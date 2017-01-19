The next four years

And so, tomorrow, the United States of America will inaugurate a new President. I've been meaning to write about what that portends, but it's surprisingly difficult. Each of the last few dozen mornings has brought a fresh basket of outrages and absurdities. The opportunity to stop and summarise goes missing daily.
On one level, obsessing about another democracy's election is silly. Don't we have our own general election this year? We do. But it's already clear that there will be international consequences to President Trump.
The confrontation with China that Trump and his team have been fecklessly stirring, even before he takes office, bodes no good for New Zealand. We don't want a crazy trade war between two of our largest trading partners. We really don't want the actual shooting war implied by the incoming secretary of State's promise to blockade China's man-made islands in the South China Sea. We especially don't want to be required to choose sides in either war.
There's no good for us either in an unstable, roiling Europe. When Trump airily declares that NATO is "obsolete", people in Lithuania and Estonia (where thousands, mindful of Russia's annexation of Crimea, are signing up to paramilitary forces) hear something different than self-professed "anti-imperialists" in the West do. Late last year Sweden's government put local authorities on the first rung of a war footing and revived a defence strategy unused since the Cold War. As Russian military aircraft repeatedly breach Sweden's airspace, its government is drawing closer to NATO than it has ever been.
Sweden has also for the past two or three years suffered a wave of apparently Russian-initiated cyberattacks. The pattern should be familiar: disruption, the fostering of fringe ultra-right groups and a big, targeted fake news campaign spreading disinformation. Last year, employing what is now a familiar form of doubespeak, Russian attackers knocked all of Sweden's major newspapers off the internet, in a purported protest against their spreading of "false propaganda".
Last month, Germany's intelligence agency reported a surge in Russian-initiated cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns. It said that the aim was to spread uncertainty, strengthen extremist groups and parties, complicate the work of the federal government and "weaken or destabilise the Federal Republic of Germany". The Czech Republic, which, like Germany, has national elections this year, is also taking steps to protect its democratic infrastructure.
A particular focus of the attack messaging in Germany is the country's refugee intake under Angela Merkel. Last week, Trump told the German newspaper Bild that Merkel had made an “utterly catastrophic mistake by letting all these illegals into the country”.
This messaging is quite pervasive. I recently argued on Facebook with a pro-Putin New Zealander (who seemed to be a leftie or at least some sort of greenie) about Russia's actions in Syria. It wound up with her literally posting neo-Nazi material to the Facebook thread. She was not at all chastened when I pointed that out.
I guess there are always going to conspiratorial dingbats at the extremes of the political left and right, so far as their actual politics can be determined. What I've found more surprising is the attitude of people I'd always thought to to be classical conservatives – people with whom I might disagree, but who I figured believed in institutions and in conventional notions of probity. In free trade. Not so much, now, apparently.
I had trouble getting my head around this until I read this long, fairly dense New Yorker story about the "conservative intellectuals" furiously trying to backfill "Trumpism" with some sort of theory. They are more impassioned than they are coherent, but a kind of picture does emerge. As the author, Kelefa Sanneh, notes:
It is no surprise that many of Trump’s critics, and some of his supporters, heard his tributes to a bygone American greatness as a form of “identity politics,” designed to remind white people of all the power and prestige they had lost.
These freshly-minted Trumpists distrust globalism, they are economic nationalists. The same applies of course to many on the left. But the Trumpists and the Brexiteers seem to be motivated less by economic philosophy per se than by the loss of their cultural primacy.
The world is actually getting better on a range of measures. According to the World Bank, China has raised 500 million people out of extreme poverty in the past three decades. That's an extraordinary achievement and it can't be separated from China's engagement with the global economy in that time. But remarkably low numbers of people in wealthy western countries are currently inclined to perceive the world as improving. And some, clearly, see withdrawal from institutions as a way to address their own relative disadvantage (and it is strictly relative: the poverty bar used by the World Bank is income of $US1.90 a day).
This rhetoric is not coming in any coherent form from Trump himself, of course. As Sanneh says, it's not even clear whether Trump is a Trumpist. But amid his narcissistic flailings, enough Americans in swing states heard the anti-establishment philosophy they wanted to hear.
And, again, Russia has found remarkably successful ways to employ such sentiment for its own ends. Putin does not want a cohesive Europe. He began a trade war to persuade the Ukraine government to back out of an Association Agreement with the European Union – a step Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych eventually took, on the promise of billions of dollars worth of Russian loans. The Euromaidan protests that followed led to Yanukovych being dumped by his own party, fleeing to Russia and subsequently being stripped of his role by the country's supreme court. And that led Putin to annex Crimea and facilitate, with Russian troops, a shooting war in the east of Ukraine that seems to be becoming even more intense.
In a no-holds-barred speech at the Davos Economic Forum overnight, outgoing US VP Joe Biden declared that Putin wants to see a "collapse of the international order." It sounds much less of a wild assertion than it might if you've read a bit about the strangeness of Putin's Russia. As to the motivations behind such a goal, well, let's just say that "Kremlinologist" is going to be a good trade to be in for the next few years.
