Locked down in Jersey City

I am a Kiwi living in Jersey City, New Jersey. Jersey City is the second-largest city in the state and is located directly across the Hudson River from downtown Manhattan. Locals call it New York’s sixth borough. More than 350,000 New Jersey citizens, including myself, commute to New York daily for work. Like New York, we have been heavily hit by the coronavirus.
In Jersey City, a city the size of Hamilton, we currently have almost 1800 diagnosed cases and 50 deaths – the latest being a revered local councillor. Although the number of cases in New York seems to be plateauing, the number of confirmed cases in New Jersey is on the rise. While we don’t know anyone who has died from the virus, we do know people who have tested positive and we know people who have lost loved ones and work colleagues.
In New York and New Jersey, we are now into our fourth week of lockdown. It has been sobering to see the difference in how the coronavirus pandemic has been handled here in the US compared to back home in New Zealand.
One of the first things I observed upon arriving in the US was the division between federal and state government when it comes to things such as health, education, laws and taxes. This is evident in the conflicting measures most states have taken in dealing with this crisis compared to the seemingly hands-off approach of the federal government. The New Zealand response, with its four levels and precise guidelines, stands in stark contrast to the patchwork of US guidelines. As cases and deaths escalated in New York, we watched agog as spring break college students partied on the beaches of Florida.
Some of the measures enacted in New Zealand and other countries simply do not wash in a country that values individual freedoms above collective societal responsibility. A case in point being those churches who continue to hold services despite advice from local and government leadership, who are also reluctant to intervene.
The quality of healthcare in the US is not poor – and at more than 14% of GDP spending on it is proportionately much higher than New Zealand’s – but what is poor is the ability of the poor to access. I never realised how much we take our healthcare system in New Zealand for granted, and how expensive it is to access healthcare in the US – even if you do have insurance.
My wife can work from home. I, however, have lost my job and have therefore applied for an unemployment benefit. The wait will be three weeks. Friends who work in the gig economy cannot access welfare at this stage. One friend with no income inquired of her landlord if she could delay paying rent; she was sent an email reply with a list of local homeless shelters. Capitalism rumbles on.
Still, I try to not get under my wife’s feet in our one-bedroom apartment as she works from our dining room table. We go out in masks and gloves and try and keep our social distance – not easy in apartment buildings with shared areas and neighbourhoods of high-density housing.
Amongst our local US friends are three other couples with whom we regularly chat with on Google Hangouts. This week we are having a bake-off. Cookies will be left on stoops and in letter boxes and judging (and drinks and dress up) will be online on Friday night. We’re baking Edmond’s Afghans …
Jonathan Ah Kit,
Email Web Twitter
Give or take much of the above holds true for me. I currently live in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, which has a distinction of being one of the high-case areas of the state. Before that, this place was internationally famous for being the home of the Kids for cash scandal. We're lucky that we have a state governor who hasa reasonable level of good sense, but is partly powerless when things get to the national level.
My spouse and I work for one of the largest employers in the county as well, and am fortunate that they've granted us something called Weather and Safety Leave since 23rd March, all the way until things die down. We'd be teleworking for them, but our fixed Internet access can only handle basic browsing, not good quality VoIP, so basically I sit around all day waiting for instructions from my boss. Which is another story (all that UFB goodness I hear about in New Zealand… one might be able to get quality access in some areas in the US, but if you're in an area that either doesn't look profitable or doesn't get government subsidies, you're screwed).
Healthcare is a mess, even before the current troubles. Indeed, even though I have what's considered to be a reasonable plan (read: employer-based with supposedly reasonable cost-sharing), I paid about USD$1,600 in cost-sharing to access an emergency department in 2018 (it would have been lower, but I had to go a second night after they misdiagnosed me on the first) and it would have been far more if I had been admitted overnight. I fear being able to easily afford any COVID-19-related treatment cost-sharing. Sure my insurance might have waived testing costs, but they sure haven't waived treatment costs like some others. (I'm hearing there's a chance insurers might try to make up for the losses by heaving up rates next year. Another story I suppose.)
