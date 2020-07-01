The Scientology front operation behind the "No" campaign on cannabis

Last night, One News ran a follow-up story to its Colmar Brunton poll results on the cannabis referendum, headed here as Government accuses big American anti-cannabis group of interfering in NZ politics.
In truth it wasn't just the government: Justice minister Andrew Little, National's Shane Reti and the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick all appeared on camera to express unease about the entry to the referendum fray of the American lobby group Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
SAM is controversial in the US too, not least on account of its tireless efforts to avoid revealing who bankrolls its activities. Say Nope to Dope, which was founded by Family First's Bob McCoskrie, yesterday swiftly issued a press release on behalf of SAM-NZ denying that the local "No" lobby was being "bankrolled by or controlled by US organisations".
Further "SAM in the US are not telling our coalition how to run our campaign, and have not contributed one cent to it."
But Say Nope to Dope did, three weeks ago, issue the press release announcing the formation of SAM-NZ, to be fronted by Aaron Ironside, a Christian life coach, former radio DJ and longtime associate of McCroskie, who had also been announced only days before as Say Nope to Dope's new spokesperson.
Yesterday's press release included a list of other individuals and organisations who are part of the "No" coalition. It includes quite a number of well-known conservative voices, such as school principal Pat Walsh and Jess McVicar of Sensible Sentencing Trust. There are individuals with a commercial interest in talking up the drug war, such as Methcon's Dale Kirk and Drug Detection Agency owner Kirk Hardy.
There are various conservative Christian groups, along with a couple of senior members of the New Zealand Muslim Association (but not, it appears, the association itself). It's about what you'd expect: people with vested interests and people and organisations that routinely oppose liberal social change, along with a few who have entered the fray because they're genuinely concerned about cannabis legalisation.
But there are also four names from an organisation that will be less familiar: Drug Free World. That will be Drug Free World Aotearoa New Zealand, which set up a Facebook page earlier this year. It appears to have evolved from Drug Free Aotearoa, which was estabished by Taranaki woman Rose Denness in 2012. Denness's name will be familiar to people who have studied the Church of Scientology.
Yes, she is a Scientologist, and Drug Free World Aotearoa New Zealand is Scientology front, along with Narconon and various others listed by then-Green MP Kevin Hague in Parliament in 2009. Said Hague at the time:
I am not a person with a religious belief myself, but I do not object to churches providing social services, provided that the church connection is transparent and that the service is not a front for recruiting into the church. It seems to me that the Church of Scientology fails on both those fronts.
The "About" page of Drug Free World Aotearoa New Zealand's Facebook links directly to the website of the Foundation for a Drug Free World, a notorious Scientology front with a long history of wangling its way into official drug education programmes to peddle pseudoscience.
It even happened here: Drug Free Ambassadors, another Scientology front managed to get public money for 130,000 copies of a booklet distributed to New Zealand schools.
It's possible, probable even, that many of the people involved here in Drug Free World have no idea what it actually is. The old Drug Free Aotearoa used to wrap itself in tikanga so the links weren't obvious, and Drug Free Ambassadors claimed a "partnership" with Māori wardens. Some may have come to it via the "briefings" that can be booked via its Facebook page (the first one is free, of course).
If some elements of this anti-reform coalition are opaque and questionable, its embrace of a harmful Scientology front is actively alarming. And it says something about the nature of the active opposition to cannabis law reform in New Zealand that it's there.
Joe Boden,
These developments are genuinely alarming. I'm pleased there was a One News story about this last night - New Zealanders will rightfully hate the idea of US-based political interference in our referendum. And yes, I'm aware of the irony. ;)
Russell Brown,
It seems worth noting that the Church of Scientology has also been exploiting the Covid crisis by distributing bogus leaflets in Auckland. They contain a QR code that links to a Scientologist "course".
Paul Campbell,
This is just standard operating practice for Scientology – they have long had a thing about being in competition with Psychology/Psychiatry and the drugs that they prescribe … and as an extension all drugs.
NZ actually held a government inquiry into scientology in the late 60s by Sir Guy Powles (later our first ombudsman) which produced a report into scientology in NZ – if found that they were incredibly abusive to their members and particularly ex-members – scientology promised to change, but didn’t.
Oh yeah, and they believe our real problems are that we’re all haunted by murdered space aliens, and for a large sum of money they can help you with that.
