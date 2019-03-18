These things we must now change

Wajahat Khan becomes a New Zealand citizen tomorrow. On Saturday, before leading the opening prayer at the vigil in Aotea Square, he told the thousands who had gathered there how happy and proud he was at the prospect.
The fact that a young man could express that happiness in the shadow of the previous day's atrocity tears me up even as I write this. But he wasn't alone. The gentleness of all the speakers from the Muslim community, their entreaties against hate, their frequently-expressed commitment to being New Zealanders, all in a weave of English, te reo Māori and Arabic, was deeply affecting. I cried through much of it and I could see I wasn't alone in the crowd.
Yesterday, aware that my own composure was not matching theirs, I tried to follow their counsel against anger. But it wasn't easy: the whatabouttery had begun. There were the people who told everyone not to "politicise" the atrocity – out of respect for the victims, of course – when evidence of their own foul politics was still there in their timelines and blog comments. There were, horrifyingly, the unrepetant.
By Friday night, things were starting to disappear from the mainstream: Newstalk ZB apparently deleted a number of opinion pieces. The National Party quietly removed the petition that cynically sought to raise ire and fear about New Zealand signing up to the UN Global Migration Compact. These gestures would be more welcome if they came with any kind of explanation or apology.
Because the fact is that there has been an implicit acceptance of rhetoric directed at one group of people, a group defined by their faith, for a long time now. It must be 18 years since I first interviewed Winston Peters, as the new host of Mediawatch. Off-air and unprompted, Peters began telling me about the threatening passages in The Koran. I responded that there was some ropey stuff in The Bible too. Our very awkward conversation ended with Peters flashing that big smile, as if it might all have been a joke.
But Peters has more form here, as Thomas Coughlan notes in a roundup of political statements on Newsroom. He also identifies Labour's positions on immigration and housing at the last election. I think it should be possible, in principle, to debate immigration policy settings like any others, but something happened during the campaign that impressed on me how easy it is for that debate to spill over into something else.
At the Orcon IRL election event we ran at Golden Dawn, Labour MP Louisa Wall talked about "low-quality immigrants". I saw my co-host Jogai Bhatt flinch. I intended to deal with it in the plenary panel, but a rainstorm intervened, so I asked Jogai later if she wanted to write about it. She wrote this post, which also analyses The Opportunies Party's rhetoric on immigration, which was to welcome immigrants only if they directly benefited "our" standard of living. Ironically, she notes that the MP at the IRL event who pushed back against the language ("Immigration is about people, it’s not about numbers. These are human beings we’re talking about.") was New Zealand First's Tracey Martin.
It's an example of how utterly careless our language about immigration has become.
But there was something much worse going on. It has not been difficult to see the boundaries on race and hate being moved in the Trump era. Hateful, even genocidal, rhetoric has gone unmoderated in Kiwiblog comments for years, but it reaches further now, and has a more obvious connection to white-supremacist rabble-rousing in North America.
I think the members of the Free Speech Coalition need to seriously examine what they became part of after they assembled to defend the "rights" of the nakedly racist Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern last year. Their pathetic rally in Aotea Square (which was promoted in advance by the National Front) was principally a fan club for Tommy Robinson, a violent Islamophobe with an extensive criminal record; more speakers railed against "sharia law" than fettered speech.
The coalition had multiple opportunities to repudiate what their rally became, and they didn't take them. Coalition spokesman David Cumin expressed alarm earlier this year when skinheads with swastika tattoos turned up at a Christchurch rally against the UN migration compact, as if only dress-up Nazis were real. The coalition supported the protests on the basis that, as Cumin put it, it "prohibits all critical speech aimed at open-border migration". But the UN compact doesn't enforce "open border migration", it doesn't offer it as an aspiration and no political party has such a policy. The simple use of that phrase as if it describes a reality buys into organised hate.
I think Cumin will be capable of that reflection. I'm not so sure about his coalition colleague, perennial Act Party candidate Stephen Berry. Over the weekend on Twitter, Berry scolded that "trying to politicise this tragedy is disgraceful".
Yet in 2013, on Lindsay Perigo's wretched SOLO Passion website, he wrote a blog post decrying "a plague of Islamic poison spreading across Europe and the UK due to relatively liberal migration laws that allow conservative Muslims in" and described the growth of the Muslim population as a threat. In the comments underneath he professed to agree that "Islamic immigration is a real threat to individual liberties which have resulted from western civilisation" and pondered ways in which "sanctions against Islamic immigration" could be applied.
