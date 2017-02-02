World of Food 5: Andorra – Portabella Omelet

Looking back, my weird food habits started long before they officially became a “thing” that needed fixing. My Plunket book is filled with notes on my inability to take milk or the majority of the alternatives. I couldn't stand bananas and cheese was probably my least favourite food. I have a vivid memory of being forced to eat peas by a babysitter until I was sobbing at the table, and to this day I can't stand them.
As a kid, I was also pretty much obsessed with mushrooms. On family outings to Cobb 'n' Co, my go-to order would be a bowl of mushrooms. I'd choose them over almost anything.
They're still definitely right up there on the list of pretty damn good.
Which is maybe one of the reasons Andorra is now right up there on my list of places I want to see some day.
The European country is a tiny landlocked space, neighboured by Spain and France. Spanish, French and Catalan influences dictate the food, largely due to the fact that the mountainous terrain means that about two per cent of the country is really viable agriculturally.
You know what else those mountains mean, though?
Mushrooms. A whole lot of them. So many, in fact, that come Autumn, Andorra plays host to the Festival of the Noble Mushroom (Fira de Bolt). Not only a festival celebrating mushrooms, but a festival with a truly great name, too.
Great names seem to be a bit of a thing for Andorra. The country itself is officially Principality of Andorra, but sometimes known as Principality of the Valleys of Andorra.
If great naming ability and a festival dedicated to celebrating the noble mushroom isn't enough reason to visit, the population of around 80,000 has one of Europe's highest life expectancies at about 80. Education is free, Healthcare is funded and there are currently about 12 full-time members of the military, whose primary role is presenting the flag at official ceremonies, (the military hasn't engaged in combat in about 700 years).
Also, mushrooms.
So, for Andorra, if you're wondering, I cooked mushrooms.
Mushroom omelet in fact. Which made me a little nervous. I pride myself one that can cook the perfect egg on demand. However you want your egg, I can master it. Unless you ask for an omelet. Then we're both in for a world of pain. I've tried, more than a few times, but I've never been able to master the whole flipping thing.
For someone that prides themselves on cooking eggs like a pro, this is a tough admission to make. You've been warned.
So the omelet. Ingredient-wise, it's pretty simple. Saute shallot in butter with salt and pepper. Stir in a couple of cups of sliced portabella mushrooms with a good pinch of tarragon. Set aside.
So far so good. Now for the eggs. Whisk and pour into a pan with butter.
So apparently, when the egg starts to cook, you pull in the outer sides with a fork, letting the egg flow over and cook under it. At this point I think I was pretty much nailing it. And that for the first time ever I might make an omelet that isn't a massive failure.
When egg is pretty much cooked the mushroom mix goes into one half and, while I'm still not a cheese person, if you are, go nuts on the Gruyere here too.
Then use a rubber spatula to flip, tilt and transfer to a plate.
And then everything fell apart.
As far as taste goes – eggs, mushrooms and a bit of french flair with the taste of tarragon coming through – there's really no going wrong with that.
Look-wise, this will likely be a cause for a few restless sleeps in the near future.
Any tips much appreciated. I'm keen to master this one.
It's gonna sting for a while.
In World of Food, Amberleigh Jack is cooking a dish from every country in the world, partly as a way of confronting food anxiety, partly because mmmmmm. One at a time, in alphabetical order.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
If it tastes fine, it is fine.
I remain concerned about your use of a fork with a non-stick pan however.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
I was always taught to finish to “finish” the omelet under a grill. melting the cheese(s) and grilling the optional ingrediants for the omelet.
I think that last bit of cooking of the top allows you to slide the omelet out of the pan onto the plate … when the omelet is half out of the pan and half on the plate you tilt the pan further and use the pan to fold the omelet in half … all pretty like.
Also Russell is right that metal fork is scaring me too :).
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4177 posts Report
Rich of Observationz,
I was in Andorra in August. Didn't see a crop that wasn't tobacco - tiny little fields of tobacco that I assume are part of some complex tax/duty dodge.
I had a very nice meal in the classiest Auberge de Jeunesse I've ever stayed in. Didn't involve omelette though.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5372 posts Report
linger,
I’m a fairly awful cook in general, but I do a pretty mean 2-egg wok omelette, if I do say so myself. (It’s also a ‘kitchen-sink’ omelette – often the filling is leftover chopped stuff from the previous night’s mushroom & vege soup, plus layers of cheese and ham.)
To avoid the thing falling apart, I:
* keep about 20 ml of the egg mix [with salt, pepper, parsley, and watered down just a little] aside;
* put the filling layers on only one half of the egg surface;
* fold (not flip) the uncovered half over, once it’s cooked enough to be moved as a unit, carefully supported by a fish-slice;
* drizzle the uncooked egg around the sides (pouring it down a fork), then press slightly so that it sets the bottom and top sides of the egg together.
Et voila, the resulting omelette can be flipped over briefly to finish cooking the “top” (again, supported by a fish-slice) without leaving the wok, and can be slid out onto a plate at the end without further violent or risky motion.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1504 posts Report
Carol Stewart, in reply to
Cool! I've been to the Pyrenees, over on the French side, and the food was very interesting. Garbure soup and boudin noir (black pudding). And galettes.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 763 posts Report
Gareth,
Web Twitter
I suspect the mushroom of choice in Andorra would be the saffron milk cap/Lactarius deliciosus - it's incredibly popular in Catalonia and Northern Spain, where it's called niscalos or rovellon (amongst many other names). It's bright apricot orange, weeps greenish "milk" (hence Lactarius), and is deliciously nutty, a little peppery and very mushroomy.
It has been introduced to NZ, and there's a company growing it commercially on pines in Gisborne, but I believe all production goes to Japan. ChCh residents can occasionally find a Plant & Food Research scientist (hi Alexis!) selling them outside Canterbury Cheesemongers on Saturdays during the season - which will start as soon as Canterbury gets some decent rain.
It's much more common in Australia, where it's called the pine mushroom.
Bucolic in the backblocks… • Since Jan 2008 • 246 posts Report