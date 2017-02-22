Public Address and PressPatron

Last week we flicked the switch on something that's been a while coming: a new payments platform called PressPatron that provides a way for you to support not only Public Address, but, before long, a range of other blogs and websites – all from a single account that you control.
The delivery of PressPatron is a testament to the vision and persistence of Wellingtonian Alex Clark, who developed his idea in an MA thesis on news funding models, then found investors, hired developers and got his product built. His plans extend beyond independent media and beyond New Zealand, and I'm really proud to have hosted the very first deployment.
Now that a soft launch with readers who had previously been supporting the site via PayPal has been staged with just a handful of minor problems, we're ready to invite everyone in. You can simply go to our Supporters page to set up an account.
There's no paywall to get past, and in our case anyway, there won't be. (My main contribution to the project was point out to Alex that for sites like this a paywall was neither necessary or desirable.)
Some of you have been supporting us monthly for a while, either through PayPal or bank transfer, and I'm extremely grateful for that, but I'm inviting you now to switch to PressPatron. It's far better for me as a publisher and offers a lot more to you as a subscriber. You can also make one-off contributions and there should eventually be a way for you to direct those to particular bloggers. I get a clear statement of earnings each month, which I'll publish.
What will I do with the income? Well, it's early days yet and I've let contributions run down in the last few months in anticipation of the new platform, so I'll see what happens. Initially, the money will hopefully make it worth my while simply operating the site, but I want it to help fund some deeper journalism by me and our other bloggers. If I can deliver a story I think is important without having to try and shop it to another editor (who has probably had her or his freelance budget cut three times in the past six months), that's a great result for me. At any rate, I hope to at least be able to justify blogging more frequently.
But the site is due for a refresh of both its design and structure and it would be good to embark on that this year. I'm also wondering about moving to more multi-author "topic" blogs like our disability blog, Access.
But let's see what happens. For now, I'm delighted to have PressPatron up and running.
You can read more and create an account via our new Supporters page.
This is probably also a good time to remind you about the Public Address mailing list, which sends out links to new posts most weekdays.
In a somewhat related vein, Public Address last week switched from http to the more secure https protocol. Your existing http bookmarks should siply redirected to the new, secure URL, but that hasn't been working forsome people (me included). The fix until the CactusLads work it out is to edit your browser bookmark, so that it starts https:// rather than http:// – or simpley go to the home page and create a new bookmark from that.
Kevin McCready,
Questions of transparency, paygrades, profits and superprofits are still open. And I know these, especially the later, may not apply to Public Address. In a more perfect world it would be nice to see them handled in a public funding model.
Brent Jackson,
Made a one-off contribution, and was surprised that my credit card number was stored. There is no option to clear the credit card number. Nor is there any "contact us" information or "home" button on the accounts page.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Noted.
Russell Brown, in reply to
As I said, I'll publish the monthly income. Questions about profits would be a wonderful problem to have, but if we got to $2000 income a month I'd be delighted. The trickier problem for me is how to share revenue within Public Address. Given the likely cost of a site revamp (even at the very kind rates the wonderful people at CactusLab charge me), I can't commit to paying per post. But I think having a budget to provide a modest return for special projects is do-able.
Yeah, but we can't sit around waiting for that. NZ On Air's budget has been frozen for nine years, remember. And news media commissioning budgets seem to be slashed every few months. If this can provide some income for me to do real journalism on the site, that'd be great.
Kim Wilson,
Any chance of a weekly contribution? (I get paid weekly so would find that easier but suspect there could be additional overhead costs to set up all options.)
Robert Urquhart,
OK I have found where to log in on the PressPatron website, but where/how the heck do I create a subscriber account?
Robert Urquhart,
Minor issue: only the Info For portion of the Info For Readers link in the footer is linked.
... I suppose I should really use their contact form to tell them that directly.
TracyMac, in reply to
Er, why would a private blogger feel obliged to produce reports to the public on their profits, or even their revenue, full stop.
Or are you referring to "back end" features that will make the product more useful from an accounting perspective, particularly for websites with multiple authors and/or which is owned by a business?
Sam M,
Signed up for a monthly. The biggest issue that has prevented me in the past is not knowing what is appropriate. I get that you want to leave that to individuals, but that in itself can become a mental block.
In this new world, I really don’t know how to $value$ my consumption of websites like Public Address (when everything just seems to be free). This is the first time I’ve pulled the trigger to contribute to one so that is at least some indication of the appreciation I have for your efforts!
Also, when it asked me to enter a password to create an account, it just hung from that point and never actually confirmed that an account has been created. That was on an iPad.
Cheers
Sacha,
Delighted to be able to chip in a wee regular amount last week. Did notice a couple of minor UX issues that seem simple to address as the service evolves.
I like the idea of Russell and others having some funding available if a post/series requires travel, phone calls, buying an interviewee a coffee, that sort of thing. Even if it's voluntary it shouldn't *cost* major contributors to enrich our knowledge.
