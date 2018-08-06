On joining the international troll circuit

Speaking shortly after the event at the Powerstation in Auckland was cancelled on Friday, Caolan Robertson, the self-styled agent for Canadian race grifter Lauren Southern declared that "powerful forces" were behind the venue's decision to dump the booking for Southern and her associate Stefan Molyneux. The reality was more prosaic.
I don't credit Powerstation co-owner Peter Campbell's claim that when the Canadian pair's promoter Axiomatic Events came to him seeking a booking the evening before (the timing does suggest that the company had had trouble getting a booking anywhere in the city) he had no idea who they were. (Peter has been known to say random things to journalists when under pressure.) Nor Southern's own claim that the cancellation was the work of a "scary and violent minority".
What happened was that from the minute the venue was revealed to ticketholders at 1pm on Friday, the people who use the Powerstation, both artists and fans, revolted. Music venues serve a community and the Powerstation's community swiftly made its unhappiness apparent, on social media, by email and, quite probably, by telephone.
That's reflected in the account of Campbell's co-owner in the venue, fashion designer Gabrielle Mullins.
Powerstation co-owner Gabrielle Mullins told the NZ Herald yesterday that after receiving complaints from the community, they decided to cancel.
Ms Mullins said she was "not comfortable at all" to have the speakers at the venue.
"Certainly freedom of speech is fine but there are also humanitarian issues.
"They can say whatever they want but personally I don't want it in my venue."
Update: I'm told Gabrielle attended the anti-fascist rally herself on Friday evening.
At heart, it's a similar problem to that faced by the Canadians' original venue, the Bruce Mason Centre, but in the Powerstation's case, the reputational risk was even greater. Hosting this show would potentially be very bad for business. Not because the "far left" would exact punishment, but because the usually-not-terribly-political community the Powerstation relies on for business would feel betrayed.
And yet, what the Powerstation owners did was potentially a breach of the Human Rights Act. You can say "You can't play here because your band sucks" – venues do that all the time – but saying "You can't play here because your Nazi band sucks," is discrimination on grounds of political opinion, which is a breach of the Act. Of course, on the face of it, that's what every other venue in Auckland had already done.
I don't expect it to end up in court on those grounds. But while the Canadians, deprived of a paying audience, went on an interview jag, Robertson, not so much an angry manchild as an angry child, was threatening retribution:
"We're going to go after the venue, we're going to go after the media, we're going to go after all the people who've decided to slander it," he told Newshub.
He said this about two hours after an email from the promoters to ticketholders lamented the way venues were "bullied", and continued:
"It's basically the whole media in this country who have written hit pieces constantly saying that Lauren's racist and a white supremacist."
In truth, most news organisations have avoided bluntly describing the Candians as racists, and some prominent columnists (most notably John Roughan in the Herald) seemed keen to minimise the awfulness of their ideas. That became a more challenging rhetorical job after Simon Copland's shocking live-tweeting of their Sydney event, in which he transcribed Molyneux regaling his audience with vile and explicitly racist pseudohistories of indigenous Australians.
That followed the "free speech" protest in Aotea Square, which emerged as more of a fan rally for the British racist and serial criminal Tommy Robinson. Certainly, it was still possible to defend the Canadians' speech as vile but nonetheless worthy of protection. But it was hardly viable to crack on like they were just some oddball intellectuals with interesting ideas. As if to make the point, a group protesting against the cancellation back in Aotea Square on Saturday was literally displaying swastikas.
And now we're left with the mess. There was some strong criticism of TVNZ's Sunday programme for giving the Canadians a "platform" last night. But it's a fact that it was the resistance to their speaking visit that made it a news story – that was the point of the resistance – and I thought reporter Tania Page and producer Paul Deady did a pretty good job.
Their description of Elliot Ikilei, who was presented as a supporter of the Canadians' message, should, however, have been better. He was described as a "youth worker" – but the context of his youth work bears noting.
Before he went to Statistics NZ to train census field teams last year, he was the community liaison manager at Villa Education Trust's South Auckland Middle School, and last year he stood for the Conservative Party in Manurewa (he is now deputy leader of the New Conservative Party). In the past week on his Facebook page, he has celebrated being "honoured" by Whaleoil, championed Donald Trump, shared a Dinesh D'Souza video slating multiculturalism and ceaselessly backed the two Canadians. I'd have been interested in asking him how he squares touting his Tongan-Niuean-Māori whakapapa to his electorate with championing Western culture and vilifying multiculturalism. (The answer possibly lies in his background with the Pentecostal Horizon Church.)
