A Word About Safety

I don’t often get to be a journalist’s go-to comment these days, but it appears that when the call is “Quick, someone find me a feminist submissive,” that’s still just me.
Be aware that this column, and pretty much every link in it, may be extremely triggering.
So I was called upon to comment for this column about a recent rape case where the defendant was acquitted because the complainant didn’t use a previously-agreed safe-word. And I find I still have things to say, because fucking hell, nobody in that courtroom seems to have had a fucking clue about BDSM practice.
I was told that the defence lawyer mentioned 50 Shades of Grey in his opening address, and basically nothing I said after that has been printed because of all the swearing. I’ve been saying for years that book would get people hurt, and I did not need proof. (I’m not going to go into my issues with it here, I’ll just say the relationship it depicts is profoundly abusive, and if you want to know more, just read this.) Especially right after it became a ‘sensation’, we had people turning up on FetLife thinking it was a model of how to behave as a Dom, and as a sub. It is not. It is the opposite of that. Male Doms think they can do anything they want. Female subs think they don’t get a say. This is bullshit. I said I wasn’t going to go into it. I lied.
But let’s talk a bit more about consent in BDSM relationships. I’m going to use gender-neutral pronouns: between fem-Domme/male sub couples, same-sex couples, and various multi-member groupings, male Dom/female sub pairings are a minority in BDSM, and nothing I am saying applies only to one gender.
Use of a safe-word immediately ends play. That doesn’t mean that nothing else ends play. Saying, “Well they didn’t use their safe-word,” is like saying, “Well, they didn’t say no.” There is so much more to securing comprehensive consent. We know what we’re doing is dangerous.
One of the things that most surprises vanilla people about good BDSM practice is how nerdy it is. I have a six-page spreadsheet of sexual practices that I will, won’t, or might engage in. I’ve sat through an hour-long PowerPoint safety briefing. I was talking to my Dom about this, and he added that when you want to try something new, you spend hours researching how to do it properly, because you don’t want to hurt your partner.
And then we spent several minutes trying to talk our way out of that knot, because of course you DO want to hurt your partner. But not hurt them. You don’t want to injure them, and you really don’t want to traumatise them. You want to hurt them as they want to be hurt. That’s not a matter of only using a particular level of force, it’s really granular, that’s why the spreadsheet is six pages long. For me, for instance, particular language or humiliation play is completely off limits, because it’s enormously triggering. Physical violence is much easier to deal with. Restraint is fine for me but gagging is not, because I had my jaw muscles cut when I had brain surgery.
This is why we talk about this stuff, at length, in detail, before we play, and we’re really specific. You don’t “spring” BDSM play on people. Also, we do “check-ins” while we play. (Link NSFW.) Even if we’ve discussed what we’re doing, even when we have a safe-word, a Dom will check in with their sub, ask if they’re okay, how they’re doing. This isn’t just to get a Green, a Red, or an Orange (a ‘yes but’). The Dom should be using the sub’s entire response to get a read on their mental and physical state. If a sub can’t speak (and this happens), they can’t safe-word. (I don’t mean ‘can’t speak because they’re gagged’, I mean the psychological process of framing speech has become too difficult.)
All of this, spread-sheets and safety briefings and check-ins and discussion, exists to protect Doms as well as subs.
And another thing.
Sex therapist Edit Horvath told the court submissive partners were encouraged to resist rough sex and to role play by using force and words such as "no" and "stop".
Only code words could end the "alternative paradigm", she said, as normal words and actions didn't hold their typical meanings.
"'No' is part of the fantasy they're acting out."
No.
I don’t know what she was asked, but what she is describing is not true of all BDSM play. It’s not true of “rough sex”. What she is describing is “consensual non-consent”, or rape play. We are aware that, like fire play, breath play, and blood play, it’s really dangerous, requires a high level of trust, and should only be practiced by people who really know what they’re doing and have a good understanding of each other.
Now maybe you’re thinking, but Emma, I don’t give a crap what you people do, it’s none of my business, this kind of thing should be private, stop shoving it in our faces. But maybe one day you’ll be on a jury, and you’ll realise that there is a four-letter word to describe this
They were not seeing each other at the time of the alleged rape. There had been no discussion before she went to his house of having sex. During the alleged rape, she pleaded [with] him to stop, cried, said no, vomited, and had a panic attack.
and it’s not ‘kink’.
Moz,
Web
And my friends wonder why I was so absolutely dead set on turning up for jury duty no matter what. And getting picked, even if I had to lawyer-language my way through any challenges.
This. Is. Why.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1089 posts Report
nzlemming,
Email Twitter
Oh, that sucks so bad. I hate self-appointed experts with a passion.
