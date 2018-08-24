We on the Left may have better stories than the Right, but man can we make ourselves thornier dilemmas. Oh man, I don't think bakers should be allowed to refuse to serve gay couples, but I do think restaurateurs should be allowed to refuse to serve members of the Trump administration, am I a hypocrite? I think racists should shut the fuck up, does that mean I'm opposed to free speech? Is saying a swear or calling someone a racist as bad or worse than, y'know, being a racist? Because sometimes I feel like I don't know anything any more.
For that last, at least, the perennially fantastic Captain Awkward has some words:
“I know Dave keeps grabbing your ass when you walk by, but you didn’t really need to yell at him like that! How is he supposed to learn if you can’t even be polite?”
“Punching Nazis might turn totally normal people who definitely didn’t have any problematic beliefs before this moment into Nazis!”
“I know Uncle Carl said some racist things at dinner, but how do you expect him to learn if you can’t sit silently while he does that? Don’t you want to be civil?”
All the politeness, "How dare women say 'cunt' while talking about the men who call them cunts why yes I am a man how is that relevant?" bullshit is "You're damaging your cause by being angry," and its sole purpose is to get you to Shut Up.
But these days when everything is so awful everywhere all the time, it's so hard to be sure of anything. And it's working. I am starting to not want to talk about politics any more. I am starting to shut up.
I wanted to write about the move to make it easier for transgender people to change their gender on their birth certificates. Then, for no reason I can fathom without drowning in bile and cynicism, both Stuff and The Herald chose to lend their platforms to a small group of very vocal transphobes. I watched several trans people take a break from Twitter in part because of the actions of their allies in exposing them to this hatred in the process of disagreeing with it. Goodness, I thought, not wanting to use any rude words, I don't want to be That Person. If I wrote about this, and those fuckwits shit this is really hard those Differently Moraled people found it, what would I do? Do I throw any pretense of Reasoned Both Sides Discussion out the window and just delete all their comments?
Turns out this is really simple. Of course I flicking do, and here's why.
One way to cut through all the bullfaeces around an issue is to ask the question, "Where should this discussion be centred? Who is at the heart of it?" I once watched two cis Facebook acquaintances have a long, calm, reasoned discussion as to whether or not it was okay for Scarlett Johansson to play a trans man. Not once did they mention trans people. Not once. It was an abstract, intellectual problem for them. Once you put trans people at the centre of that conversation, and stop making it about Scarlett Johansson's acting ability or whether any actor should play any part that's not their own identity, it becomes a much simpler question. Also, though this shouldn't be a major concern, you will look like less of a really big male chicken.
A while back, there was a campaign around diversity in board gaming and role-playing called You Are Welcome at my Table. On the surface of it, that's a great idea, but underneath, it bugged me. If you say that everyone is welcome at your table, then some people are really going to feel unwelcome. You're only halfway there. If you want pressured minorities at your tables, in your spaces, then you are going to have to say to the people who persecute them, "No. You are not welcome. Kindly be on your way." Unfettered free speech or free access is like an unfettered free market; it preserves the inequalities that already exist.
My friend Sinead and I used to talk about people being "worth the price of admission". They have flaws, and you're well aware of them, but on balance, you want those people in your life. You understand that for other people, their price calculation may be different. This isn't, I hasten to add, for Decidedly Not Nice people, but for people like the guy I was good friends with at uni who was super, super competitive. I was okay with it, but I understood when it bugged the living heck out of others.
Spaces also have a Price of Admission, beyond any door charge, that varies from person to person. How far is it from your house/work? Are stairs a problem? Is it noisy? Is it full of racists? Is that going to be 'slightly unpleasant', 'psychologically scarring' or 'a high likelihood of an assault'? The prices of admission to your "open table" for the minority and the bigot are not equal.
That's why No Transphobes. The price of their not-admission is that they have one less place where they can exercise their speech, just one. The price of their admission, which trans people would have to pay, would be that this wouldn't be a safe space, for people lacking in safe spaces. That's why it's different.
Kyle Matthews,
Kia ora Emma,
Your thinking and work continues to both inspire and challenge me. It's one of the reasons, while no longer a PAS regular, I continue to come back from time to time.
I recently started my PhD, which is looking at the shutting down of politics in a different, activist sphere. In the back of my mind is my awareness of the elephant in the room, which is how easy it is for me to pontificate on the subject of my research, which is other, ignoring the privilege and personal challenges that I would face if I turned that gaze inwards.
Ngā mihi
BenWilson,
I don't think any long time regular can fail to notice the lengthy absence of prominent female voices in PAS. Is due to change in the world, or is it a long run inevitability for any cohort of people that the women eventually drop out due to sheer exhaustion from dealing with the imbalance Emma speaks of?
