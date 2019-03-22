An attempt at demystifying Sharia

I have written this piece, at this time, in the hope that I can contribute to removing the mystery, and therefore fear, associated with Sharia. It is intended to be my answer to the Islamophobic dog whistle of “they’re trying to bring Sharia over here”.
I am no Islamic jurist. So, apologies to everyone out there who knows this stuff much better than I do. My relevant background is that I (briefly) studied Sharia at University. I then worked (briefly) as a lawyer in the field of Islamic finance. What follows are therefore the fumblings of an amateur. Yet, I hope that this perspective of an outsider is still a useful contribution.
Sharia is a legal system which seeks to extend the religious principles of Islam into a legal structure applicable to daily life. You could think of it as the Islamic counterpart to Judaism’s Halakha or Catholicism’s Canon Law. However, there are differences between them.
Catholicism has a well-defined hierarchy, and senior office holders have the power to make law. Sharia doesn’t work that way. I’ve also heard it said that Sharia and Halakha seek to extend into every part of a devotee’s life in a way that Canon does not. There are also significant differences between Sharia and Halakha, but that seems to be a particularly controversial topic and I do not address it here.
Sharia law is mostly derived by analogy from the two foundation texts: the Quran (God’s revelations to Muhammad) and the Sunnah (a record of Muhammad’s life).
Like common law judges, there are people in the Islamic world who are respected as being able to apply this reasoning and make decisions on new issues as they arise. And, like the common law, there is scope for different people to reach different conclusions. The decisions such people reach can have authoritative weight outside of the issues before them – more so if a consensus has arisen between multiple such decisions from different jurists.
As an aside, I believe I saw some Sharia law reasoning in action when I heard Yasser Arafat speak in Oxford in 1996. A student challenged Arafat on Palestinians forcing women to wear head scarves. Arafat replied by telling a story of Muhammad visiting a friend and remarking that his friend’s wife had beautiful hair. The student was angry, saying that Arafat hadn’t answered her question.
I believe Arafat was expressing his view in accordance with the principles of Sharia law. Arafat described the Prophet seeing a woman’s uncovered hair and clearly not being offended. Arafat left his audience with the obvious inference and therefore his view on how he would interpret the relevant Sharia.
There are acts of violence described in the foundation texts which are antithetical to modern civilised society – just like there are in the Bible. But, also just like the Bible, there are many passages extolling virtues like love and kindness, and urging people to look after their neighbours and those less fortunate than them.
The obviously outmoded nature of all historic religious texts is one of many reasons why I am an atheist. However, it is obviously untrue to suggest that people can only follow a religion by strictly adhering to every anachronistic aspect of it.
Modern Muslims living in accordance with Sharia derive workable rules for living in the modern world from fundamental principles taken from the foundation texts. Modern Muslims do not think Sharia requires them to pretend it is still the 7th Century in the same way that modern Christians do not kill all people who work on Sundays (Exodus 35:2).
There are Islamic states that have, for example, criminal justice systems that do not conform to New Zealand’s standards of fairness or proportionality. They implement those systems in the name of Sharia. Yet, there are other people who consider themselves devout Muslims and who argue that that is a misapplication of Sharia. Indeed, there are also many non-Islamic states with criminal justice systems that fall well below our standards.
In Islamic finance, I dealt, in particular, with two fundamental principles: the prohibition of usury; and the prohibition of gambling.
That is usury in its original meaning – charging interest. You know, the thing that annoyed Jesus so much he drove everyone out of a Temple with whips. Despite Jesus’ low opinion of money lenders, usury in the Christian world went from prohibiting any interest, to prohibiting too much interest, to payday lenders advertising on television.
Equally, the problems with gambling are well known in our society. At one end, it persuades some of our least well paid to put everything they earn into pokies. At the other, it crashed the world economy in 2007.
Islamic finance finds ways to allow financing that depend on neither interest nor speculation. It is a difficult, but not impossible, task. The financing structures that are created are, at the least, useful alternatives to mainstream finance. For example, contracts have been devised which enable someone to buy a house without unaffordable mortgage payments by instead sharing the house value growth.
Should we fear the arrival of Sharia? Actually, it is already here and has been for a very long time. It will have arrived with the first Muslims to settle here in the middle of the 19thCentury. It is still here with those who chose to arrange their affairs in accordance with it. Just like there are people in New Zeland who follow Halakha or Canon.
What about Sharia becoming part of the mainstream law of New Zealand? Again, arguably it already is to at least a limited extent. In recognising the applicability of principles of tikanga, our courts have noted that the common law method has always taken account of the common traditions of subcultures within society. I am not aware of a case that has done this, but, notwithstanding the relative importance of tikanga to New Zealand, I would expect that weight would also be given to Sharia in a case that appropriately raised it.
While there is plenty of room to improve, I would also argue that our general laws, public institutions, and major private institutions, have been steadily moving away from an assumption that we are all Pakeha Christians. Gradually our laws have been shifting to ones that seek to genuinely accommodate people of all cultural backgrounds, including Islam.
