The Unitec project: Something new, with a rolling start

Nothing we weren't already doing, said Opposition leader Simon Bridges this morning in response to yesterday's announcement by Housing minister Phil Twyford that, in the first iniative under Labour's Kiwibuild policy, between 3000 and 4000 homes will be built on what is currently the sprawling campus of Unitec, which sits between the inner-city suburbs of Mt Albert, Waterview and Point Chevalier.
This much is true: as of last month, the tertiary institution had begun talking to private developers who might eventually buy the land it was freeing up by consolidating to the south end of the campus. What we know as of yesterday is that the government itself has bought the land and plans to develop it with a mix of public, affordable and open-market housing. It is nonsensical for Bridges and his colleagues to claim that Labour's plan is what the former government was already up to.
What is also true is that Labour does get a rolling start out of this deal. Unitec's plans for the land emerged through a big, complex set of submissions to the Auckland Unitary Plan process in 2014, which were formalised in the Plan as The Wairaka Precinct, in which the commissioners set out policies and expectations for development. Since then, Unitec has formed the Wairaka Land Company to conduct its property activities, but was yet to produce a confirmed master plan for the project.
But, via the Unitary Plan, it already has planning permission for 3000 dwellings – and has already produced this subdivision map, which has now been picked up and provided on MBIE's Kiwibuild "progress page", in lieu of the government's own masterplan.
So the scoffing from Bridges, his Housing spokesperson Judith Collins, Act leader David Seymour and their loyal friend Mike Hosking as to the impossibility of fitting so many homes on the site seems quite confused. That actually happened on the last government's watch. (The misunderstanding is perhaps understandable in light of the history of the project, which has hitherto seen central government take only the most passive part in any of it.)
Of course, in making the project its own, the new government is also embracing all its problems and challenges. Roads, schools and services will all have to be provided to this new town on the city fringe – and Labour will also be dealing with a well-organised residents' association that knows the detail.
This summary of the project, compiled for the Mt Albert Residents Association by town planner Craig Magee, is what you need to read. It effectively collects all of MARA's reporting on the project. MARA seems likely to play an important role as a constructive critic.
If it all goes to plan, the population of the area will increase by about 10,000 over the next five to 10 years – in a faster and more structured way than it would have had Unitec continued with its proposal to sell land piecemeal to commercial developers.
That's a good thing. The area is on a planned frequent bus route (although Carrington Road will need to be widened) and a key cycle route, and it sits between an existing heavy rail station at Mt Albert and a proposed light rail stop at the Point Chevalier town centre.
So there's a much to commend this venture as the test case for Kiwibuild. Now Phil Twyford and his government have to get on and build it. And, having watched the biggest urban transport project in New Zealand history come to fruitition on the edge of Unitec's land in Waterview, those of us in the surrounding suburbs will be watching a different, even more ambitious, plan take shape. Auckland is changing.
BenWilson,
Having ridden through there countless times since the cycleway opened, it's struck me every time how underdeveloped it is. The perfect set for a NZ themed zombie series. There has even been an apparently abandoned car in one of the overgrown back lots, which are homes to hundreds of rabbits. So out of place in the middle of densely populated suburbs. It's a great site already for housing, although presumably some more amenities will have to be zoned.
Just another 20 sites like this and our housing problems will be solved. Well, for the current population anyway.
It is good to see them getting on with it, and I hope this kind of activity only accelerates.
Ben Ross,
Noting the second half of the column
Mt Albert whether wittingly or not becomes the test bed for even larger urban development programs like Transform Manukau where it is hoped we can up the initial 20,000 new residents to something like 100,000 (35,000 new dwellings)
Effectively Transform Manukau would be 9x larger than Mt Albert and incorporate Auckland's largest Metro Centre to boot
Glenn Pearce, in reply to
Correct me if I'm wrong but Transform Manukau involves 600 Hectares? Unitec is 28 Hectares. Manukau 21x the land area for 9x the number of dwellings?
Hobsonville Pt 167 Hectares, 4500 homes
Argent Lane Orewa, 190 Hectares, 2400 homes
Tamaki Regeneration 120 Hectares, 1200 homes
Unitec 28 Hectares, 4000 homes
6x the intensification of Hobsonville Pt?
What is proposed for Unitec is intensification on a scale unseen before in NZ. This will be nothing like Hobsonville Pt or Stonefields that people are likening it to.
A bit more detail at the announcement would go a long way to allaying people's concerns wouldn't it?
Russell Brown,
Simon Bridges seriously straining credulity:
Oh, come on. They didn’t announce their housing plans during a campaign in which housing was a major issue because it might have been seen as pork-barreling? And $10 billion in roads and a new hospital in Dunedin wouldn’t have been?
Good grief.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22390 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
It seems quite unlike those – clearly, they're going to build up. The Unitary Plan gives them the ability to build to 27 metres on parts of the site.
