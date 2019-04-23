Digital persuasion and the dark places of democracy

Last week, officially the first of Australia's 2019 federal election campaign, potential voters were subjected to a series of false claims about the Labor Party's policy on vehicle emissions reduction. But not everyone saw the ads, and of those who did, not everyone saw the same ad.
"[Labor leader] Bill Shorten wants to tax the Toyota Hilux. Sign up to help us stop him," read an ad seen by Hilux owners. Mitsubishi Triton owners, on the other hand, were told "Bill Shorten wants to tax the Mitsubishi Triton." These were targeted Facebook ads and using them isn't exactly rocket science. Car brands are an available "interest" category for Facebook targeting.
Labor responded by using Facebook targeting of the same potential voters ("If you're a fan of Mitsubishi you'll want to know about our plan to save you money"). This is a campaign in which both major parties are using social media targeting – in Labor's case, particularly geo-targeting – to reach particular voters. And the ads themselves are, so far, staying within Australian Electoral Commission party authorisation rules.
The same can't be said of the anonymous Facebook pages that are paying to amplify unsourced political ads to the benefit of the Liberals, according to The Guardian. The AEC told the Guardian that the lack of authorisation on these ads is a breach of the law and it would be contacting some of the page owners, but it doesn't, of course, know who their owners are. Facebook has temporarily banned political advertising booked by non-Australians, but declined to offer the transparency tools it has already deployed in some other countries.
So, much as our societal wellbeing relies on the "community standards" of giant companies that may not be totally focused on that wellbeing, we're reliant on platform owners for the health of our democracies. And even when the transparency tools are globally rolled out in June, it willl be Facebook that runs the approval process.
It seems worth noting that earlier this year, Facebook deliberately broke a ProPublica tool that let everyone see how ads were being targeted. The Guardian's appeal for its own readers to help its journalists understand what's actually going on by screenshotting any dodgy ads they may come across seems an inadequate form of oversight, but it's all we've got.
It all seems to signal a significant challange for our own electoral regulators next year. The Electoral Commission sets rules and decides what is or isn't election advertising, but hands off judgement on the actual content of advertising to the Advertising Standards Authority, via the Advertising Standards Complaints Board. The ASA is a sound organisation and a good example of industry self-regulation. But it's complaint-driven – and we seem to be entering an era where there can be multiple micro-targeted iterations of campaign advertising that concerned parties can't even see to complain about.
It has become easy in the social media age to mislead the public not only about what the other side is doing, but who "your" side even is. The Guardian revealed earlier this month that more than a dozen high-profile "grassroots" Brexit ad campaigns are in fact being run by staff at the office of lobbyist Lynton Crosby. The estimated £1m spent on targeted advertising for these campaigns all, it seems, flows through that office. Only Crosby and whoever's paying him knows where the money comes from.
Couldn't happen here? The paper's follow-up today further claims that the Crosby astroturfers have specifically sought to influence the public towards a hard Brexit and to undermine Theresa May. And it includes this passage:
There are also questions over how Crosby’s firm uses arm’s-length companies to run its digital campaigns. Since 2016 it has outsourced work to two rightwing New Zealand political activists called Ben Guerin and Sean Topham through their Auckland-based consultancy Topham Guerin, which bills CTF Partners for the work they do on behalf of Crosby’s company.
Guerin and Topham, both in their mid-20s, are regularly based in CTF’s Mayfair office. They also ran the digital campaign for New Zealand’s National party in the country’s 2017 general election, ultimately failing to stop the Labour leader, Jacinda Ardern, becoming prime minister.
Documents seen by the Guardian suggest Topham Guerin was also involved in running online pro-coal campaigns on behalf of mining giant Glencore to encourage the construction of coal-fired power stations, in addition to working in India and Malaysia.
Topham was previously the chair of the National party’s youth wing, while Guerin was a digital adviser to the office of the former New Zealand prime minister Bill English.
Topham Guerin told the Guardian it would not comment on “fundamentally inaccurate claims” made about its work with CTF Partners, but declined to say in which way the claims were inaccurate. It did not respond to further questions about its work with Crosby’s company or whether it had ever been involved in online Brexit campaigns.
Topham and Guerin, both young men making their way in the booming industry of digital persuasion, may not feel that they're doing anything wrong here; that it's all in the game, that working on contract for Darth Vader is just a hell of a career opportunity. But the rest of us might feel that the material involvement of politically-connected New Zealanders in such a deceptive and deeply cynical covert politics project brings things a little too close for comfort.
