We have to rethink the annual cannabis recovery operation – or at least honestly account for its cost

Over the past week, the annual police cannabis recovery operation has been taking place in West Auckland. A helicopter – accounts differ on whether it is a police or NZDF aircraft – and a spotter plane have been flying low over the Waitakeres and the West Coast beaches, directing a ground crew towards small outdoor grows.
These operations take place around the country every summer and are partly funded via the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, which provides a contestable fund allocated by Cabinet for (mostly) anti-drug initiatives. And they take a fair chunk of the money, it appears: in one round in 2015, $721,000 went to "more police anti-cannabis surveillance flights", from a total allocation of $5.1 million. (The largest grant, $1 million, went to a programme to identify and prevent foetal alcohol syndrome disorders, which seems entirely laudable. FASD is a huge generational public health problem.)
There is also an effective subsidy from the New Zealand Defence Force, which provides helicopters and personnel, and it can be very difficult to assess the total cost of resources. In 2016, an OIA request by Kyle Sutherland seeking that information with respect to the Tasman District operation of that year was bounced around the office of the Minister of Police, the New Zealand Police, the Royal New Zealand Air Force and the NZDF. The NZDF was able to confirm that the cost of the use of an RNZAF helicopter was $52,800 but declined to provide a breakdown of staff costs on the basis that it would be too much work. The Police, for their part, responded that information on police costs in the annual cannabis recovery operations "is not collated or held". It's not exactly a triumph of accountability.
Residents, whether they are growing cannabis or not, largely hate the annual operation in the Waitakeres. It's intrusive and the aircraft fly low – and where plants are detected, herbicide is sprayed from the air. On past form, there will also be criminal prosecutions resulting from the operations. Those cost money too, and the Proceeds of Crime disbursements don't nearly cover all the costs. But I don't think it's unreasonable to suppose that the operations continue to happen because there is funding to be had.
What the operation in Auckland does not do is meaningfully reduce cannabis supply in the region, where the serious, commercial cannabis growing is done indoors as an organised criminal enterprise. Such cannabis cultivation was driven indoors by aerial surveillance years ago.
But this year's operation has claimed a further casualty. Below is an open letter written by Pearl Schomburg of Auckland Patients Group, who published it along with pictures of a small medicinal cannabis grow, before and after it was sprayed with herbicide. Pearl says the grow was composed of entirely medicinal strains used to make products destined for "very unwell patients including palliative patients."
Pearl believes, probably correctly, that it will be three to five years before whole-plant cannabis products are legally available under the new medicinal cannabis regime. In the meantime, the only way patients in palliative care – who are themselves protected from prosecution – can access such products is through small, illicit operations like this.
Rolling out the operations year after year just doesn't make sense in the current environment, at last in West Auckland. It doesn't meaningfully reduce supply, it diverts money that could otherwise go into treatment and education, and it hurts people. We urgently need to rethink what is happening here.
Dear Jacinda,
Recently the NZ Police commenced with their annual air searches for cannabis plants in the north and indeed yesterday I had reports they were out at Piha, Karekare and Huia.
The grows they are finding are mostly small individual personal grows, and our compassionate providers organic outdoor annual grows.
I have attached heartbreaking photos of my provider's (Gandalf) crop that was poisoned by Police last week. These plants were all medicinal strains and destined for high quality products for very unwell patients including palliative patients. This will make it very difficult for Gandalf (my provider) to guarantee supply for all his patients including me.
Our ADHB specialists continue to refuse to write prescriptions for legal Cannabis medicine due to departmental policy and the products legally available are limited, expensive and ineffective for many patients.
Our compassionate providers are trying to manage the increased amount of patients they are receiving due to medical professionals refering patients to seek cannabis to ease their suffering where conventional treatments have not helped.
Although the Medicinal Cannabis Bill has passed I believe it will be 3 - 5 years before all patients will receive access to affordable, quality, whole plant cannabis products, with guarantee of supply from the companies currently setting up in NZ. Indeed it will be a year before we know what the regulations will allow.
Our compassionate and self providers have been achieving great results for themselves and others during the last 90 years of prohibition and indeed there is recorded safe usage of cannabis by communities for centuries beforehand across many cultures.
These folk deserve a voice at your regulation table and this cannot happen while they continue to be criminalised. I ask you to establish a pathway to 'grandparent' these folk into the future which must include an immediate amnesty on all medicinal cannabis patients and their supporters including providers, nurses and carers.
Patients continue to be traumatised by raids and the loss of their plants and medicine has a huge impact on their wellness and recovery.
Police discrimination is not working for our patients and their providers and I ask you to show your greatest kindness and compassion by resolving this issue immediately and allow our community to continue doing their very best work.
