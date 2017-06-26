Many people will have heard Blockchain or “distributed ledger technology” and some may have dismissed it as hype – especially when you hear claims that Blockchain is possibly the most important IT invention of our age. But no matter what your view, there is no doubt that Blockchain is a distruptive technology. For those with little or no knowledge about the Blockchain, what is it, how does it work and what can it be used for?
Bitcoin created the first blockchain, and thus Blockchain technology. Since Bitcoin’s release in 2009 there are now hundreds of blockchains. Some are copies of Blockchain’s blockchain, others are entirely new, such as the Ethereum blockchain.
The premise of Blockchain is deceptively simple. A blockchain is a record of transactions/information — in other words a ledger or a database — that are combined into blocks cryptographically linked to form a chain (hence the name blockchain). The brilliance of blockchain is due to three factors.
First, a blockchain is held by hundreds if not thousands of “nodes” around the world. Thus Blockchain is decentralised. When the blockchain is updated by the addition of a new block, each “copy” of the blockchain is updated automatically. The timing of the blocks depends on the blockchain. For Bitcoin a new block is added around every 10 minutes, Ethereum’s around 14 seconds.
Second, no centralised party adds blocks, rather the blockchain itself does it. If B wants to send C half a bitcoin, the blockchain is checked to see that B has the necessary bitcoin. If B does not have sufficent bitcoin the transaction will not go ahead. The valid transactions are gathered and miners compete to solve a very difficult mathmatical problem. Once that problem is solved a block is created and added to the blockchain.
To incentivise miners — a lot of computer power and electricity is required to create each block — when miners solve a block they are given bitcoins (the block reward) and any transaction fees. Miners are vital as they provide the blockhain’s infrastructure. (Not all blockchains require Bitcoin’s “proof-of-work” and less energy hungry methods, such as “proof-of-stake” can be used.)
Third, the information on the blockchain is immutable. Even if nodes are hacked, their blocks will not match the majority of the network and will be ignored. There simply is not enough computing power for a hacker to compromise Bitcoin’s blockchain. Nothing is completely risk free; however, it is technically possible for nodes to combine to control over 50% of the network (a 51% attack). Money is safer on the Bitcoin blockchain than it is sitting on a bank’s computer system or when it is sent from one bank to another.
Terminology is important. There are public, permissioned and private blockchains. “Blockchain” is technically a public, decentralised blockchain, the software is open source and anyone can run a node. Bitcoin and Ethereum are examples of public blockchains. Permissioned and private are not technically blockchains, rather they are distributed ledgers, but they are often referred to as blockchains.
Permissioned blockchains are where only certain entities have access. Private blockchains are controlled by one entity. Permissioned and private blockchains are not as secure as there are fewer nodes, making them more vulnerable to attack and with permissioned ones it could take only a few parties to combine to control the blockchain. In many ways there are parallels with the early internet with walled gardens, it was not until the walls were torn down that that the power of the Internet came to the fore.
Although the creation of cryptocurrency is amazing in itself, the excitement about Blockchain is its wider potential beyond fintech. Work is underway on a bewildering array of things, including: eliminating the need for auditors; paying taxes automatically in real time; automatic payouts for insurance claims; putting land records and thus titles on the blockchain; creating digital identies, no need to go through an identification process every time you open up a bank account; allowing people to control their health information; allowing secure uncorruptible electronic voting; disrupting the distrupters such as Uber and Airbnb; and ensuring music creators are paid royalities in real time, not months or years later; the list is seemingly endless. Essentially, if you have a process that requires an intermediary it is ripe for disruption.
Even our conception of how our businesses are organised is being turned on its head with the potential use of DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations), a company can be run on the blockchain.
Many of Blockchain's uses enlist smart contracts which are self executing programmes that run on a blockchain. In the case of life insurance a smart contract could automatically pay on the issuance of the insured person’s death certificate.
Smart contracts combined with IoT are a futher potent source of disruption. For example, a one-off insurance policy could be issued and be paid in real time if a car driver decides to take dangerous route B rather than the safer route C.
The current state of technology and knowledge of Blockchain is similar to the Internet in the early 1990s. Crucially another promise of Blockchain is to finally make the Internet secure. We can’t predict what will happen, only that it is going to be an exciting and scary ride.
Alex Sims is an Associate professor in the Department of Commerical Law, University of Auckland. She is currently leading a project funded by the Law Foundation into the legal regulation of cryptocurrencies in New Zealand and Australia.