It's been a revelation to me (and most likely no surprise to outspoken women) how incredibly unbalanced the vitriol women have to deal with is. I was aware of a difference but had not truly appreciated that the differences go beyond the hurt feelings I have occasionally encountered in robust debate. So far beyond. I've never been physically threatened, stalked, privately insulted via different means, doxed, had randos continually coming at me, had unwanted and unwelcome approaches for sex followed by rape threats, threats on my family. But I've come to realize for women in the public eye this is almost normal. Furthermore it's even more extreme again for any woman who makes it their business to speak out against it. Add being a woman of color and its next level again. It was really sobering recently to read the accounts of Lani Wendt Young approaching the police with a humongous dossier of evidence of online threats and being told they would do nothing whatsoever, and being advised to stop being who she is, basically.
I don't know what to do about any of this. Retreating after being pushed beyond endurance is fully understandable so it's not helpful to say "never give up". "What can I do to help?" is all I have left. It's a genuine question.
BenWilson,
More on topic (last post done on phone, usually a mistake, given how far it veered off topic), I can only agree to the pushing of every kind of bigotry off platforms wherever you can. Transphobia is so clearly an example of bigotry, despite the continuing institutional failure to catch up with protection of the rights of trans people.
I am certainly guilty of struggling to treat their rights in more than an abstract way, because I just don't have extensive contact with the community. I rely on stories told by that community, and so clearly places where they can tell their stories are very important. They will still be targeted for cowardly private attacks continuously, but keeping the forum clear is the least we can do.
But the question of how far to use the arts of the enemies of tolerance against them is obviously somewhat fraught. It's very hard to fight a war for peace, without using non-peaceful methods. Punching Nazis is, IMHO, letting Nazis off lightly, and going further does seem to work quite rapidly wherever it is tried. I have no sympathy whatsoever for people who demand the right for public places to be used to express bigotry, but then find consequences in workplaces, public squares, and obviously, on internet communities. I would have had no sympathy for the Power Station, if their venue suffered in many ways from a choice to platform white supremacists, and I can only guess that saner heads involved in the management saw this very clearly.
We don't have quite such a groundswell of visceral outrage for homegrown transphobia, though. It must be galling to hear one form of bigotry eloquently and violently opposed by people who then turn around and display another towards you. People you thought were sympathetic, turn out to make an exception for you.
steven crawford,
Moz,
That's what makes it hard. In the end you're making choices about which people to welcome, and it's never possible to welcome everyone (like the joke says "You can't have everything. Where would you put it?").
The question is really about how the decision is made and who makes it. Often it's a contest between loud minorities, and all too often it's between two privileged minorities. Should nice middle-class white women welcome nice middle-class white men, or should they permit non-white women? You can bet the nice middle-class white men will have opinions (don't we always), but the non-white women... hmm.
You can end up in a "turtles all the way down" situation of trying to work out how to hear voices that aren't currently present to get their ideas on how to better accommodate voice that would let you welcome ... but then are you just asking under-privileged people to do even more work to assuage your privileged guilt? Even telling them that they're invited is implicitly pressuring them to attend...
Meanwhile I'm about to go off and enjoy the company of some other middle-aged property owners as we work to beautify our local area. Our suburb is so lovely :)
Moz,
There's also this really good piece on who gets heard in the media and why... in the specific case of the media choosing an angle/who to listen to on a story then all following the judas goat because ... well, anyway, same story.
https://thespinoff.co.nz/media/24-08-2018/media-are-critical-in-criminal-justice-thinking-so-how-did-they-cover-the-big-summit/
Emma Hart, in reply to
I can't speak for "women", but I can say what's happened to me. In part it's time; this year I have started retraining as a medical transcriptionist. I am also doing transcription work for a journalist again, and between those and my kids and my new-ish relationship, the last couple of months have just been... there is no time. I wrote this on Thursday evening because my normal role-playing session fell through.
Also, I feel like... I've been writing here for ten years. I've said everything. Either things have changed - the dominant voice of NZ feminism has hugely changed, for instance - or they've remained the same, and what more can I add?
And there is the exhaustion, there absolutely is. When you have skin in the game, it drains a lot more energy than if it's all just intellectual. This Trumpian post-truth, lying has no consequences age has just completely sucked out my will to engage.
I think these people - I haven't used the term "TERF" because TERFS search for it to find people to attack, but they're TERFs - are absolutely taking deliberate advantage of the fact that they're women, and largely lesbians, to deflect or silence criticism of their views. But lesbians, particularly white middle-clase lesbians, have huge privilege over transwomen, and I recognise the dynamic because they also have and exercise privilege over bi women.
Also they almost never talk about trans men. My younger son socially transitioned about a year ago. He desperately wants top surgery, not so much because of dysphoria but to lessen his chances of being outed. For safety. I have zero time for anyone who, for whatever reasons, doesn't accept him as his affirmed gender.
BenWilson, in reply to
I guess that's what I'm wondering about. Whether such change as I have noticed is actually just a fact about me and people I have engaged with who have also aged, progressed, move on, been ground down, fallen out with each other, etc, or whether there's something genuinely different about now, and things are getting worse. It's hard to be objective about this kind of question. Because even the means to discuss it have changed and moved on, the metrics are not constant, and the objectives also shift.
