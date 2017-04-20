Local journeys on the cusp of Waterview

Nearly three years ago, I wrote a post called Two roads lead to the city about transport infrastructure near where I live in Point Chevalier. It was principally about the upgrade to the St Lukes interchange in support of the Waterview Connection, but also about the "other" road into town from here: Meola. We're now approaching significant junctures for both.
The interchange was officially completed last year – except it wasn't. It now looks like this (actually, it looks a bit crappier now).
What you're seeing in the photographs is the interchange's dead lane. Auckland Transport's engineers fought for two right-turn lanes from the St Lukes bridge on to the motorway west, reasoning that the interchange would become a crucial entry-point for the northwestern motorway leading to Waterview and its promise of really quick trips to the airport.
But the engineers made the fatal assumption that they could make their plan work by converting the free left turn at the top of the St Lukes off-ramp to a Give Way and getting rid of the slip-lane that was there. They couldn't. Without the slip-lane, the intersection was a disaster and traffic backed up onto the motorway every evening.
So the slip-lane was restored – and the left-hand lane, the would-be through lane, had nowhere to go. One one level, I love it: it's a brilliantly large target to head for as a right-turning cyclist joining the northwestern cyleway to the city. But I'm genuinely puzzled that this multi-million dollar fuckup has not been the subject of headlines. Apparently only modest increases in the cost of public transport initiatives meet this benchmark.
The $85 million interchange project has created an additional motorway lane from the city to Waterview, and there are now shared paths on either side of the bridge, a a rather folorn painted cycle lane across it and a handy left-turn slip lane towards Point Chev. But as things stand, the principal goal of widening the bridge, to increase onramp capacity to Waterview, hasn't been – and probably can't be – achieved. It'll get nasty.
But the really chilling thought is that the the lane they can't work out what the hell to do with is the lane Auckland Transport's engineers wanted to cut down six old pohutukawa for. Imagine that.
The pohutukawa were, fortunately, saved by a group of Aucklanders who cared – the foremost among them being Jolisa Gracewood. Jolisa recently wrote Part 1 of a fascinating backgrounder on Point Chevalier, to provide some context for public submissions on the proposed walking and cycling upgrade from Point Chev to Westmere, which close this weekend.
In the backgrounder Jolisa makes a very interesting point about Meola Road, the "other" road to the city in my 2014 post:
The other thing there wasn’t, until the 1940s, is a car-friendly connection to Westmere. Meola Rd used to be two dead-ends connected by a rubbish dump and a footbridge. Now, it sees about 13-14,000 vehicle movements a day, as a major alternative route to Great North Road and the motorway.
She even provides a picture, from the Auckland Star in 1931.
The road through the old dump is a strange beast; an example of the way we just kept loading duties on some streets. There's a hell of a lot goes on on the relatively short stretch from Meola Creek to the Westmere roundabout. It's not only a major motor vehicle route, it's a staple route for weekend road cyclists – and it's a great big parking lot on Saturday and Sunday mornings, for sportspeople and their families and people who exercise their dogs on Meola Reef. It's further complicated by land constraints, two narrow creek crossings and even the fact that it touches a boundary between local board areas.
(This last appears to have been the reason that the incline at the east end, up to Westmere, went unrepaired for years. I may be able to take some credit for the fact that it s now properly sealed, having raised it with Eden Albert local board member Graeme Easte when I wrote the 2014 post.)
There have been – and will be more – complaints about the loss of parking. But here's the thing: Meola Road really needs to lose some parking. It's not just the danger for cyclists, although I'd almost forgotten how hairy it is having to pull out in front of following traffic to get around parked cars during the week until someone else pointed it out. It's that every weekend it's a freaking parked-up nightmare for everyone. Buses (and in some parts even cars) don't have room to pass in opposite directions. Doors are always opening, it's easy to clip someone's wing mirror driving by and small children dart out between vehicles. And if course, there's always the clown who won't slow down.
But I'm not the "Let them eat shared paths" guy, and I get that cycling and public transport aren't always practical options for getting groups of kids to and from 8am games of football in midwinter. So as a matter of urgency, I'd recommend Auckland Transport talks with the management of MOTAT about developing the stretch of wasteland on the far side, by Western Springs College, as a substitute parking space.
