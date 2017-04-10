Behind those Herald home-buying stories

The latest in an apparently endless series of you-too-could-buy-a-house-if-you-weren't-so-lazy-and-worthless stories appears on the New Zealand Herald website today. It is titled: From $30k deposit to $1m planned portfolio in a year: one couple's story:
Two 24-year-old Aucklanders, who collectively saved about $30,000 for their first place in their first year of work, could have a $1 million-plus portfolio by the end of this year.
It seems too good to be true – and, naturally, it is.
So how did a couple only in their first year of working life afford all this?
"We borrowed 60 per cent of the purchase price. The rest of it came from parents as an equity gift," he said.
So, yes, the couple didn't buy a $640,000 unit off the back of $30,000 in savings. Their deposit wasn't $30,000 as the headline and intro claim – it was $256,000. I think most twentysomethings with jobs could get a bank to lend on that basis. But of course, most twentysomethings don't have parents in a position to pitch in a quarter of a million dollars.
Herald property writer Anne Gibson's story also embodies another trend in these stories: that the way to buy a house in Auckland is to become a property investor. Yes, cities need landlords. But the idea that we should all turn home ownership into a speculative business is completely mad. Auckland has quite enough of that.
But one more thing: it's yet another Gibson story mentioning property investor Ron Hoy Fong and/or his "coaching family" Ronovationz, which runs property investment seminars. I count 14 of them since the beginning of last year. Last week, there was this interview with Ronovationz "Property Wealth Coach" Gary Lin, whose idiotic advice includes such gems as:
"If I were 16 years old today, I would join the army and toughen the f*** up ...
"Then, when I'm in my early 20s I would get an education or trade and read hundreds of books on wealth creation, personal development, habits of successful people. Then I'd do an OE and build a successful profession overseas, chase the money, see the world, build up a saving at the same time or learn about business and start up businesses.
"Success will come when one has developed the rich mindset, rich habits, and has taken action. Complaining on Facebook during work hours will do f***-all to their lives."
This is not, of course, how Lin himself got on the ladder. As another Gibson story, from January last year, explains, Lin got into the housing market courtesy of a $200,000 wedding gift from his father. But perhaps Lin does have a few tricks: here, in this forum he encourages people to get around restrictions on lending to investors by lying to their banks.
In another story in November, Hoy Fong declares that the "secret" to buying a house in Auckand is to use your parents' equity in their house, which will "probably" be mortgage-free. In a Herald Focus video on the same date Hoy Fong explained more about how "easy" it was to buy a house this way and scorned New Zealanders who "stay just over broke" by working at conventional jobs. The same video is also on the site as Why you should buy property now.
Two days before, another Gibson story reads like an advertisement for Hoy Fong's coaching business:
What is stopping New Zealanders from getting rich?
That's the question a $23 million 31-property owning Auckland landlord, Ron Hoy Fong is asking at a seminar in Auckland on Saturday.
In February last year, Gibson had Hoy Fong urging Aucklanders to buy as many properties as possible "and get in before the Chinese". (To be clear, Hoy Fong is a third-generation Kiwi and his grandparents were market gardeners. He was a civil servant who made his initial wealth by building then franchising the Tofu Store chain.) A month later he was in another story, predicting that the Auckland market was going to" go bananas". In September he was back crowing about the $500,000 capital gain he scored on a property he bought that March.
This kind of bullish sentiment is integral to both of Hoy Fong's businesses – his "coaching" and his actual property investment. But whether the Herald should be making itself available as a megaphone is another matter.
Its not only the Herald of course. Stuff has run a series of how-I-bought-a-house stories too. And presumably, these stories run so often because people read them, even if only to look for the inevitable gotcha.
But maybe, just maybe, repeatedly running stories sourced from one company urging people to get into property on the expectation of easy wealth gains isn't a very healthy thing to do.
GLaird,
They didn't use that 30k towards the deposit either but for renovations and advertising according to the article so what we're looking at here is a large equity gift from mum and dad. Such a misleading article in so many ways.
AK • Since Oct 2009 • 12 posts
Danyl Mclauchlan,
Do those stories drive much traffic? I see them more as native content from the newspaper's last major advertising revenue stream.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 927 posts
James W,
Yup, when I saw Ron Hoy Fong's name yet again, I too did a Google search to check how many times the Herald had done his PR work for him. The problem is they keep forgetting to put the "Sponsored Content" tag on all his stories.
