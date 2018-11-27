It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Shitmas

So Santa is a man. It's impossible to imagine Santa as a woman. The closest you can get to a female Santa is a woman in a furry red miniskirt. Santa is a traditional character for children, and you can't traumatise children by having women dressed up like men in a traditional context at Christmas. Simon Bridges says he "believes in Santa as a man", and of course he does. Just look at his little face. It seems a shame to break his little heart, but I have a surprise for him.
In most New Zealand households, Santa is a woman.
She's the woman who starts putting stocking fillers aside in January. She's the woman who sits up all night on Christmas Eve watching shithouse movies waiting for the kids to go to sleep so she can sneak in and get their 'stockings', like she's not going to be woken up before dawn and then spend six hours cooking, transforming the food she bought into the menu she planned while steadily working her way through the Christmas Lindauer and never once losing her temper or even being the slightest bit grouchy because heaven forbid you ruin Christmas.
That a woman can't possibly "be Santa" in a world where most Santas are women is a glaring example of the invisible mental and emotional work that women do, particularly at Christmas. What do I mean by invisible work? It is my younger son's job to dry the dishes. He does this. But about three times a week, including tonight, it is apparently my job to remind him to dry the dishes. On the other hand, in the run-up to Christmas last year, my older son came and asked me if there was anything he could do to help. My younger son saw a basket full of clean laundry and just sorted and folded it. One of these things requires me to do invisible work. The other saves me a job.
A few men have told me that they absolutely do pull their weight at Christmas. And that's wonderful. It is also not my job to organise them a cookie. Go get your own fucking cookie and stop bothering me. I'm really glad men are stepping up and buying presents for their own family – and choosing them, and lifting that whole burden from their partners so they don't have to think about it at all. And I'm glad men know when all the work and school end of year functions are, and who has to be where, and have got the presents for the teachers. I'm glad they've written and sent all the Christmas cards and baked the cake and aren't just turning up with a ham and some stuff they bought at the service station the night before like my younger brother always did before sitting on his arse and getting drunk and racist.
But woke men, listen up. I raised this on Twitter yesterday, and multiple women told me about sitting up in the wee hours on Christmas Eve crying while they did the work of Christmas. The very, very least you can do is shut the fuck up about how special you are. Yeah, you're probably not as bad as your dads were. Get your own cookie. Bake sixty mince pies so there'll be something in the tins if you have unexpected guests while you're at it.
I know there are solo dads out there doing all of this themselves. They are fucking legends. Let's not diminish their achievements by pretending they don't do it all pushing uphill on Mount Gendered Bullshit.
And yeah, I know, women do some of this to ourselves. My mother was a freaking saint, but she still raised me by example to believe that men were utterly useless, and therefore excused. It was only after she died that I realised the reason she always got peas in pods for Christmas was so she could send the small kids and the men outside to shell them, so they didn't get underfoot. My kids' dad has only chosen presents for them since he and I split up, but it turns out he's pretty good at it. (Not as good as his sons: last year the eldest gave him a copy of The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, a piece of trolling the magnificence of which I am still in awe of.)
This year, I am stressed in the run-up to Christmas. My oven is only big enough to cook one large piece of meat at a time, so I will need to cook something the night before that we can eat cold, chicken or turkey, except I'm going to my partner's mother's place on Christmas Eve so I'll have to do it before that and I'll need enough time to soak the sponge fingers for the tiramisu and I'll need to find a present for my partner's mother but just something small so I'm saying hey, thanks for having me, not You Now Have a Reciprocal Obligation and I'll also need to get to a greengrocer or a farmers' market which means I'll need a driver and I still haven't finished my Christmas shopping because holy fuck men are hard to buy for, but at least I don't have to worry about doing Christmas stockings any more and I miss having little kids around at Christmas, you know? Meanwhile, three of the dudes in my life have told me they've got my present, and man are they fucking smug about it.
I was Santa, as my mother was before me. Apparently the important thing is that you never see us do it.
Carol Stewart,
Wonderful post Emma. Thank you so much.
I remember a Minhinnick cartoon back in the day, that went along the lines of:
"Mother bought the presents, Mother made the cake
Mother made the Christmas punch, mother baked the ham
Mother filled the stockings, Mother dressed the tree
‘Oh look Mum, FATHER Christmas came, look what he brought for me!’"
And Mother doing her best to look delighted.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 818 posts Report
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Cheers Carol. I remember, but cannot find, an old Bogor cartoon with a bunch of female hedgehogs taking their kids to see Hedgehog Santa. One of them asks why they do all of this, and the other says it's so they can bring it all crashing down when they tell the kids their beloved Father Christmas isn't real.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4640 posts Report
Soon Lee,
Web Twitter
Our Christmas tradition (now that my family is in Australia), involves going to the in-laws for brunch/lunch. We deliberately have this get-together be a potluck affair, with different members delegated/volunteering to bring different dishes.
We don't give gifts to the adults either, just to the children. It's supposed to be a fun time for all, not a fun time for everyone except for the one person doing all the cooking & stressing out.
Auckland • Since Apr 2013 • 141 posts Report
Kiwiiano,
It seems to me we're waaay overdue to pull back from the whole northern hemisphere mid-winter Saturnalia festivities thing and settle for a celebration more appropriate for our southern summer. If it can't easily be cooked on a BBQ, forget it! What we save on buying hams and turkeys can be diverted to supermarket cold salads, Xmas mince pies, pavlova and ice cream. The Xmas tree and the lights can be a lot of fun for the littlies but keep them small and symbolic.
