different to general hospital settings.
Since Nov 2016 • 360 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
covid19.gov
So, I can get up tomorrow morning and go Uber driving, (if I want).
Most small passenger endorsed operators wont have that choice. They are not naturally eligible for the subsidies, because the pandemic has not stoped them from working.
Please be nice to them, that are mostly working for under the minimum wage.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report
steven crawford,
Web
Made an essential journey to the pharmacy today. This pharmacy in the Porirua mall had professionals, was very well managed. Big sign said sanitises sold out.
Up the road at Canons Creek all the diaries where open and I observed frail old people getting their shopping.
When I got into Whitby, I noticed a different class of lock-down. I noticed families out on their bikes like its boxing day and a full on virus test being conducted at the medical centre carpark. I mean full on Hazchem looking.
At some point I expect civil defence to make the announcement that sanitising products will be rationed to essential service providers, because that group are more likely to spread the virus than everyone else who are isolating at home, correct?
I can’t get my hands on any sanitisers. I am a taxi driver.
Atlantis • Since Nov 2006 • 4356 posts Report