He stood happily with the people who brandished their Tommy Robinson iconograhy in Aotea Square. Those people will tell you that Islamist "hate preachers" have passed through Auckland and preached to audiences. This is absolutely true, and worrying. But it is dwarfed in every way by the volume, ubiquity and sheer mainstreaming of its mirror-image rhetoric about and against ordinary Muslims. Dodgy hate-preachers don't have national radio shows, or a place in widely-read blog discussions.
And yet, none of this is directly linked to the Christchurch atrocity. The killer's hate culture, as expressed in his pretentious manifesto (always, these people purport to be cleverer than they are, with their pseudoscience and idiot history) is an online one: it crosses national borders; it's everywhere and nowhere.
I got increasingly angry with Paul Buchanan's reckless commentary on the day of the attack; his waxing about Christchurch's culture of white supremacism and especially his baseless claim that the killer grew up in Christchurch and must be considered a product of it. Yes, Christchurch has that history and to some extent that present (although people who live there talk about how it's changed, especialy since the earthquakes, and it seems notable, for example, the the top four candidates in Christchurch East in 2017 were Māori or Pasifika women). But there are ethno-nationalist groups at the University of Auckland, and a gang of neo-Nazi twentysomethings plastering their filth on walls in Wellington. And, as we now know, the killer lived, when he was in New Zealand, in Dunedin and belonged to a creepy-sounding gun club. The killer's manifesto uses a symbol displayed by neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville. None of us are innocent.
Perhaps, apart from having the stricter gun laws in place, nothing could have been done to prevent this mass murder. One of the problems with even identifying a likely far-right terrorist is simply picking out his hate rhetoric from the background din of bigotry. They can, to some extent, hide in plain sight.
But no more. This must end here. These ideas need to be called out and, where necessary, drawn to the attention of police. Politicians need to stop using bigotry as a lever, media organisations need to stop giving it air. Intelligence agencies must look where they, unaccountably, have not been looking. We may need to talk to our own family members about what they're reading. We can't change what happened on Friday, but we can do everything to prevent it happening again.
And we can do it so that members of the Muslim community, these people who are so proud and happy to be New Zealanders, don't have to live with the fear. Anjum Rahman has explained here about how she and other members of the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand became so alarmed by "the rise of vitriol and the rise of the alt-right in New Zealand" that they compiled a report about it. Over five years, they met with civil servants, the SIS, ministers to talk about the way their community was being threatened – and nothing really happened.
We can read this likes of this, by Faisal Halabi, on the conflicting emotions of being a Muslim New Zealander. We can listen to this, by journalist and poet Mohamed Hassan, whose adeptness at describing his experience has never been more needed.
And tomorrow, we can all send Wajahat Khan a big, bold "kia ora" from our hearts.
Bart Janssen,
Thanks Russell.
I think we really need to stop letting our racist uncles speak on the radio.
Somehow we need to convince our media that just because a racist opinion piece (and writer) generates a lot of clicks doesn't mean it's good for the medium.
We need to somehow get politicians that resist the easy racist line. Doing anything to get power in Wellington is not what we ask from our politicians.
And damn but haven't we got such a good example of what we really do want in Ms Ardern.
All those things will help. But we can't stop the way hatred infects and spreads through the internet. There will always be some who can't resist the easy line of blaming "others" for everything wrong in their lives.
And because of that we need to stop pretending guns are a normal part of life. We banned tom thumbs (firecrackers for those too young). We can ban rapid fire guns tomorrow and all the accessories that make DIY possible.
But to be honest I really don't see why we can't get rid of them all. Surely we can use some other technology for pest control or at the very least make their use the exception rather than the rule.
Katita,
Me too. Most of what he said seemed inflammatory and the views of one old white guy. Thankfully other commentators like Robert Patman seemed more balanced.
What was better, was hearing the voices and seeing the faces of Muslim commentators like Guled Mire. But what struck me most was how we'd never head those voices on mainstream media before.
Craig Young,
Russell, thank you for an excellent commentary on the tragedy in Christchurch, but as a former inhabitant of that city, I have to say this. Yes, the city does have a white supremacist and right-wing extremist subculture. There used to be open interconnections between Christian Right pressure groups like the Integrity Centre, Coalition of Concerned Citizens and Concerned Parents Association and the New Zealand League of Rights, and a neofascist bookshop, Western Destiny, in Cathedral Square. It isn’t particularly large, and frankly, these individuals strike me as being from dysfunctional families with personal histories of violent criminality, educational failure, long-term unemployment and substance abuse. Ethnic minority community members and members of the Christchurch Jewish community have been assaulted and have had their shops vandalised for years. Denying that there is a problem is no substitute for what needs to be done now- which is to stamp out these tinpot mussolinis.