Since Jul 2008 • 135 posts
mark taslov,
One wonders if we’re even close to reaching peak neo-liberalism and how much worse this might get before it improves. People are living in cars and we celebrate speculators, nepotism and profit. Moral shortcomings framed as economic wins.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2049 posts
Tom Johnson, in reply to
I agree. They seem to be advertorial rather than informative and we know that media companies see this kind of story as a part of a parcel of options to warm advertisers.
Live at home for free, don’t go out and get mum and dad to gift you money seems to be the special secret here. It’s all so simple, get mum and dad to buy you a lifestyle. Genius, gotta get one of those rich parent types pronto.
hamilton • Since Mar 2016 • 94 posts
Rich of Observationz,
Also, notice they were getting $470 in rent. A $640k mortgage costs about $800 a week to service in interest costs alone (plus obviously you have rates, maintenance, etc to take care of). So if they were actually fully financed, they'd be losing over $300 a week in real cash. Because they are spending their parents gift, they are only a convenient $10 in the hole before rates, etc.
Of course they hope to make enough of a tax-free gain to offset this. Taxpayers without rich parents, please note that the government is taking money out of *your* pockets to subsidise the kids in white T-shirts. I guess everyone's ok with this?
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5425 posts
Nick Russell,
These stories remind me of that hoary old chestnut they used to tell about sharemarkets being overheated when you start getting stock tips from cab drivers and the like. When the Herald and Stuff are publishing stories basically encouraging young people to invest in the housing market regardless of whether they can afford to, I start to wonder whether the crash is going to be this month or the month after.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 79 posts
Luke Williamson,
Thank you for doing this Russell. It was just about driving me nuts reading through those to discover the lies on which they were based. It's just so awful and sends a message to all the young workers and couples out there that the reason they can't buy a house is because they are lazy and/or dumb. I pray to god that they vote for some change this year.
Warkworth • Since Oct 2007 • 290 posts
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yeah, that's the underlying assumption in most of these stories.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21810 posts
Ian Dalziel,
Wobbles ahead?
Ok so that'll work for one generation...
....what'll this crop of 'giftees' leave their kids?
and then probably all the dead baby boomers' personal credit card debt will skew the system (not everybody's parents are rich or living within their means)...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7211 posts
Matthew Poole,
Then we get Liam Dann, yesterday, talking about how the average Auckland house price increased by $114,000 last year. Which means the average purchaser's average 20% required deposit increased by $22,800 last year. That's probably almost literally a (very small) truckload of smashed-avo brunches just to keep up with the increase in the required deposit, not actually to achieve the deposit amount.
But yes, oh propertied classes, please do keep telling those of us who are looking longingly skywards for a hint of the bottom of the property ladder how we're ambitionless losers who simply need to work harder and spend less.
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4068 posts
Ian Dalziel,
On Stuff today:
http://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/home-property/91268790/On-the-ladder-At-19-Travis-Parry-has-just-bought-his-first-home
The secret is drainlaying...
...and being in Palmerston North!
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7211 posts
Matthew Poole, in reply to
The Herald has to be making a fair whack of cash off all the non-bank lenders that're advertising in the business pages these days. ISTR similar adverts back in '06-'07, and we know how that all played out.
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4068 posts
Matthew Poole, in reply to
Don't forget "He lived at home, paying $50 in board a week".
There's a very consistent theme of parental largesse that runs through most of these stories, be it wedding gifts, equity gifts, or room and board at below-market rates (frequently $0).
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4068 posts
Moz, in reply to
So if you can't save $22,000 a year you're getting further away from buying that median house, not closer. I have been through the "watch my savings, look for places I can afford" thing and it is no fun.
The sad thing about the "start with an investment property" advice is that it's actually correct. You pick up a great number of not-so-hidden subsidies when you invest rather than inhabit, and they make a real difference to how fast you can save for somewhere to live in. Or to put it another way. I'd be about $20,000 a year richer if I moved out of my house, rented it out, and rented a room in a share house (we run our house as a share house now, that part wouldn't change).
The problem with buying a cheap investment property is that capital gains tend to accrue at a higher rate to more expensive properties. You $300k run-down flat will go up slower than the market average but the habourside mansion will go up faster... it all evens out, just not in your favour.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 939 posts
Te Radar,
Thanks so much for this Russell. Finally explained. Also: Sheez.
Auckland • Since Apr 2010 • 11 posts
Glen Koorey, in reply to
I never understand why the media focus is always on what the AVERAGE price is doing. I'm pretty sure that most first home buyers will be aiming closer to the lower quartile (or even lower 10%), so these "average" numbers are somewhat irrelevant to what kind of deposit/mortgage they will actually need.
