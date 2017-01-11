Taxpayers' Union: still stupid, cynical and dishonest

In a story cross-posted from Newstalk ZB today, the Herald reports that it has "been revealed the New Zealand Government has paid a foundation owned by Hillary Clinton $7.7 million," going on to note that "in November it became apparent New Zealand was implicated, but exactly how much and when it occurred was unknown."
Um ... implicated?
At this point you should be aware that this is a story generated by the Taxpayers' Union, so the level of stupidity will typically be very high.
Here's how the story came to be. Late last year, the Clinton Heath Access Initiative published its updated donor list, covering the period from 2010 to September 2016. Presumably, the Taxpayers' Union noticed that New Zealand was on the list and on November 11 fired off an OIA request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. That request resulted in this response from MFAT. Well and good. It's mildly interesting.
What's not well and good is the idiotic commentary from Taxpayers' Union spokesman Jordan Williams:
Mr Williams said New Zealand's one of the biggest contributors and a pattern is emerging of New Zealand using aid money for diplomatic, instead of aid purposes.
"Why are we giving millions of dollars of New Zealand aid money to the Clinton Foundation? It's similar almost to the Saudi sheep saga."
It's nothing like the Saudi sheep saga at all. Not even remotely.
The Clinton Health Access Initiative has saved literally millions of lives by providing HIV/AIDS medication in countries where it was otherwise unaffordable. Nearly 12 million people currently take HIV/AIDS drugs provided by the initiative. It also provides anti-malarial drugs and other forms of healthcare support. (It further bears noting that not only is the foundation not "owned" by Hillary Clinton, CHAI itself has been a separate nonprofit since 2010.)
Williams continued:
Mr Williams added it not only looks bad to New Zealanders, it'll also surely annoy the incoming Trump administration.
"If you were forming a plan to make New Zealand unpopular among the incoming administration you couldn't formulate a better plan than giving money to the Clinton Foundation".
Mr Williams said the government needs to promise the tap will be turned off between New Zealand tax payers and the foundation.
Seriously? Have a look at that donor list. The governments of Australia, Britain, Norway and Canada have given multiples more in aid to CHAI than New Zealand has. We're not one of the "biggest contributors" – and if we were, what of it?
Our contributions are tied to a project to reduce child malnutrition in Rwanda and Ethiopia by strengthening local farming and food processing infrastructure with the goal of providing fortified foods to children and breastfeeding mothers. Successive tranches of aid are subject to reporting – which, it appears, has been very favourable. Harvests are up, there's a new food-processing joint venture and vulnerable women and children are being fed.
Oddly enough, this isn't actually news. The project is listed on MFAT's African aid page. The New Zealand-based international aid consultancy FCG ANZDEC announced back in 2013 that it would be working with the New Zealand Aid Programe and CHAI on the project
Yes, 2013. And yet somehow we're being asked to believe that this is all diplomatic pandering with an eye on a Hillary Clinton presidency.
The Taxpayers' Union, nonetheless, doubles down on the stupid in its press release:
Even worse, this money comes from the NZ Aid budget which should be going to programes which are the most effective at helping the world’s poor - not sidetracked into political objectives.
It is possible that officials have reason to believe that the Clinton Foundation’s work does provide good value for money, although given the controversy in the US that seems unlikely. The refusal to front up and explain leaves a stench of buying political access.
Given New Zealand’s faux pas in co-sponsoring the UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel on Christmas Eve, and the heavy criticism of New Zealand which has resulted, the continued support of the Clinton Foundation risks even more damage to New Zealand’s ability to wield any influence in the US.
I submit that these clowns probably know very well they're peddling bullshit. They know this is aid money for an ongoing development project and they know quite well they're constructing fake news. I think it's unfortunate that the news media would be helping them by credulously reporting that construction.
MxDEJ,
Web Twitter
That Herald link is 404ing and the story seems to have disappeared. I guess they realised, a little too late, that it was all bullshit?
Auckland • Since Feb 2012 • 23 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Who was the Herald 'journalist' credited with the story?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
Yep – the “story” came down off the Herald website in remarkably quick time. It always was a cross-post from this still extant Newstalk ZB piece (http://www.newstalkzb.co.nz/news/politics/nz-taxpayers-money-used-to-fund-clinton-foundation/ ).
But I’m guessing that with all the “synergies” and “cross platform content” stuff, editors actually checking that a story is accurate before posting it up takes second place to potential clicks.
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 199 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
That's how it looks, yes.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
MxDEJ, in reply to
Web Twitter
Alica Burrow
Auckland • Since Feb 2012 • 23 posts Report
Andrew Geddis, in reply to
She isn't a Herald reporter - she works for Newstalk ZB.
