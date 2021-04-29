New Zealand’s far-right hate preachers and the platform YouTube gave them to build a movement

Following the storming of the US capitol building in January, Twitter cracked down on accounts that were using the site to promote false narratives about the US election, in particular accounts associated with the Qanon conspiracy theory. The mass removal of accounts included a number of New Zealanders. Many of those far-right influencers remain active on other platforms – in particular, on YouTube.
It was just over a month before the terrorist attack targeting Muslims at Al Noor Masjid and the Linwood Islamic Centre that Lee Williams, a UK born former prison guard residing just outside of Christchurch, uploaded his first YouTube video to a channel he had named Cross the Rubicon.
Praising an article on the now-defunct WhaleOil blog, which he referred to as "probably the only conservative news outlet in New Zealand', Williams said that the New Zealand High Commission had sent a representative to meet with the South African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who he describes as "the party of terrorists". He claims that the EFF advocate the murder of white farmers. "There's going to be some kind of civil war leading to a genocide by the blacks against the whites," he insists, echoing a myth that is fueling far-right violence.
In a subsequent video, he makes the claim that Europe is being overrun by Muslim immigrants who are deliberately trying to have more children than white people. "These [Muslim] wives are just knocking out babies with baby factories you know and vastly outnumber the birthrate of native populations. This is in every country in Western Europe'."
There’s an argument to be made that these videos and the people behind them are best ignored, so as not to spread their reach further. But as recent events have shown, ignoring the far-right doesn’t starve it of oxygen causing it to die. Rather, ignoring the extreme fringe of our body politic is more like ignoring a cancerous growth hoping it will go away, when instead it just grows and grows until it becomes deadly, and can’t be ignored any longer.
In the description of that video Williams implores viewers to act: "Stand up, get out, say it as it is and be proud of doing your bit to save your country from islamisation." That video is likely the one that led to him being visited by police after the Christchurch terror attacks. Although it could have also been the one (now removed) where he spoke at a rally in Cathedral Square claiming "Europe and its people are being replaced" while the notorious white supremacist Phil Arps waved a New Zealand flag in the background.
Photo: Lee Williams speaks at a rally in Christchurch with Phil Arps beside him
Rather than being deterred by police attention, Williams took to YouTube with a new video, titled Two fully armed police visits in 5 days. They asked me if I was a Trump supporter. This is NZ now! He claimed the police were acting in the service of "globalist" politicians who are "destroying nations by mass migration of alien cultures that will not integrate - and they will, at some stage, dominate."
Williams framed the police visit as an attack on his free speech, telling his audience "police are gonna come knocking when you express unorthodox views of this government and the way they run the country."
The video went viral – or at least viral among the people inclined to engage with this sort of content – and now has had more than 78,000 views, with Williams netting thousands of new subscribers. Praise flooded in from around the globe: "You are 100% CORRECT. It's ok to be white. And stand up for your country['s] values and culture. You just sound like a patriot to me. We must never ever give in," wrote a user calling themselves OUTRAGED Aussie. "I can't believe they censored the 72 page manifesto and the video because they were afraid the Whites would wake up and riot!!!" wrote a user going by the name THE WHITE DEVIL, referring to the censored manifesto and livestream of the Christchurch shooting.
Some commenters identified themselves as New Zealanders: "Your (sic) dead bro, she [the Prime Minister] is going to distroy (sic) this beautiful country. First they take your land, then your freedom and then your ability to protect and speak. Welcome to the Islamic state of New Zealand,'' wrote someone with the handle Deca 303. "I can hardly believe it, is this what our country has come to in just a few months.?????" commented Karen Strong.
While no more of his many uploads have gained as many views as that one, Williams has continued to produce content for a dedicated core of followers, which number in the hundreds. He uploads two or three videos every week, usually touching on the same set of conspiracist beliefs, which are outlined most explicitly in an August 2019 video titled What Cross the Rubicon channel's values are.