Russell Brown,
Hmmm. I'm unclear on this, having heard Nat Torkington explain at our last Orcon IRL event that Blockchain wasn't a starter for electronic voting because it involves a public ledger and is therefore not private.
Mike Skelton,
Hi Russell,
Great intro, I'd actually just finished reading this, which is a great summary of ethereum. Personally, I'm looking forward when the internet and the information on it is literally owned by everyone.
Russell Brown,
It seems it's Blockchain day! A new Richard MacManus column on the topic on Newsroom, which complement's Alex's quite nicely.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
This article proposes two blockchains, one for voter status (eligible and hasn't voted) another for the actual vote, which is encrypted. (Of course, it doesn't solve the fundamental problem that any form of voting away from a polling place is *inherently* non-private).
The trouble with everything article I read about blockchain is that the author is clearly fully aroused by the subject, but doesn't know enough about CS and cryptography to write an article that makes sense at a technical level.
And whenever I have tried to actually use bitcoin over the last few years, my computer has spent many hours grinding away before the funds finally got transferred.
linger,
@Russell: Any reason this guest post is in Hard News rather than in Speaker? Mike’s comment seems to suggest that, even though the article title is bylined with its author, some readers may be confused by the fact that your name appears in the column heading. (I'm hoping the answer may be there's a new tech column coming :)
Russell Brown, in reply to
The answer is that I put it in the wrong place and by the time I realised there were links out and comments posted and it was too late :-)
But I am thinking about a rearrangement of the site to focus on categories (like Access) rather than personal blogs.
Neil Graham, in reply to
Voter eligibility is a judgement, so that needs some sort of trusted element to make the call. Once eligibility is sorted it's no different to a bean poll. You get given your digital bean in a ledger column of it's own and you put it into the column of the person you're voting for.
You can easily enough grant privacy if you don't record who you gave each particular bean to. but you have to trust the bean provider to do that.
linger, in reply to
The problem remains that, with decentralization of locations, there is no way of enforcing privacy (e.g. from other individuals who may be present and able to influence the decision) during the act of voting.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
I see that.
If we're making a system that lets a voter go along to a polling station, get given a ballot paper, and validates that they're the first to vote, then one could do that with a blockchain. The problem with it (in common with many such solutions) would be the time taken for the change to the blockchain to propagate - you wouldn't know a vote was being duplicated until the voter and the mis-voter had both left the building.
And I can't see great advantages over a conventional centralised database to solve this problem.
nzlemming,
The US are currently saying that one of the defences that their election system had against the Russian attacks last year was the sheer variety of systems used, so no single attack vector could compromise the system. I'm a geek from way back, but I'm not at all in favour of internet voting in NZ. Even with encryption, there are too many moving parts and potential for malfeasance. Plus we don't need it - we're not big enough that getting the vote counted in an evening is too hard a job.
Alex S, in reply to
I wrote the article at a general level to explain Blockchain to people who don't have a technical background in Blockchain. Given the word length, hard to go into technical details. Also, the technology is moving so fast that what was considered impossible is now being worked on.
Bitcoin is comparative slow and clunky, some other cryptocurrencies are lot faster. But saying that I've used Bitcoin a number of times in the past month or so and all the transactions have gone through just fine.
Alex S, in reply to
A public ledger does not mean that everyone can see what is on that ledger, that's the beauty of Blockchain, although for some blockchains such as Bitcoin you can see what is on the ledger. For a blockchain that does allow truly anonymous transactions, see eg Zcash. Zero knowledge proofs are used to achieve anonymity.
Sacha, in reply to
Which is what blind citizens face under our current physical voting arrangements where they must rely on someone elese to mark their form. At least they have been trialling other independent options like voting via Blind NZ's existing members' phone information system.
Mike Skelton, in reply to
Oh dear, I'm sorry I didn't credit you correctly Alex
Russell Brown, in reply to
As noted above, my fault there.
Thomas Lumley,
I'm happy to believe that, and it's nice for the banks, but it doesn't translate into risks for depositors: If Westpac is robbed or hacked I don't lose money, but there have been multiple examples of people losing Bitcoin because exchanges were robbed. As I'm sure Alex appreciates as a lawyer, it's the interfaces between blockchains and the rest of the world that are messy.