Dunedin • Since Nov 2007 • 199 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Who I presume works for NZME. I don't want to bash a single journalist, though. This is really systemic.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Craig Ranapia,
Web Twitter
They should also know that successive New Zealand Governments have been done this in partnership with non-governmental organisations for decades – and many which weren’t even close to being as thoroughly audited and scrutinised as the Clinton Health Access Initiative. But yeah, dudes, don’t let your Hillary Derangement Syndrome – and let’s be blunt that’s all this is – get in the way of a good story. Or actually save lives, even if they’re black people you don’t really give a shit about.
North Shore, Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 12311 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Ah. Turns out NBR reported the same story more accurately last September – but still missed the fact that the project had been announced by all parties two years before.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Yes I realised after I wrote that. Main problems are pressure on often junior journos to file stories fast - and lax, unethical oversight from editors and publishers.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Tom Semmens,
Or presumably they were fed the story by the Israeli embassy, given the shoe horned in cheap shot at our recent security council resolution? The Israeli government has vowed to ’punish” us, I expected all sorts of planted fake news stories like this from Israel’s astroturfing Quislings and dupes to start popping up all over the place.
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2031 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
The Herald has replaced the original story with a rather more seemly one, attributing, rather than endorsing, the TU's claims.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Brent Jackson, in reply to
Fixed that for you ...
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 570 posts Report
Tom Semmens, in reply to
Gawd that is what I meant to say!
Sevilla, Espana • Since Nov 2006 • 2031 posts Report
eszett, in reply to
Hanlon's Razor: "Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity,"
I don't think we should distract from the farce that the TPU is by peddling some obscure conspiracy theories, which will only be used by them to obfuscate any criticism
Since May 2009 • 10 posts Report
eszett,
Curious whether DPF will push the story.
As the "founding father" of the TPU he quite likes to push the "scandals" they have uncovered.
Since May 2009 • 10 posts Report
SHG,
Web
I don't get why this is an issue again in January 2017, especially featuring words like "it has been revealed" as if this was some dark secret that we've only just learned. The CHAI donation and discussion of it was covered by the NBR at least THREE TIMES last year:
https://www.nbr.co.nz/article/taxpayers-will-continue-funding-clinton-foundation%E2%80%99s-flagship-jw-p-194939
https://www.nbr.co.nz/article/government-should-have-never-funded-clinton-foundation%E2%80%99s-flagship-%E2%80%93-seymour-jw-p-194952
https://www.nbr.co.nz/article/mfat-under-fire-donations-clinton-linked-charity-jw-p-196621
Hell, even the nutty conspiracy sites had blown their loads by the first week of November:
http://uncensored.co.nz/2016/11/05/nz-taxpayer-funds-pledged-to-shady-clinton-charity/
Why is this a thing in the Herald now in the second week of January?
nup • Since Oct 2010 • 63 posts Report
Anne Elliot,
I similarly could not believe my eyes this morning when the NZHerald had this as their top news. I was really angry the media would post this in the first place, but especially without their own commentary. This is hardly journalism. There was no place to make a comment. Interesting to see it gone on a flash! Clowns on both sides: the charming Mr Williams and a NZ Herald journo.
Middlemarch • Since Jan 2017 • 1 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
It's her editors, to be fair. That piece of copypasta crap should never have been published if media were still operating to any professional principles.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Russell Brown,
Email Web Twitter
Taxpayers’ Union follow-up, triumphantly nickel-and-diming the side issue of CHAI’S relationship to the Clinton Foundation – and not even attempting to defend the original wild claims about aid money being “diverted” for political ends.
Jordan Williams then told me on Twitter that he didn’t have to defend any claim about the use of the aid budget because “given the brouhaha in the US, I don’t need to.”
I think it’s pretty clear that these people don’t give a shit what they say.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21563 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Sheesh. Who do you think creates them?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Of course not. You can see why people might resort to physical violence against privileged establishment shitheads like that.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Ignoring the timing of funding commitments and election campaigns may be convenient for evil astroturfers but don't training courses still instil the basic 'Ws' in journos?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
Greg Presland, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
They seem to think that Trump's success allows them to review what is morally acceptable.
Waitakere • Since Nov 2006 • 7 posts Report
DeepRed, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
And they're still no less selective about their targets. Wonder how they'll react when Trump gets a tad too crony capitalistic and statist for their liking?
That said, the media deserves brickbats for even giving them oxygen to start with.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5160 posts Report