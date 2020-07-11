July 12 Views: Tom Sainsbury's sex scandal

MONDAY JULY 13

Bodyguard (TVNZ 1, 8.30pm). It's the final; if you haven't seen this already on Netflix, get ready, the ending is batshit.

Unforgotten (Vibe, Sky 006, 8.30pm). I wonder if Sanjeev Bhasksar's character has got rid of that damn backpack in the third season of this cold case drama? Although, come to think of it, it was probably the only amusing thing about the whole show. Why did he have a backpack? What was in it? A quite depressing series, really, but the acting ... I thought Mark Bonnar was a comedy actor until I saw season two. The great Nicola Walker is a DCI investigating the hardest cases of all; in season three, the remains of a 16-year-old from 1991 lead to four suspects. The show screened in 2018 in the UK and beat Poldark in the ratings - it's a "wintry meditation on loss, ageing and the lies we tell ourselves – all bound up in a whodunit that unfolded like a game of Cluedo scripted by Ingmar Bergman" according to the Independent, although don't read the review, as it reveals the killer.

London Kills (UKTV, Sky 007, 9.30pm). Another British crime drama that is way more glossy and murder of the week-y: an "elite murder squad" solves crimes in London; the overarching mystery is the disappearance of Hugo Speer's wife.

TUESDAY JULY 14

Yorkshire Airport (Prime, 7.30pm). Bloomin’ ’eck, behind the scenes at Leeds Bradford Airport. Apparently, there is plenty of “northern charm”, although reaction in the UK ranged from “brilliant” to “patronising”. It is narrated by Hugh Dennis, whose middle name might be “Arch”.

WEDNESDAY JULY 15

The Durrells (Vibe, Sky 006, 7.30pm). The fourth and final season featuring the charmingly chaotic adventures of the Durrell family on the beautiful island of Corfu. It's 1939, so perhaps not as comforting as you might think, although the Guardian found it a soothing respite from all the Brexit crap. As the season begins, the family are preparing to turn their home into a guest house. What could go wrong?

Queen: Live at Wembley (Prime, 8.30pm). None of your tatty modern Queen; the real deal recorded at Wembley Stadium in 1986.

STREAMING AND ELSEWHERE

Sextortion (TVNZ OnDemand, Monday). As we’ve recently seen, it doesn’t take a sex tape to bring down a politician, just the inappropriate use of the email system, but in this new comedy, Tom Sainsbury channels Colin Craig as a Christian politician called Darren Bellows who is caught out when his bondage session is leaked. So to speak. Sainsbury told the Herald he also turned to David Seymour and his “unnerving, but also kind-of vacant” smile. Bellows' political rival, Shayne Bubbler, is played by Cohen Holloway. Sainsbury is a popular guy – he's about to also star in Sis, the new series from Baby Mama's Club creator Hanelle Harris, which screens on Comedy Central from July 22.

High Fidelity (Neon, Monday). So-so reviews for this TV show based on the movie that was based on the book by Nick Hornby. Writers Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, who worked on Brothers & Sisters and Hart of Dixie together, swap out John Cusack for Zoë Kravitz as the owner of a record shop who excavates her top five most memorable heartbreaks. Even if the vibe is too cool for school, the music should be be awesome; Questlove is the musical consultant.

The Deep Blue Sea (YouTube). The UK's National Theatre has uploaded a number of productions online; this is the 2016 production of Terence Rattigan's 1952 play starring Helen McCrory and Tom Burke. It's a shining performance by McCrory, said the Guardian's Michael Billington, who enjoyed everything except the intrusive sound effects.