In the New Yorker this week, Robin Wright notes the concern and confusion of foreign leaders and diplomats as they try to reconcile Trump's wild statements with the understandings and alliances they have had with the US for many decades. If you were trying to sow chaos, this is how it would look.
But how much influence have Putin and the needs of his mafia economy actually had on the Trump bandwagon? It's hard to say, but perhaps the multiple US intelligence agency investigations underway as the new President takes office will bear fruit. It is hard to see some things – the installation of Putin confidant (and political novice) Rex Tillerson as US Secretary of State, the Trump team gutting the Republican platform on Ukraine but being apparently almost uninterested in most other policy – in any other light.
At WORD Christchurch in August, I heard American historian Peter S. Field insist that should Trump become President it would be a thrilling time for the Congressional Republican Party, which would set about holding a President to account as the founders intended. It would be great for democracy! I've seen other conservatives express the same hopeful view since. But really? Are we talking about some other Republican Party?
The Republicans, in firm control of both houses, seem disinclined to address the unprecedented conflicts of interest which Trump takes into office. Insofar as they're concerned about ethics, it is to roll back ethical oversight on themselves. Earlier this month, House Republicans voted to gut the House's independent ethics office – only to reverse their decision on a message from Trump.
Yes, that's right. US House Republicans were schooled on ethics by Donald Trump.
But there are already clear signs that oversight and accountability will be under threat in the new regime. Trump ally Newt Gingrich is calling for the abolition of the Congressional Budget Office, because its assessments reflect poorly on Trump policy. As Forbes contributor – and government spending specialist – Stan Collender noted, it's as if Gingrich wanted to take his party back to the economic dark ages.
Simple competence is another issue. Trump's Cabinet is stacked with people who are either ignorant of their portfolios or openly hostile to them. His education secretary (and handsome donor) Betsy DeVos knows little of education, but is associated with a gay conversion "therapy" group. This week she said that there should be no federal protection for the education of disabled children.
There's one area where competence really matters – to an existential degree – and that's around climate change. His major Cabinet appointees are nearly all climate change deniers. The new head of the Enviromental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is a coal industry lawyer who led a lawsuit against the EPA's clean energy reform.
This matters on an international level too. Multilateral accords are utterly crucial to addressing climate change, and if Trump withdraws the US from the Paris Agreement, it weakens, perhaps critically, the whole structure.
The next four years are going to be very important for American journalism. Journalists and the organisations they work for will be attacked, abused and marginalised – that's what Trump's done from the moment he started campaigning. Obama's use of his final press conference to give a pep-talk to the White House press corps, emphasising their key role in a democracy, was no accident.
They'll have plenty to work with. With the hammer coming down on oversight and transparency, I think US politics will enter an unprecedented era of leaking and whistleblowing. Public servants are likely to display more principle than elected representatives, put it that way.
In seeking to make Trump seem less unprecedented, Scott Field compared him to the famously badly-behaved Democratic President Andrew Jackson. But as fond as Americans are of comparing presidents, I don't think that works. Jackson was a rascal, but he wasn't a compulsive liar and a sociopath. And the world is different place than it was then. Far worse things can happen than ever could in 1829.
So it's uncharted territory, and I haven't even got to the extremely valid fears of America's various minorities, or of American women who see the prospect of a Trump administration defunding Planned Parenthood as an attack on their very wellbeing. (Some of those women are even Trump voters.)
Here in New Zealand and, I'm sure, other places, we've seen a less tangible consequence of the Trump phenomenon: an erosion of social norms that seems to have given permission for expressions of racism or misogyny that might not have been made before. The bigots have been emboldened. So, while the institutions and Constitution of the United States of America face an unprecedented stress test, I think the next four years will be interesting times for for us all.
John Farrell,
I've noticed a surprising level of engagement by conservative denizens of New Zealand messageboards, with Trump's election. From their reaction, you would think they were Americans. Few seem to have considered side effects for New Zealand in "making America Great Again."
Russell Brown, in reply to
It is weird. People I figured had some capacity for thought seem sort of excited about it, if anything.
Russell Brown,
A screenshot just posted on Twitter. It appears Rick Perry literally did not know what the Energy Secretary does when he took the job.
Bart Janssen,
Regarding the effect of Trump and his cronies on climate change policy worldwide and even within the USA, the BBC Discovery podcast just did an episode looking at exactly that. It was interesting in that most people interviewed seemed to feel that the momentum towards clean energy and the desire to reduce CO2 emissions is too great for Trump to have much effect.
The optimism somewhat surprised me. I guess the point is that while Trump's donors will make a killing exploiting their power, they won't be able to do much beyond their own business empires. Outside those empires most businesses are now convinced the future is clean energy. And most countries included China and India are making big changes to their energy economy.
Trump and the slime he's dragged into power with him can't do as much harm to the climate as we feared.
On the other hand it's pretty clear that The GOP is going to take this total power and use it to push through some abhorrent changes to the US. The big one is a massive tax grab by the rich - that's what is driving the changes to the ACA.