Anyway, if you've read this far, please do schedule an additional 15 minutes to watch Carole Cadwalladr's TED Talk about what happened in the Brexit campaign, the law broken and the lies told – and Facebook's role of the non-cooperating custodian of a crime scene – and what it means for democracy. Sean Topham himself retweeted Cadwalldr's hailing of the New York Times' report on Facebook's battle to avoid accountability for Russian "active measures". But as he says in his Twitter bio, "RTs ≠ Endorsements" ...
Sacha,
The Cadwalladr talk is brilliant, eh. Let's hope there is a lot of media attention on masters Topham and Guerin before both the local body elections this year and the national ones next year.
Ak
steven crawford,
It’s astonishing that with what we know, and have known about the big social media platforms, since for ages now, that such large numbers of people continue to use Facebook accounts . It beggars belief. There must also be something in the water.
steven crawford,
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yeah, it's really good. I was interested to see a tweet by her that she had to get past a longtime crippling anxiety about public speaking to do it.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Russell Brown, in reply to
And yet, it's wrapped into our lives. It's a way I can tell people when I've written something like the above, it's my connection to decades' worth of friends, it's how everyone gets everyone else to come to their damn gigs ...
Russell Brown, in reply to
steven crawford, in reply to
I know, and it’s a depressing state of affairs. It’s similar to how shopping malls privatised public meeting places and displaced the town squares. once upon a time, people would have looked at Public Address system to see what you had written here. I did. Accurately, I still do:-)
steven crawford, in reply to
Gareth,
Something I have been banging on about for some time: if there's a case for public service broadcasting (and there obviously is, because we still, just, have it in NZ), then a case can be made for public service social media (PSSM). Something with the functions of Facebook, but that plays by the rules we set, not the rules set by some billionaire in the US.
If Facebook and others want to play in our market, then they should have to play by our rules. We urgently need to set down what those are, and then get them implemented.
Gareth,
steven crawford, in reply to
And there’s part of the problem. We don’t like rules and regulations that impede our freedoms of expresion. Facebook has the ability to remind us of a warped parallel universe distorted version of that. We are dependent on Facebook. They are perversely joined to the workings of our democracy. Parasitic, isn’t too strong a word.
Fuck Facebook!
steven crawford, in reply to
BenWilson, in reply to
I saw it in a tweet.
Yes, it was a very fast way to organize a group of people when I was doing stuff for Uber drivers. But it was also not a very good way of organizing them for that purpose, considering the pages were perused by Uber staff and the police at will. It's very existence stifled all attempts to build anything else. It gave a rapid sense of engagement, without any commitment to real engagement. It enabled people to feel that they were a part of something whilst being actually powerless and ineffective and unheard, and spied upon by their oppressors and the authorities.
BenWilson, in reply to
andin,
Well he did used to be a white knight, until he fell in that volcano and had to don that breathing apparatus that makes that creepy noise...still...he was a whitey knighty, maybe he'll reinvent himself... oh thats right, once the Dark Lord has a hold over you the only way out is death, no cake. ;-))
andin,
Katita,
I just finished reading Roger McNamee's Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe .
Some of it wasn't new news ... other parts were horrifying. Enough so that I've changed my FB and Google habits and used McNamee's excellent bibliography to create myself a very long reading list. I found McNamee's description of the evolution from Silicon Valley 'hippy' hackers (think Steve Jobs) to Libertarian (and NZ citizen Peter Theil) particularly chilling. No prizes for guessing where Topham Guerin fit on that continuum.
Thanks for writing about this Russell, if Jacinda and the Coalition govt decide to take on the tech monopolies as part of a global crackdown, then I think we're in for some interesting times indeed (provided we can unclog our newsfeeds long enough to find out about them).
Katita,
Gareth, in reply to
Well, yes, indeed... ;-)
Other forms of media have been around long enough for fairly robust rules/codes to have evolved covering their actions - but Facebook and the other new media haven't, and have done their best to resist any form of regulation, anywhere.
I don't see applying codes of conduct, or setting and enforcing rules regarding transparency in election advertising would cause much fuss, because we accept them everywhere else.
Gareth, in reply to
Russell Brown,
Carole Cadwalladr's account of doing the talk and what happened afterwards – including the angry reaction of Facebook executives – is an excellent read.