“We believe the United Nations is a corrupt organization bent on the destruction of all Western nations...We believe the Marxists and Political Islam are in an unholy alliance to flood Western nations with mostly people from Islamic countries to create a voting bloc to keep the Marxists in power forever...We believe the mainstream media of all Western nations now are just propaganda machines on behalf of globalists who control most Western governments”
Just when you think his tirade can’t become any more detached from reality, he continues, implicitly drawing feminism and the LGBT community into his sprawling narrative.
“We believe that the Western caucasian man is being deliberately emasculated to believe he is guilty for all the ills in the world and we believe that this thought process and its implementation is driven by the world wide Marxist movement in our governments, in our media, in our academia, TV and our movie industry."
His followers eat this stuff up. "You're just a New Zealand Patriot that's tired of the leftist wingnut agenda. Stand strong and rock solid my friend. You're doing a fantastic job!" commented a user going by the name Mountain Man, "We are totally behind you, stand strong," read a comment left under the name Red Barron. "I'm with you! I'm on board. I've donated. My only regret is I'm at the other end of the country." wrote a woman named Helana Jordan.
"The best NZ days are Over!!!" commented Stephen Williams. "We are in serious trouble with no way out! I won’t (sic) to cry... as a true blue kiwi I see war on the horizon." Lee then invites him to "come to our rally in Christchurch when it's organized."
These discussions are not happening on encrypted messaging apps or the dubious online image boards that have become known for hosting terrorist manifestos and bomb threats, but on one of the most popular social media platforms on the internet.
By mid-2020 Williams was beginning to be something of a minor celebrity on the right-wing fringe of New Zealand politics. In July, the New Conservative Party shared one of his videos on their Facebook page, calling it "an intelligent and succinct review, with a profound, poignant conclusion." When he endorsed the party a few weeks later, they shared his endorsement video commenting "we are so humbled and encouraged to see critical thinkers jumping onboard."
In the lead-up to the election Williams held weekly rallies in Cathedral Square. Other speakers included former National Front leader Kyle Chapman, and Carl Bromley – another YouTube personality who is also the pastor of a small baptist congregation – whose social media hosts numerous links to articles on an anti-Muslim conspiracy blog. The lineup also featured Adam Nuttall, the conspiracy theorist who would later hold up a local bus in protest against the requirement to wear masks on public transport, and several New Conservative Party candidates.
Photo: Lee Williams speaks in Cathedral Square while a man in a New Conservative Party t-shirt films
Williams and Bromley took a road trip to Nelson in June 2020 to speak at a rally with Mark Thompson. Thompson is a conspiracy theorist involved in anti-lockdown protests as well as attempts to bring the disparate right-wing populist parties – such as the New Conservatives, Advance New Zealand and Sue Grey’s Outdoors Party – closer together.
Williams got his biggest offline audience when he flew to Auckland to speak at a rally promoted by Advance New Zealand. One of the other speakers was Damien de Ment, another YouTube personality who promotes the Qanon conspiracy theory as well as anti-migration rhetoric and opposition to "globalism" similar to that espoused by Williams. Then-Advance NZ co-leader Jami-Lee Ross told Newsroom the party had not selected the speakers.
Being in Auckland gave Lee the opportunity to meet some of his YouTube subscribers in person, as well as rub shoulders with his YouTube peers. He met with Terry Opines, a man who recently uploaded a highly Islamophobic video just after the second anniversary of the Christchurch shooting entitled "NZ's annual March 15 terrorism propaganda has begun". (YouTube has added a warning to that video, stating it "has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences" but has allowed it to remain online.)
He also met with Carol Sakey. Sakey, a retired Auckland woman, had uploaded a video to YouTube alleging an "Islamic takeover" of the West was underway just four days before the Christchurch terror attack. She was behind a petition to parliament calling on New Zealand to reject the UN Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. The compact was the subject of a far-right disinformation campaign and the Christchurch shooter had the words "Here’s your migration compact!" written on one of his guns.
At that rally Sakey wore a black cap embroidered with the words "MAGA Make Ardern Go Away". These hats are sold (via TradeMe) by Christchurch-based businessman Mike Allen, who in 2019 made comments on his Facebook page about "destroying mosque after mosque until they take me out".