Arohanui
Pearl Schomburg
Auckland Patients Group
Gandalf's medicinal grow, before:
And after:
Russell Brown,
Report this morning from a resident: " ... full tilt operation unlike any we've seen in 12 years at Te Henga. Breaching the rahui on the ranges, pouring poison from helicopters. Handful of plants destroyed and a few hapless home growers dragged off."
andin,
So is that 'kindness' budget touted at Davos already in the red then? Or is it just lag between an idea and its implementation. Either way not a good look
cindy baxter,
Full tilt again in Piha, Karekare this last weekend, with chopper hanging what looks like a camera on a long rope, and police Cessna also circling. Last year this was followed by an Army chopper with people hanging out of it suspended all of 10m above my gardens, peering in, completely freaking out the dog. That they are spending money on the army to do this seems like an awful waste of money.
The raids will come next. Last year a friend was raided for his TWO plants (turns out previous tenant had been a P dealer but cops hadn't realised this guy had moved in - even though he's been there for at least three years), and the police were apologetic.
Nick Russell,
I agree that this is a waste of public resources that could be better used elsewhere, and highly intrusive for residents in the areas getting searched like this. But I have mixed feelings about the complaint concerning the medicinal cannabis grow. I don't doubt the therapeutic value of these products, but everyone involved in the manufacture and supply knows they are breaking the law and they should not be surprised when this sort of thing happens. People seem to think that it is fait accompli that cannabis is going to be decriminalised and even that they can start behaving now as if that had already happened. The reality is that it is probably going to take years for that to happen (if it does at all), the outcomes may not be optimal even if/when it does, and that the Police are not going to just look the other way in the meantime.
And while I sympathise with Pearl Schomburg, I really don't want to live in country where politicians get to give orders to Police about which laws they should be enforcing and which they should just let slide.
Russell Brown, in reply to
There's a forthcoming amendment to the Misuse of Drugs Act which will explicitly guide police discretion away from prosecution where a health-based response would be more appropriate, or where prosecution would not be in the public interest. It's a pretty big deal.
But the police have been finding ways to not prosecute possession for more than a decade. That's the reason that cannabis prosecutions have been declining. And two weeks ago, Tamara Garlick just got a warning after being caught growing 45 plants on her property.
So it's entirely reasonable to ask why this expensive, intrusive annual exercise continues. This isn't just police "applying the law", and the behaviour Cindy describes above reads like a violation of the "reasonable expectation of privacy" guaranteed in the Bill of Rights Act. It's reasonable to worry about that, about the use of military resources for police business, about the fact that no one will say what the total cost is – and about whether there are better uses for that money.
I realise your point was about the medicinal angle, but there's already a situation where green fairies are taking up the slack while regulations get written – hence the statutory defence in the medicinal cannabis bill for people in palliative care. It just seems odd to go this hard after the small producers of the products the law acknowledges those patients will use.
Nick Russell, in reply to
I agree with all of this except the bit about privacy in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act. Privacy is not one of the rights guaranteed in that Act. It isn't even mentioned.
Having Parliament change the law would be good. Sooner the better. The bit I worry about is when we start either allowing politicians to dictate to the Police which laws they should or should not be enforcing, or when we give the Police more "discretion" to make those decisions themselves. I think those are exactly the sort of good intentions that pave the way to somewhere unpleasant. Do you trust the Police to make those sorts of decisions in a fair and reasonable way?
Russell Brown, in reply to
No, true. But that seems to be the yardstick legal commentators reach for in trying to define what constitutes an "unreasonable search" under the Act.
But that is what's been happening – the Police finding ways not to prosecute because the legislature won't go there. It use to really piss me off when John Key would merrily declare that there was no need for law reform because the police would just use their discretion.
The (predictable) result seems to be that the usual social and ethnic biases carry over into the exercise of discretion.
Nick Russell, in reply to
Hence my concern about giving the Police more discretion. On the whole I think it would be better if they had less.
Sandra Coney,
If you were like me and have groups and individuals repeatedly growing dope on your property you would welcome the police blitz. When a fire went through part of my land 11 weed growing areas showed up. Its very unsettling to think that people are getting around on your property doing illegal things. I was curious about the plane and helicopter but it was not troubling. There are far more serious things for Piha to worry abt than a very occasional raid. I have seen people I know well turn into zoned out zombies on weed. It is not harmless. I really think the current stuff about medicinal marijuana is for some people a smokescreen for access for recreational use. Already the big business money-makers are hovering. I have no problem with legalisation of medicinal use, but many want a lot more than that.and it will bring a whole new set of problems related to young people, harm and yet another route to addiction.
Joe Boden, in reply to
When you give the Police full discretion, they tend to continue arresting those of us with higher levels of skin pigmentation...
Joe Boden, in reply to
My reading of that is the amendment is that it requires the Police to justify using prosecution, which in a sense is de facto decriminalization (which you already know I'm in favor of).
andin, in reply to
If you fire off your address to 'em Im sure they'll be right over.
What did you expect polite conversations about the weather.
I think your barking up the wrong tree there, try the one marked P.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yep, it is, for all drugs. I was astonished that the Parliamentary National Party banged on about the very limited statutory defence in the new medicinal cannabis being “decriminalisation by stealth”, but had very little to say about a measure that actually did fit that description.