It's been earmarked as a potential car park for ages, so let it be a carpark. And let it not be free to use, at least at peak times. If you can afford that luxury SUV, you can afford five bucks for a couple of hours' unsubsidised parking.
But as Jolisa points out:
You know, there’s an alternative universe out there in which Pt Chev Rd up to Meola Rd is about to be widened to four lanes with no parking, matching the motorways that have expensively widened in all directions to accommodate the expected Waterview tunnel traffic ($50m for the stretch between Waterview and St Lukes alone). It would have been a perfectly logical response. (Don’t believe me? Drive the back way to Te Atatu via four-lane Great North Rd some time, and keep your eyes peeled for a place to pull over… yellow dashed lines everywhere.)
Instead, this plan sees parking lost to, well, people.
I can't really improve on the detailed (and very largely positive) critique of Auckland Transport's proposal published by Bike Auckland, save to note that I'd like a little more information on the right turn from Moa Road to get to the citybound path on Meola. I don't like making hail-Mary turns and the problem is usually exacerbated by someone's SUV being parked up so as to block any view of approaching westbound traffic. If parking is to be preserved around that area, please don't let it be by that corner.
But, in truth, it's not just parked cars, it's the trees. I love the trees and it's nice that most of them will be retained, but this is what you see trying to turn right from Moa:
And that's not traffic there, it's a parked car. The traffic comes from behind the parked car.
It's particularly tricky around 3pm, with the schools nearby, and it will get worse when the big new kindergarten just off Moa on Walmer Road opens. Moa is already the principal through-road from Great North to Meola and that intersection is is going to get a lot more busy. Any way to make turning safer and improve sightlines would be very welcome indeed.
Anyway ... I was part-way through writing this post yesterday when I had to pop over to Mt Eden to do some work. I used that wonderful piece of infrastructure, the northwestern cycleway. As ever, getting there meant doing battle along the ugly stretch of Great North Road that passes Western Springs Park.
It's okay – I'm used to it. Yes, there's a constant danger of being doored along the park side, but I stay heads-up and I know when to make my break for the right-turn lane across the St Lukes bridge. I can manage the risks.
It was on the return jouney when that I encountered a risk I had no way of managing. I came off the northwestern and rolled down the left-hand turn onto Great North Road, pretty relaxed because it was after 4pm, so the westbound bus lane was live and there were no car doors to watch. And then, suddenly, there was a roaring, speeding car a metre from my elbow. If I'd wobbled right a metre at that moment you probably wouldn't have been reading this blog post.
The driver had swerved suddenly into the bus lane, at around 70km/h, to try and pass a line of cars on the inside, cutting sharply across in front of me in the process. Then he and another driver did the same thing twice more over the next few hundred metres, swerving back into the car lane each time. I presume they were racing each other. I hope it's only themselves these fuckers kill or injure.
This is a risk I can't mitigate in any way.
Auckland Transport's cycling and walking team has some great plans for a cycle network in the inner western suburbs, but they stop short of the most dangerous and difficult stretch of Great North Road, from the bottom of the Bullock Track to Motions Road. There were murmurings about some kind of cycle lanes as part of the St Lukes upgrade (hell, they lifted the whole road two metres) but that's gone quiet. And remember, this is the local access to the city's most important piece of cycle infrastructure. It's also a school route and it passes a big public park.
As noted above, I think the St Lukes interchange is going to be a bit of a disaster area when the Waterview tunnel opens. I've watched the Waterview Connection grow at one corner of my suburb and I like both the walk-and-cycle developments around it and the sweep and scale of the thing itself. But I'm not yet clear on how it'll affect the rest of my hood – I don't think anyone is, to be honest.
So I'm grateful that Auckland Transport has proposed to make Point Chevalier a safer place to get around in. Once Point Chevalier Road has those sweet new lanes I might take that route to the northwestern to cut my risk – even though it means initially riding away from town to get to town.
But at some point, someone is going to have to address the really hard part. Not only for cyclists – in the past year I've been involved in two not-my-fault car accidents on the same stretch of Great North Road, once at the Motions Road end and once by the Bullock Track. I'm just really, really glad I was driving and not cycling at the time.
