Happy Race Relations Day

It’s easy to believe that race relations in New Zealand are in a pretty happy place. Especially when you’re white. My own experience is probably typical of that.
Growing up in the Hutt Valley suburbs of Naenae and Alicetown meant mixing with a pretty diverse bunch of people. My best mate at primary school had a Samoan dad and a Palagi mum. The guys two doors down (and fellow model aeroplane fans) were NZ-born to Indian parents. And if Māori never quite made its way into the curriculum, brown faces certainly figured heavily in my school photos from the imaginatively named Hutt Central, Hutt Intermediate and Hutt Valley High School.
Fast forward a few decades. We recently marked Race Relations Day for another year and I’m living in a super-diverse city: no one of our 220 ethnic groups forms an absolute majority in present-day Auckland, and I like that. Our streets are filled with voices, faces, food and fashion our parents might not have seen without traveling overseas. The school across the road offers full immersion learning in English, Te Reo Māori, Samoan and French. It’s pretty easy to feel OK about race in New Zealand.
The other weekend, though, I read a couple of things that jolted me. The first one involved Wellington entrepreneur Deanna Yang. Her Moustache Milk and Cookie business had been featured in an ad for Visa, leading to Deanna being attacked online for having the audacity to look Chinese in New Zealand. Later, she blogged that she had come to accept being called an “Asian cunt” as a normal part of life.
Setting aside the fact she was born in Auckland, her story made me think we have a long way to go on the journey to acceptance, let alone celebration, of our diversity.
Deanna’s story reminded me of another one I’d read recently by Auckland woman Wong Liu Shueng. For her in the 1950s, being called “ching chong Chinaman” was normal, and awful. Then one day, walking home, boys from her school with pockets filled with stones cornered and attacked her. I’d love you to take a moment to read her story.
Two stories from the same city, 50 years apart. In 2017, we mostly attack with Facebook comments rather than stones. The hatred’s the same though. It hasn’t gone away and unless we keep reading stories like Deanna’s and Liu Shueng’s, and acting on hatred when we see it, it’s not going to.
In her blog, Liu Shueng says she hopes her granddaughters will grow up in a kinder New Zealand than she did. I’m not sure they will. And I hope I’m wrong.
Happy Race Relations Day, everyone.
mark taslov,
I liked this Vaughn, it’s well put and sincere, but I find it difficult to feel entirely comfortable with the experiences of ethnic minorities being presented through the portal of white. Obviously that’s not your fault – discussion point rather than criticism.
If we ignore Pākehā.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2034 posts Report
mark taslov,
A couple of years back, not long after we returned to NZ, the Mancunian owner of the biggest second hand shop in town came around to drop off some furniture we’d purchased. Sensing a kindred spirit he broke the ice with this advice; “Never employ a Māori woman”.
He waxed long and hard about his theories of the Māori woman; the uselessness, laziness, and unemployability of wahine. Evidently he took the colour of my skin as indication that’s I’d appreciate a hefty dose of racism with my heavy lifting. I was speechless, almost. I just didn’t know where to begin in order to shut it down in that context. Obviously there have been no further purchases.
It wasn’t until I attended the mayoral debate a year later at the local theater, packed to capacity with what looked like 100% Pākehā, that I realised how bad things are in this region. Where were the tangata whenua? Out of sight out of mind.
Deanna Yang’s question “What does a New Zealander look like?” reminds me of a conversation between my mum and my wife, who is from China. She was explaining that the Auckland War Memorial Museum gave free admission to residents so she’d taken along her passport. My mum interrupted my spouse “because I guess you don’t look like a New Zealander…”. There are no words. There was no malice, it was just another example of our entrenched racism, and by golly it’s entrenched.
At school my best friend was regularly called a Curry, like the dish. Among my friends there were a few more Curries, a Coconut, a Gook. And that’s just the most palatable end of the spectrum of the abuse they’ve dealt with since childhood. Students used to ask me if my girlfriend had “a horizontal pussy”, for this is New Zealand and this is how we roll.
