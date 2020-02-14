Splore 2020: The Listening Lounge

As I've done for the past few years, I'm curating and presenting The Listening Lounge, the talk programme at Splore. On the morning of Saturday the 22nd at the Living Lounge stage, the korero goes like this.
Yes, we're talking about drugs again, not just because I'm professionally interested in drug policy and public health, but because the feedback is that people deeply appreciate hearing these informed discussions.
10:00 News You Can Use With Know Your Stuff
KnowYourStuff has become the go-to for good information on party drugs and safety, for both media and punters alike. And they're more legit than ever, thanks to a neat compromise by which researchers have spent the summer studying the impact of of their drug-checking work. (But for New Zealand First's intransigence, we'd have a law explicitly allowing it.) KnowYourStuff's deputy manager Dr Jez Weston will join me to talk about what nasties they're seeing this season – and when Auckland might expect to see something like the monthly services the New Zealand Drug Foundation has been hosting at its office.
10:30 The Reeferendum Gets Real
Last year, you could have been forgiven for wondering where a "Yes" campaign for the forthcoming referendum on legalising and regulating cannabis was coming from. This year will be different. I'm joined by Chris Fowlie, one of the founders of Make It Legal, whose work is about to step up, and Drug Foundation principal advisor Renee Shingles, who will be heading the foundation's reform campaign. Renee will be a new name to most people, but she's spent the summer engaging with the public at events. Her CV includes work for Crosby Textor – which might just be what it takes.
11:00 The New Zealand Microdosing Trial
Dr Suresh Muthukumaraswamy of the University of Auckland School of Pharamacy was the neuroimaging specialist on several studies at Imperial College Cambridge that are regarded as foundational to the new science of psychedelic therapy. This year in Auckland, he will be leading an unprecedented study of an aspect of that science that's been talked about a lot but remains poorly understood – microdosing. A group of healthy young men will take subperceptual doses of LSD "in the wild", and go about their lives. Suresh will explain the study – and why, for now, the study group will be male-only. He'll be joined on stage by Amadeus Diamond and Dr Will Evans, two colleages from The Entheos Foundation – whose launch was announced from the Listening Lounge stage last year.
11:30 The Infinite Game: How do we move past our differences, get together and save the world?
University of Auckland psychologist Dr Niki Harré is the author of two books deaing with humans and common cause: Psychology for a Better World and The Infinite Game: How to Live Well Together. This panel discussion takes its cue from those ideas. Niki will be joined onstage by Takunda Muzondiwa, whose amazing speech last year as head girl at Mt Albert Grammar, about belonging and identity, blew up and went viral; and Mark Pierson, the pastor and "worship curator" with the Rhythms of Grace church community, who may overturn any ideas you had about modern churches. There could be another panelist too ...
And that's not all! For the first time this year, the Splore institution that is Wendy's Wellness will be hosting "tent talks" and two of them will be proper deep dives conducted by Listening Lounge panelists:
2.30pm Saturday: Amadeus Diamond and Will Evans will talk about the current state of psychedelics research, its therapeutic potential – and the striking changes emerging in the legal environment around it all.
4:30pm Saturday Niki Harré will be conducting an Infinite Game workshop – a structured process designed to establish what our shared values really are. (You'll also see a very cool online version of the same thing, and an Infinite Game installation onsite.)
NB: There's an error in some iterations of the Splore programme that has these on the Friday. They're definitely on Saturday.
pastor and “worship curator”
As long as he pays tax he can anoint himself with whatever fancy title he wants to
Russell Brown, in reply to
He's an interesting guy. Big on the qualities of tea.
Im sure he's a lovely chap, and maybe there is a meditative quality to tea making I dont have any experience in that.
Theres two broad categories when it comes to making societies "better" not the world please, individual and communal.
We're pretty much fucked at present communally (in the global sense, and the problems we now face are global) because most of the people in the upper echelons of our societies are "spiritually dead' I put it in scare quotes because it needs much explanation, more than I can be bothered with here.
And that includes, I would say, all practitioners in the dark arts of the god/worship business.
And as individuals we are still scared because we still havent found a way to live with " the existential angst of a conscious being aware of its own death" a subject we engage in many activities and spend much money to avoid.
Or have just forgotten how to live with it and not be arseholes.
Yeah so the qualities of tea doesnt quite cut it for me. Sorry.
steven crawford, in reply to
Couple of issues there.
That could be called an understatement.
I was reading an article in the daily galaxy before, which talks about god like creature who have developed spacetime engineering technology a billion years from here! And its highly probable they are fucking with our observable reality.
I know a little bit about tea, since I have an arts degree. Japanese tea drinking for as an example, is a complex and thoughtfull process. The part I find particularly fulfilling is the making of the pottery. The tea cups are fired in wood kilns. The glaze that goes on that utilitarian art, all comes from the wood ash. So the trees draw the elements and minerals up from the earth. The ceramists don’t mix industrial glaze products, they do that fundamentally human, contemplation while feeding a fire. The tea drinkers know and appreciate this. During the tea drinking, the cup is observed for its wabi-sabi.
IE, the tea drinking ceremony, isn’t just something that dickheads do.
Whatever!
We are incapable of taking responsibility for our own actions and will find any reason however fanciful to carry on what we are doing, is the human trait I find least endearing.
I was hoping tea was some kind of euphemism, before I write the guy off as another dick selling snake oil.
steven crawford, in reply to
You seem to be taking everything pretty seriously, People will eventually stop visiting for a cup of tea.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Jeez, chill out. I asked him because I'm interested in the way churches foster community. Mark was recommended by my mate the Rev Frank Ritchie, with whom I disagree on the existence of a deity, but whose sense and humanity I rate highly.
And yes, it's actual tea. I love the idea of convening around a shared activity.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22761 posts Report
If God is dead, your time is everything is the best thing I've read for ages on religion, atheism, community, Marx, and value :)
Whakaraupo • Since Nov 2006 • 2095 posts Report
Thats one way of putting it and I am quite chill, thanks for your concern, always have been. My greatest happiness is helping others deal with all their life problems