That's why I like Matt Levine's take on the DAO hack/fork as a complement to the techie ones. (there was a bug in smart-contract software; someone used it to steal lots of cryptocurrency; more than 51% of the community decided to edit the blockchain and change history so the hack hadn't happened]
Neil Graham, in reply to
Yeah the BlockChain aspect doesn't really work for single events. The idea of the chain is to for appended state over time. Strip away the chain aspect and you might as well be using public key signing.
and re: lingers comment. I hadn't thought of it in those terms. Providing privacy is easy(ish). Enforcing privacy is a tricky kettle of fish to skin indeed.
izogi, in reply to
I suppose it's a similar thing with voting. (Sign of the audience: I also zeroed in on those few words before I scrolled down and saw so much talking about it.)
I can accept how blockchains have potential to solve some, maybe all, of the technical security issues of electronic voting. That's fine and there are plenty of voting-related applications. At the same time, though, I tend to think the much more interesting issues with electronic voting, and the issues which often get ignored by people who campaign for electronic voting, are the social aspects that occur on the other side of the interface -- between real people in the real world.
If the main benefit is supposed to be to let people vote without going to a public polling station (like voting with your phone or whatever) then how does one deal with the potential for all that voter manipulation that can occur in un-monitored places? (eg. An abusive spouse, or even just general peers, watching you cast your vote with the expectation that you'll vote as they do.) If a person's vote can be verified afterwards, as the linked article seems to boast about, then what's to stop someone else from offering an incentive, or threat, to those who can or cannot prove afterwards that they voted a certain way?
Neil Graham, in reply to
There are multiple instances of exchanges being robbed where people didn't lose bitcoin, If the theft was small enough to be covered they can continue. Same goes for Westpac. If someone stole all of their money then their customers would lose out.
I think the difference in likelihood of that happening is more down to the scale of the ventures involved. The BitCoin exchanges and MtGox in particular were not really equipped to deal with the huge value markets that things turned into.
There are bigger players taking things more seriously now but I kind of expect to see some brutal Darwinism over the next ten years.
Moz,
Have any of the crypto-currency/blockchain people solved the fundamental problem of power consumption? My understanding is that to a large extent the "51% hack" is measured in megawatts, and just operating a blockchain requires a considerable amount of both hardware and power. Or alternatively, guarding against a hostile takeover requires that the defenders spend more megawatts than the attackers can afford to.
If you think that climate change is a problem, or that the planet is finite, this is something of a problem. But if not, it's merely a business opportunity.
FWIW I think the Etherium rewriting of history proves that the people doing it are not serious and don't intend to carry out their claims. The very first time they made a mistake they changed their story from "irrevocable programmatic contract" to "the rules are what we say they are on the day". In other words, if you as a small player find a way to win, they will change the rules to screw you. Small players need to use those systems with that in mind.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Yep, any kind of non-polling place voting, be it postal ballots or online will suffer from the same problem.
I'd suspect that one reason the trial of online voting at last years council elections didn't happen is this unfulfillable requirement in the spec:
BenWilson, in reply to
Yes, I have to wonder whether the human race has created a boon here, or a remarkable new way to chew making electricity to create nothing at all beyond markings of comparative wealth. Once again I'm underwhelmed by what technology has managed to do with all that computing power. When I think how many years I spent working on software to improve resource usage to actually save real time and money, and how much more real resources could have been saved if I'd had the vast computing power of today, I marvel that one of the sexiest technologies of today is dedicating far more of that power into nothing more than managing who has what money, and making sure they can get away with not telling anyone about it.
izogi, in reply to
Yes that'd be virtually impossible if you were to consider, for example, a person taking a video of themselves voting on their phone.
For comparison though I wonder if there does seem to be a shortcoming in existing electoral law around this.
Last election I recall the publicity around people photographing their completed ballot papers and posting to facebook, and being told they were breaking the law. From memory, though, the law which prevented it seemed to be more obscurely about forging or replicating ballot papers than about producing evidence of who you'd voted for. (I can't recall the reference. Maybe it was 201(1)(a) of the Electoral Act?) IMHO the latter is a much more significant issue in an election than taking a photo which couldn't be passed off as a genuine ballot paper anyway.
nzlemming, in reply to
It was more about doing it on election day as being an advocacy for the party you voted for, which is verboten on the day. When I was a teen, we worked out a way to use the party logos to spell "MENTAL" and chalked it in appropriate colours on a school pathway leading to a polling place. The administrators were not amused.