John McKinnon,
Thanks for this Russell. I'm glad somebody with your good sense is playing a high profile role in this campaign. The actual wording of the referendum which emphasises taking control will hopefully work in favour of best practice.
Julian Buchanan,
The pro's and con's of the cannabis referendum needs to be informed by science and evidence - not by the dubious ideologically driven propaganda peddled by Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM) and their President Kevin Sabet.
We don't welcome SAM's questionable contribution to this cannabis referendum, but unfortunately their President, Kevin Sabet already has a well established relationship with the New Zealand Drug Foundation. Sabet has been invited to New Zealand twice now to help shape our drug policy on cannabis.
So he may be forgiven for wondering why his contribution on cannabis is suddenly not welcome.
Prior to the NZ Cannabis & Health Conference in 2013, I unsuccessfully argued against Sabet's invite - but here he is at that NZ conference speaking about, believe it or not, 'preventing and treating cannabis use':
Simon Armstrong, in reply to
I disagree. The referendum is about justice. Nobody is suggesting recreational drug use is in anyway scientifically good for peace of mind, sense of well being, quality parenting, better driving, improved coordination, short sentences, logical discourse, appetite control, proof reading....
Richard Aston, in reply to
Man that is so out there , the sort of thing you could well hear from a really really stoned person .
Johann Schoonees, in reply to
I disagree with your disagreement. It's about health, not justice. See the evidence: https://thespinoff.co.nz/politics/10-06-2020/what-40-years-following-thousands-of-nz-people-tells-us-about-cannabis-harm/
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
L Ron Hubbard's 'Fear' inspired Philip K Dick to do what he did...
Paul Campbell, in reply to
You're not far from the truth, reportedly Hubbard developed a pills and booze habit some time in the late 60s and had to be locked up while he went cold turkey - his first sighting of small black space aliens crawling on his skin supposedly comes from the DTs he experienced during this process.
What's really sad is how much of this crap I know about, I was part of the first Internet vs. Scientology kerfuffle (on the side of the Internet of course, $cientology was trying shut down UseNet newsgroups) on the plus side I did get to meet Xenu
Russell Brown, in reply to
I know a few perfectly okay people who’d beg to differ on some of those. But the thing is, it’s about justice and science. There’s plenty of evidence to show the public health benefits of taking the criminalisation out of cannabis.
Alfie, in reply to
I also disagree with Simon's disagreement. While "justice" has taken the lead for over 50 years, treat drugs as a health problem and justice naturally follows. And if our little country has learned one really important lesson lately, it's that following science can produce some great results.
Alfie, in reply to
O'K Ian. You made me look it up.
While I've consumed the odd Dick (that sounds worse than it is) I've never been able to bring myself to even look at a Hubbard. The experience of a friend in Auckland being indoctrinated in the late 70s -- the first one is ALWAYS free -- put me off the whole scientology shebang. Everything I've read since only makes them more evil.
Tax-free evil... that pisses me off. Because any God invented by a scifi writer who specialises in psychological fantasies probably lacks omnipotency. He could be trumped by a lesser god such as Hebe, Eros, or in the case of National voters, money. Their "religion" is all smoke and unicorns.
So thanks, Ian. That's another author illusion cruely shattered.
Alfie,
And Russell. Thanks for putting this together and doing your bit to keep the evil forces away from our referendum. Much appreciated as usual.
Now I'm off to read the Spinoff story about Aaron Banks playing cutesy with NZ First. Does NZ First really need another RWNJ scandal when they already have Shane Jones?
Why is it that only bad actors want to interfere in our politics? Surely some good people could come to NZ and spread their light or vapourise cows or do something to make our collective lives better. But nah, we get Aaron Fucking Banks.
Andre,
The law is wrong. We saw the huge numbers lining up to buy legal highs and it looked like most of them formerly smoked weed. What we are currently doing is criminalising a large group of society for no reason. 52% of New Zealanders aged 15 – 45 admit to having used cannabis at some time, and 16% describe themselves as current users..
About the same amount of people will smoke weed if it is legalised as do now. Some like it. Others will try it, have a bad experience and never take it again, Just like they do now when it is illegal. It wasn’t like numbers of smokers increased with legal weed. The science says that less teens smoke it if it is legalised and 50-65 year-old males are more likely to increase consumption.
Justice and science, I reckon.