Waikanae • Since Nov 2006 • 2879 posts Report
Dylan Reeve,
Web Twitter
I served on a jury just once. It was a rape trial. Nothing as potentially nuanced as any sort of BDSM.
The jury instructions at the end of this were that it was not rape if an ordinary person in the same situation would reasonably believe they had consent.
Unfortunately it seems what many jurors consider reasonable is very very far from what it should be.
Auckland • Since Aug 2008 • 310 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Everything else aside, I am so bummed that the question still apparently being asked is "Did she refuse consent?" not "Did he get consent?" But then I also thought "my partner is vomiting" was an obvious sign that something was very wrong, so...
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4631 posts Report
Dylan Reeve, in reply to
Web Twitter
I get it - consent isn't always verbal or specifically affirmative. But in the case I was on I'm pretty sure that locking your flatmates out then physically dragging a woman upstairs and blocking her exit was something a reasonable person might have considered would raise some consent issues. Sadly most of my fellow jurors disagreed.
I like the idea of jury trials, but I think they're really really flawed.
I certainly think vomiting and panic attack are good signs that maybe not everyone has the same idea.
Auckland • Since Aug 2008 • 310 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
It has been suggested somewhere recently (can't recall where) that the time has arrived to stop using juries for these sort of cases and rely instead on some sort of panel of experts. It's one way of avoiding myths about consent. But the entire logic of using randomly selected juries in criminal cases is that they can judge these things using actual social mores - what we as a society actually believe, for better or worse. That has proved to be a remarkably enduring and resilient principle. Still, they don't use juries any more for complex fraud cases - deemed to be too long and difficult for ordinary members of the public to decide. So why not rape cases too?
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 107 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
The trouble with the "panel of experts" is that typically that means older, white, men. Often in legal systems that means especially preferring to use judges. Who have traditionally produced uneven outcomes in things like rape cases.
I'm inclined to the view that the law should be restated to remind participants that the "typical person" and "ordinary" person are both middle-aged women not entirely of Anglo-Saxon ethnicity. The typical judge, OTOH is a 60 year old rich white man ho has likely never been in a non-privileged situation.
On that note, I think that when on trial every member of the "legal professions" (broadly interpreted) should be represented by lawyers who may only use NZSL when dealing with people other than the defendant. Give them the hill to climb of not being able to speak in court and being reliant on others to convey their privilege. I mean "case".
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1089 posts Report
Nick Russell, in reply to
So if you don't like judges and juries are problematic, how do you want these cases decided?
For what it's worth, the High Court has about 40 judges and I think 15 of them are women. Not all of the men are white although most of them are. Hardly a bastion of diversity but probably better than many think.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 107 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
I am intrigued (to the point where I am currently wading through someone's PhD comparing rape trials in Britain and the Netherlands) by the idea of switching from adversarial to inquisitorial trials.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4631 posts Report
Moz,
Web
Inquisitorial could be better, but as I said:
I would also like to see experts selected similarly. Let the court of appeal bring the full weight of it's countering expertise to bear when necessary.
Admittedly I would also prefer that the accused be better protected and automatically compensated when necessary. As the saying goes, I'd rather see 100 men compensated for their time in prison pending successful appeal than a single innocent man have his life destroyed without compensation because "we found you not guilty in the end".
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1089 posts Report
TracyMac,
Web
I get sick of this stupid trope that consent is ONLY granted in a kink context via the use of safe words.
I don't use safe words at all in private play, except when someone I'm playing with happens to use them. I personally prefer the words "stop", "slow down", and "I'm not sure if I like this, but I'll see how I go" to retain their usual meanings. Obviously I'm happy to negotiate that, but I've done so just once. Lots of people pipe up with the "traffic signals" in extremis, and that is obviously instantly understandable too.
That all requires some experience and trust on both sides, to understand that absolutely anything can be a safe word when it's delivered in the right tone. As the inimitable Laura Antoniou says, you have to be terminally stupid or unambiguously abusive to not halt proceedings if someone says, "I am going to pick up the phone and dial the cops if you don't instantly stop what the fuck you're doing."
For play with strangers, I stick to the conventions, although I do explain that "stop" means STOP to me. That they should continue to use their preferred safewords, but unless they make it clear I should do otherwise right now, "stop" means play will halt. And to be honest, if they use the word and they didn't mean to in that sense, I don't care if it breaks the mood when I stop and check in. Or if I hear or see anything that's the slightest bit ambiguous..
There are literally 2 people I can completely "let go" with in a scene, and that comfort and understanding has to be *earned* on both sides over time. As it should be.
... And here's me nerdily explaining all my stuff in great depth. Proof!