But, he exists and he is not alone. There will remain a market in New Zealand for ideas like those of Molyneux and Southern. And it will be messy, because the international troll circuit is in the nature of a shitshow.
In June, the Canadians' Aussie promoter Dave Pellowe was the subject of a threatening visit from notorious neo-Nazi Neil Erikson and some biker muscle, who believed Pellowe had sabotaged a rival's attempt to tour Milo Yiannopoulos in Australia. (A week later, Erikson and some other neo-Nazis were in court facing assault and other charges subsequent to Yiannopoulos's gig in Melbourne last year. He has also been convicted of stalking a rabbi.)
It's just who these people are and what their world is like. Caolan Robertson, for example, is a close and keen associate of Tommy Robinson, who has a long criminal record, including convictions for fraud and for violently assaulting an off-duty policeman who tried to stop him assaulting his girlfriend. There's a lot of crime and violence in this world.
So the bear has been poked now. Supporters of Southern and Molyneux on local social media have been both profoundly butthurt and notably emboldened by recent events. Then there are the troll/bot accounts with single-figure followings who have appeared suddenly to harange "leftists". That's a little unnerving. Some of these people are fond of depicting cultures other than theirs as a pestilence, but really, it's their own ideas that most resemble an infestation. And sadly, they're probably not going away.
Andrew Geddis,
"And yet, what the Powerstation owners did was potentially a breach of the Bill of Rights Act."
Human Rights Act. NZ BoRA only applies to public actors.
Sacha,
An interesting choice by the director and producer, given his lack of fit with nearly every other local acolyte.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Damn, you read it before I corrected it on Eddie Clark's advice :-)
Russell Brown,
Meanwhile, some third-degree burns in Dan Satherly's story for Newshub about the sad grifting video Molyneux posted this morning:
Paul Campbell,
Now is a great time to rerun XKCD's polemic on freedom of speech - of course it's based on US rather than NZ law, but it's a great summation of how I feel about the subject
Paul Campbell,
I do rather feel that they’re basically internet trolls, largely trolling for the money – they showed up charging a large amount of money for something the could have done on any street corner for free, and without the venue issues.
and I think that the fact that they didn’t go out and do exactly that when they couldn’t find a venue that would host them kind of proves it.
simon g,
I went down to Aotea Square for the anti-racist event on Friday. I am a tame non-protestor, generally preferring to shout at the telly than stand up and march. A drop of rain would usually be enough to extinguish my fire.
But this was worth supporting, particularly as it had morphed into a celebration (by the time I left home the racist rally was confirmed as cancelled). I didn't do anything more than mill around for a while, on the fringes of the crowd, but it was time enough to observe the event as it was - not as portrayed in soundbites and clickbait columns.
The overriding impression was of peacefulness, indeed a complete absence of fear. The police stood around, looking bored but approachable. There were no shields, batons, tear gas. The "rentamob", or whatever term of abuse the angry want to use, was thoroughly non-threatening, and the cops didn't need to tell anybody to behave, not even to blow on the pie.
There were speeches and waiata, humour and heart, as everyone exercised their free speech in a public place (no, it's not hard to do, Don). But what really struck me was how everybody else in and around Aotea Square was just going about their business, on a pleasant, spring-like evening. Meeting friends, having coffee, cheerfully oblivious to the Extremist Threat To Society that was gathering in front of them. There were AUT students celebrating graduation, taking family snaps under the archway. There were the Hare Krishna devotees, entertaining, loud and harmless. I saw two Muslim women in conservative attire, each with small children, bothering nobody and being bothered by no-one. Passers-by saw rainbow flags and signs in Te Reo, lefty placards and assorted piercings, and nobody fled to the other side of the street. Sharia law or Stalinism were clearly on hold.
This is why Southern and Molyneux, and their apologists or advocates, have got it so wrong. The absence of fear is what they fear. The Canadian visitors showed no grasp whatsoever of today's Aotearoa-New Zealand. In fact, they showed contempt for it (Southern's parting shot was to say that her NZ homework was now "useless"). Yes, we have plenty of problems, including home-grown bigots. But I think we can keep muddling our way towards a better future without inventing a false present.