Glenn Pearce, in reply to
They'll have to go to the height all over it to hit Twyford's numbers. Quick back of fag packet numbers, 27metres = 10 storeys, say 5 apartments each floor, 350sqm footprint
= about 80 x 10 storey apartments to get to 4,000
And that's being generous, no allowance for green space, roads, retail, schools etc.
I wish someone would correct me, but the numbers just don't add up
Auckland • Since Feb 2007 • 491 posts Report
Ben Ross, in reply to
1) The current zoning at Unitec is Mixed Use Zone (so can hit 8 storeys) and Tertiary Special Zone that probably some of needs a Public Plan Change to flip it to residential zoning most likely Terraced Housing and Apartments (allows to 7 storeys).
At 70m2 for a dwelling the numbers certainly can be hit especially if we go for height.
2) Transform Manukau
yes that is 600ha of which 200ha is held by the Crown and Council. However, the area has a very wide range of zones from Metropolitan Centre, to residential to light and heavy industrial. There is also the Super Clinic in the area as well. So not all 600ha will be residential especially in its Western flanks.
Auckland • Since Jan 2014 • 32 posts Report
James Dunne,
The real question is how long before Occupy Garnet Road and She Who Must Not Be Named scent progress and descend on Unitec to ruin everything.
Wellington • Since Sep 2013 • 25 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
28 hectares for 80 apartment blocks is 3,500 square metres for each apartment block if I've done my maths right. That seems to be quite a large area of land, enough for a reasonable amount of green space and infrastructure.
Sydney is hardly an outlier for densification by world standards, but we seem to go for solid walls of apartments around railway stations with amenities surrounding those (Turella or Chatswood for recent examples, Canterbury and Green Square as work-in-progress locations). By major city standards I suspect allowing twice the floorplate for everything would be more usual, not ten times.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1060 posts Report
Sam F,
I do hope there are plans in the works to make the main Unitec backroad more cycle-friendly as part of the Wairaka Precinct plan.
The Waterview shared path is routing more people on bikes than ever into the middle of Unitec, and many of them are heading straight north on that backroad on their way to the Carrington crossing and town. Better any day than going over the new Oakley bridge (lovely as it is) and having to ride down then uphill again to Carrington Road along the bad joke that is the existing Great North Road "cycle path".
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 1608 posts Report
Stamper Stamp, in reply to
Thanks Glenn - a voice of reality
Auckland • Since Feb 2014 • 26 posts Report
Neil,
$600,000 - and probably a lot more once building is completed - doesn’t sound very affordable.
Labour mischievously campaigned on high house prices being due to a particular set of issues. Now they have control of this development how come they can’t bring the prices down to what would truely be considered affordable.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I checked, and not yet.
Russell Brown, in reply to
It's cheap for a townhouse or terrace in central Auckland, but I'd imagine that apartments would be cheaper.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22390 posts Report
Moz,
Just a sec, this isn't public housing? WTF? I can see benefits in having government build stuff like this because they're the ones normally left carrying the can for all the stuff profitable developers leave out. But I was really hoping this would end up as a mixed-ownership system where 50% or so were public housing. Otherwise how is this going to help with the shortage of state homes?
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1060 posts Report
Steve Markham, in reply to
Agree on the information disclosure front, although the unspoken variable thus far in a fraught field (no pun) is levels: whether all residential units will be at grade or stacked (multilevel). The ~143 units per hectare is pretty impossible if all are to be at grade. The design solution has to be be AKA apartments.
Richmond NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 4 posts Report
Matthew Hooton, in reply to
According to the government’s announcement, the cheap ones (which will only be 30-40% of them) will be $500,000 to $600,000 and the rest more. If it’s 4000 dwellings in total (1000 more than its zoned for), the population density will be 6x Hobsonville, but with a height limit of 27 metres. This just doesn’t add up. The announcement is total bullshit in the best traditions of Nick Smith.
Auckland • Since Aug 2007 • 186 posts Report
EE,
I always see government initiatives like this in terms of privatisations.
When did Unitec acquire the land from what must have been government owned Oakley and Carrington Hospitals?
Why can't communally owned land remain owned by the community?
Auckland • Since Aug 2014 • 18 posts Report
Neil, in reply to
This land was an asset stripped from the mental health system. It could be an opportunity to redress that wrong by providing much needed long term supervised accommodation for those with major debilitating mental illness. With some of the original parkland for recreation and gardens.
Since Nov 2016 • 155 posts Report
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Some is going to be state housing. Wellington City Council has several high rise council housing blocks so maybe they are going to be like that. If you look around other areas of (former) council housing like some in Freemans Bay there are well designed high density models. Just depends on clever design.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3118 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Twyford was careful the emphasise the "3000 to 4000" part this morning, and I suspect the final total will be far more like the former, which is what it's zoned for.
Which, to be fair, is 3000 more than your recent confident prediction of zero.
