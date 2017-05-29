Drugs and why Dunne did it

There should not really have been such surprise at news reports about associate Health minister Peter Dunne last week proposing the legal, regulated sale of cannabis and the Portugal-style decriminalisation of other drugs. He has been advancing essentially the same ideas for a couple of years. He announced those ideas as United Future policy the week before and at the beginning of this month he expanded on them in a speech to a police strategy conference.
But his timing in making these relatively explicit proposals is notable. Dunne knows better than anyone that it is likely that the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 will get a comprehensive rewrite in the next Parliamentary term. He's putting a stake in the ground.
His proposals warrant some debate. His policy when the Misuse of Drugs Act is rewritten, would be to "transfer the current Schedule of Class C Drugs from that Act to the Psychoactive Substances Act." This doesn't quite work, as phrased. Raw cannabis is a Class C drug in the MoDA schedules – but any cannabis preparation is scheduled in Class B, alongside amphetamine and morphine. And yet cannabis preparations are more likely to be approved as medicines and even to meet the "low risk of harm" standard in the Psychoactive Substances.
It may be safe to assume that the minister knows this and is simply choosing to say "Class C" because it's a clearer proposition for a press release. But it does shed useful light on the unholy mess that is the MoDA schedules. Because you might be surprised to know what is actually in Class C. You'll find codeine in its various forms, barbiturates – and also oxycodone (aka "hillybilly heroin") and fentanyl, which has been associated with a wave of overdose deaths in the US. Clearly, we're not going to be seeing those for sale in corner shops.
There is strangeness further up the schedules too. Relatively less harmful drugs such as LSD and magic mushrooms are Class A drugs alongside heroin. It's reasonable to wonder what the schedules actually signify, if not potential for harm. The answer, to some extent, is that they signify whatever panic was abroad at the time.
For Dunne, the regulated supply of cannabis should follow an overall shift to Portugal-style decriminalisation of all drug use and possession:
First, we should move to an overall approach similar to the full Portuguese model, where the cultivation and possession of all drugs remains illegal, and all drug users are referred for assessment and treatment, but where there is a tolerance exercised for the possession of what are essentially Class C drugs under the current Misuse of Drugs Act. In that event, persons caught with – say – no more than the equivalent of one week’s personal supply would be referred directly to treatment rather the Courts, in an extension of our current diversion scheme. This would require significant additional investment in the provision of assessment and treatment services, but that makes far more sense than investing similar amounts more in the Courts and prison services for the same purpose. At the same time, it would free up more Police resources to concentrate on catching the criminals behind the New Zealand drugs scene.
Let's be quite clear here. Portugal's reforms were an attempt to curb alarming rates of harm from IV drug use in particular. They have been an unqualified success by that measure. Between 2001, when the reforms took effect, and 2012, annual new HIV infections plummeted from 1,016 to only 56. Overdose deaths fell from 80 to 16. The number of heroin users has halved. Lifetime prevalance rates suggest that drug use overall is on a long-term decline.
Portugal's system is not the libertarian paradise it's sometimes characterised as. In fact, it's quite nanny-state: the system can, and does, limit the freedom of people it decides are a danger to themselves.
But people picked up with personal quantities of drugs are not all "referred directly to treatment" as the minister suggests. They must appear before a panel ordained as part of the Commissions for the Dissuasion of Drug Addiction, which typically includes a psychologist, a social worker and a legal advisor. The panel may direct a user to treatment: but in as many as 85% of cases, it doesn't. The user's name is simply kept on file and action is suspended for six months. Coming before the panel again within that six months may be seen as evidence of a more serious problem.
This is actually a good thing. Forcing treatment on people who don't need treatment isn't a good use of resources.
New Zealand's most significant source of illicit drug harm is not opioids, but methamphetamine. The harms are different: less likely to involve blood-borne disease and fatal overdose, more likely to encompass mental illness, socal dysfunction and violence. A New Zealand solution thus may not look exactly like a Portugal solution. But Dunne is absolutely right to believe that directing resources from policing and prosecution of individual users to treatment and assessment is the right thing to do.
Portugal's system, however, entrenches another set of problems: those entailed by illicit drug production and supply. It still offers organised crime a monopoly in those areas. More radical solutions would extend regulated supply beyond just the cannabis market. But those solutions can't presently be observed in action anywhere and perhaps it's unrealistic to expect a Parliament to embark on that adventure just now.
