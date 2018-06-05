The miserable archive

UPDATE: Henry Cooke has been on it (and, unlike me, got a response from ADHB) and both ADHB and Waitemata DHB (which is the one that actually handles detox services) insist they didn't tell Housing NZ. In which case, what the hell went on here?
–––
In June 2015, Jesse B became one of the hundreds of Housing New Zealand tenants to have an order made against them at the Tenancy Tribunal over alleged methamphetamine contamination. Like most such tenants, he did not attend the hearing and the process ground on without him.
As was the case in many cases at the time, the flat B was living in had not been subject to a baseline test for meth "contamination" – that is, tested before he lived there. There is no testing information noted in the decision beyond a note that "the evidence presented today shows that the premises were indeed contaminated". Nonetheless, the tribunal decided that "the contamination more than likely occurred during Mr [B]'s tenancy and that he ought therefore to pay for the cost of testing."
What's notable – and on the face of it, shocking – is the means by which the tribunal arrived at that decision:
During Mr [B]'s tenancy Housing New Zealand were advised by the Auckland District Health Board to test his tenanted premises for methamphetamine contamination. This was because Mr [B] was attending drug and alcohol detoxification at the Auckland District Health Board.
It appears that Jesse B sought help for his drug and alcohol problem – and that the consequence of seeking help was that he was reported to his landlord and thrown out of his home.
There is little other information in the decision, and no documentation of the DHB advice to Housing NZ. It is possible Housing NZ was merely advised that its tenant was in care, and not specifically that it should enter and test his flat.
But as described, the actions of ADHB were an alarming breach of B's privacy. And they were a disastrous way to approach alcohol and drug services. Very few people are going to seek help if seeking help means losing their home.
Was this a common practice? And if it wasn't, why did it happen in this case? Sam Warburton, who turned up the decision yesterday, tells me he hasn't found another obvious case, but the decisions database isn't easy to search effectively.
But they are searchable, and you don't need to spend long searching historical decisions to get a feel for the bleakness of the whole things. A tenant who says he cleaned up and stopped using some time ago but was nonetheless stuck with a $20,000 bill for remediation because, according to the decision the "level of contamination left in the house exceeded the Ministry of Health guidelines for safe living within the premises." The 2010 Ministry of Health guidelines, as we know, said no such thing. This false assumption is the basis for many, if not most, of the tribunal's decisions in this area.
An elderly man whose Greys Avenue bedsit was invaded by gang members who tagged the walls and, allegedly, consumed meth. By Housing NZ's own account, the old man feared for his safety and eventually gave notice he was leaving. He was rehoused elsewhere, but Housing NZ was still claiming the $2233 cost of the testing – which the tribunal granted against the tenant. Housing NZ also sought an adjournment while it prepared a claim for $30,000 to $50,000 in remediation costs – against a tenant it had acknowledged didn't have control of his own property and was unsafe there. Fortunately, it appears that this claim was not pursued.
The dismissal of an application for damages based on information provided to Housing NZ by the police that a resident of the property (not the tenant) had been charged with cannabis possession and a visitor with possession of "illegal drugs". The decision doesn't say so, but it's reasonable to assume that the tenant lost his home of eight years because someone else was busted for drug possession there.
A woman chucked out of the home she'd lived in since 1989 on the basis that meth traces had made the property "uninhabitable". Again, this is extremely unlikely.
A woman evicted on seven days' notice because meth "contamination" had been detected– she told the the tribunal she had not used meth but a boarder may have – and then stuck with $20,000 in damages. "Under section 41 of the Act Ms T is responsible for her boarder's actions as she permitted him to be in the premises," the decision reads.
But tenants, even where they can contest damages, had a hard job keeping their homes. Section 40 (2) of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 puts them in breach if they're responsible for "damage" or for even knowing that someone else smoked a joint.
The tenant shall not—
(a) intentionally or carelessly damage, or permit any other person to damage, the premises; or
(ab) cause or permit any interference with, or render inoperative, any means of escape from fire within the meaning of the Building Act 2004; or
(b) use the premises, or permit the premises to be used, for any unlawful purpose; or
(c) cause or permit any interference with the reasonable peace, comfort, or privacy of any of the landlord’s other tenants in the use of the premises occupied by those other tenants, or with the reasonable peace, comfort, or privacy of any other person residing in the neighbourhood.
Section 41 says that if any tenant permits another person to be on the premises and they do something wrong, the tenant is as liable as if they'd done that thing themselves.
I realise that many people won't have a problem with that and will believe that any drug use in public housing is fair grounds for loss of shelter. But that has terrible implications for addressing drug and alcohol issues on a public health level.
We know that the key factor in helping people beat their problems is a secure and stable environment. This is the opposite of that. As I noted last week, it's also not what Housing NZ is doing now. Current CEO Andrew Mckenzie, who took up the role in September 2016, has outlined a philosophy which commits it to supporting "tenants who need a stable home to have the best chance of working through any addiction issues."
