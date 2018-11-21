When drug law gets so complicated we should rip it up and start again

Before, during and since the election that delivered it to power in 2017, the Labour Party has had a go-to slogan on drug policy: that it sees drug use as a health, not a criminal issue. It's an excellent philosophical foundation for drug policy reform. It's the foundation for good policy.
But saying something is not making it real, and Labour in government has struggled to give meaning to its slogan. Its most material action was effectively a rhetorical one: the Prime Minister's announcement that New Zealand would not sign up to President Trump's meaningless and regressive "Call to Action" on drugs. It was a correct and courageous decision, one in line with New Zealand's longtime stance on the world stage.
National Party leader Simon Bridges claimed otherwise, insisting that Trump's declaration was "very much under the auspices of the United Nations." It wasn't. It was an entirely redundant edit of the UNGASS 2016 outcome document. It had no official UN status and it has, predictably, sunk without trace. So we got that one right.
In explaining her government's decision, Ardern said:
"We have a number of challenges that are quite specific to New Zealand and the type of drugs that are present, but also I'm taking a health approach.
"We want to do what works, so we are using a strong evidence-base to do that."
Which, again, sounds very reasonable. But where's the policy? And what's the holdup? The Prime Minister shed some light on that in an interview with Jack Tame on Breakfast this week.
She acknowledged that reclassifying synthetic cannabinoids under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which her government wants to do so that supply is subject to harsher penalties (the maximum penalty under the Psychoactive Substances Act is currently two years in jail), would also have the unhelpful effect of greatly increasing penalties for possession.
"We see that there are vulnerable people who are using synthetics, and so yes we need to address that side – but we need to find a way that we can decouple it from possession. And that's what taking us a little bit of time to work on."
She also acknowledged that the $200 million in this year's budget for mental health and addiction services was not being seen on the front line and that even given funding for new detox beds in Auckland, her government was in catch-up mode.
Then Tame hauled out a telling statistic from an earlier interview with Drug Foundation director Ross Bell: when synthetics were legally sold and somewhat imperfectly reglated, nobody died from taking them – but 45 to 50 people have died (most of them in the past 18 months) since the Psychoactive Substances Act was amended to ban them:
"So why don't we consider decriminalising them?"
"I don't think that that is necessarily the answer," she responded.
And here we reach our old friend, the confusion between legalisation and decriminalisation. While it was being debated by Parliament, the Psychoactive Substances Act very nearly did the latter: Labour's Iain Lees-Galloway argued for there to be no penalty for possession or use of an unapproved product. That's what decriminalisation is. But that was a little too liberal for a National government, so the maximum penalty for possession went in as a $500 fine.
The maximum penalty is both trifling and unhelpful. It hampers any attempt to treat synthetics use as a health problem and deliver services appropriately. On one hand, it might as well not be there; on the other, it shouldn't be there. The government could remove it entirely – and make that a first step to decriminalising personal possession of all drugs, as Portugal has.
But what Tame was really asking about was legalisation: returning to a regime where synthetics could be sold under regulation and – largely because dosage could be regulated and it's dose that's killing people now – people didn't die. But that's way harder.
The synthetics currently in the black market (which are largely newer chemicals that were never regulated, and are more dangerous than those that were) have been pre-emptively banned since National's panic amendment foreclosed the act's interim licensing period. It's hard to see how they could meet the act's threshold of posing only "a low risk of harm."
It's possible that we could revisit and declassify some of the more benign synthetic cannabinoids that were banned before the Psychoactive Substances Act, but that would be tricky. The act requires a potential producer of an approved product to stump up for expensive clinical trials, and that is very unlikely to happen. And then there's the showstopping ban on animal testing added as part of the last government's amendment.
So without a major rework, the PSA isn't going to be anyone's friend here. And realistically, restarting retail sale of synthetic cannabinoid products is probably politically impossible. Apart from anything else, it would be difficult to explain why we'd be re-legalising synthetics but going to the bother of a big old referendum on legalising natural cannabis.
So let's focus on not criminalising users, who are supposed to be the victims, after all. That's made much more difficult if the government takes the advice of the Expert Advisory Committee on Drugs and moves synthetics to the Misuse of Drugs Act, as Class A controlled drugs. But that seems to be what they're looking at. Ardern said that the government's view is that "penalising people for possession" doesn't help the problem, but:
"Supply is different for me, and actually a health-based approach does say, well, actually those who are supplying harmful drugs actually do need to be held to account."