And strike the whole manger palaver, if it happened at all it wouldn't be in December. There's no way shepherds would be washing their sox by night in the middle of a Palestinian winter.
Now if we could just tone down the retail excesses, especially now we've had the hideous 'mercan Black Friday/Cyber Monday abomination foisted on us. Bah HUMBUG i say!!
ChCh • Since Nov 2006 • 46 posts Report
Carol Stewart,
With you, Kiwiiano, except that having a big baked ham is not too hard to organise and is a basis for meals for days afterwards. Turkey = not happening.
With you as well Soon Lee about no, or very minimal, gifts for adults. If I'm going to give anything as gifts it will a batch of mince pies. If I may say so, my mince pies are far better than any bought ones, and have been known to convert lifelong mince-pie doubters. When I get home later on I'll double check the sweet short crust pastry recipe that I use, from the hippie classic cookbook The Vegetarian Epicure, by Anna Thomas, and share recipe here.
Wellington • Since Jul 2008 • 818 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
I agree that it's well possible to change this situation, of course it is, but the FIRST step is to acknowledge that the imbalance exists, and that the social pressures around it are real. THEN work out, together, with discussion, how your particular family is going to navigate it. And don't be all, "Well, you want me to help more? Just ask. Just tell me what to do." Because that is entirely missing the point.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4640 posts Report
Rosemary McDonald,
Don't. Do. Christmas.
Just don't.
The most difficult thing about not doing Christmas is having to explain to others why it is that one is immune to this temporary insanity.
Hope you all get better soon.
Waikato, or on the road • Since Apr 2014 • 1327 posts Report
Moz, in reply to
Web
With you on that. Being in Australia has helped a huge amount with the "family xmas" pressure. The in-laws here are more buddhist than christian and helps a lot - christmas is much more obviously about the under-fives and the rest of us just hang out and do drugs. Or watch others do that, whatever.
Also, if you think supermarkets and toy shops go overboard with xmas, the drug dealers make them look tame. My "no junk mail" letterbox in a muslim-majority area is already getting christmas alcohol spam. WTF?
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1121 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
I thought this paragraph nailed something:
to the extent I’m incredibly familiar with the premise that by virtue of my assigned sex by some quarters I was/am automatically depicted as ‘utterly useless’, which gets more bizarre when transitioning and suddenly – based on what are largely superficial changes – being seen as useful. So wrt your brother it’s easy to understand how being seen – implicitly or otherwise – as utterly useless gets modelled and internalised – at least at a young age – not making excuses for him as an adult mind because I strongly agree that this discussion around the gendered nature of invisible labour is invaluable and which I’m very much here for.
There is the sense – as intimated above – of their being something of a self-fulfilling prophecy at play which requires intervention, as you suggest:
Obviously coming from a queer perspective it’s difficult to ignore that the heteronormative discussion is largely irrelevant to gay and lesbian couplings etc, but more so that it conforms perfectly to an observation as to the cyclical nature of these types of contemporary discourse i.e. that when the queers assert themselves it is invariably closely followed by a resetting of the discourse back to a (generally speaking exclusionary) gender binary normality.
So it’s difficult to ignore the inherent binarism in the framing of these types of discussions and the extent to which they assist in the perpetuation of academised stereotypes on an issue which is – as indicated by the diversity of opinion above – largely intra-familial – and as you pointed out – intrinsically predicated on the negotiation of boundaries with significant others.
Refrencing an earlier discussion; i.e. am I a bicycle? Am I a car? A skateboard? The median strip? the gutter? Who is excluded by that metaphor?
Which is a longwinded way of declaring I’m onboard but that there have been clear framing issues in the premise to the discussion, namely the abhorrent cissexism by Baker etc – which in and of itself should have been cause for dismissal though I’ve not seen a word written about it:
which in its way is absolutely fuel for dysphoria, as in:
And that goes both ways in the community – both in terms of trans men requiring chest reconstruction to be read as male and trans women requiring interventions to be read as female – and even beyond the community in the way it feeds anxiety and interventions driven by essentialised notions of body image. This essentialism taken to infantile lengths by Howick Local Board chairman David Collings whose comment in the above article I’ll not quote because it’s 100% shit house. Vote that fucker out Howick!
Anyway, just some peripheral observations which I hope aren’t too much of a derail. To reiterate – very much in favour of serious discussion on the unequal division of labour, but pretty meh on framing that within discussions about the gender of mythological characters and outright disgusted by Baker etc’s cissexism.
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2240 posts Report
mark taslov,
oops: this was the Herald article I meant to link to re: Baker, Collings etc
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2240 posts Report
Emma Hart,
Email Web Twitter
Yeah, I was very aware when I was writing this column how heterocentric it was. One of the people I was talking about this to early on on Twitter was Scout, and they were saying how their family-of-birth still, when it comes to stuff like this, codes them as female, even though they've been really supportive of Scout. It's just ingrained. For myself, I am pleased to find that my expectations of my sons are both the same, even though I raised one of them as female. (But those expectations are also... really low. I mean, they're "Yes I will help but you have to ask me to do stuff.") And I also know that some of it is me being all "Look, just stay out of my way so I can this properly".
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 4640 posts Report
mark taslov, in reply to
Totally feeling that, I’ve no idea what that must feel like as a parent – at this juncture you’re doing a heck of a lot better than my folks. I was particularly impressed at the way this section mixed things around and challenged assumptions while not displacing some home truths:
Te Ika-a-Māui • Since Mar 2008 • 2240 posts Report