MUSIC: Lockdown Grooves

Kia ora! As I've watched nearly all my remaining work vanish over the past couple of days, it has occured to me that one good way to keep me away from arguing with fools on Twitter all the time (in the knowledge that all we're really doing is processing our respective anxieties in public) might be to devote more time to the old blog.
And I have noticed a few people saying they miss the old Music posts. So here we are.
We watched Netflix's Miles Davis documentary Birth of the Cool, taking the two hours in three bites. I agree with the New Yorker review that there's no jazz in the style of the film itself – it's formulaic documentary – and I found it both engaging and enraging.
One thing I came away wsith is that, repeatedly, the women in Davis's life steered his creative journey in pivotal ways – and repeatedly, he was violently abusive towards them. They gave and he took. And yet, yes, his music was beautiful and it mattered.
It did make me want to listen to more from my relatively modest jazz collection. I relate to music generally more on an emotional than a technical level, but that's partcularly the case with jazz. I don't really know what's going on musically most of the time, but I can feel the feeling. So after a prompt from Simon Grigg, I found the losseless files of Theo Parrish's Black Jazz Signature compilation on my hard drive and busied myself in the kitchen:
Theo's mix makes it feel like a long, wild jam; its busy-ness paradoxically soothing. The kashmiri curry turned out well.
Then I dug out one of the first jazz albums I ever bought: Charlie Mingus Live, one of those Affinity label reissues you could get for a pound or two at the markets in London 35 years ago. It was energising:
After that, I needed something a bit more chill. I reached for Dollar Brand's 'Mannenburg, Where It's Happening', which I have on the Voice of Africa compilation. I still sling this in my bag sometimes if I'm DJing – not only because it's a profoundly beautiful and hopeful piece of music, but because it seems to confer a sense of place on anywhere it is played. (More prosaically, it can be helpful to kick off with a 14-minute track while you get your shit together.)
Another night's lockdown dinner was prepared to a very different soundtrack. A couple of weeks ago Keegan Fepuleai put me onto this compilation of world music cover versions of pop and disco classics (with the odd strange version of a reggae classic). Do please try this on yourself if you're feeling glum – it's brilliantly cheering.
Another Simon Grigg tip:
Simon says:
I've long loved this mix. The story behind it goes like this: long before the Universal fire, back in 2002, the old Sugarhill Records studio burnt down in New Jersey and with it went the multi-tracks of much of hip-hop's early history. Steinski, who made some of the very best early hip-hop cut-ups and influenced generations of DJs and producers, was moved to make an album based around the music and the story, cutting up parts of the news story with what is still some of the most electric and thrilling music ever made.
This CD is a powerful journey that drops in and out of familiar records (it opens with 'The Message') but the sequence that cuts between Flash's Wheels Of Steel, the West Street Mob, The Furious Five's Superrapping and Scorpio is a hell of a climax.
And one more mix: a local one, from Auckland's most madly-skilled DJ, Frank Booker. It's full of disco goodness and he'll be posting these every Friday for the duration of the lockdown:
–––
If you're in my social media networks, you'll have seen me touting a few local albums on Bandcamp when the service waived its fees to help artists stuck without income thanks to the virus ending live music for the time being.
A number of New Zealand artists are stuck at home instead of on long-planned tours and you can help them a lot more by buying their music and merch directly than by just listening on the streaming services. Some of them have the special offer that lets you buy their whole catalogue for one price. Those artists include:
In the process, I also found a record I might not have noticed otherwise. Kingsley Spargo is an unusual combination of sound artist and crooner and his album Chasing Spirits is all mood:
And there's also one of the most interesting local records in a while. LEAO's Ghost Roads is Pacific dream-pop, or Phoenix Foundation meets fa'a Samoa. Or something. Anyway, it's magic.
Also, bluesman Darren Watson is hosting a Facebook chat and watch party for his timely new single 'Getting Sober for the End of the World on Friday.
One thing I haven't been following – although I know there's a bit on – is live streaming performances from New Zealand artists. Do feel free to post advisories in the comments here. And also to share the music that's been getting you through. The easiest way to do that is with YouTube videos – just paste in the video link (not the embed code!) and it will embed automagically.
