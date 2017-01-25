Up with the Pacer: embracing an e-bike

Last week, my e-bike finally arrived, having gone missing for nearly a month on what turned out to be a mistaken courier trip to Taupo. But it's here now, it's SmartMotion's Pacer model and I am impressed.
I am also a little bit perplexed. When I wrote a couple of sponsored blog posts about trying e-bikes and their prospects for easing traffic congestion, the client (Mercury) specifically asked that I not blog about the Pacer, and instead concentrate on the E-City. SmartMotion itself seems not to have particularly pushed the Pacer either.
I get that the E-City is more affordable and perhaps more suitable for new riders – but I'm very grateful to the correspondent on Twitter who told me that the Pacer was a far superior bike, because it is. Its advantages over the E-City* range from the battery mounting (on the frame, rather than the rear rack) to the tyres, the display panel and the integrated lighting, including the "flood strip" built into the frame.
But most of all, for me, it's the torque sensor over the cadence sensor – it really does, as I had read, feel more natural to someone already used to riding bikes. It also obviates the need for a throttle – if you know how to work the gears, you can take off quickly enough not to need one.
Okay, speed. My light, narrow-tyred unpowered hybrid street bike is probably still quicker off the mark if I'm trying hard, but past the first three metres, the Pacer is a racer. And that presents problems in itself.
A fair part of riding in Auckland traffic is looking ahead at what some fool might be doing to risk your safety. It's easy enough to belt along at 35-40 km/h on this thing (NZ e-bikes are limited to a 300 watt motor, but there's not a limiter that drops the assist at 25 km/h, as is the case with European bikes) and if you're doing that, the whole safety equation changes.
You need to be looking a lot further ahead and be gauging your ability to stop differently. If you come off your bike or collide with a car at 40 km/h, you'll be a bigger mess than you would be on an ordinary bike. Given that I've been hit by errant drivers (in my car) twice in the last six months, I'm a bit edgy about this anyway. So that's taken some getting used to.
I'm also still getting used to how I relate to following cars. When should I give way and when should I just take the lane? I've already discovered that I can come off the slope on Meola Road and be doing 50 km/h on the flat – and still have cars roar past me. Apparently no one drives to the speed limit on Meola Road.
Of course, you don't need to go full-tilt all the time and I think there's a philosphical shift in simply going slower and enjoying the ride. Your battery will last longer anyway.
But I'm finding even a measured ride on this thing is getting me places far quicker and with less effort. About 12-15 minutes from my house in Point Chev to K Road quick. One of my goals with riding has always been to replace car journeys, and the Pacer has greatly increased the number of car journeys it's practical to replace.
Of course, one of my other goals is to maintain a level of fitness and I haven't quite worked out my relationship with my sweet unpowered Fuji street bike – for the reason that I haven't sat on it since the e-bike arrived. The Pacer isn't particularly heavy for an e-bike, but it's a bloody bus compared to the Fuji. There will be times when it's more fun to nip around on the light bike, surely. Work up a sweat. Must do that.
There's one more thing: security. The Pacer is worth $3600 and I had a bike (indemnity value for insurance: $320) stolen last year and that sucked. I've fitted a steel ring into the porch to lock up both bikes at home, but I don't think I'm going to be really comfortable about leaving the Pacer locked up out in the world until I shell out for a good-quality D-lock rather than a combination lock.
But, for now, I'm very happy with my new e-bike.
*The Pacer's advantage over the Catalyst lies in the fact that it's silly to encourage people to ride a knobbly-tyred mountain bike on the road – it's not a good experience. And I'm dubious about pedal-assist mountain bikes as a concept, frankly.
Russell Brown,
Oh, and one more thing. People are interested in this bike (which does look cool) in a way they weren't over the E-City. I've happily had conversations with complete strangers about it.
Sacha,
Interesting. Can you expand on that a little?
Russell Brown, in reply to
The cadence sensor senses how fast you’re turning the pedals, the torque sensor senses the pressure you’re putting on them. Much better for hills and for take-offs.
As a cyclist, it feels like you’re putting in the work, you’re just getting better value for it. I have also noticed that it will occasionally briefly surge ahead when I’m coasting at low speed.
Robert Harvey,
Hi Russell,
Can you talk a little about regenerative electrics vs these ones? Are the penalties weight and cost or something else? And how big are those penalties? It just seems odd to me that with all the development that's gone into re-using the energy of braking, that bikes seem to not go there...
(or have I got things mixed up?)
Carol Green,
Saw you on it slow-rolling through the #WomensMarch rally at the weekend. I think? Re locks, I've just got an Axa Defender frame lock which is pretty meaty. It's the one with the hole for the plug-in chain which I've yet to get because there aren't any in the country, apparently. Got it from Electric Bicycle hub on East St.
Martin Brown,
Interesting, good read. Quite a good looking model too - I find most e-bikes aesthetically challenged. I am quite keen to get one for commuting but also concerned it may mean I spend less quality time on the road bike, sweating it out. The path of least resistance...
Sam F,
I bought an e-Urban (the e-City's diamond frame cousin) a week and a half ago, so this is relevant to my interests.
I went for that one over the Pacer partly for cost, and partly because the e-Urban seems more traditionally built and bulletproof for the kind of use I'm going to subject it to. I hit the 200 km service interval by the seventh day I owned it, for instance. It sounds like the Pacer is a solid beast nevertheless but the e-Urban feels like a the basic commuter mile-eater I need. I do plan to hang onto something a little more flickable for casual rides - whenever I actually get round to one...