Robert Harvey,
Web
Thanks Russell, great post and long awaited. Ever since getting the Auckland Transport leaflet about the various cycle options/upgrades I have been trying to get my head around the mess that the Waterview connection is going to create. At very least there needs to be traffic lights at the bottom of the Bullock Track, and a controlled right turn from Surrey Crescent onto Chinaman's Hill (westbound), otherwise the traffic from the inner western suburbs for the airport is gonna be a mess. And as you say, the Gt Nth Rd from Bullock to Motions is a nightmare now, and not going to get any better for anyone, but especially not for cyclists.
Westmere • Since Nov 2006 • 48 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
The whole Waterview connection seems to be emerging as full of penny wise, pound foolish corners that have been cut, adding up to creating huge new traffic problems from the day it opens. It threatens to create as many problems as it it solve, a pretty rum way to spend 1.4 billion if you ask me.
Infrastructure decisions around walking and cycling never seeem to make much sense to me. For example, out west just recently West Coast road from the Parr's cross roundabout to Oratia school got an expensive, magnificent upgrade of a new, wide freshly concreted shared path complete with triumphant red and white barriers and a low speed bump. But from Oratia school on, the footpath is narrow, in disrepair and completely peters out around Parker Road. Yet West Coast Rd from here to Scenic Drive is basically a heavily wooded, narrow and twisty suburban street with a 70km/h speed limit and I constantly see heaps of walkers and joggers and cyclists braving the narrow, unmade verge as traffic whizzes past. Why in God's name isn't there at least a contiguous concrete footpath on this road? This is a heavily used road and it is the 21st century, FFS!
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2051 posts Report
CoyKoi, in reply to
Bullock Track is getting traffic lights.
https://at.govt.nz/about-us/have-your-say/central-auckland-consultations/great-north-road-and-bullock-track-intersection-improvements/
AT are just calling the footpaths "shared paths" and saying job done. They'll do the same along western springs park (if that hasn't been done already?)
Auckland • Since Apr 2017 • 1 posts Report
Wichid, in reply to
The problem is essentially a structural one. From the old 'roads first' policy, for most trips, the car is the most practical tool for people, but with really bad outcomes for congestion, environment, etc. This has created a funding feedback loop where funding for transport is gathered in part from road user charges and petrol levies are spent on more roads, each with diminishing returns on investment. Central government, through the NZTA only spends this money on roads, and by deciding what local roads get government funding they largely set the agenda. NZTA contributes funding to maintenance, but only the road surface. The footpath, cycleway, etc will go unfunded and degrade through neglect unless council funds it entirely from rates.
If you'd like new footpaths where they were never built, you'll need to demonstrate that there is sufficient demand for them, a bit like swimming the river to show a bridge is needed. We can't even fund new roads to new housing developments from our rates though.
What we need is a government policy where a much greater, sensible % of transport funding must go to walking and cycling projects. This would be much better than the urban cycleway lump sum as it would be on-going money. People howl about this because they see it as motorists paying for other people's transport, but that's the funding mechanism we have. Realistically, we need a new way of collecting money which is exactly where the road pricing fits in. It would manage peak demand with variable pricing and we could invest that money in under-developed modes of transport. More likely the Govt will just legislate that the NZTA controls that money too and we'd end up with more pointless duplicate roads.
Auckland • Since Jul 2015 • 7 posts Report
Hugh Wilson, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I'm not intimate with the NZTA funding model, but this is a general approach, and the crucial element is the 'in part' bit, meaning there is another source - typically consolidated revenue, which is made up of taxation receipts from multiple sources and - gasp - includes $ from non-motorists. In this way road funding is widely misunderstood , not to mention the fact that many drivers are also periodic walkers and/or cyclists.
Having read the Spinoff piece about AKL's 10 or so transport issues the other day it does seem that something is seriously amiss in the way things are currently funded & viewed in AKL.