No doubt there are people who think that (their interpretation of) Sharia should be universally imposed, just as there will be people who think that way about Halakha and Canon and many other ideologies. Heck, I think the laws should be reformed to better fit with my ideas of what is fair and right. But Muslims are no different to the rest of us. The vast majority either just want to be left alone or are happy to argue for the social changes they believe in through our political process.
In 2008, the then Archbishop of Canterbury gave a speech about how this inclusion of parts of Sharia in our mainstream legal structures was a good thing. This was for two reasons. First, Muslims in our society would be grateful of the availability of Sharia compliant alternatives that allow them to both follow their faith and fully participate in society.
And secondly, the rest of us might find that some of those Sharia compliant alternatives are good alternatives for us regardless of our faith (bring on more availability of interest free home loans!).
It is a cheap (but frighteningly ubiquitous) trick for people to compare the best of their preferred system with the worst of someone else’s. The truth, of course, is that the world is diverse. Islam is no more inherently bad than Christianity.
I am not advocating for New Zealand to become an Islamic state, far from it. New Zealand must remain a free and democratic country. But an essential component of that is pluralism. We need not fear people expressing views merely because those views are drawn from Sharia. Indeed, there are fundamental principles of Sharia to which we would all relate.
Raymond A Francis,
Interesting.
I have in the past seriously thought about investing money through Sharia banks as in theory the sharing of profits rather than charging interest especially in this time of low or even negative interest rates seems a much fairer system.
45' South • Since Nov 2006 • 576 posts Report
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
My take on your story of Arafat implying a tolerance of women not wearing headscarf: he was being coy, to avoid elimination by a fundamentalist zealot.
Does sharia have a rule that enforces the dress code on women? If so, why would we tolerate such discrimination on the basis of sex? If not, why the hell do muslim men keep enforcing it? Women here have equal rights now. That includes the right to reject any traditional rules that relegate them to second-class citizen status. Muslims who come here ought to respect our ethos and act accordingly.
I can see the time coming when any muslim man who tries to impose the patriarchy here will have to be sent back to country of origin. It's our moral duty to protect our civil rights. So we will!
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 292 posts Report
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
I do appreciate your attempt to present sharia in a positive light, Felix. Worth a try. The problem really is that it is likely to be seen as an artifact of tradition, rather than a code which can evolve to become a guide to good behaviour.
And, to the extent that it derives from the instructions of the prophet, it is probably an inherently flawed prescription. If any islamic cleric is on record as advocating deletion from the Koran of his instruction that followers of the faith must kill unbelievers, we would have a rational basis upon which progress could be made.
I have seen no evidence of any such development. Consequently there appears to be no valid basis for including sharia in our multicultural context.
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 292 posts Report
Moz,
Web
Thanks for that summary.
I've also spent a bit of time lately reminding people that the "women must cover their hair" is also from the Pentateuch and is widely practiced by Christians and Jews, albeit not as commonly by young ones. Some may remember such devout practitioners of the habit as Mother Theresa or Mother Angelica.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1159 posts Report
andin,
Just as god sitting, as he apparently does, up there above us looking down wouldnt be offended by the sight as he would by other not so attractive heads of hair or lack thereof.
And in todays society with mental compartmentalization virtually de rigueur, these arseholes can go to church on sundays and fool themselves into believing they will end up in an other worldly paradise just like everyone else, all that dreadful stuff they had to do back in that earthly hateful place all forgiven now, no harm done. All fluffy clouds and wings for everyone.
Forgive my bleak humour, but these early belief systems, based as they are on the imagined existence of some overseeing deity, are showing their age rather badly. Not that I expect them to be given up any time soon. Large swathes of the global population have gotten somewhat attached to them and convinced themselves they cant do without them. We are rather good at fooling ourselves it would seem.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1797 posts Report
Dennis Frank,
Email Web
Primitive belief systems are indeed the problem. Israeli writer Y.N. Harari illustrates this in his 2018 book 21 Lessons for the 21st Century in discussing Judaism.
"Nowadays ultra-orthodox jews ban images of women from the public sphere. Billboards and advertising aimed at ultra-orthodox jews usually depict only men and boys - never women and girls."
"In 2011, a scandal erupted when the ultra-orthodox Brooklyn paper Di Tzeitung published a photo of American officials watching the raid on Osama bin Laden's compound, but digitally-erased all women from the photo, including Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. The paper explained that it was forced to do so by jewish `laws of modesty'."
"A similar scandal erupted when HaMevaser paper expunged Angela Merkel from a photo of a demonstration against the Charlie Hebdo massacre, lest her image arouse any lustful thoughts". "The publisher of a third ultra-orthodox newspaper, Hamodia, defended this policy by explaining that `We are backed by thousands of years of jewish tradition.'
Bullshit! As Harari proves: "when archaeologists excavated ancient synagogues from the time of the Mishnah and Talmud, they found no sign of gender segregation, and instead uncovered beautiful floor mosaics and wall paintings depicting women, some scantily dressed". The rabbis who wrote those texts would have studied and prayed there, says Harari, "but present-day orthodox jews would consider them blasphemous desecrations of ancient traditions".