Photo: Carol Sakey at an anti-lockdown rally in Auckland, from one of Lee Williams’ videos
Lee also sat down for an interview with Sarah Smith. Smith is a prominent member of the anti-lockdown group Mothers Who Stand for Freedom. "I’m here with Lee Williams from Cross the Rubicon, he will be very familiar to most of you," she tells her audience. On Facebook she has described the group of people gathered around Williams in Christchurch as having been "the inspiration for so long".
Picture: Sarah Smith praises Kyle Chapman and the far-right activists in Christchurch
The impact YouTube has had on far-right radicalisation is well-documented, though debated. The Royal Commission report into the Christchurch terrorist attack notes,
“In the past, YouTube has been often associated with far right content and radicalisation. There has been much debate about the way YouTube’s recommendation system works. One theory is that this system drove users to ever more extreme material into what is sometimes said to be a “rabbit-hole”.
But the Royal Commission didn’t completely buy this line of thought, and also suggested another reason.
“An alternative theory is that the way in which YouTube operates facilitates and has monetised the production of videos that attract viewers and the widespread availability of videos supporting far right ideas reflects the demand for such videos. What is clear, however, is that videos supporting far right ideas have been very common on YouTube.”
YouTube claims that "We address extremist content by removing videos that violate our hate speech policy and violent criminal organizations policy.” and that their recommendation systems significantly limit the reach of content “that brushes up against the policy line but does not cross it."
Youtube’s progress has been sluggish at best. Rebel News, a channel the Christchurch shooter had donated to, was only just demonetised (made ineligible for a share of YouTube’s advertising revenue) in March 2021, and remains online. Lee Williams frequently claims that YouTube is not promoting his videos to his subscribers, though he still gets in excess of a thousand views on most of his uploads. Williams knows he is walking a fine line as he skirts around topics that could see him penalised by using phrases like "people of a certain religion" instead of "Muslims". He’s fully aware that his audience, but not YouTube’s algorithms, will know who he is talking about.
In January 2020, YouTube terminated the channels of several prominent white supremacists, including that of Stefan Molyneux, another channel that the Christchurch terrorist had donated to. But New Zealand’s own home-grown crop of far-right influencers seem to be operating under the radar. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken of raising concerns about radicalisation directly with YouTube, following the release of the royal commission report where the Christchurch terrorist singled out content on the platform as a source of inspiration.
Every channel mentioned here could be removed from YouTube without even the need to introduce new community standards – just a commitment to enforcing the ones that already exist. With far-right terrorism growing 250% in just five years, much of it invigorated by a deluge of angry, hate-filled videos, what will it take to finally see YouTube take some responsibility for its role in giving these people and their ideology a platform?
Carl Bromley,
Hi Byron.
Carl Bromley here.
Great to see you are exercising your right to free speech!
May NZ protect that right for all, and not just for those with a particular political bent.
Personally my view is the right to criticize any person, religion, ideology, political party or policy, science or ideas ought to be entrenched in the law if our nation.
Would you agree Byron?
Regarding your article, I am concerned that you appear obsessed with plicating Lee Williams with the atrocities of March 15 2019, and infer sponsibility toward him for it.
You take his comment for people to stand up and do there bit dangerously out on context in my view, both in this article and your video from Auckland where you spoke.
This in my view looks purposeful and is incredibly irresponsible in my opinion.
It looks like you are purposefully seeking to incite and provoke a response from the public that could potentially be harmful.
Ironically it appears your behaviour is of the very elk that your infer Lee guilty of ie. Inciting and provocation with who knows what intent.
I am documenting you videos and statements as evidence of incitement should anything untoward happen to Lee or any person you are implicating with your rhetoric.
On a personal note, would you please identifify the ledged "hosts of numerous articles" that are alledgedly "anti Muslim" apparently linked to my social media blog.
Just for the record, i love people of all faiths or non-faiths, and i do opey disagree with a number of Islamic teachings, as Muslims opey disagree with many Christian teachings i hold.