For tangential thought/inspiration, some might find this story about Paris moving to reclaim its roads from cars of interest:
https://www.citylab.com/transportation/2017/03/the-cars-that-ate-paris/520710/?utm_source=SFTwitter
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 105 posts Report
Mikaere Curtis,
And was these same geniuses that declared that their models were so awesome that we absolutely had to cut down the Pohutukawa 6, but couldn't see the obvious issue resulting from putting in a Give Way in place of a Free Turn.
I really hope there was some proper accountability for that empty lane/offramp debacle. You're right, though, it does make life easier as a cyclist :)
Tamaki Makaurau • Since Nov 2006 • 509 posts Report
Mikaere Curtis,
My son attends Waiorea, the Maori unit at Western Springs College and every year (unless there is fruitfly outbreak or the school is being rebuilt), we run the carparking for the Pasifika Festival. We use the fields around the college, and at the same time MOTAT are doing the same with that field.
So it already is used as a carpark, and I wonder if what needs to happen is that MOTAT need to think of it as a potential income stream on Saturday mornings.
Tamaki Makaurau • Since Nov 2006 • 509 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I had a chat about it with MOTAT's CEO Michael Frawley (on Twitter) and he's wary about health and safety issues – perhaps more so if there's a through road from Meola – but didn't rule it out.
But if there are compliance costs involved, all the more reason to create corresponding income for MOTAT.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Not yet. It's all been pretty vague.
But I could probably live with upgraded and widened "shared path" footpaths if that's what was on offer.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
Matthew Poole, in reply to
NZTA's roading budget is almost entirely covered by fuel excise and RUC, except for a relatively small sum ($100m or so, from memory) from the consolidated fund that's guaranteeing future revenue for PPPs.
It's non-state highways that are funded predominately from other sources, being general council revenues, at a 50:50 ratio between NZTA and the relevant local authority.
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4079 posts Report
Hugh Wilson, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Thanks for that - with footpaths & bike lanes, is the upshot that local authorities have to fund these?
Melbourne • Since Feb 2013 • 105 posts Report
Matthew Poole, in reply to
There's a separate fund for cycle infrastructure, but it's still a shared cost between the local authority and central government if that fund is accessed. NZTA has been having to (reluctantly, let's be honest) build pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure alongside their new motorways out west, but those are the exceptions. For footpaths and cycle infrastructure otherwise, if the road is controlled by a local authority they're that authority's cost.
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4079 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I think it's accepted that new motorways must now be accompanied by new cycleways.
NZTA did try and wriggle out of the part of the Waterview path that's underground (Section 8 of the link), but the Board of Inquiry made it very clear that wasn't going to wash. This is the relevant minute, basically promising the opening of a can of whoop-ass if NZTA didn't stop trying to get out of its obligations.
And let's be fair: the paths at both ends of Waterview are shaping up pretty well, especially the south end.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
Matthew Poole, in reply to
Which is a good thing. But NZTA really fought hard to avoid that becoming accepted practice.
Auckland • Since Mar 2007 • 4079 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
A little old but still mostly valid for discussions about where the money comes from and goes to
http://cyclingchristchurch.co.nz/2013/02/18/mythbusting-cyclists-dont-pay/
For Auckland it's probably higher, so it's, to a large degree, ratepayer funded not funded by road user charges, that's especially true of footpaths etc.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4263 posts Report
Greg Wood,
Email Web
As a Westmere-living, SUV-owning Soccer Dad, team coach, and certifiable bike nut, I am so stupidly excited about the Meola Fix for a ton of reasons. So when I started reading this email from the club urgently opposing the changes, my first reaction was "selfish wankers!" – but but but!!! Turns out the opposition is coming from a positive perspective, hooray for once! They're asking AT to
Bloody good on them. Get those cars off the street. And yes - I'd love to use safe new bike lanes to ride to soccer with my boy every time, instead of gritting teeth as we ride on the footpath. It's a great warmup and a ton of fun when we're not too terrified. Equally, thought, on those really crap weather days when we pick up 2 or 3 others and drive there, I'd be happy to pay for the privilege of parking our warm, dry people-moving box in a place where I'm not risking having my door, arm and leg taken off by a bus. So, let's. Yay.