It was a good weekend.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Boom. Exactly.
Jason Kemp,
My concern is that even noticing them gives them a bigger platform than they should have. Difficult to articulate but I don't read certain columns in the Herald for exactly the same reason.
Ignore them and hope the numbers drop off but reactionary clickbait seems to be an end in itself?
Paul Campbell,
yeah but I bet pre-nazi german people hoped they would just go away too - I think we do need to continue to speak up
Jason Kemp, in reply to
Thanks Paul - I got that. Just wondering how best to do it without validating them in some way.
Neil, in reply to
They deliberately play into that dynamic and social media is the perfect communication technology for them to do that.
And in the background there are people like Putin funding these sorts of activities.
Cassandra,
I was surprised by how shabby and basic their schtik was and how poorly prepared for NZ Context the ugly little circus act was. Also disappointed that such easily refuted nonsense was enough to seemingly discombobulate Paddy Gower - maybe there wasn’t enough time to really get stuck in.
Very appreciative of learned and well expressed commentary from various sources that has given me material to draw on in a couple of awkward discussions socially.
I hope the joining-together of political and social movements i.e party in Aotea Square will gain strength so that NZ is ready for when Nigel Farage turns up. The tide has begun to lap on our shores let’s not underestimate it’s reach.
Jeff Howell,
I know we're all talking about the how the media provided a platform for the neo-fash Canadians, but how about the fact they will have lost a big wodge of money on their NZ visit (assuming they honour their promise to refund tickets....).
That could well have the effect of discouraging other far right provocateurs from giving it a go here.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Same and same. Gower didn't do well. The way to handle an interview with people like that is to quote exactly what they said to them and invite them to explain what they meant. Otherwise they'll just throw the question back, deny, divert, etc.
martinb, in reply to
Any chance of this being worked up into a shareable post? This is one of the best commentaries on the whole mess- not giving focus to loud mouths, but to the society that really finds them unnecessary.
martinb,
And exactly, if this bs were about free speech use the parks, the squares and the street corners.
Free speech doesn't mean the right to soil a venue's brand- surely the right to treat comes in here? There is no requirement to offer a venue to anyone? Though, yes, well aware of this being a slippery slope and this being turned back on legitimate politics, rather than rah-rah self publicists.
Auckland • Since Jul 2010 • 201 posts Report
Daniel Wilton,
It is always interesting seeing what happened to people you went to school with, I remember Elliot Ikilei discovering Farrakhan.
I am not sure he thoroughly understands the beliefs of those who he is championing, those who wish to actively disenfranchise people with similar backgrounds to himself.
It will be interesting to see which conservative leader's path he chooses to follow.
Ross Kendall,
After we’ve self-righteously enjoyed telling off these frightful Kanucks, can we now discuss returning all the stolen land back to its rightful Maori owners?
Russell Brown, in reply to
Wow!
Russell Brown,
Meanwhile, another good Dan Satherly story – interviewing Professor James Flynn, who is often (mis)quoted by Molyneux and his fans, but who says Molyneux can fuck off, basically.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
From the current Stuff homepage. Yesterday's trolls don't appear to have rated a headline.
Tom Semmens,
This story, like the Democrat Dolchstoßlegende (sorry, Russia probe) or accusations (mainly from the opinion pages of the hysterical Blairite borefest the Guardian has turned into since Corbynism and Brexit) that Jeremy Corbyn is an anti-semite, got most of it’s legs from a media whose commentators still by and large believe the teleological end point of our politics is bourgeois neoliberalism.
Screeds and screeds and screeds have been written on all three of these topics by a MSM that has utterly failed to notice that in our example no one in NZ (outside perennial fringe dwellers like Slater) really gives a brass razoo about Southern’s and Molyneux “freedom of speech”.
People know a pair of trouble making shit stirrers when they see them, and the population has not been much exercised by the shenanigins that have gone on.
Kevin McCready, in reply to
I agree that Paddy Gower was discombobulated. This doesn't surprise me because he describes himself as an entertainer who doesn't have enough time to find the truth like a real journalist. http://pantograph-punch.com/asking-the-right-questions-patrick-gower/
John Farrell,
Kim Hill would have been the right interviewer.