Fundamentalists deliberately create false histories to con people. Ideologues get off on that behaviour. True believers conform accordingly. Doesn't take long for mass psychology to produce mass psychosis. That's the lesson from the recent massacre, and all previous massacres and genocides produced by ideology.
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 292 posts Report
linger, in reply to
Exactly. My interpretation of Arafat's use of the story was: (i) women's hair is not intrinsically offensive (and the Prophet is explicit about that); therefore (ii) the law is instead about minimizing reactions of less perfectly holy men (something that obvs. isn't in play concerning the Prophet).
Making that explicit was never going to be an acceptable answer for the questioner, though — because why should the law act primarily to restrict the actions of potential victims?
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1852 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Writer Y.N. Harari also illustrates this in his earlier book.. Sapiens
He goes into the 'fictions' that we create and need to survive en masse
Well worth a read.
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7818 posts Report
andin, in reply to
And that kind of the problem because they are easily disprovable, and in the case of our inherited religious beliefs, fanciful and open to weird and frightening interpretations, there will never be anyway of uniting them unless we abandon them.
But we, everyone, have got to do it in unison. A utopian fantasy and likely to remain that way. A grand scale Human exit is more likely.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1797 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Hexit sounds a tad ominous ...
- who or what will find our 'Remains'?
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7818 posts Report
Dennis Frank, in reply to
Email Web
I haven't read Sapiens but I think his point about fictions seems valid. Strikes me as effective on the same basis as Don Juan's advocacy of the `controlled folly', which Castenada popularised long ago. I been using it on & off since 1970 and can testify that it enables us to finesse the confining effect of unsuitable social conditions.
Then there's the more general relevance of the creative imagination, promoted by zillions of others so I need not go into that. Remember the aborigines in Oz describe the dreamtime as the world they live in; not a separate realm. We'd be kidding ourselves to think we westerners don't have our collective equivalent...
New Zealand • Since Jun 2016 • 292 posts Report
Ian Dalziel,
Castaneda and his Brujo were literally 'on the button' - in all senses...
...then there's those that swear by 'the way of the tosser' as expanded on in The Dice Man by Luke Rhinehart (George Cockcroft)
Just what is real?
:- )
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7818 posts Report
andin, in reply to
Our imaginary friends.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1797 posts Report
andin, in reply to
No I was thinking it will bear more resemblance to the farce that has become brexit. A comedy of errors for some intergalactic traveler to decipher, if such an entity did exist and could be bothered. It would inspire more a mirthless chuckle I imagine.
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1797 posts Report
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
indeed...
Christchurch • Since Dec 2006 • 7818 posts Report
Craig Young,
Web
What shariah law appears to be in most western societies with Muslim minorities is a dispute resolution and behavioural norm code that requires an imam and other community elders to adjudicate complaints within Muslim communities and families. It is certainly not a fully-fledged alternative legal framework seeking to supplant western constitutional law and legislative frameworks as the more deranged elements of the raving right suggest.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 520 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
Sorry to disagree but it absolutely is, there are countries that use it. Well, their local interpretation of it. It's also very clear that secular law is not permitted to contradict Canon Law. I mean Sharia Law. As well as Christian and Jewish religious law. The overwhelming majority of adherents obey secular law anyway. But even in the mainstream we get weird things like the Prime Minister of Australia saying that Catholic Law overrides Australian Law. Oddly the right wingnuts did not go berserk when Tony Abbott said that (he was defending Cardinal Pell at the time. Yes, that Cardinal Pell).
In secular countries people can still choose to live according to religious law, and some do. I live in Lakemba and there's a fair number of professional practices advertised as "we will help you do the paperwork to get your Sharia decision implemented by Australian Law". Family lawyers especially, but also accountants and so on.
There is possibly a higher rate of Muslims who choose to live under Sharia in Australia than Jews living under Halakhah and definitely far higher than Christians trying to live under (say) Greek Orthodox Law. But then Christians have far more diverse opinions about what constitutes the law of their religion than I suspect even Jews manage. Exclusive Brethren spring to mind, but even in mainstream Christianity the Protestant-Catholic split probably looms larger to most these days than the Orthodox-Catholic one (classic QI question "is the pope Catholic", answer: he's not, he's the head of the Orthodox Church* and the Catholic dude has a string of titles that while long does not include "pope").
* you are invited not to ask which Orthodox church. Thank you.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1159 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
Just to be clear, I'm not suggesting that Muslims in Aotearoa want to impose Sharia Law or even prefer to live in a country run by Sharia Law... if they wanted that we're a very poor choice, and they do have choices in that regard. Just that the panic over Sharia Law is at least as misplaced as earlier panics over the "Catholic Menace" and let us not delve into antisemitism. Which is also misplaced, and again Jews who want to live in a Jewish theocracy have the option of moving to one.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1159 posts Report
andin, in reply to
I prefer the crasser 'does a bear shit in the woods' and there's only two orthodoxies and for the life of me, I can never remember which is which. Must have been dozy daydreaming that day Damn me to hell whydontya ;-}
raglan • Since Mar 2007 • 1797 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
'does the pope shit in the woods'
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19611 posts Report
John Farrell, in reply to
Web
"Is the bear a catholic"?
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 474 posts Report