Tenancy Tribunal decisions can be searched here. Feel free to do so, but I'd ask you to note what I've done with the case that leads this post. Jesse B's name is public in the text of the decision, but that publication will expire soon (they're only up for three years, which itself lends some urgency to the identification of particularly egregious cases). I don't want his full name to be Google-searchable thereafter, the more so given that I have reason to believe he's making a go of it. This is a story of a class of people who were often unreasonably punished for human failures. And we want people to be well, not to be punished in perpetuity.
cindy baxter,
Web
Makes for such grim reading. Those poor people - agree with Minto's comment this morning that both Housing Corp and WINZ, by the end of nine long years, appeared to be operating a system that ran on vindictiveness, and the targetting of some of society's poorest people. But the problem now is that it's probably the culture in both departments, and staff selected on their ability to have thick enough skin to carry out these policies. Going to take a while to undo?
auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 97 posts Report
Bart Janssen,
What I find so utterly depressing about this is that it's become clear that HNZ and now ADHB have a culture that is focused on punishing people who use the services those agencies are meant to provide.
Somehow we've allowed our core social services to lose their raison d'etre.
I'm certain that at the actual hands on end of those organisations most of the staff are really trying to do the good that those agencies are meant to provide. But they aren't in control.
I don't think it's just one government's fault. I think it's a long term cultural problem. And I think it's something that needs to change unless we want New Zealand to become a different kind of country, a much harsher, meaner country, one that doesn't care for the people.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4415 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Here's another one. The tribunal couldn't make a finding on whether the tenant was responsible for meth traces, but ordered that HNZ be allowed to make her leave her home "on the basis that the premises are uninhabitable due to the contamination by methamphetamine."
On its website Dowdell prominently claims that:
This was bullshit and it's always been bullshit. But it was enough for someone to lose their home.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
nzlemming,
Email Twitter
Are there any cases where testing for meth was negative?
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2886 posts Report
Moz,
Web
Note the US has implemented the obvious version of this policy: it applies to everyone, not just the criminally poor.
In the USA people can (and do) lose their homes, anything they have that's worth anything, and often their freedom, merely because the police think that someone might have or have had drugs there. Their "war on drugs" works much the same as our "war on meth", with the collateral damage you'd expect. In many cases there's a "technically you're not convicted" outcome, but the Police raid still happened, as did the prosecution... those things aren't cost-free.
It's somewhat surprising that this scare never spread to more valuable members of society, especially given the problems the rental industry was having with labs in rental properties (there was a lot of fear, I'm not sure how widespread the actual problem was). But can you imagine how much fun it would be if some decent, upstanding member of society (Pullya Benefit, or even That Nice Man {tm} John Key) was tested and discovered to have possessions that were contaminated, and thus needed to be stripped of said possessions... I'm thinking any cash they had on them, but I'm sure more would be found once testing began.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1092 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
That's technically true, but elides the crucial "for the same level of contamination".
When we were trying to buy a house we dismissed a couple because they'd clearly been long-term dens for indoor smokers. In one case the residue had been mostly painted over but the smell lingered.
Meth use works the same - if there's a small room been used for smoking for many, many sessions it could end up badly contaminated. But that would be very rare. It might have happened... once. So we're into "as a lawyer I make this statement knowing that it is strictly correct".
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1092 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
That's contested, though. The oligarchs have been vigorously pushing the idea that poor people are both worthless and must be punished. Many are Randians if not explicit eugenicists or social Darwinists. And a lot of people agree with them for various reasons.
There was an interesting survey in Oz recently, asking "should benefits be cut below $300/wk" with about 40% support and "what's the minimum income you'd need to survive" with the average being over $600/wk. I am not entirely sure whether those questions were adjacent but the answers are revealing. There's some vicious othering going on.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1092 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
I believe we have had plenty of examples in the past of how a virulent, all pervading ideology at the political leadership level that wishes to dehumanise a section of the population can then easily harness the power of a powerful bureaucracy eager to prove how effective it is at achieving outcomes that align to the wishes of the political leadership.
A nickname for meth is crystal. Fitting, since housing NZ seems to have been in the grip of it’s very own kristallnacht against the poor.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2187 posts Report
Steve Withers,
Web Twitter
In the absence of any legal standard for safety around meth contamination (other than the Ministry of Health report in 2010 which sideswipes the question), what was the Tenancy Tribunal supposed to do prior to revised numbers in late 2016? Serious question. I’ve seen the grenades tossed, but what was this Tribunal supposed to do in *legal* terms? They can’t just make stuff up.
The other issue I don’t hear mentioned much is liability. If there were no baseline tests than landlords would have no way of knowing for sure if their house was OK or not. If it was found to be unsafe, then remediation would be required. Who pays for that?
Most of the stories I’ve read on this fail to deal with either of these questions.
Clearly there was a failure at the political level. This left many officials to be thrown under the bus later for filling the void. HNZ certainly appears to have pandered to the National govt’s agenda, but the Tenancy Tribunal seems, for the most part, to have made a prudent, good faith effort to adjudicate decisions based on the best information available with even a shred of legal standing, however inadequate that information may have been.
Auckland • Since Mar 2008 • 312 posts Report
andin, in reply to
Inadequate is a polite term to use for the cock ups that followed.
They took advice from people who stood to profit from that advice being acted upon.