What this all adds up to, however, is that drug law reform is absolutely an issue in this election year. The next Parliamentary term represents a once-in-a-generation chance to rewrite a 42 year-old law groaning with anomalies and contradictions – and to bring that law into line with our quite enightened National Drug Policy. We haven't done that well at all so far: the government's dismissal of the Law Commission's thoughtful, cautious review of the Act in 2010 was a disgrace.
It's also perhaps a more fruitful question to ask of those seeking election for the next term. Even the Greens have had qualms about going into an election with a law reform policy and Labour continues to bleat about it "not being a priority". It's not going to be in most manifestos. But asking for a commitment of good faith for when the law must be overhauled seems entirely reasonable.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Meanwhile, an indication of how high the stakes can be: the Philippines' murderous drug war on its own citizens.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
Ross Bell,
Email Web
I reckon "Portugal" is code for some type of decrminalisation and health referral model. It's a good code word because lots of people now know what happened in Portugal - it was drug law reform PLUS investment in health interventions. It's a much more simpler way to sell the idea. But yes, there would be a lot of detail to work out.
The Law Commission came up with a similar - in some cases less complicated, in other cases more complicated - "Portugal model", where health referral occurs immediately for someone picked up with Class A drugs, but a 3-strike caution for Class C (2 strikes for Class B - not an easy sound bite).
The Law Commission also said the the classification needs a serious tidy up. As you highlight, there are some significant problems with the current scheduling.
Isn't it fucking great that some politicians are willing to have this discussion!
p.s. Putting in a plug for our Parliamentary drug policy symposium. Get along everyone!
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 137 posts Report
Hazel Heal,
Great piece, great writing as ever, looking forward to the symposium.
Dunedin NZ • Since Dec 2016 • 11 posts Report
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
I'd certainly accept a Portugal style step change as a very important one without arguing the toss about the perpetuation of organized crime. The harm reduction is so compelling, at every level. It would be nice if they weren't flying solo on this one and we could get one more data point. And, obviously, if we could reduce harm for tens of thousands of our own people.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10361 posts Report
Ross Bell, in reply to
Email Web
Agree. Which is why Dunne is saying Portugal (Decrim + health), plus legal regulation of "lower harm" drugs like weed.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 137 posts Report
mark taslov,
I remain skeptical to the extent that Dunne seems unprepared to concede that authorities prosecuting people growing for personal use is part of the problem he’s trying to address. It’s a no-win for those lacking the discretionary income to actually pay for dried plant matter.
And yet…
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2065 posts Report
Katharine Moody,
I wondered whether the timing of Dunne's announcement was in part in response to TOP announcing a candidate running in Ohariu;
http://www.top.org.nz/jessica
And of course here's their cannabis policy;
http://www.top.org.nz/top8
Also to legalise and regulate.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 613 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Bill English remains resolutely not on board:
Perhaps the Prime Minister could read his own government's National Drug Policy before commenting further.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
Ross Bell, in reply to
Email Web
Dunno about that - Dunne started musing about this back in 2013, and has developed his views over the past few years - his most recent thoughts were canvassed at a Police conference at the start of May, followed up with a blog post. The recent media was prompted by comments he made to Stuff for the Global Drug Survey - those interviews were conducted a couple of weeks ago... well before publication.
But anyway, good on Dunne, The Opportunities Party, the Greens, and Maori Party (plus Act too) who have all made positive noises recently.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 137 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Yes, but I'm a bit more impatient than that :-). Not that I'm a pot smoker but I think it just criminal that we might put anyone up in front of the courts for minor possession for personal consumption. How many future job/employment prospects have we ruined today by recording a marijuana conviction against someones individual record? How many people have we virtually grounded from overseas travel because they were found with a joint or a plant in their back garden? And how many people turned to the synthetic product today, so that they could pee in a bottle and not be pulled up at work tomorrow? How many people visited the premises of a criminal agent in order to obtain supply, and in doing so, how many were 'sold up' to a more harmful substance?
Maybe I'm overly dramatic - maybe we don't prosecute all that many people for possession anymore - and maybe people don't turn to the synthetic shit for those reasons, or accept the criminals advances with respect to P and/or other shit...but the point is - one more life ruined is too much for me. The war on pot needs to end to my mind - no ifs, buts, or halfway measures.