However, Muslims and I would agree on many issues.
I have supported Muslims in their pain of particular issues over the years and am disposed to do so in the future.
Love transcends differences in belief Byron; and as Adults its possible to distinquish viewpoint from a value and love of a soul.
I love people regardless of view point, faith or not.
I even love people who hate me ( you might be one of those haters Byron, that i still love. You certainly do not convey love for your fellow man who hold different political views from yourself).
The nature and power of the love of Jesus whom i love and follow provides an ability to "love your enemies", a commandment Jesus gives his followers.
Do you love your enemies Byron?
Lastly, would you kindly define what YOU mean by "far right".
It seems to be a ad hominem term loosely bandied around to discredit, demean, and villinise any who have a alternate view.
I know Lee Williams well, i know Kyle Chapman well, and the picture you paint and how you portray and villify these people is very different, and warped from what i personally experience.
I know Lee has even personally offered to sit down with you for coffee, i believe on more than one occasion, and still would. Would you?
Do you not wish for peace?
Why would you not sit down as adults and talk?
Id be happy to meet also.
What would stop you?
Remember Byron, your socks stink too mate. You are far from perfect, and so am I. We are all human mate.
Awaiting your response.
Simcerely,
Carl Bromley.
John Farrell,
Carl Bromley....this Carl Bromley?
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/christchurch-shooting/111426805/the-conservative-christians-who-believe-nz-has-gone-too-far-in-its-embrace-of-muslims
"In the days and weeks after the massacres, Carl Bromley, a pro-Trump, pro-gun pastor with the Life Connection Baptist Fellowship in Christchurch, was busy on social media.
His Facebook page filled with posts about attacks on Christians by Muslims in Nigeria (which he claims went ignored by the media), criticism of moves to tighten gun control, outrage at calls to drop the name of the Crusaders rugby team and numerous links to articles on an anti-Muslim conspiracy blog.
"Those who drive Christianity out of society are paving the way for Islam," he wrote."
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
The Royal Commission on the Christchurch Mosque Shootings in 2 pictures…
https://twitter.com/kumararepublic/status/1359376644058742786
And on a related note...
https://twitter.com/kumararepublic/status/1197863901724999680
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Looks that way. Apparently he preaches unabashed disingenuousness.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
So what are they like when they're not being creepy racists and bigots? Do tell.
Byron Clark, in reply to
Web Twitter
Hi Carl,
I’ll go through this point by point to try and avoid a comment longer than the actual article.
As you’re probably aware the Bill of Rights Act states “Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to seek, receive, and impart information and opinions of any kind in any form.” I’m in favour of that remaining “entrenched in the law” as you put it.
That’s your interpretation of my words rather than what I have said. I think it’s highly unlikely that the Christchurch shooter saw one of Lee’s videos, though we know he was radicalised by content on YouTube, Lee believes many of the same things the shooter did, but I don’t believe he had anything to do with the events of March 15 2019, unless the police knew something I don’t, cordoning off his street and sending armed officers to his house was probably overkill
Tell me this Carl, what is the right context to claim that Muslim’s are trying to out-breed Westerners and telling your audience to do their bit to “save your country from islamisation”?
The key words in that sentence are “in my view”
Yet you don’t believe it’s irresponsible of Lee to promote the far-right conspiracy about the the UN Migration Compact started by Martin Sellner, a man the Christchurch shooter donated to? or to promote the Great Replacement conspiracy that the shooter named his manifesto after?
See above
No one is stopping you
“
I provide a citation in the text with a hyperlink to a Stuff article, I consider Stuff a reputable publication. I understand that you probably don’t (I’ve seen your video claiming all New Zealand journalists are “cultural Marxists”) but either way your qualm is with Stuff if you believe they have made an incorrect statement
Do you believe Lee Williams conveys love for his fellow man who holds different political views from himself? This is someone who in the past has allowed my home address to be shared on his YouTube channel which resulted in numerous threats from his followers, he routinely uses school yard bullying style insults, he responded to this article by calling me a girly man or something like that, he has childish nicknames for journalists he doesn’t like e.g. “Paddy Goldenshower” it’s hard to take your statement seriously when you associate with this man
I don’t love my “enemies” and don’t hate them either, I actually feel sorry for Lee, the fact he stopped speaking to his brother because his brother said he’d be OK with his daughter marrying a Muslim man is genuinely sad, that he would allow his relationship with a family member to be compromised by his hatred for Muslims is tragic. Likewise I feel bad for Carol knowing her grandchildren are embarrassed by her.