There's a warning bell right there.
Whoever it was should have gotten other views from more qualified people straight away.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1684 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Ok to toss a grenade - In legal terms they were breaching the rights of tenants based on "evidence" that was false and known to be false.
In legal terms - well I'm not a lawyer - but I'd say the tribunal has made decisions that are legally unsupportable and were unsupportable at the time.
At the least many of their decisions should be legally overturned. But I'd imagine that will be a legal process and come too late for many poor (socially, emotionally and financially) people.
So no I have NO sympathy for a tribunal that failed so utterly.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4415 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
But it was never unsafe. Never ever ever. Not a single piece of data showing harm or even potential harm. Just a misused and misunderstood number.
There should have been no remediation costs because remediation was utterly unnecessary.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4415 posts Report
kiwiwolf,
Having worked in a Government Dept abroad for many years I can assure you that the rules are laid out for you by law but the interpretation is always dictated by the Government and there minister and we are all aware now of the devastating agenda laid down by National...bordering on Criminal.
Whangaparaoa • Since Sep 2014 • 29 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Making stuff up is exactly what they did do. The tribunal repeatedly abused a guideline that wasn’t relevant and used it as the basis for huge awards of damages against people who will be paying them for many years to come, who will quite possibly die in debt to Housing NZ. (Its orders that homes which posed no possible health risk could only be entered by people in hazmat suits was really just the comedy bit.)
And even after various parties came to it to point out it was misusing the guidelines, that advice was rejected. Any any point the tribunal could have sought independent scientific advice, but I’m not aware it even tried.
And it has consistently refused to discuss its decisions, including the one above.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Bridget Burke's Checkpoint story: she got in touch with Jesse and discovered that he's still paying that testing fee back.
Turns out Jesse went to Waitemata DHB, which is the one that provides detox services. They insist they didn't tell Housing NZ.
So what the hell happened? Housing NZ refused to comment. And the Group Manager for Courts and Tribunals says the tribunal does not comment or decisions or the evidence offered in hearings. Not even, apparently, when there's apparently an egregious ethics and privacy breach. This is bullshit.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Kevin McCready,
Email Web Twitter
My experience of the tenancy tribunal was shocking. It was pro-landlord to a disgusting degree. They acknowledged an agent had lied and left me out of pocket, dismissed my case. When I appealed, guess who heard the appeal? The same guy who made the original decision. These people are a joke.
Auckland • Since Jun 2013 • 113 posts Report
kiwiwolf, in reply to
Difficult to imagine any tribunal giving anyone a fair hearing under Nationals Regime
Whangaparaoa • Since Sep 2014 • 29 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Wonder if the insurance industry set some standards of their own - it's their bread and butter.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19481 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
I'd like to see some actual people held accountable for doing that.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19481 posts Report
andin, in reply to
??WHAT?? So a law can be interpreted differently by a government? More like place themselves above the law.
Drag these fuckers through court someone please!
I was glad to see the back of the shonkey govt cause John took his idiot son with him when he went.
But they all deserve to be dragged over hot coals just for this. Let alone all the other cock ups. Fucking seat warmers.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1684 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
I wouldn't put it past HNZ to have used private detectives to follow Jesse around. Debt collectors seem to do this almost as a sideline.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10528 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
Andrew Mckenzie has finally fronted up this morning. But he didn't sound particularly contrite. Very cool, very technocratic is our Mr. McKenzie.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2187 posts Report
Stephen R, in reply to
I'm aware of cases where drug dealers were couriering drugs to houses they expected to be empty during the day, and then picking the package up before the owners got home. The police found out and raided the place to be able to confiscate the house. (they looked up the house valuation on a real estate site before the raid). The police kicked the door in and shot the owner dead.
Then they found out they had the wrong address. There wasn't even drugs couriered there without the owners knowledge - that was next door...
But next door wasn't worth as much.
The asset forfeiture rules in the US around drugs are used in evil ways.
Wellington • Since Jul 2009 • 257 posts Report
Jackie Jones,
As a former drug user, i can confirm that drug use and dealing has been going on at the Imperial apartments on Hobson Street for at least the last two decades. The building is well known amongst the drug using community. I do not understand how Housing New Zealand could prove that any contamination was caused by Jesse B or how he could be deemed legally responsible for the cost of the clean up when drug use has been prevalent on that site since Jesse would have been a toddler.
As a current registered alcohol and drug practitioner working for an NGO i can advise that any disclosure to Housing NZ with regards to client engagement would be considered an enormous breach of client confidentiality. In order for that information to be released to HNZ Jesse would have had to sign a consent to release information. I am struggling to believe the WDHB would have disclosed Jesse's information to HNZ without his consent. Clients often consent to information being disclosed to WINZ in order for treatment to be paid directly from a WINZ benefit or to other financial institutions in order to have loan repayment holidays. I am inclined to be more skeptical of WINZ.
If no consent was given Jesse has grounds for a breach of confidentiality complaint. A complaint can be made through DAPAANZ.
Auckland • Since Jun 2018 • 1 posts Report
Paul Campbell,
Email Web
Today's Tremain
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2573 posts Report