Russell Brown,
andin, in reply to
Doesnt mean the perpetrators will accept them tho'. Unless penalties of some kind are enforced and I mean drastically. But their malfeasance helps the power possessors (I dont know what to call them) maintain their positions, so I dont see that happening any time soon. The best hope is brave people like Carole Cadwalladr continue to take them on and many follow in their footsteps.
andin, in reply to
DexterX,
Debates on policyere where?
DexterX,
Ben Austin,
Very interesting to see the NZ connection, young Kiwis bored and in need of a challenge beating a path to London and all that.
The campaign to make No Deal/Crash Out/WTO Brexit a popular option has been interesting to watch - loads of people are now convinced that they specifically voted for WTO Brexit, despite it not being a thing in 16 or even 17. The marketers / consultants hired by whomever have been very good at finding new slogans to reinforce that.
I went canvassing over the weekend out in the Home Counties, to help a mate and it was very interesting to see how the strong Conservative voters (as identified by our systems) we spoke to are very angry if Leave leaning, at the party, leadership and everything. Whilst they're gagging for a No Deal, they're also seemingly, like many people Leave or Remain also desperating seeking someone who will take control and march us to a defined direction, even if that happens to be Remain. Anything to escape the current mess.
Ben Austin,
Neil,
Is this a new development in politics? We’ve had very bad things happen in the past without social media.
Neil,
andin, in reply to
Maybe a new development in politics, but not for humanity, and that is where the problem is our selves. Even tho the current High Priest Dorsey dresses like a monk, and his predecessor The Zuck thought youth conquers all. Their humanity seems to have got lost along the way, or were the pieces of silver to tempting.
andin, in reply to
EliotBlennerhassett,
Just a plug for another person who writes about this sort of stuff:
Zeynep Tufekci https://www.nytimes.com/column/zeynep-tufekci
From her latest piece - "There is no longer such a thing as individually “opting out” of our privacy-compromised world. "
EliotBlennerhassett,
Kumara Republic,
War profiteers don’t always deal in bombs and bullets. If we’re going to keep up with the times, disinformation and hacking count as methods of warfare these days.
I sometimes wonder if Mark Zuckerburg is a useful idiot for his financial backer Peter Thiel. The former doesn’t give a Zuck about weaponised info at best, the latter openly revels in it.
Kumara Republic,
Kumara Republic, in reply to
Now, it seems, the shopping mall has peaked, if it's not in decline.
Kumara Republic, in reply to
Tom Semmens,
I would like to see the NZ police issue a warrant for the arrest of Mark Zuckerburg in relation to the Christchurch shooting video and seek his extradition.
NZ is a serious country with a proper rule of law so the US courts would have to hear the case and Zuckerburg would have to take it seriously.
Not that I think we'd ever be able to extradite him here on a charge of abetting terror. But to paraphrase Lyndon Johnson, it would be great to get him into a courthouse and make him deny it.
Tom Semmens,
steven crawford, in reply to
Online shopping?
steven crawford, in reply to
steven crawford,
Local Government Facebook page. Radio New Zealand has a Facebook page, which if I visit, puts massive pressure on me to submit to having a Facebook account.
I’m not going to sign up to Facebook again, because last time I signed up to Facebook, I had to go and google how to get released. It wasn't easy, and they still own my rolodex.
Any community organisation that sets up a Facebook page, is by default, endorsing Facebook.
No sorry, I mean they handed their integrity over to that multi national corporation.
Greenpeace has a Facebook page.
Amnesty International. has a Facebook page.
steven crawford,
Neil, in reply to
Yes, is social media just giving us what we already have been doing just in another guise or does social media tap into something in us that has been hitherto latent.
Social media certainly provides something we have not had before in our social history - an instant audience, or the impression of one at least, anytime one wants.
Some things might be very difficult to combat. Misrepresentation is extremely easy on Twitter, deliberately taking things out of context would be very difficult to police. Then again if people don’t want to check for context then they’re already on board with the message.
Neil, in reply to
SHG,
If you're onboard the podcast train, these episodes of Sam Harris's pod are must-listen on this subject.
#71 - WHAT IS TECHNOLOGY DOING TO US?
A Conversation with Tristan Harris
https://samharris.org/podcasts/what-is-technology-doing-to-us/
#145 - THE INFORMATION WAR
A Conversation with Renée DiResta
https://samharris.org/podcasts/145-information-war/
#152 - THE TROUBLE WITH FACEBOOK
A Conversation with Roger McNamee
https://samharris.org/podcasts/152-trouble-facebook/
SHG,