But I’m very conscious that the undesirable trends in North American youth cannabis use that various people have highlighted largely took hold under regimes of decriminalisation and/or permissive medicinal regulation. And that they've slowed, halted or reversed under legalisation,
Canada has now legalised with the express aim of addressing problems with youth use and I think there’s decent evidence that half-pie measures are the wrong way in the case of cannabis.
I don’t think a Uruguay-style government monopoly will work in New Zealand. That came out of two factors: the first being that Uruguay already had (but has partially abandoned) a state monopoly on liquor supply; and the second being that the existing black market was full of shitty weed from Paraguay, so even the government weed was attractive.
I’m interested to see if there’s a sustainable path to Small Cannabis, basically.
Simon Lyall, in reply to
I think you are way too dismissive of Sandra's post. You have to remember that less than 20% of adults use cannabis annually. Many of the rest of them will largely have negative associations with it.
They tried it a couple of times at University but never since then. Their "nice" middle-class friends don't use it (perhaps some actually do) and the people they do know who use do will be the loser relative who smokes all day and can never hold a job.
Sure they will empathize with the elderly white guy with the bad back who can't get pain-relief otherwise, but recreational use has no positive associations.
andin, in reply to
Any more anecdotes or simplistic generalizations you'd like to share there Simon? How about more condescending summations about the lives of other people who arent like you? Or who do things easily laughed at around the the table at dinner parties?
That is the real problem threatening the future of humanity, closed minded status seeking insecure people who constantly seek to denigrate others to make themselves feel secure. Blind to the cost of a narrow life view, it always has been. Entire races have been wiped out, and vast sections of the population have suffered through miserable lives just because they were different, or didnt adhere to an imaginary norm. If you'd like to look at history.
My apologies to Sandra and Russell if I have caused offense. You didnt think it was funny fine. If we cant laugh at ourselves or others or our egos must be constantly stroked and we must be careful not to cause offense well, it will all end up in litigation. and the Trump's, Weinstein's, Koch's or Duerte's of the world will run the place. meanwhile ..the changes we have to make as a matter of survival just get pushed further out.
Now where were we.. thats right discussing heavy handed police tactics. Sorry Russell.
Simon Lyall, in reply to
Andin, the point I am trying to making is that a lot of people are like I said. They do think like that about "drug users". However making the jump to them all being in favor of genocide is a bit much.
Of course maybe I am making simplistic generalizations about people who are opposed to recreational drug legalization. Perhaps there are a few here that can give their reasons for opposing it.
Simon Lyall, in reply to
I've had a look around and it appears some people are already in a heated discussion on the topic of legalisation elsewhere on this site and probably don't need a duplication of that here.
I now understand some of the posts here may be influenced by posts over there.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Heh. You're saying people are under the influence of cannabispolicydebate?
Russell Brown, in reply to
I realise it's not the point you're making, but I do actually empathise with Sandra on the element of trespass. I get how that would feel violating.
The solution, of course, would be to remove the need for clandestine growing on other people's property by letting people grow a couple of plants at home.
Jason Kemp, in reply to
And that goes back to the discretion issues raised earlier. Some people do and they get caught but because they are not seen as “crims” they are ok.
Driving a Range Rover when not white is a high risk activity and it shouldn’t be. I.e. not everyone experiences (application of) the law in the same way. We need transitional thinking about upcoming policy changes as well as better recognition of the cultural nuances of law enforcement.
Legal people prefer some form of test of what discretion would be like. So I agree with Nick from earlier comments – but discretion can be codified and seems like there is an opportunity to do that as part of transition policy.
Sacha, in reply to
I would rather see police focus their resources on that aspect - which does not generally require helicopters, poison, or military people.
andin, in reply to
That is a perception in their minds IMO often they are just wrong and they need to change their mind. Not just think they have a right to inflict their moral\legal judgment, and just maybe things might change.
I was making a point by extension, I know it probably wont happen in this case. My bad I guess.
Alistair Goodwin, in reply to
Sandra they are growing cannabis on your property BECAUSE it is illegal. I’m sure they are not growing flowers or vegetables on your land.. As for your views on zombies and pot you are perfectly entitled to them of course ( I’m sure you are in a small minority though) however as you are a councillor I don’t want those views influencing council policy. In my opinion local body politicians should stick to providing ratepayers with infrastructure matters to a high standard at a reasonable cost. I certainly don’t want them making paternalistic moral decisions on my behalf. Also I find your acceptance of the aerial herbicide drenching at odds with your support of restricting public access to the Waitakeres.
Auckland • Since Feb 2019 • 1 posts Report
andin, in reply to
There is a world of difference between a land owner who would never have known of a cannabis grow on a remote corner of their property if the police hadnt been out looking for it. And there were by her account 11 found, must have been a big piece of land and she just happens to be the owner on paper, I doubt she has ever set foot on the spots in question. And the police didnt give her the third degree over the grows.
And a dawn raid on a house which maybe results in a few grams found and the occupants facing criminal charges.
So excuse me if I dont feel much sympathy in the first instance.
Sacha, in reply to
Some assumptions in there. Not convinced it helps the conversation.
And Alistair, Sandra is no longer a councillor.