You must not be doing a good a job at “documenting” my videos as you think as I’ve covered this before (https://youtu.be/ZuN9paaHOG8?t=394)
The Merriam Webster directory definition of “the group of people who’s views are the most conservative” should be uncontroversial. Lee and yourself both supported the New Conservatives last year and now have your own microparty because the mainstream right-wing parties are not conservative enough for you. It only “villainies” you if lack the conviction of your beliefs and think being the most conservative makes you a villain
Yes, you’re experience of Lee Williams is very different from mine- he has never hosted your private address allowing people to threaten you at your home, which he has done to me, he has never accused you of being part of nefarious plot to take over the Western world, which he he has accused every Muslim immigrant of. All I’ve said about Kyle Chapman in this article is that he is a former National Front leader so I don’t know what picture you think I’m painting, are you disputing the fact that he led that National Front?
No, I would not. When Lee first invited me to meet up I quoted the letter Bertrand Russell sent to Oswald Mosley when the latter requested they meet “I feel obliged to say that the emotional universes we inhabit are so distinct, and in deepest ways opposed, that nothing fruitful or sincere could ever emerge from association between us. I should like you to understand the intensity of this conviction on my part. It is not out of any attempt to be rude that I say this but because of all that I value in human experience and human achievement.”
I think discussion between people with opposing views can be fruitful, but what Lee and I have is not so much opposing views but opposing ideas of reality. Lee believes that the United Nations is run by an “unholy alliance” of “radical Islam” and “cultural Marxists” who have a plan to emasculate white men to allow non-whites to invade and subjugate the West. That’s just completely ludicrous.
Yes. I also wish for justice- a mass grave is a very peaceful place, but that’s not the kind of peaceful outcome I want. I’m not sure if you’ve seen my videos about the inspiration the Christchurch shooter took from the perpetrators of the Bosnian genocide, I look at how anti-Muslim rhetoric (not dissimilar from the things Lee says in his videos) helped lead to the largest mass murder in Europe since the holocaust. We’ve seen the outcome of hate spreading unchallenged, even before the shooting here.
I’ve addressed before why I won’t give views like the ones Lee expresses legitimacy by treating them as if they are worthy of debate:
No thanks. For pretty much the same reasons I won’t meet with Lee, not to mention that I don’t owe you my time and attention just because I’ve criticised things you and your mates have said.
I’ve never said I’m flawless, but I’m pleased to be able to say I’ve never promoted the same conspiracy theories that were referenced in a mass shooters manifesto.
Carl Bromley,
Hi Byron.
Thank you for a thorough reply.
Dont get me wrong, your time or presense is not somthing i think you 'owe' me nor your 'attention' somthing i covet. That's pretty narcissistic dont you think?
My value and love for you as a soul is because your are special lndeed; Christ died for your sin, but your not more extra special than anyone else; his blood was shed for you, me, Lee and every other person a like.
The invitation is sincere and open anytime Byron, i do not feel either flattered nor deflated by choice to accept or reject a genuine extention of good will. Communication and relationship resolve issues; lack thereof of fuel conflict.
Maybe you arevactually peace aversive and enjoy the conflict?
Remember, two wrongs nevet make a right and while you do the very things you accuse Lee of, you are not a better man for it. You are more subtle; Lee, like you and i is transparent.
I see you like to hide behind sophistry like your quote from Bertrand Russel.
It does in many cases provide a noble cover for cowardice in my view and feigns a heart that really does not seek real peace among his fellow man. Sad in my opinion. What kind of world does that aspire too?