So I'm lucky that my employer hasn't let me go (yet). I'd be up a very smelly creek with no paddle if so.
Wlks Barr Twp, PA, USA • Since Apr 2020 • 1 posts Report
Andrew Boak,
I was commenting the other day on a Dr Tennant’s Verbal Highs isolation nation station pop-up radio thingy he’s been doing, about the States rights vs Feds, and how most states didn’t F around waiting for the completely out of touch and unorganized bunch of losers in the White House, and called a “Shelter In Place” well before “that guy” even started hinting at it, which is all he’s done – hinted, no take the reins at all, and then uses the excuse that he’d rather “leave it to the states"… what a bullshit excuse for not doing the obvious correct thing, and missing the boat on doing it early enough to have some decent effect on things……
In fact, here in San Frandisco, we went into “lockdown” 4 days before the State of California even enacted it, and we’re seeing some encouraging data trends.
New Zealand’s move to Level 4, when case count was low was a phenomenal move in my opinion… I don’t care who you support, but Jacinda and team played an Ace with that move. Kiwis should consider themselves very lucky, but should also stick to the game plan…. this is a long haul thing…I mean, what’s worse, being accused of going too hard, or being responsible for many deaths??… on top of that, if half your population die, your economy’s gonna be more screwed and will take way longer to recover too, so the “economic” considerations are by default secondary, whereas over here in the US, it is the forefront of current “lockdown relaxation” thinking.
Another thing I talked about is the way that the NZ Govt has been way more transparent about what they’re doing and thinking, compared to the USA, to the extent that I’ve been able to watch online the Simon Bridges’ version of “Celebrity Squares”, or the intro to “The Brady Bunch” where he grills mainly opposition ministers about things that I think are on a lot of NZer’s minds, whereas over here, we get an incompetent, lying leader having a 30-45 minute fiasco of a press conference, that has even recently featured political $$ donors reading from the bible telling us that trust in god will see us through…
God help us….
San Francisco • Since Apr 2016 • 5 posts Report
Jen Ferguson,
Web Twitter
As everywhere, it's been a surreal experience living in London in lockdown, although for my partner Glenn and me, we've had a very different perspective to the majority of the population. As beer and wine retailers, we're permitted to keep trading (although we moved to online/delivery-only weeks ago for the safety of our staff and customers). This means while most of London is housebound, we're busier than ever, with a reduced team working 12-hour days to service the demands of thirsty quarantined Brits. (And believe us, they're *thirsty*.)
It's been weird to watch the lockdown settle in. The first week, people were genuinely scared - everyone tuned in to the daily government broadcasts (once the government stopped having weekends off) and damn straight people stayed home. One day we drove down a normally gridlocked motorway near Canary Wharf and were the only car on the road, it was like a scene from 28 Days Later. Now, it feels there are almost as many people out and about as before, although at least they're usually 2m apart.
But among all this fear, ennui and uncertainty lies a great deal of love and extraordinary beauty too. We're privileged to be permitted to leave our house and drive through the wilds of South London as we deliver our boozy gifts - and oh man, you should see London in the springtime and the sunshine, when pollution levels have dropped right off. It's so beautiful that your heart leaps every time you round a corner. I can see for miles and miles... And if you ever wanted to know what it might feel like to be a Great Benefactor, try delivering a big box of beer to a bunch of bored, cooped-up flatmates on a Friday night.
But it's no match for the pub, for friends, for human contact. Everyone's still finding the Zoom/Houseparty thing a novelty but we all know it'll wear off soon. While out delivering the other night I saw a child's sign hanging in a front window. "Hugs will be back!" it declared, above a handpainted rainbow. I can't stop thinking about that. They will be back, one day - and not a moment too soon...
Peckham Rye, London • Since Jan 2007 • 25 posts Report