Christchurch • Since Apr 2013 • 14 posts
Jason Kemp,
All of these property stories are just click bait to help out the advertising department at the Herald. I use Ben Torkington’s Chrome extension and it identifies the source of click bait stories. These ones just get labelled property.
What I dislike about the property stories is that when it matter no real investigation is done. Fletcher Building said in February that their profit forecasts were correct. A matter of weeks later they did a write down of more than 100m.
We never got anything really from the Herald on how such a thing could happen. It is hinted at reasons in other stories but property advertisers are one of the few remaining “rivers of gold” left from the classified department.
For the past couple of years I have been ignoring the home page and hoping there are some useful stories in the business or tech sections. Really hard to find any content in the Herald that is useful to me. Stuff looks to be worse and so the StuffME merger discussions continue.
I was at my local Foursquare yesterday when they were closing up. They had dozens of newspapers they were trashing. Even offered me a free one. I declined.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 313 posts
Alan Perrott,
on the bright side; it's not a bad look if you like a bad look.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 411 posts
Matthew Poole, in reply to
Bottom quartile in Auckland is, last I saw, in the vicinity of $600k, meaning a 20% deposit of around $120k, and competing with speculators who are eyeing up the gentrification-induced capital gains that come with such cheap housing.
The reality is, in Auckland, you are facing upwards of $600k or a commute of well over an hour on a good day. That's the binary option unless you're OK with a one-bedroom apartment. My wife and I could afford a house, if we were prepared to live halfway to Hamilton (literally) and commute to the jobs we both very much enjoy that are located in the Auckland CBD. It would, of course, come with a standard commute of about 90 minutes each way, stretching out to well over two hours at least once a month. A daily commute that we are not willing to inflict on our two pre-school children, and, honestly, we should not have to be forced to make that choice in order to buy a house on an eighth-decile household income!
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4068 posts
Moz, in reply to
Web
Only those who have no other options. Buying the bottom-end houses is rarely a good idea because they tend to stay at the bottom of the market. Viz, as house prices go up the bottom of the market go up less as a percentage than the middle and top. That's completely aside from the actual reasons those houses are cheap - often the location is unhealthy or the house has major problems. You don't want to buy "excellent view of the underside of a motorway overbridge, through the holes in the roof".
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 939 posts
Matthew Poole, in reply to
I suspect that Glen, being from Christchurch, has no idea what the bottom quartile of Auckland's housing actually looks like. Zero non-private-car transport options, and deciding whether you prefer blue or red when you pick the gang affiliation of your neighbours.
Anyone able to translate the worst parts of Otara and Mangere into Christchurch?
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4068 posts
Jason Kemp,
Last week I had to drive to an after work hours project. Normally it takes me 5-10 mins. It took 1 and a quarter hours. I had allowed 20 mins which was triple the usual time but there was an extra wide crane truck blocking all of a lane and then some plus other traffic delays I didn’t see. It seems to me that driving anywhere in Auckland during rush hour is almost impossible.
Commuting by car is not an option and I’d guess bus is not very good for similar reasons. The train is good but until the CRL comes online it is very limited and frustratingly slow.
Good luck to anyone who thinks they can buy on the city outskirts and commute. The only viable option is to remote work and / or move to another city or town in my view.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 313 posts
Moz, in reply to
Web
Closest I recall is probably Aranui, maybe Shirley. Even so, in Auckland terms those are more "the rough end of the North Shore" than "the bad part of South Auckland". But yeah, I could have added "gunshot holes in the roof" but my standards for rough neighbourhoods changed when I got to Sydney.
What kinda of amuses me is that the rough parts of Sydney have weird edges and caveats - a white guy wouldn't want to walk home drunk through "the Block" in Redfern or the alleyways behind Kings Cross late at night, but you're generally perfectly fine wandering through there during the daytime. Whereas some of the western suburbs are just no go zones all the time because you need a car to go there, but you need the right sort of car to go there safely. Specifically, a popemobile or a beaten up Mk 4 Cortina... there's no safe space in the middle.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 939 posts
DeepRed,
I'd have to agree that these pieces are FIRE-sector advertorials pretending to be news stories. I know motivational snake oil when I see it, and it's getting horribly tiresome. It'll sting painfully, but bring on the bubble burst for the sole reason that it might just force Generation Rent-Seeker to eat humble pie. More importantly, I hope a bubble burst will discredit the currently dominant just-world fallacy that's polarising advanced societies these days.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5203 posts