Anyway, fuck safe words as an attempted get-out clause. Consent is an active process, and if you have someone VOMITING (let alone all the other stuff) , why the hell are you not checking in (unless you've very specially negotiated your emetic scene, and if it's the first time, I'm going to be checking in anyway).
Yes, some people want to become quivering messes on the floor, but complete loss of control requires a lot of trust and build-up. I've personally refused to play with acquaintances who utterly "lose themselves" (or seem to) in public play - it doesn't feel safe for ME.
Anyway, this arsewipe is the kink equivalent of the drunk-date rapist - "But she didn't say no! How could I have known she didn't want it?!"
People, including juries, need to understand that the actual test is how you positively knew she (he/they) DID want it. It's not hard.
On another note, would you consider using the terms top/bottom as more generic terms for the parties in a kink scenario? All doms are tops, but not all tops are doms (ahem). Also, dom/sub tends more to imply fixed roles in a relationship, while top/bottom can equally apply to roles or who's doing what in a particular scene (physical or not).
Canberra, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 690 posts Report
Joe Wylie, in reply to
While I've tried not to take it personally, I still wonder occasionally why I was rejected for jury service while the guy in the beige safari suit with the obvious toupee got to stay. I've no idea whether the ability to assess the suitability of potential jurors by simply casting an eye over the cut of their jib is part of a lawyer's formal training, but I suspect there's at least a teensy element of cynicism in how it's applied.
Being diagnosed with a cognitive disability doesn't disqualify one from jury service. In the case I'm familiar with, when the prospective juror's mother called the MOJ she was told in no uncertain terms to butt out. Fair enough, even the best of carers may need reminding on occasion that their loved ones have become, in theory at least, autonomous adults.
flat earth • Since Jan 2007 • 4554 posts Report
Dylan Reeve, in reply to
Web Twitter
FWIW in the past when I've thought about this, the best I can come up with is some sort of "professional juror" - people, not necessarily lawyers or judges, who've undergone some level of formal training on law, evidence, process etc...
But I don't know how it would work, or how you get a good cross section of people.
However my experience in a jury room was shocking. I believe I'm a fairly legally literate person, and many fellow jurors were not. The way the case was discussed and decisions were made was not something I was comfortable with, especially when it came to actually trying to decide guilt.
To hear "well she shouldn't have gone to his house" or "she chose to get drunk with him" said in that room was disillusioning.
Auckland • Since Aug 2008 • 310 posts Report
Dylan Reeve, in reply to
Web Twitter
That was one of the most surprising things to me - that jury selection is based on literally nothing. There's no opportunity for lawyers to query the jurors, they simply object to them on site as they walk toward the jury box. That's it.
That's not a selection process, it's a discrimination process.
Auckland • Since Aug 2008 • 310 posts Report
Stephen R,
I was called for jury service in a trial of a skinhead allegedly assaulting someone. The Prosecution objected to me.
The Prosecution!!!
Male pattern baldness does not equal sympathy for skinheads!
Wellington • Since Jul 2009 • 256 posts Report
Craig Young,
Web
I tend to regard myself as vanilla with strawberry elements. That said, it is one of the hallmarks of LGBT BDSM community life that it is safe, sane and consensual. For the LGBT leather community, the horrific Colin Ireland anti-leather serial killer case was directly motivated by the anti-leather Operation Spanner. BDSM is a consensual adult activity, Based on New Zealand's own R v Chignall (teenage dominatrix) case in the nineties, one would have assumed that the New Zealand judiciary would think twice before negotiating this sexual politics arena again. I stand with my LGBT BDSM sisters and brothers (and genderfluid individuals). How organised are straight leather communities? The impression I got from Patrick Califia is that the BDSM communities are fragmented, or at least they were in the nineties...?
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 476 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
So terminology is always problematic, but there are really two main reasons I've made the choices I have. One, I know just as many people who are uncomfortable with being called Tops or bottoms as Doms or subs, and two, I think the latter terminology is more familiar to vanilla people, which is the audience I'm writing for.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4631 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
I look forward to a post about your conclusions.
From everything I've read, the problem is NOT the jury. The problem is the use of the adversarial legal system. There have been reviews that have come to the conclusion that the adversarial system fails in rape cases.
But there is a huge emotional investment by those who practice and more importantly by those who teach the law that the adversarial system cannot be questioned.
I don't know how we can change the system but it is so obviously failing women. It really should be a national scandal that rape victims are not protected by (from?) the lawyers of this country.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 4412 posts Report
Moz,
Web
I also can't help but wonder whether anyone involved in that trial ever considered the gender-flipped version of events. How would they have reacted if she had gone round to his place, bent him over the banister and pegged him until he bled? Somehow I have trouble imagining the legal system saying "oh yes, any reasonable person would expect him to be happy with that".
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1089 posts Report