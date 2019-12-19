"OK Boomer" wins Public Address Word of the Year: Services alerted

Public Address readers have chosen "OK Boomer" as their Word of the Year for 2019, causing emergency support services to scramble in anticipation of a wave of injured feelings among New Zealanders over 55.
"I'm really terribly sorry this has happened and I just hope the system can cope with what's coming as a result," says Public Address owner Russell Brown. "I mean, you saw what happened after Chloe Swarbrick dropped an 'OK Boomer' in Parliament – it was carnage. There were feelings injuries recorded on the other side of the world!
"I implore those affected to please just stay in the house you own until someone can get to you – if there's more than one, try and pick the one that renters aren't living in. Please also be aware that if you run out of food there's an 0800 number you can call and there'll be someone on the line to explain to you what Uber Eats is.
"I'm technically possibly a Boomer myself, so I understand the pain and confusion people will be feeling over this. Just know that we'll get through it together."
The top five places in the Public Address Word of the Year 2019 vote are:
1. OK Boomer
2. They Are Us
3. Ihumātao
4. Reeferendum
5=As-Salaam-Alaykum
5=Climate Emergency
Congratulations to Chris Fowlie, the first to propose 'OK Boomer' in the korero phase, and to Fraser Rolfe, whose name was was drawn from those who voted. They both win a pair of amazing Nura headphones.
John Farrell,
Fine - but what does it mean? Confused of St Kilda.....
Sacha, in reply to
Just ask the nippers, John. #righto
James Ting-Edwards,
It means roughly... well you can read this Vox explainer but you might not get it.
I kid, I kid! (I millennial actually, which in my case means closer to 40 than 30).
Bruce Thorpe,
do not like the term its implications of age war.
I am way too old to be a boomer, but I guess my kids fit the bill.
It is so sweepingly inaccurate. Rachel Carson was author of book of the month when I was still at school.
It is not about age or generational culture. It is about greed and capitalism.
Rob Stowell, in reply to
It's tough to have yr generation (well, mine anyway) tied to a meme about greed and capitalism.
Sadly, we've earned it.
I'm assuming most of us here didn't vote for any of the political bs (let's blame the 'great generation!' - anything to avoid the b-b-b- blame!) Many worked against it.
But we failed.
Russell Brown, in reply to
And to be fair, that's usually what it really means when it's used. It's about the blitheness of people who don't have to worry.
I'm comfortable with the young folk expressing their frustration in what is really a pretty light way.
tussock,
I wish it was Climate Emergency, that we were treating it like an emergency and governments of the Anglosphere were doing anything at all. Forbearance to the odd regional authority that's doing their best despite the high ups..
Then, I think, well, the bushfires in Oz, and how their PM is treating that emergency, by, you know, ignoring it completely, not too fussed at all about the firefighters who can't pay the rent or feed their families, and realize we basically are treating it like we treat emergencies.
Moz,
Did I miss the change when "they both win" referred to each person individually winning a separate thing? In my day that referred to team efforts towards a single prize. #grumpyoldman
Moz, in reply to
There are a lot of angry people. Only now it's the green and some of the left displaying the sort of anger more commonly seen from right wing outrage media types. Also the welcome surge in attention to the opinions and thoughts of young women (rather than just their appearance - who would have thought the most famous young woman in the world in 2019 would be so for wanting world peace or some such thing)
linger, in reply to
And yet “win-win” and “everybody wins” typically don’t refer to all parties sharing a common prize, merely everyone receiving some outcome beneficial to them.