Ian Wishart, the wretched “New Conservative” microparty and the vile conspiracist hacks at Uncensored also deserve to be on your damnation list.
As for Stephen Berry, Lindsay Perigo and Milo Yiannopoulis, none of these sorry individuals speak for the New Zealand LGBT community. Berry and Perigo are objectivist libertarian dogmatist ideologues and Perigo seems particularly susceptible to fringe facile populist rhetoric without any faculty for critical inquiry and analysis. As for Milo Yiannopoulis, I hope he never sets foot within this country, nor should he ever be allowed to. I am ashamed to share a sexual orientation with them.
simon g,
Thanks for this, Russell.
Human nature being what it is, many will not reflect or change. But some might. And at the very least, those in the media who provide a platform for misinformation will either cease doing so or will do their homework to challenge the peddlers of prejudice.
As for the woefully misguided FSC, let's not forget their role in waving through the bigotry, and feeding the hate. We have 'Sharia Law' in New Zealand, according to the Canadian visitors defended by the 'Free Speech Coalition'. Well, it doesn't look that way today - and it never did.
Of course, they have the right to spout nonsense, and Don Brash and his pals have the right to remain silent, or to insist they have not bothered to familiarise themselves with those they are defending (as he did, repeatedly), but wouldn't it have helped if Brash & co exercised their free speech - then or now - to repudiate such lies?
simon g,
On a more positive note, I do think the the NZ media have done a generally good job in the most challenging of circumstances, in the hours/days after the massacre. There were a few stumbles and premature assumptions, but overall I felt the two main TV networks (1 and 3) plus RNZ, along with Stuff and the Herald deserve credit for keeping us informed and making on-the-spot decisions under pressure. I know it feels ghoulish to offer praise against such a traumatic backdrop, but they had a professional job to do and did it well.
Russell Brown, in reply to
I'm not for a moment denying there's a problem. And as you say, it goes way back – and the connections with the Act Party, via the likes of Trevor Loudon and ZAP, are interesting.
But talking to people there, people like Gerard Smyth, it does seem things have changed a bit – apart from anything else, it's a far more diverse place than the one I grew up in, especially since the earthquakes. And it clearly does not have these issues to itself. But I saw too many people on social media blaming Christchurch and apparently forgetting in their rage that it was Christchurch that was attacked.
steve black,
Shortly after the event I was disturbed to receive this from somebody in the USA on a forum I moderate.
It took me a few minutes via Google to see that it was Breitbart, InfoWars, et al. at work. They turned this into a "pro gun" headline which would bring tears of joy to the NRA.
The Breitbart story has a link to the Herald, but I don't see anything about a "good guy with a gun shooting at the shooter".
I would like any avid Herald readers to let me know what the Herald thinks about being claimed as the basis for this anti gun control meme. I don't generally see the Herald, so I don't know what their initial coverage was, how this relates to to Breitbart claims, and what if anything the NZ Herald has done about that. Did the story get changed? Or did Breitbart just make up their own embellishments? Never let the facts get in the way of a good meme.
Since then I've heard from another friend (in Christchurch) that Rush Limbaugh is already claiming "false flag" and that the shooter was really a lefty who posted the manifesto to smear conservatives. I would have thought that was more an InfoWars thing, but maybe Rush got their faster.
Kumara Republic,
What happened in CHC is unprecedented in NZ for all the wrong reasons. It's NZ's worst ever mass shooting, political murder, and global terror incident all in one.
As for the memory-holing by ZB & NZNP, are they genuinely apologetic or are they too embarrassed to confront the issues? What needs to happen next are for:
*FB & Google to expand their anti-ISIL algorithms to include neo-Fascist hatemongers, or face monopoly-busting if they don't
* the authorities to finally take neo-Fascism seriously
*NewsCorp, Koch Industries et al to be decartellised or otherwise taken to the World Court
* the 1986 Royal Commission on Broadcasting to be dusted off & modernised for the social media age.
Sacha, in reply to
That is what migration specialist Prof Paul Spoonley told RNZ, yes.
tussock,
All of this is directly linked to the murders of minority men, women, and children in Christchurch, and elsewhere around the world.
Do not fucking underestimate how dangerous this guy still is. Do not imagine that the feckless inanity surrounding it is anything other than extremely carefully crafted recruitment material for much more of the same. None of this is a joke, none of this is done loosely or in error. Do not pretend he is stupid, this was heavily trained and practised, it wasn't a fucking accident that he was arrested, this is part of the plan. He's planned this for years, a hundred and fifty thousand uploads supporting the spread of his livestream strongly suggests an extensive international support network with significant funding sources.