Give me a stoner over a drunk anyday.
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 613 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
Not that overly. All the things you mention are happening daily, and they shouldn't be.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10361 posts Report
william blake, in reply to
Plus investment in health interventions.
I can see centrist governments going Californian and taxing the drugs but meaningful investment is rehab is unlikely with the current decreases of investment in the public sector.
Since Mar 2010 • 321 posts Report
Matthew Hooton,
I don't follow this issue very closely but hasn't this been a massive slow u-turn by Peter Dunne?
Auckland • Since Aug 2007 • 180 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
yes
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19264 posts Report
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
You don't get to have been a minister in every government since the Vietnam war without trimming a little to the winds.
Labour have put a hanger and flogger up in Dunne's loyal and beloved seat, so it's quite possible that there are a few Wellington liberals who might be inclined to give their electorate vote to the least illiberal of the candidates.
Back in Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 5454 posts Report
william blake, in reply to
Hmn..only if decriminalisation of of all unregulated drugs is in direct conflict with Dunnes’ alcohol and tobacco interests.
Since Mar 2010 • 321 posts Report
Hilary Stace, in reply to
Email Twitter
That is an unfair and untrue comment. Incidentally, Greg O'Connor is on the record with a policy very similar to this one of Peter Dunne's.
My question is why was Peter Dunne so resistant to Helen Kelly's request for medicinal cannabis for her and others only last year?
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3062 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yeah, nah, we do. Police discretion is having an impact, but on a formal level, diversion and pre-charge warnings only work for people with a clean slate.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
Katharine Moody, in reply to
Does that also mean earlier (non-drug related) offences, such as vehicle related offences (unpaid fines, driving without a licence, etc.) disqualifies someone for that clean slate consideration?
Palmerston North • Since Sep 2014 • 613 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
O'Connor, I think, toned it down when he realised he might be a Labour candidate, but he's on record as saying that if we're to reform, decriminalisation isn't enough. He certainly is not a hanger and flogger. Indeed, it's ironic, that two law reformers are contesting the same electorate.
The answer is quite complicated. Her doctor's application didn't meet the approval guidelines from the ministry's advisors. But the guidelines were in some respects unreasonable. On the other hand, they sought approval for the wrong product (one whose manufacturers couldn't provide an assay for). Yet in theory, Dunne could have said what the hell, I'm approving it anyway. But that would have meant him sticking his neck out quite a long way – too far for comfort.
Happily, things have improved a lot in that space in this year, not least because Shane Le Brun at MCANZ has worked really hard at making his case for other products. It's still too hard, but it's better, and ministry officials have moved quite a long way.
Dunne has also said, as minister, that he would like to see police discretion used in the case of terminally ill patients. But he can't change the law on his own.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21915 posts Report
FletcherB, in reply to
I believe this comes under the heading of "when I'm presented with contrary evidence, I change my mind, what do you do?"
West Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 856 posts Report
Joe Wylie,
The day can't dawn soon enough when we no longer have to second-guess the minutiae of drug law reform via the sphincterish prism of Dunne's "personality". Naturally it's better than dealing with Jim Anderton's throwback bigotry, currently being echoed by Bill English, but we've been subjected to this crap for so long we're at risk of accepting pathetic gratitude as our natural state.
As for O'Connor being a Hanger & Flogger, he certainly wasn't shy about playing that part when he felt his old role demanded it.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4452 posts Report
Hilary Stace, in reply to
Email Twitter
He was in a different role then. Just like public servants who have to toe the government line when it might be contrary to their personal views. I was surprised to hear him speak and find he is actually quite liberal on a lot of things. From his years on and near the front line of policing he has seen that a lot of laws just victimise certain people, and he has some good old leftish social justice answers.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3062 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
I don't doubt any of this. Nevertheless in his role as a police union advocate he calculatingly - and perhaps effectively - played to the shallow end of the media. A little more public clarification from the man himself might go some way towards justifying the kind of apologetics he seems to have attracted since declaring his intentions in Ohariu.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4452 posts Report
Neil,
Some of the home made synthetic recipes out there being sold for good money are quite horrifying. None of it illegal but certainly brain rotting.
Since Nov 2016 • 41 posts Report