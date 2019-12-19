"OK Boomer" wins Public Address Word of the Year: Services alerted

Public Address readers have chosen "OK Boomer" as their Word of the Year for 2019, causing emergency support services to scramble in anticipation of a wave of injured feelings among New Zealanders over 55.

"I'm really terribly sorry this has happened and I just hope the system can cope with what's coming as a result," says Public Address owner Russell Brown. "I mean, you saw what happened after Chloe Swarbrick dropped an 'OK Boomer' in Parliament – it was carnage. There were feelings injuries recorded on the other side of the world!

"I implore those affected to please just stay in the house you own until someone can get to you – if there's more than one, try and pick the one that renters aren't living in. Please also be aware that if you run out of food there's an 0800 number you can call and there'll be someone on the line to explain to you what Uber Eats is.

"I'm technically possibly a Boomer myself, so I understand the pain and confusion people will be feeling over this. Just know that we'll get through it together."

The top five places in the Public Address Word of the Year 2019 vote are:

1. OK Boomer

2. They Are Us

3. Ihumātao

4. Reeferendum

5=As-Salaam-Alaykum

5=Climate Emergency

---

Congratulations to Chris Fowlie, the first to propose 'OK Boomer' in the korero phase, and to Fraser Rolfe, whose name was was drawn from those who voted. They both win a pair of amazing Nura headphones.