And for me personally the fact the e-Urban doesn't stand out from the crowd *as much* as the Pacer is a plus. Would definitely get those good locks before leaving that one anywhere sketchy!
Tom Semmens,
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2037 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
I've honestly never seen a regenerative bike or known anyone who had one, so no!
Russell Brown, in reply to
If you're sensible about it yes, I think so. And sensible means not being an annoying speed demon where it's not appropriate.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
After having my first e-bike stolen from the porch (minus its battery) I've had the mid-sized version of this permanently looped through the steel verandah railing. Threaded through a sprocket hole and around the bottom bracket it seems to be an effective deterrent. 18 months later I reckon it's great value and hard to fault the quality. I've spent more on the d-lock I carry around in a pannier bag.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4389 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
That’s actually the one I originally wanted – it looked like a bike, which appealed.
Yes. There are downsides to having an attention-grabbing bike.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Damian Christie, in reply to
By regenerative electrics, I assume you mean the ability for the bike to recharge itself?
From what I've read (admittedly I think on e-motions site itself), it isn't a goer. It creates drag on the bike in harnessing the energy (which is the opposite of why you get an e-bike anyway right?), and the amount of energy harvested only adds a very small amount to the total range.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 1155 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Ah. Maybe that's an option. But it's too heavy to take out on the road?
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Damian Christie, in reply to
Thanks for the post Russell, I too have been weighing up whether buying an e-bike would get me out more. At present I use my bike only for small jaunts with the family; the hills immediately before my office (Bond St hill, or Bullock track etc), and immediately before my house are enough to ensure I arrive a sweaty mess. Running errands around the CBD presents similar challenges. So I've been seriously considering it, if it means I can get exercise on my way to work, rather than swearing at the traffic I'm a part of.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 1155 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
It's certainly not the case that you get no exercise riding one. But I'm definitely not arriving in a sweaty mess when I go places.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Definitely motorcycle gear. It means an extra key to carry, but the convenience of it being always there and ready has worked out well for me. Most motorcycle dealers seem to stock them.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4389 posts Report
Sam F,
I believe some of the Pedego range (which were also in stock where I bought my e-Urban) do have regen, so perhaps it's possible to get some worth out of it with the right - and more expensive - technology.
I remember originally thinking that you could recharge all electric bikes by pedaling when they were free-wheeling on the flat. I smugly declared to someone that they wouldn't be worth the effort because physics dictates you never get out 100% of the energy you put in. I was a dumbass. But it would be kind of nice if it was possible to pedal constantly and continually keep the juice flowing...
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1607 posts Report
Sam F,
I'm not at all a fit person, so I sweat a bit regardless, but it's nice for it still to be the kind of very light sweat I got riding from Kingsland rather than what I'd be facing if I had to ride 18k unassisted (and back again at night). Pretty much removes any need for showering at work as a result . /tmi
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1607 posts Report
A little discussion here, with specific reference to Pedego.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4389 posts Report
My e-urban has this option in setup mode. First thing I did was reduce the cutout speed to 25kph (it was 30-something on delivery). Read the manual?
Auckland • Since Sep 2014 • 14 posts Report
James Butler,
"Regen" in electric vehicles usually refers to regenerative braking - if you want to slow down, you use it instead of the friction brakes and the energy that would have been dissipated goes back into the battery instead. Modern electric cars all have it integrated with the brake; it also kicks in when you lift the throttle to mimic engine braking. Not sure how you'd control it on an e bike...
Auckland • Since Jan 2009 • 856 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
I"m not sure that a production bike exists that has regen - it's possible, but it adds weight and complexity for little benefit. The core problem is that you want regeneration instead of braking, if regeneration is available, but you absolutely demand that braking always works whether regen is there or not. But bicycle brakes are all direct action, you can't tweak the electronic brake booster to divert braking p[ower into regeneration. So you end up with a "regen mode" on the throttle or a button on the controller. It's a bit of a pain to use, so people don't... so it becomes even less useful as a feature... so manufacturers don't put it in.
A quick look at stackexchange suggests it's not very useful (search and maybe 10% extra range in hilly Auckland and an answer with more links)
The numbers from that answer aren't encouraging, BTW: at 30kph you might have enough kinetic energy to give a 4% charge, assuming everything is 100% efficient. In practice you might get 50%. So you can slow down from 30kph using only regen, then the regen might get you back up to 20kph, But you need to start regen five seconds before you need to stop, because you can't charge batteries at 1000 Watts (that would be 15 minutes to fully charge a normal eBike battery!)
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 886 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Whereas squeezing 10% more into batteries pretty much involves having 10% more batteries, simple to manufacture, simple to control. Much better returns from better battery technology.
Also, on a good e-bike the range is good enough that who cares about getting 10% more. If you're intent on riding that far, maybe just give the electrics a bit of a rest 10% more of the time. If you're doing really big km and pedaling the whole time, essentially treating it as more of a sport than a form of transport, then you'd probably just be better off getting a very good road bike.
Not that we won't always demand more and more. But it's pretty clear e-bikes crossed a threshold into serious practicality in the last ten years as a form of commuter transport.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10211 posts Report
BenWilson,
Yes, also there may be times when you anticipate the fear of theft as greater than the fear of sweat. Like if you have to leave the bike overnight somewhere. I would not leave a flash bike chained up overnight at University. But many is the time that riding home lacked appeal for whatever reason - weather, drunk, feeling lazy, got a lift, batteries flat in the headlight, etc.