That's a lot of "actuallys" – but the real problem is that there's not a tidy bright line between possession and supply, between victims and bad guys. Especially in the case of this kind of drug, which is used by the most marginalised, it's quite possible to have a health problem and engage in low-level social supply to support that habit.
Also, further criminalising supply fails to address the actual reason people are dying: unregulated and unreliable dosage, where synthetic cannabinoids pose a greater risk than most psychoactive drugs, because they're properly dosed at the microgram level. If selling synthetics at the mall isn't a starter, is there some scope for supplying reliably-dosed products as a form of maintenance therapy for users who can't quit? That would require real resourcing of frontline services and quite a degree of political courage.
It would also require legislative change, and change is the real issue here. If the government is to deal with synthetics under the Misuse of Drugs Act and increase penalties for supply without further criminalising users, that's actually quite a significant change to our 43 year-old drug law – and in itself, a welcome one that could be extended to other controlled drugs.
And while we're upgrading one class of drugs on the basis of risk, should we not be looking at downgrading others on the same basis? Does it really make sense for magic mushrooms to be in the same class as drugs that are actually killing people?
At some point, we're going to have to stop fiddling with existing laws and start the whole thing again from scratch. And given that, we might as well start now.
–––
PS: I'm less annoyed by this now I've been through the substance of the interview, but in it, the Prime Minister told Jack Tame: "There are products being sold that are harmful in some cases, of course, you’ve got fly spray on some products." This as TVNZ's follow-up story notes, is bollocks. Fly spray is not what's killing users, assuming it appears at all in these products (which it doesn't). So it was absurd of Ardern's office to insist that: "The Government has received advice from police that household chemicals, including fly spray have been used in the production of synthetics." No, it hasn't. When you make an unhelpful blurt, just correct it rather than doubling down.
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
This answer by Andrew Little to Parliamentary questions from Simeon Brown is interesting: it does suggest they get it.
“They are one and the same: suppliers are sellers and sellers are users.”
I do hope that funding for support services isn’t being held up by a desire to untangle the penalties side at the same time – and hence allow the reclassification – just for the sake of the optics.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
A new petition from a new group: the Health Not Handcuffs coalition.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Given the existence of software models for testing toxicity these days, can you explain how this aspect poses such a problem?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19554 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
It was a chicken and egg problem. There was never any guarantee that the results of any such tests would be acceptable to the Ministry of Health. So the Ministry expected producers to go ahead, do the testing and submit the application along with a very hefty fee without having any certainty whether the application would ever be accepted - and no guarantee that the Government would not ultimately reclassify the substance even if the application was granted. Oddly enough, nobody wanted to take that offer.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 114 posts Report
KathrynB,
My guess is that most Labour and all Green MPs do understand that users are often also suppliers (from necessity) but they still need the votes of socially conservative NZF MPs to get decriminalisation through parliament. Separating out users from suppliers may be enough to get support but they really will need to ramp up the testing and support services massively to have any chance of making this work.
Auckland • Since Nov 2014 • 11 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
As far as I'm aware, it's still the view of MoH that software models aren't good enough.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Fly spray
This myth was going around in sept 2017 - but was denied then as well.
https://interactives.stuff.co.nz/2017/09/killer-chemicals/index.html
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7743 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
So the "showstopping" element is that Ministry again. Hey, let's make them responsible for managing drug policy.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19554 posts Report
Kumara Republic,
Email Web Twitter
Seriously though, old "soft on crime" habits die hard.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5399 posts Report
WH,
It’s not helpful to blur the distinction between the decriminalisation and legalisation of recreational drugs. Nandor was doing something similar a few weeks ago – it would be disappointing if that was part of a joint media strategy.
If New Zealand relaxes its cannabis laws it will still need criminal sanctions that protect users from adulterated, mis-labelled and inherently dangerous drugs, including harmful analogs. It’s not practical to write regulations for the lawful supply of each and every substance some wanker wants to monetise.
Lastly, this isn’t the first time you’ve downplayed the difference between the possession and supply of substances that can and do change lives. People who supply dangerous and addictive substances to vulnerable people (including young people) do a lot of harm and continue to deserve the stigma of society’s disapproval.
Since Nov 2006 • 773 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
very good :)
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19554 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Huh? I’m sure Nandor knows the difference very well. It was a matter of the interviewer using the wrong word. There’s no “joint media strategy” to obscure the difference.
