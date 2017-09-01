Spreading our Kiwi stories wider, starting with Edmund Hillary Fellowship

It is with unbridled pleasure, a great deal of nervousness and unending thanks to Russell that we are happy to say, "Welcome!" to our newest channel of the Access Granted NZ, "your weekly tech and media podcast"

The "we" is currently; Raj Khuhsal who's background is in film, design, media and making things happen, and Mike Riversdale ("Miramar Mike") who has a background of explaining stuff, connecting people and getting things done.

You are here because you’re a Kiwi that either works in or has a great passion for Tech or Media in NZ.

Since 2014 we have chatted with over 120+ people sharing their stories and asking two simple question, "Why do you do what you do?" and, "How do you do it?". We will be sharing all new episodes on Public Address for you to play here, but you can also subscribe on your phone, via YouTube or many other ways.

Right, let's get into this week's episode ...

Growing up in Ethiopia and living in six countries has made Yoseph Ayele (@yosephayele) a global citizen driven to make positive impact through entrepreneurship. Yoseph works closely with the entrepreneurship community across NZ, Silicon Valley, and other hubs around the world. As a former New Zealand National Poetry Slam champion and TEDx speaker, and with a diverse background in resource management, startups, communications and government, Alina Siegfried (@AliJacs) believes in the power of story above almost everything else.