Just curious on the 'Religious ideological' & nonoffence intended to anyone,
a) have you read the entire Quran?
b) is there anything in the Quran at all you would have an issue with in practice?
I have studied (not just read) the entires book, and i do have issues with a number of its teachings as Muslims also have issues with a number of New Testament teachings. Yet i still love Muslim people to be clear, as a different view point does not negate love (at least the love i know in Christ).
Your accusations against concerns that worry some seem to expose a significant naievity Byron.
Your a young man and I'll probably be dead in 20yrs or so, maybe sooner or later, but I wonder where you will be at and how happy you will be with the world that you are so passionate about seeing established in New Zealand - Aotearoa then?
I think your naievity will one day haunt you.
"Wisdom is justitified of her children".
Carl Bromley, in reply to
...Apologies for early morning typos.
Anke Richter,
Email Web
Great work, Byron. I wish more people would understand the link between these hate preachers and groups like Voices for Freedom or the Outdoors Party. This is such valuable background info for context. Will put the link up on FACT (Fight Against Conspiracy Theories) tomorrow!
Dental-damaged-retard, in reply to
Carl.......you are slime and ooze disingenuousness. Your own obsession for 'meeting' is this......you think having a chit chat that you end with 'well we agree to disagree' and 'my beliefs are different' makes your beliefs ok...........that's your goal, to excuse your ugly views, your damaging views and your attempts to influence others with your ugly views.
No one needs to meet, the internet is the perfect platform for discussion. Sadly from meeting people like Lee in person and having a different view to him makes him angry and aggressive.........and the old...'let's meet' routine has undertones of just that..........it's well known.
Lee's commenters call for Lee to be violent, Lee commonly makes vague 'tough guy comments' that have a violent theme.
You nor Lee control anybody, so a refusal to meet someone who you know to be unreachable and aggressive is pointless and your own attempts at drawing a 'manliness' issue around it is truly pathetic as if 'manliness' has anything to do with the conversation.
It would seem you and Lee are more concerned about your own perceived 'manliness' than anything here.
Byron is showing real signs of manliness by not being baited into your 'controlled conversation' and not being intimidated by two dirtbags that don't have the INTEGRITY to state their real gut ideologies and hide them behind a weak cover of PATRIOTISM.
NO ONE IS FOOLED BY YOU TWO, JUST BECAUSE YOU KNOW YOU CAN'T SAY WHAT YOU WANT OPENLY DOESN'T MEAN YOUR MESSAGE ISN'T BEING SPOKEN.
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
The “Great Replacement” theory as bel;ieved by the Christchurch terrorist is tantamount to volume 2 of the “Elders of Zion"…
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
I forgot to mention: there's freedom of speech, and then there's freedumb of speech.
nzlemming,
Email Twitter
Fuck Carl Bromley and his elk.
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
cannae trust a caribou.
linger, in reply to
(i) Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from social consequences of the content of your speech. You can say what you like; but you can still be shunned as a result.
(ii) Freedom of speech does not mean you have the right to use any particular platform without regard to its rules of use. You can say what you like; but you can still be banned and/or your content deleted as a result.
(iii) "it seems you are seeking to incite": Citation needed. What violent or unlawful action is being called for? Or are you just seeking to smear?
zim_in_nz,
Byron the importance of what you are letting everyone know about is not for debating the likes of Carl Bromley. These people are rigid in their views and full of self righteous white male puffed-up-ness.
The importance of what you are talking about is in letting the rest of New Zealand community know who is living in our midst. Until we all call out these white supremacists for their behaviour they can continue to feel justified in their rigid and poisonous beliefs.
The persecution of people for the religion or skin colour or sexual preference is something that exists here and we all need to see it in the light of day and call it out – loudly and often.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
...a bewilderbeest running with fake gnus...
Ian Dalziel,
That Vinny Eastwood is a piece of work...
stumbled on a live you tube of him soon after the Chchch massacre - he was crowing, and saying it was CGI, he was juggling about 12 conspiracy plates up in the air and all his 'followers' were egging each other on - a nest of vipers.