On our televisions, Māori channels aside, we have Pākehā channels, where we watch predominantly white people providing a whiter glimpse. Sure there are token minorities, but lets not kid ourselves, If someone asked me to think of a Kiwi TV presenter most of the faces that spring to mind immediately are white. Mike McRoberts, Jenny Suo, Mike Puru, Maiki Sherman, Kanoa Lloyd, these are exceptions not the rule.
Whatever happens, no matter how damaging the structural discrimination and overt racism becomes, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll ever see a bunch of MSM journalists jump on a bandwagon with headlines like “We need to teach our white people about racism”.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2034 posts Report
Tze Ming Mok,
Web Twitter
(Her name is Wong Liu Sheng)
SarfBank, Lunnin' • Since Nov 2006 • 154 posts Report
linger, in reply to
In an exact sense, Vaughn’s claim is likely correct.
This extract from Statistics New Zealand’s 2013 census figures Auckland poster shows “59.3% European” – but also note “39.1% born overseas”, so that “European” label should not be regarded as describing a monocultural Pākehā mass.
Further note that the ethnicity figures add to more than 100% (because “European” and other counts include some mixed-ethnicity individuals who ticked more than one option, and therefore the % figures are inflated by counting those individuals multiple times).
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1552 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
I think you’re splitting hairs unnecessarily there linger. Non-white minorities don’t go around checking people’s passports, there’s nothing notable in the distinctions you’ve made that would necessarily alter a perception of New Zealand as a predominantly white, colonial country administered by a predominantly white Government, generally according to values largely imported from Europe.
You live in Japan, or did, as I understand. If their country were to get a sudden boost of multiculturalism to the extent that it reduced ethnic nationals to 50 or even less than 50%, as an expat there I imagine you’d still have no doubt which ethnicity your パパ is. If many of the new immigrants came from China or the Koreas, things wouldn’t look much different to the naked eye.
Again, this is exactly why I said I’m uncomfortable looking at this through a Pākehā lens, because this post is about race relations, not about cultural distinctions between the Caucasian majority. Bearing in mind that missives (and your chart) have a tendency to group individuals from myriad cultures and ethnicities as one continental group – “Asians”, as in;
2013 census, 1,415,550, 789,306 identified as European.
Regardless, even if Caucasian/European/Pākehā were an absolute or even a notable minority, POC generally remain in little doubt exactly which demographic is in the driving seat, both in terms of governance and culture.
We need to better address race relations in New Zealand. Disrupting that with arguments that not all our white people were born here feels counter productive.
Here, one of our Neighbours are a Māori family the other is a family from the UK. Both blue collar. No guesses who has the most clout around the community.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2034 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Thanks, fixed.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21810 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Given that the alternative is Vaughn remaining silent on racism, I'm not sure I agree.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21810 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
In my defence I’ve had a long time to think about it Russell, I saw it when it was first published, and I appreciated it the first time.
The second time I guess the collocation of “race relations” and “happy” wears a bit thin. Honestly I’d be rather more interested to hear what Keith Ng, Tze Ming Mok, Lynn Yum or anyone confronted by racism in New Zealand has to say – directly – without the editorialisation by someone from the dominant race implying ongoing entrenched racism and structural discrimination is something your readership might have somehow overlooked.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2034 posts Report
linger, in reply to
To claim Pākehā as an absolute majority in Auckland, you have to apply “but they all look the same” to Stats NZ's “European” label – which is no more true than for the other (overly) broad clumpings in their poster. (All of which hide a greater range of internal diversity in Auckland than elsewhere in NZ, it must be noted.)
But your points about Pākehā status as “notable minority” and greater visibility in positions of power are well taken.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1552 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
That’s an excellent point linger.
What I’m assuming – as dangerous as that may be – is that based on NZ’s major sources of immigration, superficial perceptions of the homogeneity of the hegemony are unlikely to have been challenged much as yet.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2034 posts Report