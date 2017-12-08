This is your government on drugs

Yesterday evening on Checkpoint, Michelle Cooke told the story of Robert Erueti – a story of the most abject failure of practice and policy. And more than that, of simple moral sense.
As the report tells it:
Mr Erueti was evicted from his state house, where he lived for more than 15 years, in February last year after traces of methamphetamine were found in his home. Both Ministry of Social Development and Housing New Zealand say there is no evidence he was responsible for the methamphetamine, but as the tenant on the lease, he was evicted as a result.
He has been homeless ever since, living rough, and has spent 58 weeks in a motel, at a total cost to tax-payers of at least $44,000.
He has serious health issues, including diabetes and essential hypertension, which his doctor has raised in letters to the Ministry of Social Development, stressing he needs suitable, stable accommodation.
Robert's life has been ruined. He is currently, with his multiple health issues, sleeping in a tent on his daughter's driveway. He's concerned that if he sleeps inside the terms of his daughter's own Housing NZ tenancy would be breached.
Traces of methamphetamine found inside his house may have been left by his son, to whom he gave shelter when the son was released from prison. Or not. There's no real way of knowing because no baseline test was ever done. Everyone agrees there was no manufacture, which means there was no actual health risk. And literally no one believes Robert himself is responsible for the traces. But Housing NZ's policy, backed up by the Tenancy Tribunal, was for termination in all cases.
It's immensely depressing on a human level and has imposed needless costs on the taxpayer. But I was happy when I heard the report, because of what the new Housing minister, Phil Twyford, said:
Housing Minister Phil Twyford said Mr Erueti should have never been placed in this position.
He said Mr Erueti's situation was a “text-book” case on how the previous government’s policy has had a huge detrimental social and economic impact.
“It’s just untenable that Robert’s been put through that kind of experience.
"One of the problems with the old policy was there was no baseline testing of methamphetamine contamination, putting aside the question of whether the standard was correct or not, people were being evicted because there was some, often infinitesimal contamination found, but there was no proof in most of these cases who was responsible for that.
"We have to find a better approach.”
If you've been following what I've written about these issues over the past three years you'll understand what a breakthrough this is. It remains to be seen whether Twyford has the nerve to walk away from the whole of the "meth contamination" boondoggle that ministers in the last government were happy to underwrite, but it seems, at least, that things will get better and Housing NZ will look more like the social housing provider it's spent the past few years trying not to be.
Now, this is a housing policy issue, but that's the thing about drug policy: it touches many points. I think there's another area where we'll see things get a bit better: the conundrum of medical cannabis.
The Speech from the Throne recently confirfmed that in the first 100 days of Jacinda Ardern's government: "Medicinal cannabis will be made available for people with terminal illnesses or in chronic pain."
I've been able to glean something of what that statement will actually mean in practice, and I can tell you now that many advocates will be disappointed. But will it be better than it was before? Yes, and there are a couple of areas where change may be quite significant.
I've written that up as a news story for tomorrow's Weekend Herald – and the news story itself will point to a longer feature including interviews with the Nelson medical cannabis triumvirate: Rose Renton, Shane Le Brun and Sue Grey. So youd best get the paper tomorrow.
Until then, here's that Checkpoint report ...
Tom Semmens,
The state house evictions program has got nothing to do with drugs or drug policy. The whole filthy process has been dreamed up so as to provide the flimsiest of fig leafs for helping to implement Bill English’s pet project of dismantling the state provision of housing and flogging off the state housing stock to the private sector at give away prices so the government can get out of housing.
This catastrophe in housing has been deliberately engineered by Bill English (and incompetently overseen by his best mate, that glorious nincompoop Nick Smith) and as a monument to ideological fanaticism in the face of suffering and facts it gives lie to the corporate media’s love affair with the image of Bill English as “pragmatic” Bill, a “moderate” (oxymoron alert) “compassionate conservative” with innovative new ideas for the welfare state.
The harsh reality is Bill English remains a neoliberal fanatic who only learnt one thing from the Douglas/Richardson/Birch era – that it was the process behind the imposition of ideologically driven extremist policy that needed modification, not that the whole fucking insane neoliberal project itself was bonkers and only suited for inflicting mass misery on the most vulnerable.
Doug Hood, in reply to
Right on Tom, English was the architect who made the policy on the hop, in association with the Treasury
Lynn Yum,
This is like I, Daniel Blake, except it is real and it is happening right now in New Zealand. I'm both angry and sad about this. Angry that government under National had became so out of touch, sad that once unimaginable bureaucratic persecution is actually happening.
Tim Darlington,
I find that quite worrying. It's not clear whether the "meth contamination" panic is a scam for the benefit of testing and rectification companies, or part of National's war on state housing, or both. Whatever, it's something that Labour should be squashing like a cockroach now it's in charge, but Twyford isn't exactly filling me with confidence that will happen.
Russell Brown, in reply to
That's a good comparison.
Russell Brown, in reply to
The weird thing is it never even looked like working. It's been a very failed policy.
LeighKennaway,
The good news is that Phil Twyford visited Mr Erueti today to give a personal apology for the dreadful impact HNZC's policies and actions had on him and his family. The item on 'Checkpoint' with John Campbell is heartening listening.
Sacha, in reply to
Indeed. The 7 minute interview includes an explicit and scathing announcement by Twyford that Housing NZ's policy has wasted $75m over the last few years and will end.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Oh, man. There was a straightforward morally and evidentially correct way forward here and Twyford has taken it. It shouldn’t be amazing, but it is.
I’ve been sitting here thinking about why the last government would not say this.
The video version:
nzlemming, in reply to
Why? Because they were complete arseholes and it would have ruined their narrative of "punish the poor".
In other news, briefings to incoming ministers were finally made available yesterday. I don't think I have never known it to take this long to release them. But the usual link to previous iterations of the Beehive site is no longer available, so I can't check.
Sacha, in reply to
Someone was saying the 2014 election date was earlier so the BIM release this time seems extra late by comparison.
nzlemming, in reply to
BIMs are largely prepared ahead of the election. They may be tweaked slightly, depending on who wins (as an incumbent might not need as in-depth a briefing on an on-going matter as a new Minister), but portfolios often change around after elections even if the GotD retains power. It's now been 2 months since the election. They should have been available before now. My guess is that Labour et al wanted to make sure their new ministers had time to fully digest them and get clarification before the media started hitting them with questions. Not as transparent as they're boasting.
nzlemming,
Also, they have broken them down by sector and the link to the Housing and Infrastructure stuff is broken it should be https://www.beehive.govt.nz/feature/briefings-incoming-ministers-housing-infrastructure
Sacha, in reply to
Thought they may have been feeding stuff into the mini-Budget process, but I also would have preferred an earlier release.
mark taslov, in reply to
Nice, and also kind of odd that he’d apologise for something he had no control over while he’s yet to front up for his own actions fueling this type of thing.
Russell Brown,
Today's two Herald stories.
The main feature on the Nelson medical cannabis activists.
And my news story on what I've been able to glean of the new government's plans.
mark taslov,
both excellent reads, that section on the roots was an eye-opening detail, and now I'm learning about terpenes. To all involved; kia kaha!