Yes, I have often felt I've nothing more to say that I haven't already said. Which is not to say I know everything, quite the opposite - that the more I argued the less certain I became about abstract matters and yet the more certain about many concrete things - who I love, who I will fight for, what kind of behaviour is OK, which people I want to hear from. Focusing on battles that can be won seems like a more constructive use of my dwindling time. World peace: can look after itself. Getting my kids to have good character: I can probably have a big influence over it. Protecting my children from social oppression: Definitely worth fighting for, even if the worst enemys in the battle are probably (to outsiders) very much like me.
steven crawford,
Facebook, Twiter, Instagram and the tiny screens. Thats changed the focus.
andin, in reply to
Its a shallow time alright, and old lies have been picked up by new faces and championed as a new truth/wisdom/ knowledge which makes it all the more galling 'cause you are left wondering... 'Havent we been over this many times before why is it being bought up and argued about AGAIN'
A canadian comes to mind in this respect, who I wont name( its a he) and has a lot of people in thrall to his brand of conscripting science.to his agenda.
It will come to an end, but its hell while it lasts.
SHG,
huh? what does that even mean?
Moz, in reply to
It's a polite way of contrasting the progressive voices with the regressive ones.
There's a lot of people publicly trying to bring back the "good old days" ... when you could fire someone for being gay, maternity leave wasn't an issue because women were fired when they got married, no-one cared what you called your maori boy, and this whole transsexual/ transvestite/ transgender stuff hadn't been invented.
For a lot of us it was the bad old days and we don't have happy memories of it. We don't want it back. We want to move forward.
Emma Hart, in reply to
It's a reference to an older column.
Roger M,
Thank you Emma. On point as always.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Tautoko.
My take on exhaustion is slightly different. I look back at this place when it was much, much busier and I can’t believe I had the bandwidth for it all. I don’t have the energy any more for shoulder-tapping new contributors or minding contentious discussions, and I’m genuinely happy for it to be quieter. (Although I’m always pleased and interested when you post.) It’s been 16 years of Public Address – and 11 years of Hard News as a radio/internet rant before that.
I tend to stick to the stuff I know most about, which is why I mostly post about media, music and drugs. The site still fills a role and I’d actually love to get it tidied up to reflect its quieter life, but I presently don’t have the money to do that. Press Patron certainly helps, but I’m obliged to treat that as a low-word-rate return on the stuff I do write.
It is interesting to look back a decade and marvel at how respectful the discussion usually was. I think Twitter changed things in a couple of ways – first by drawing off the real-time discussion and secondly by bringing a harsher edge to it. It got really difficult when people started falling out with each other, and hard not to feel I was responsible. Like I said, I just don’t have the mega bandwidth any more.
(Hmmm. This sounds a bit mopey, but it's actually not meant to.)
BenWilson, in reply to
Yes, I'm sorry for the threadjack, been meaning to ask Emma at the earliest opportunity, and the segue was pretty thin. It's not any kind of criticism, certainly not of Emma who is amazing me by being able to write at all given what she's been through. I'm just interested in whether she had any insight beyond the explanation that steven crawford gives above, which is surely true, to some extent. That afflicts us all, but perhaps there was an even stronger dynamic for women at work.
But again, there's the other explanation that we're all getting older too, so it's probably not really possible to be objective.
I had also forgotten that there was a long and somewhat rough thread on all of this already, 2 years ago. Thanks reader who emailed me on it. I must have switched off some way before the final shutdown, but it goes a long way to answering why, when I made a personal rule that I would not comment on thread where the ratio of women to men fell below a certain point (barring the Speaker threads I wrote myself*), that I then wasn't able to make many comments for about a year, until I abandoned the rule.
*Which ironically, I had closed as they had become a way for random taxi drivers to anonymously fuck with me and I got tired of having to watch them for potential abuse. They could have had a go on the FB page I set up solely for that purpose, which had well over a thousand drivers on it by the end, and my own moderation crew, but of course on FB you have to go to the trouble of setting up a fake account to anonymous screw with people, and blocking them is a single click away. I never had any abuse directed at me there, ever, and only had to block 2 people - one for outright overt racism, and the other for sustained gay-baiting. But that's closed FB pages for you. I think it's a huge testament to the exceptionalism given to white male educated older men that on something so divisive I never had even one single abuse pointed at me. The gay white middle aged educated guy, on the other hand...
BenWilson, in reply to
No, I forgot (it was so inconsequential). Some called me a butter chicken, said some rude stuff in Hindi, then flounced. That was it.
Neil,
You could have gone for the Super Woke Bloke formula for upping trafic – make endless attacks on The Media and The Elites, wage vendettas against moderates and dance around defending the free speech rights of extremists all covered in lashings of self pity and self righteousness.
It’s working for a disturbingly large number of people.