In many ways the idiot in charge is the least of the concerns, it's the fact that the GOP has no restrictions now and frankly they look like they are going to tear the US social structure apart. It is not going to be fun if you aren't a wealthy white male.
Emma Hart, in reply to
So one of the predictive questions on OKCupid is "In a certain light, wouldn't nuclear war be exciting?" For men, a yes on that has an 83% correlation with wanting sex on the first date. The other questions that correlate like that for men are "Assuming you were in the position to do so, would you launch nuclear weapons under any circumstances?" and "Could you imagine yourself killing someone?"
Draw your own conclusions.
I mean... what? Maybe, optimistically, this bodes well for a one-term presidency? Maybe I'll just have another beer.
Pete Sime,
I'm still at a loss at how I'm going to process the next four years, but I have done one thing and subscribed to print journalism after relying on the internet for years. This month I set up subscriptions for the ODT and North and South as well as digital editions of the New York Times, Vanity Fair (basically because Trump was having a go at them) and The Atlantic.
Also National Geographic, but I expect their political coverage to be thin - but given the uproar over putting a transgender girl on their cover, maybe not.
mark taslov,
Stephen R, in reply to
I suspect there's age influences there. As I get older, I can still imagine myself killing someone, and most of what I imagine is pretty terrible and not at all attractive. I find subjects and movies that I used to really enjoy a lot less attractive, as I imagine the effects on the unseen people. Second order empathy - it can be learned!
(I found "the War Prayer" quite thought provoking, and it has stayed with me a long time.)
Applied to politics, the people who think that "interesting times" are interesting, probably aren't thinking of the people for whom even minor extra difficulties could be enough to sink them.
Scott Michael Savidge,
It's good to see the Press Corp shaping up for the challenge ahead with an open letter to the Donald:
http://www.cjr.org/covering_trump/trump_white_house_press_corps.php
Russell Brown, in reply to
I did mean it in the Chinese proverb sense :-)
But I will happily admit to find the media dimensions of this of compelling interest.
And Russia: I read Peter Pomerantsev's book over Christmas and I've just realised we have more than enough Hotpoints for a book voucher to buy Mikhail Zygar's 'All the Kremlin's Men', which is still only in hardback. So that's next.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Remember when the stupid liberal media was being lambasted for taking what Trump said literally, while the voters knew better? Yeah.
WH,
That’s great writing.
There was a series in the Guardian filed by John Harris in May that really brought out the extent to which Trump’s messaging around trade and outsourcing was resonating in the Midwest. Michael Moore (of Flint, Michigan) made an eerily accurate prediction along similar lines.
As that New Yorker article you linked to put it:
That’s fine, as far as it goes – if you can still see it in the blizzard of concern Trump’s behaviour and musings have stirred up.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Moore made much the same prediction for "President" Romney. Spooky.
Tess Rooney,
I'm dreading the next four years. For people who rely on the Affordable Care Act it's going to be deadly. Having the Republicans in control of the US government is going to be terrible, especially for poor and marginalised people.
I just hope the professional diplomats can soothe down international conflicts, but Trump is so ignorant and undisciplined who knows what he will launch the US into.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
How the US media respond to the next few years really will be interesting.
Karen Hester,
When I first arrived in the States, I glommed onto the NPR/WNYC radio show/podcast On The Media which reminded me of your (Russell) work on Radio NZ back in the day. Loved Bob's incredulity at how the media didn't back up CNN at the press conference. The impassioned argument between the two hosts over their role as journalists post-Trump was emotional listening.
On The Media's series on American poverty myths is particularly interesting.
Tess Rooney,
"Loved Bob’s incredulity at how the media didn’t back up CNN at the press conference."
This is a bit scary actually. I'm assuming the media will be concerned about losing access to Trump, but it means that he controls the narrative.
FOX NEWS - 'fair' and 'balanced' and approved by the Trump...
Russell Brown, in reply to
Oh, wow. I used to listen to On The Media a lot when I was making a media radio show myself. They've been going a long time!
Sacha,
Web Twitter
Great post, thank you Russell. That must have taken quite some reading and thinking to pull together.
I understood it was a swarm of constituents putting pressure on their representatives, though the Chump claiming credit is no surprise.
Russell Brown, in reply to
There appears to be a non-trivial number of Americans who voted against “Obamacare” and are now shocked to discover they voted to abolish the ACA, on which they rely.
It’s going to be interesting. Most new ambassadors are likely to be dingbats – and that New Yorker story about the Trump team's inability to even talk intelligibly to foreign governments isn’t promising.
Sacha,
This twitter thread via Lamia Imam is convincing about how the Repugs have seized power. That will last beyond Trumpyboy's impeachment or assassination.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19081 posts Report
artig,
In the interests of accuracy, Andrea Merkel should be changed to Angela Merkel.
Sacha, in reply to
Republican officials are apparently surprised by the intensity of resistance - threatening some people with certain death may bring that.
Russell Brown,
Pence has to "clarify" Trump's promises of health insurance "for everybody".
Which now does not mean, you know, everybody. It's utterly incoherent.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Ha! Let me do that.