This is not a guy trying to kill 50 people. This is an attempt at genocide, and they're just getting started. It's not just one guy, 4chan is fucking huge, and they all think this is funny.
Geoff Lealand,
That Canadian pair who made a visit here weren’t promoting ‘free’ speech; you were expected to pay to hear their bile and hatred?
Trevor Nicholls, in reply to
You were expected to pay in order to receive their endorsement of your own precious freeze peach. And if you're that way inclined, their endorsement is meaningful - because it makes you part of this great movement that is reasserting all that was great and good (sic) about the world when it was racially pure, religiously compliant, politically unaware, and educationally limited.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Yeah, I mean, look, we KNOW we're not the ones who were attacked, we're not the ones in the centre circle of the grief chart.
But also, there've been two large-scale losses of life in NZ in most of our lifetimes, and both of them were in Christchurch. The kids locked in their high schools on Friday pretty much have the quakes as their first memories. I won't be the only person here feeling ill every time they hear another helicopter fly over. We are suffering in a different way, we are retraumatised, many of us have untreated mental health problems, and we will need help.
Watching people dancing on pinheads debating whether grieving people are using quite the right words to express their grief is a whole pile of not-helping.
Geoff Lealand,
The Canadian evil twins who visited earlier this year weren’t providing ‘free’ speech; you were expected to fork out money to hear their bile.
Geoff Lealand,
Christchurch folk might be interested in going along to a public meeting Better Public Media this Sunday (March 24) 1-3.30pm in Undercroft 101 (under the main Library) at the University of Canterbury.
In these days, it is timely to talk about the role of the media in drawing us together, or rendering us apart. There will be a panel with people such as Ali Jones and Julian Wilcox to address such questions.
We did have the Minister Kris Faafoi lined to open up proceedings, with the 2019 David Beaston Memorial address, but he has had to drop out and we are looking for someone of similar stature,
You don’t need go stay the whole time, unless you want to become involved with BPM, at the AGM which will wrap up the meeting,
Geoff Lealand,
Apologies. I appear to have repeated myself🙄
Craig Young, in reply to
Web
It was two Christchurch mosques that were attacked, Russell. We don't know whether there was any assistance from neofascist elements in the city itself. It would seem not, but was he in contact with any on 4chan, 8chan, "Kiwi Farms" and any of the other hatenet sites he frequented? That question remains to be answered.
Ian Dalziel,
The road from there to here…
After Simon Bridges woeful performance on Morning Report today, and his inability to explain why then Police Minister (now deputy leader) Paula Bennett only adopted 7 of 20 recommended changes to gun control and access when she had the chance.
I believe it is worth noting that Paula Bennett mere days later opened the controversial shooting range in a once peaceful rural valley back in 2017 – the valley has housed a Vipassana meditation retreat for years.
Nat MP Mark Mitchell was unable to attend due to flight problems, but he wanted to be there…
it should not have been allowed to be built in the first place and intends to expand.
see;
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/94744168/controversial-gun-club-opens-for-business
Bennett also joyfully tweeted;
see:
https://twitter.com/paulabennettmp/status/883161627935219712
and
https://www.facebook.com/paulabennettUH/posts/great-to-open-the-auckland-shooting-club-this-morning-another-business-off-the-g/869921729826962/
she’s not a deep thinker it seems our Paula…
Spinoff looked into it as well:
https://thespinoff.co.nz/society/27-08-2018/the-bizarre-true-story-of-the-gun-club-which-invaded-the-makarau-valley/
and Newsroom:
https://www.newsroom.co.nz/2017/07/13/38472/silent-meditators-at-war-with-the-neighbours
Here is the list of what Bennett passed on:
https://www.national.org.nz/tags/author_paulabennett?page=6
I’ll also just post this here without comment:
https://kiwigunblog.wordpress.com/2017/03/17/positive-progress-with-the-police-minister/
and this:
https://www.colfo.org.nz/component/content/article/9-colfo/latest-news/151-colfo-news-issue-4-2017.html
(but dammit they used the lobbying system!)
I think this all speaks for itself -
and how we find ourselves where we are today
Actions (and inactions) create consequences!
…and didn’t Kim Hill do an excellent job this morning
- truth to power at its finest – aside from Mr Bridges inability to join the rest of the vertebrates.
https://www.radionz.co.nz/audio/player?audio_id=2018687024
WaterDragon,
I agree with Craig's comment about ChCh having quite a long history of white supremacist groups (It's also had quite a history of left-wing activism). ChCh has been stultifyingly, righteously white and up itself, though I don't feel much need to declare my "ChCh cred" to be able to comment. But Emma Hart's point all of that word-nitpicking's less relevant than the actual situation for the people there is on the money IMO.