Righto, then. Time to think about creating dinner ...
Oh yeah. I also did that A-Z of artists you've seen live thing that's been going around on Facebook:
A -> Alpaca Brothers
B -> Butthole Surfers
C -> The Clash
D -> De Le Soul
E -> Everything But the Girl
F -> Flaming Lips
G -> The Go-Betweens
H -> Headless Chickens
I -> Iggy Pop
J -> Janine and the Mixtape
K -> Kraftwerk
L -> Look Blue Go Purple
M -> Madonna
N -> Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
O -> Sharon O'Neill
P -> Prince
Q -> Queen Latifa
R -> Lou Reed
S -> Sun Ra and the Arkestra
T -> Toy Love
U -> Underworld
V -> The Verlaines
W -> Paul Weller
X -> X-Features
Y -> Neil Young
Z -> Zed (ouch)
Robert Harvey,
Web
Hi Russell,
Nice that your music column is back. May I suggest a jazz album of great distinction: "John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman" on Impulse? It's on YouTube for a listen, but worth putting through a decent hi-fi. Coltrane's sax is definitive, and Hartman's voice is like audible chocolate (85% cocoa). Especially recommend the superb version of the fiendish "Lush Life".
Bob
You may!
bob daktari,
Some nice distractions I’ve enjoyed –
Montreux Jazz Festival have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free, including performances by Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana – you do have to sign up and use a special player (slight pain) but well worth it
https://www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/50-concerts-to-stream/
The Sound of Belgium award-winning documentary film is available to stream for free from EBM and New Beat to Belgian house and techno! Director’s cut with 7 tracks that weren’t included in the official release.
Stay warm and safe
Ethan Tucker,
Thanks for the music post, Russell. I've always been a bit wary of jazz, and chimed with Glen Hansard's throwaway line in The Commitments ('jazz is for tossers'), but I admit that's a shallow view. There's just a lot to explore and some of it can be rather obtuse. But not Miles Davis' first film soundtrack, for Louis Malle's Ascenseur pour l'échafaud / Elevator to the Gallows. Formidable!
Malcolm Dale,
Have you listened to Betty Davis (Miles' second wife)? She's great!
Peter Darlington,
New Nicolas Jaar tune Mud is sounding pretty great!
Trevor Nicholls,
Arguing with fools on Twitter can get you suspended (I speak from experience). The fools never seem to get banned, unfortunately.
andin,
Dollar Brand is a goody & Miles did a few film scores which are worth listening too..
Matthew Littlewood,
I just wanted to say that I’m really enjoying Nadia Reid’s new album. It’s more expansive musically than anything she’s done previously, but it’s still very direct lyrically and vocally.
For an album about trying to find your own place in the world (both literal and metaphorical), it’s surprisingly well grounded, if that makes sense.
And I like the arrangements- some of them have a soulful swing to them, and the countrified touches sound natural too.
As for appropriate "lockdown" songs, you can't go too much further than Al Green's "Can't Get Next to You", one of his toughest and most forceful songs. Even the horns sound like they're rooted to the ground.
I've also been listening to a lot of early Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf, and what's really struck me is how adult their music was. It was the music of people who had lived long and complicated lives, and there's something quite scary about their emotional honesty.
Anyway, hope everyone is staying safe!
Sacha,
JPSE too: https://thejeanpaulsartreexperiencemusic.bandcamp.com/album/i-like-rain-the-story-of-the-jean-paul-sartre-experience
Nik Dirga,
Boy, I’ve been listening to a LOT of Miles lately. Particularly love the late 60s/early 70s era where he just started to stretch out in all sorts of directions. Yeah, he was apparently a fairly flawed and often awful human like so many artists are, but I have to say that in these plague days his horn can still put aside my worries like few sounds can. Jazz is more soothing to me now than ever.