Where cannabis has been legalised it’s finally been possible to screen for mould and pesticides. I’m not aware of any reports of licensed cannabis vendors selling something that isn’t cannabis, but I firmly agree they should be prosecuted.
The Psychoactive Substances Act was set up to provide a regulatory framework and it may yet be employed at some point. It’s just no help at the moment.
I don’t think you understood what I wrote, or that you understand how things work in the real world, especially with drugs like these. Although I’m pleased that you now seem to understand what decriminalisation means, because that hasn’t always been evident.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Neil,
Regarding the fly spray street myth, the police only every said that it was word on the street they had heard about. They never claimed or set out to imply this was true.
Prior to those Police statements I’d had heard from people I know who were close to – but not actively involved in – the production side of things, that fly spray was used. I think though it may have been as a solvent to transfer the active ingredient to the leafy substance. And so the misunderstanding and consequent street myth about potential harm.
Since Nov 2016 • 263 posts Report
Neil,
Acute mental health units did notice more trouble from the legal synthetics (as compared to weed) prior those law changes so the synthetics were causing more harm although not fatalities.
Since Nov 2016 • 263 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Yes, and I think as a class of drugs they're a poor fit for regulated sale. It's interesting to speculate how the PSA might have gone had synthetic cannabinoids not been its first order of business.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Meanwhile, Peter Dunne has a scathing, somewhat self-serving but not inaccurate review of the government's performance on drug policy issues.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
steven crawford, in reply to
Email Web
I suppose we should take that as anecdote, or word on the psychiatric street.
Ordinary garden variety cannabis is also known to complicate mental health problems. As do several of the psychiatric drugs which psychiatrists prescribe. I imagine acute mental health units have a difficult time making sense of it all.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 4036 posts Report
tussock,
One in four children who die, alcohol is a contributing factor. Because violence and car crashes are strongly associated with alcohol, that really means because of alcohol. 1% of drivers are drunk, 25% of deaths on the road are drunk, meaning nearly half the accidents, so it's the booze.
Says google. Both because people get the immediate dose very wrong quite often and also generally over-use for years on end as addicts. And also because our cultural expectations of drunk people are shit.
45-50 in 18 months, it almost seems like a lot of people.
When I was uni in Dunedin, long before these things appeared, four people died from drinking green potato water. They also got the dose wrong. I'm not saying young people will always die from drug experimentation, but they always have so far, and the legal one is not better.
Pot is better. Marijuana. That kills and disables vastly lower numbers of people who experiment with it. Years of abuse by young people definitely sucks for some, but still much less so than years of abuse by young people of almost every other option that they already have. Tobacco, Alcohol, that shit kills, on top of fucking up their heads.
And all the govt. does for booze is stick a big ass tax on it while allowing them to sponsor sports and advertise like it's just a fun thing and also promote sexism which I don't even understand.
--
But hey, let's all get stuck around trying to make sure people who sell the pot anagrams go to prison for all the harm our bullshit drug laws are doing in the aid of protecting the booze industry from competition.
And then these seemingly sensible people, they start saying things like because of how bad booze is, they can't introduce things that are less bad, because arglebargle 30 people a year is so sad but 1000 people a year is shut up and drink ya beer, what are ya.
Since Nov 2006 • 601 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Ever any recorded fatalities?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19554 posts Report
BenWilson,
Email Twitter
But incrementalism :-).
Seriously, yes, this. But, NZ First.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10570 posts Report
BenWilson, in reply to
Email Twitter
I think if you count car crashes against alcohol mortality statistics, you have to do the same for cannabis. It's almost certainly been a contributing factor in some deadly accidents. I think it's supposed to be particularly bad for aircraft pilots for some reason. But yes, I don't think direct death from the toxic effects of it has been reliably observed even one time.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 10570 posts Report
WH, in reply to
I'm not sure your take on the "real world" of drug use justifies the abolition of the Misuse of Drugs Act or the legalisation of recreational drugs.
Rip it up and start again? Who knew that drug laws and health care could be so complicated.
Since Nov 2006 • 773 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Because the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 has been such a marvellous success? One of the other ways the current government is dropping the ball is apparently forgetting all about the reboot of MoDA that was supposed to begin in this term. I'd like to see that happen.
Well, clearly they are. But there are better ways forward.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
WH, in reply to
Thanks for taking the time to reply.
Since Nov 2006 • 773 posts Report