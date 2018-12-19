WOTY: The Kindness Scandal

In a hastily-issued press release today, Public Address publisher Russell Brown admitted that his site's annual Word of the Year vote "may have been used by terribly nice people to express a blessedly good sentiment."
Shortly after the announcement that the 2018 Public Address Word of the Year is "kindness", it was revealed that so-called Kindness t-shirts are already being sold by a company called Good Bitches Baking to raise money toward's the company's goal to "try to make the world a little bit less shitty, by baking treats for people having a tough time."
"I'm as shocked as everyone else," said Brown. "I had no idea our annual vote would be harnessed by people who want to make the world better."
In the wake of the announcement, it further emerged that the Public Address reader who nominated "kindness" for the vote, Nicole Murray, is in fact a co-founder of the Good Bitches enterprise.
"As the first person to nominate the winning word, which won the public vote by the proverbial country mile, Ms Murray has won a double pass to any date on Fat Freddy's Drop's boffo summer tour," said Brown.
"I have contacted her and her first response was to ask if she could give the tickets away to someone else. I simply can't explain the unabashed kindness on display here. I wish to apologise to anyone who is triggered by this and possibly made to feel that they should seek ways to practice kindness in their own lives, perhaps by buying a t-shirt."
Brown added: "I know it looks bad, but Richie Hardcore had nothing to do with this."
The Top 10 words for 2108, as voted by Public Address readers, are:
1. Kindness
2. #metoonz
3. Mahi
4. Omnishambles
5. Woke
6. Brexit
7. TERF
8. Virtue signalling
9. E-scooter
10. Lime
"It was nice to see 'mahi' get up to third in late voting," said Brown. "It's the latest word from te reo Māori to cross over into mainstream usage and it has a sense of soul to it. Ka pai.
"And a word about word number seven. As nominated, it was 'TERF', an acronym whose perceived meaning has become markedly more negative over the course of the year. I did wonder about not including it after it was nominated in the discussion, but reasoned that 2018 was the year in which a fairly large number of people heard it for the first time and then possibly wished they hadn't.
"But after a number of strongly-worded submissions via Twitter from people I don't even know in the UK, I have made the the decision to swap it out out with [gender-critical feminist]. In the context of a debate which sometimes seems to consist almost entirely of people trying to make each other feel bad, I figured that Christmas week was probably not the time to incrementally increase the overall level of feeling bad. Consider it an act of kindness."
Update: I thought putting an alternative term for #7 in brackets was a suitably snarky way to acknowledge all the people who were yelling at me last night. Clearly, it wasn't, as I now have another set of people expressing hurt and offence at what was meant to be neither hurtful or offensive. I've changed it back.
Thomas Beagle,
But TERF was the word, no matter where you were on the issue.
By switching it out you've taken one of the sides... and I think you've taken the wrong one.
Sacha,
Nah, sounds like that virtue signalling mate. :)
Russell Brown, in reply to
I've changed it back.
Neil,
I think the expression TERF had become one way of making it about taking sides or of having a side foist upon you.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I thought what I did was a gently humorous way of dealing with the bombardment I got last night, but it clearly wasn’t received that way. Sigh. Got that one wrong.
Carol Stewart,
I loved your chat with Guyon this morning Russell. Don't ever stop!
Russell Brown, in reply to
Cheers. It's actually also fun just sitting on the control room couch and seeing and hearing how the sausage is made :-)
Neil,
In a debate partly about challenging a binary view it’s odd people are being channeled into a binary choice of one side or the other.
Everyone's soaked in animosity.
Since Nov 2016 • 278 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Interested to hear how you think other people will respond to what you have said here.
Worik,
Made my day.
Ian Dalziel,
Surf n TERF
Ignoring words (or even redacting them) doesn't make them go away.
Best we know the extent of their usage to gauge where they may be heading, or leading us
The Pedant Posse rides again -
Damn those 'Dictionaryans',
we'll head 'em off at the parse!
I completely missed the voting process
- good to see 'Virtue signalling' got into the Top Ten, though.
Ian Dalziel,
<after thought – Le video esprit d’escalier?>
Riding through the Glen…
Ross Mason,
So.....TERFs should stay of others turf.
Rob Stowell,
can't get enough of that kindness :) very worthy winner - any year and every year!
Moz,
Please excuse my ignorance here, but I don't recall seeing TERF used to describe non-horrible people (but I am, admittedly, old enough that WBW means "women born women", one of the early examples of what's now called TERF activism). Maybe the word has just gone from "What does that mean" to "truly evil scum" in the popular understanding?
Transadvocate explains it and bob help us, UrbanDictionary gives us an example of TERF activism in the definition. TigTog claims it's meant descriptively, but I don't recall TERFs themselves ever taking it as anything other than a slur. And the whole deal upsets me, because it's tied up with some really nasty shit close friends went through/go through. I'll happily line TERF up with national socialist and genocidal murder as "bad ways to describe someone".
TracyMac, in reply to
So what do you call self-described radical feminists who deny that transwomen are women? That's why the term was coined.
I agree it's not a great term, because there are plenty of radical feminists (which has a very specific meaning I'm not going to get into here) who are not trans-exclusionist, and there are plenty of other feminists of different types who are trans-exclusionist.
In the context of social history, though, the most vehement anti-trans opinions have been expressed by radfems like Shelia Jeffreys, Jan Raymond et al. They still vehemently express those views, so I think that's why the term has stuck.
I still think it's useful to have a term for trans-exclusionist feminism. I also think it is more than FINE that those views are robustly critiqued - frankly, I feel that these days, it's on a par with Jim Crow racism.
Should people be automatically slapped with a label and subjected to voiciferous levels of abuse if they express a milder form of these views? Not necessarily, and my observation is that the feminist or trans-ally nature of the worst abusers is often pretty questionable. I know many people personally and well-known feminist and trans personalities who detest the views of Jeffreys etc (and one friend who has a very justified personal dislike of the woman) - yet I've not seen or heard one of those people descend to personal abuse at all, much less the kind that has been uttered by a small minority.
We all know about Russian and right-wing astroturfing in left-leaning contexts. I truly believe some of the attempts to conflate the criticisms of trans-exclusionary feminist views with the actual harm that those views have perpetuated on transpeople could definitely be part of such a campaign. Or just trolls who are enjoying a pile-on to stir up the SJWs.
Anyway, sorry for the derail. To sum up, I don't personally think there should be a problem criticising something as being trans-exclusionist, and I don't have much patience for people saying it's an "ugly" term when the sentiments themselves are ugly. I do agree that TERF itself is not particularly useful or accurate.
I do vote for more of our no. 1 word, a little more #kindness.
Moz, in reply to
Sorry, I wasn't arguing against use of the term, I was trying to question that it's being used more negatively than before. From what I know the collapse from "it's just descriptive" to "it's a horrible (but accurate) slur" happened almost as soon as it was first used. There doesn't seem to be a "proudly TERF" movement the way there's a "Proud Nazi" and "celebrate our genocide/Australian Patriot" movements.