Ian Dalziel,
Stooge fright
I just caught the last half of ’Gimme Danger’ Jim Jarmusch’s Stooges documentary on Maori TV – luckily it is on their ‘on demand’ site for a wee while
https://www.maoritelevision.com/shows/feature-documentaries/S01E001/gimme-danger
While there you also have two (2) days left to watch the excellent
’Rumble: The American Indians who rocked the world’
and 16 days to see the Janis Joplin doco ’Janis – Little Girl Blue’
and over at tubitv there is a great doco on Aussie ‘punk’ pioneers
Radio Birdman
https://tubitv.com/movies/487390/descent_into_the_maelstrom_the_radio_birdman_story’
Russell Brown, in reply to
She really, really was. The 2017 documentary They Say I'm Different is quite compelling – and left me thinking she deserved a lot better than she got.
I got a copy from, um, the internet, but it looks like it can be rented or bought from Vimeo with no geoblocking.
Mike O'Connell, in reply to
Nice to hear from you Matthew. Yes Nadia Reid was also one of the first to do a Facebook concert - the first Sat in quarantine - in lieu of a cancelled Dunedin gig.
Delaney Davidson also canned his upcoming southern tour. But we got this instead, a live rendition of 'Purea Nei' sung with Marlon Williams - snuck in in time, in a church in Le Bons Bay.
Mike O'Connell, in reply to
Thx Ian for tip. Always wanted to see this and may even squeeze in Gimme Danger again. Oh gosh, and Radio Birdman too, I'm in heaven!
Russell Brown,
Hello! This is worth watching while it lasts – a new documentary about Eel Pie island on the Thames, site of successive scenes that helped deliver the Yardbirds, the Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and many more. Its claim that rock music was spawned there certainly has some merit:
Warning: contains a lot of old blokes reminiscing.
There's a story about the doco here.
Mike O'Connell,
Some of you may have heard that the musician Peter Stapleton passed away in Dunedin on March 22. He was in the Vacuum, Pin Group and the Terminals to name but a few bands.
Here's some footage that surfaced in the last few days, Peter with Roy Montgomery, Helen Greenfield and Mikey Summerfield, from Dec 2013, a Lou Reed tribute.
Robert Harvey,
Coming from a different world, the 2004 doco "Rhythm Is It!" is worth tracking down (with subs in English, if you're like me, monolingual). Berlin Philharmonic under Simon Rattle, Stravinsky's 'Rite of Spring', and ~230 schoolkids from hhigh and low decile schools around Berlin, most non-dancers, performing the ballet.
Hugh Wilson,
Good to see a music post RB!
Lockdown and jazz go together quite well, although its a vast field and you really need to find those niches, artists or periods you like. And then there will be more, artists you’ve heard of and those you hear of. Unfortunately it’s often the passing of folks that makes you realise how much more there is out there. Mike Longo, McCoy Tyner and Bubbha Thomas all in the last little while.
And Bitches Brew is 50: https://www.pastemagazine.com/music/miles-davis/bitches-brew-50-anniversary/
And Nathan Haines did a Lockdown jazz special.
https://soundcloud.com/thisiszootmusic/march-29-2020-sunday-jazz-special-lockdown
Fentex,
About the only thing I've been capable of is rewatching episodes of Never Mind The Buzzcocks.
Mike O'Connell,
Ever since my daughter won a copy off Music 101 recently, I've been listening quite a bit on the sly to Benee. Pretty inventive video too.
Russell Brown, in reply to

Oh, nice!
Oh, nice!
Ian Dalziel,
On a grimmer note – here’s Joan Baez dedicating a song to John Prine – who has covid-19.
there’s an update here
Here he is in his prime
Matthew Littlewood, in reply to
Yeah that's really sad news about John Prine. His debut is simply masterful songwriting: sometimes haunting, sometimes funny, but always felt., if that makes sense.
Anyway, seeing as there will be several couples locked away in lockdown with (ahem) much time on their (ahem) hands, I would like to recommend this Serge Gainsbourg/Jane Birkin classic.
The whole record is a gas- sultry, sexy, funny and groovy- but it's the tune below that stays the longest for (ahem) obvious reasons. You look at Serge Gainsbourg and wonder how he had the pick of so many beautiful women, and then you hear something like this...and it all makes sense.
(Possibly NSFW)
