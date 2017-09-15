Friday Music: Laneway, electric arts and awesome soul edits

Just a quickie today, what with there being an election on and everything, but the big music news this week was the announcement of the Laneway 2018 lineup, which includes Bonobo, The War on Drugs, The Internet and Canadian funk fusionists BADBADNOTGOOOD.
Locally, there are well-deserved slots for Aldous Harding and Connan Mockasin and a return to the stage for the three gentlemen of Unitone Hi-Fi.
Looking strong, Laneway.
Mermaidens have a new video and it's an op-shop tupperware party ...
Gig of the week looks to me to be Cardboard and Computers Rmxd, a reprise of Weston Frizzell's multimedia art show featuring sound and vision from an impressive crew of creators, at Neck of the Woods tomorrow night.
Or, for another vibe altogether, the final show of of Reb Fountain's Little Arrows launch tour, tonight at the Tuning Fork. You could call it Americana, but it's really Lyttelton calling.
Tunes!
I think I mentioned the new Nu Blends edit compilation a couple of weeks ago – well, it's out this week, its an absolute feast of rubbed-up soul specials and it's a free download for anyone who signs up here to the Nu Blends mailing list.
The version of Bill Withers' 'Use Me' is worth your click all on its own. It's tight.
From the forthcoming album Funkadelic – Reworked by Detroiters, which sees contemporary Detroit musicians get in and get down with the holy tunes of their forefathers (thanks to @MaxVO2 on twitter for the heads-up):
Renegade Soundwave were part of my life-in-London soundtrack in the late 80s, so I was pleased to see this grooved-up edit of their hulking single 'Cocaine Sex' turn up. Free download:
And finally, a totally cosmic riff on Bon Iver's 'Holocene' by Australians Beat & Path (free download):
Ross Bell,
Yay! The War On Drugs.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I thought you were against that sort of thing, Ross.
Ross Bell, in reply to
TBH, I’ve only just discovered their brilliance. Your post reminded me to play them, am doing that now to relax from my angry rant this morning about the other war on drugs.
Ian Dalziel,
New video out from Blair Parkes latest release 'Saturations'
'so very useful'
and I have to say I'm loving his new paintings on old boards from Lyttelton
https://blairparkes.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/lyttelton-boards/
Alan Perrott,
Cian's also posted a three hour Turnaround mix: https://www.mixcloud.com/cianatconch/the-turnaround-turnstyles-vol-3-manuel-bundy-submariner-cian/
Russell Brown, in reply to
Argh – thanks Ian, I meant to put this in the post.
Wow, those are great!
Alan Perrott,
also stink to hear of Grant Hart's death...
Hugh Wilson,
Over in Melbourne Lemi Ghariiokwu, who did many album covers for Fela and others, has been artist in residence at Northside records for the week. There have been 15 prints for sale, at a reasonable $100 a pop .... a good music world initiative, pics of the prints at the links below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY9Yl70hTOw/?hl=en&taken-by=northside_records
https://www.instagram.com/p/BY9Y3iyBRdZ/?hl=en&taken-by=northside_records
Russell Brown, in reply to
Cool!
Grant McDougall,
If she becomes PM - or even if she doesn't, it'd be a total no-brainer for Laneway to have Jacinda Ardern reprise her DJ appearance from a few years' ago.
Even if she just did 30mins, it'd be great.
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Literally 'House music from in da house!'
hopefully with Parliament samples of all sorts...
Ray Gilbert, in reply to
Fuck. Husker Du were my fav band for many years in the 80s and onwards. It was a treat to see him play a small but enthusiatic show at the Kings Arms earlier this year as well. Even did requests at the end.
RIP.
Jamie Larnach,
The label is run form Auckland by the Strom brothers of Antix and Fiord fame... Beat & Path release a bunch of artists from NZ and Australia. Top stuff if you like a bit of techy boompty on your dance floor
Jamie Larnach, in reply to
Sorry... run from Melbourne and Auckland by the Strom bro's and others...
Russell Brown, in reply to
Oh! Thanks for the heads-up.