Dennis Frank,
Aberrant individuals are a consequence, seems to me. Paranoia about immigration is a consequence too - of excessive immigration produced by govts of both left & right.
Populists understand this as a betrayal of democracy by the political establishment, I suspect, due to the lack of electoral mandate. You could disprove this thesis by citing evidence that some parties have campaigned to increase immigration in some western countries - all I'm saying is that I'm not aware of any such evidence.
Consequently, public opinion became a fertile ground for conspiracy theorising. Forced immigration, imposed as part of the neoliberal prescription by elites such as Bilderbergers & UN. David Parker told us that the guy who gave James Shaw a black eye was yelling about the United Nations. Commentators speculated on the Standard that the UN Migration Pact was his grievance, but just as likely he was following Trump's advice that the UN is using climate change to bring in global governance (Shaw is the minister of cc).
In this global context, focus on hate speech risks becoming a distraction - it looks more like a symptom than a cause. Public policy ought to be solutions-focused, and to solve a problem you have to figure it out. Social problems usually get solved via correct diagnosis. I'm not convinced that the cause and effect relation between hate speech and violence has been established. Failure to prosecute on the basis of our hate-speech law seems evidence that this is so.
Neil,
Possibly what complicates things is the different forms of terrorist organisation. ISIS had an active program of on line recruitment with an organisation that was hierarchical. People with vulnerabilities were radicalised by others.
This form of white supremist terrorism is more self radicalisation within a peer to peer audience structure that feeds the narcissism. That may be harder to spot.
Matthew Hooton,
Great piece that canvases a huge amount of territory.
One point of long-standing interest to me:
That smile has a lot to answer for. We wouldn’t have tolerated his 25 years of hate and other ethical lapses without it. On the other hand I suppose we are lucky that our xenophobic political figure has never really meant it, and can be bought off by some cash for Baby Boomers and a few decent overseas trips. Imagine if Bolger, Clark and the Prime Minister had had to give him what he says he wants to hold power? But then back to the original hand - and in conflict with the “words matter” argument - that’s also meant his words haven’t been taken seriously , at least since Bolger went down to the floor of Parliament and compared his rhetoric to Hitler’s. That made me so proud as a young staffer in the Bolger Government. Of course, it turned out to be shortly before Bolger and Clark began desperately negotiating with him in 1996 and my party became the first to form a coalition with him.
Also, on your point about people like the terrorist writing these pretentious manifestos and thinking they are cleverer than they are: it reminded me how Don Brash’s Orewa speech was footnoted as if it somehow added legitimacy to select a handful of references that supported a predetermined position.
Also your point about the pride immigrants take in New Zealand: it reminded me of the times I have seen and heard people with heavy South Asian or Middle Eastern accents celebrating a RWC, Black Caps or America’s Cup win with an enthusiasm that more reserved or cynical locally born kiwis often don’t manage.
simon g,
As soon as news broke on Friday, Stuff.co.nz was providing good coverage of a rapidly changing tragedy. For 3 days their team, presumably working hours overtime, did a fine job.
They (editors?) also decided to switch off comments, on almost every piece published, for those 3 days. Now they are back, and guess what? The sewer, shut down for that interval of decency, is back and nothing has changed.
So here is what I wrote on a Stuff comments thread, before it was closed (and so this was not published):
I will e-mail them with similar sentiments. I don't think the usual advice of "never read the comments" will stack up any more. I never read 4chan or Kiwiblog either, but that doesn't make their poison go away.
Moz,
Web
It's been really good to see mainstream media giving voice to people who normally struggle to get published, and specifically articles that amount to mea culpa's from that media - talking about the racism and hate those media orgs normally publish. Hopefully there will be some actual change.
I'm still bemused that antifa have such bad press, and are so widely denigrated not just by the far right, but by mainstream politicians and media. They are the white people you're most likely to see fighting racism and fascism on the ground, and some of the people I saw outside the mosque when I rode past on Friday. But they're also the focus of sustained police suppression and harassment.
Neil,
I’m skeptical about the link. The actions of Peters and others are reprehensible in themselves and may well promote an environment where the less lethal forms of racism can occur but events like this appear to the product of a deeply insular world impervious to the outside. It prides itself on its outsider heroic martyrdom act.
That’s possibly more scarey as there’s less options to deal it.
I wonder if the chilling irony of that world is partly a result of a Red Queen race to avoid the moderator algorithms.