Now back in Aucktown • Since Dec 2006 • 83 posts Report
Glenn Pearce,
Web
There's also this in the pipeline for the area.
http://i.stuff.co.nz/auckland/91483949/two-more-gyms-proposed-for-new-zealands-largest-school-rebuild
That piece of MOTAT land is crucial
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 477 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
It makes so much sense, in so many ways.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21867 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Saw that on the sea-side of Beach Rd today - they seem to have conceded defeat on their poorly-designed cycle lane alongside footpath combo and marked the cycle lane as officially walking plus cycling. Guess who loses.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Cycling infrastructure, as Matthew noted, depends on whether it is adjacent to a motorway. Otherwise in the Auckland region, Auckland Transport manages the whole width of the road corridor including the footpaths.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Rhys Jones, in reply to
Thanks Greg. I was actually quite disappointed with the messaging in that email. Particularly the request to 'let AT know that you DO NOT support this proposal on the basis that it provides less carparks, is too narrow for buses and is NOT a safe solution for our community.' In my view they could have encouraged members to SUPPORT the proposed changes, subject to addressing the off-road parking issue. It seems to me that the proposed changes are 99% awesome (without doubt some of AT's best work - I think I'm as 'stupidly excited' as you are), so it's a bit of a shame for WSAFC to be seemingly throwing the baby out with the bath water. Given that it's a huge club, I'm concerned that this will prompt lots of people to simply oppose the proposal, rather than supporting the overall approach - but making sure that important issues (e.g. parking) are addressed. I'd hate to see what promises to be a game-changing transport project watered down on the basis of public opposition - particularly when the source of that opposition could be relatively easily fixed without compromising on the fundamental aspects of the design.
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 5 posts Report
Jolisa, in reply to
Agreed, Rhys - I like Greg's judo move, and indeed, removing on-street parking outside the soccer fields would make the street even safer for all! (NB New off-street parking is outside the scope of the current project, but is definitely on everyone's radar as a precinct-level priority.)
However, given the way the feedback is collated and analysed by AT, submissions that use phrases like "we do not support the changes proposed" will probably be counted as flat opposition to the entire project.
It's hard to fathom why the soccer club and its members would choose to be on record as objecting to the continuous raised footpaths across side streets, for example – which will make a huge difference for people of all ages when they walk, jog, stroll, scoot, travel by wheelchair or mobility scooter or pushchair around the neighbourhood.
I wonder if the club will follow up this mail-out with another one explaining that it's possible to support the project in principle, while also constructively registering strong feelings about some aspects of it?
Auckland, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 1470 posts Report
Jo Moon, in reply to
Hi Grey, Rhys and Jolisa. Agree with many of your comments. I was concerned enough by the blanket 'just say no' approach in the email from WSAFC that I sent a reply email to the EC and President of EC expressing my concern/disappointment at their approach. Given that for many of the AT feedback to proposals there aren't a huge number of people who actually bother to give feedback (was only about 480 for the K Rd one recently - I think), a club the size of WSAFC has the potential to have a large effect. I would have liked a more measured approach, in support of the many improvements, but requesting consideration of off-street parking.... I would encourage you to feedback concerns to WSAFC directly.
Since Apr 2017 • 1 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Important, yes. Far too common for our decision-makers to veer black-white.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19228 posts Report
Myles Thomas,
The changes at St Lukes road intersection with Gt Nth Rd have lost a through lane heading into town along Gt Nth Rd. Surely traffic having to now wait to go straight means further delays.
The road works on that bridge and intersection cost $$$$ and seems to have been a step backwards. There's no benefits on St Lukes Rd apart from a redundant lane as your photos show. There was no need for a new lane for traffic turning towards Pt Chev from St Lukes, and the extra east-bound lane for the motorway could've been created by sacrificing the shoulder under the bridge. What a waste of our money.
Still huge problems abound such as the peak time queue to turn left onto St Lukes from Gt Nth Rd, which snakes all the way back along the east bound motorway off ramp.
Of course, these little tweaks to intersections and off ramps are just tinkering to solve a much broader issue - too much traffic.
Comprehensive and appealing public transport is the only solution. And that's not a long-term or medium-term solution. It's needed right now.
Auckland • Since Apr 2011 • 130 posts Report