GTFO of Our Accessible Bathrooms

I travelled to Wellington recently to meet with a few academics. I’m starting a PhD next year, so I needed to discuss my topic, my proposal and other logistics. It was very exciting for me and I always enjoy being in Wellington. It was my home for 10 years after I finished school and in many ways, it still feels like home so many years later. It was a very successful trip and I enjoyed myself, for the most part.
There was one issue that really took the shine off it though; every time I needed to use an accessible bathroom while I was out and about, it was occupied and on no occasion was the bathroom taken by a disabled person.
Of course there are instances where a disabled person might need to use an accessible bathroom who might not appear to have a disability at first glance, which is why it is important not to jump to conclusions about whether someone has a genuine need to use an accessible bathroom. Much like people who use accessible carparks when they are displaying a legitimate permit, people can be unfairly judged. There are many able bodied people though who reveal the information themselves, in their demeanour and their response, without any provocation, that they do not need to use a wheelchair accessible bathroom.
There is no law saying that if you are not disabled you cannot use an accessible bathroom. Indeed, some able bodied people believe they are as entitled as we are to use these facilities. Well, I am here to tell you, you are absolutely not. This matter is unequivocal in my mind. If you don’t have a disability, do not use an accessible bathroom.
There are two exceptions, of course: If it is a shared “parents’ room”/accessible facility, which is not ideal but not your fault, or if it is the ONLY bathroom available. In these cases, use the facility without guilt but be mindful of the time you are taking and whether or not you really need to use this space. I don’t mean to say you should ‘hold it’ until you find somewhere else, that’s not healthy. When you gotta go, you gotta go.
But if you are using the bathroom to freshen up your makeup, alone or with friends, or if you are using the bathroom for sex, alone or with friends, or if you are using the bathroom, alone or with friends, as a backdrop for a photoshoot for social media – Seriously, WHY do people do this?? – or for any other reason that doesn’t require a toilet or sanitary disposal method, GTFO of our damn bathrooms, already!
If you are using accessible bathrooms and you don’t need to be using accessible bathrooms, if you are sheepishly apologising, or worse, justifying using an accessible bathroom when you are not disabled, you should expect at the very least to be glared at. AT THE VERY LEAST. You know what? I’m all for diplomacy and cutting people a break when it comes to understanding disability. It… is… exhausting but I see it as the best strategy. On bathrooms though, nope. You do not get a pass.
If you are using an accessible bathroom and there are stalls available, or if you can wait for a stall to become available, it is a moral failing for you to use an accessible bathroom. You are saying to disabled people that you do not care about us and our most basic needs. You are saying to us that it is more important to you to get in earlier, or to have more space than you actually require, or to take more time in a space that is specifically meant for us as disabled people, than it is for us to be able to perform the most basic of functions.
There is no delicate way to say this: Stop using our bathrooms to take long and stinking shits. IDGAF that you’re trying not to stink out the stalls, or that you feel entitled to more privacy than the stalls allow. If you are taking a shit, it’s probably going to take a long time, in which case I might be waiting on the other side of the door for a long time. Frankly, the ‘courtesy’ that you have extended to stall users means that disabled people like me, who don’t have a choice about where we go to the bathroom, have to feel like we are suffocating in your stench. It’s not fair.
Accessible bathrooms provide more than features such as grip rails and extra space for mobility aids. Bathrooms that are usable by disabled people are essential so that we can be out of the house and living independent lives that don’t require us to travel home, or wherever we are staying, every time we need to use a bathroom.
You are saying to those of us who don’t have the luxury of being able to ‘hold on’ if an accessible bathroom is being used by you, a person who does not NEED this facility, that it is ok with you that we might piss ourselves, or worse, waiting. Many of us do not have bodies that work like yours. We have to plan so that we can avoid embarrassing situations that can actually ruin our day. The non-essential activities that able bodied people often use accessible bathrooms for take so much time that we have to weigh up whether we need to go in search of another bathroom in another building, which might be next door or blocks away, or if we should risk waiting, with no idea of how long you are going to take.
Lastly, businesses and public owned buildings REALLY need to stop locking accessible bathrooms, especially if it is not explicitly clear where we might find a key. Who are you keeping that bathroom pristine for? By the time we figure out who to talk to and how to unlock your impenetrable fortress, our day might well be ruined. I understand that such bathrooms are often used by homeless people and the state that the bathrooms might be left in could make them unusable for us anyway. I understand this because this is a problem I encountered a couple of times in my trip to Wellington.
It makes me angry, not because homeless people are using our accessible facilities but because there is clearly a need that is not being met by our communities, that is having a negative impact on both groups. It’s heartbreaking. When you lock homeless people out of accessible bathrooms without another solution available to them, they are going to find the next accessible bathroom that isn’t locked. Accessible bathrooms are not set up properly for the needs of homeless people who don’t have proper access to facilities needed for privacy and basic hygiene. This is a problem that needs to be addressed by our government and communities for the good of both populations.
If you are still in any doubt, be aware that every time a disabled person is waiting to use an accessible bathroom, and you’ve taken forever, and you open the door with some sheepish excuse as to why you are using our accessible bathroom that does not involve disability, that even if we don’t say anything to you out of politeness, or out of fear of confrontation, or just because we are exhausted at having to deal with this crap, we are all thinking the same thing: “Arsehole”.
Do better.
Russell Brown,
This … is a thing?
This is very reasonable of you.
I recall feeling a bit sorry for Polly Gillespie when she wrote about her toilet emergency – until I actually read what she’d written and realised she’d taken the disabled loo when others were available, to spare her own blushes, and that she’d been a total dick about it (“legal right”, etc).
steven crawford,
I took a photograph in the Vesuvio.
Chelle Hope,
It is indeed a thing. I’ve heard small groups of young women giggling and snapping pics from the other side of the bathroom door, even flashes going off, on quite a few occasions.
Chelle Hope, in reply to
Yes, I was furious with her at the time and with the newspaper. It was an extremely unhelpful piece.
I understand extenuating circumstances but it was just SO uncharitable and counterproductive and yeah, she still should have used a stall. That she didn’t and got an angry reaction as a result is a problem she created and disabled people didn’t deserve to be dragged into it.
Anita Easton,
Woah there, this has made me really uncomfortable, which may not have been your intent.
I have a disability, but it is not a visible one. I sometimes need to use a disabled bathroom, and sometimes will be in there for a while.
It makes me extremely uncomfortable to hear, particularly from a disabled person speaking in such a high status forum, that when I "open the door to reveal [myself] as someone who didn’t need to use our facilities" it's normal (or even ok) for people to think I'm an arsehole.
Somewhere in this, at least partly well thought through, post it would be good to remind people that not everyone's disabilities are visible. You just can't judge anyone's disability by how they look, nor anyone's need for a disabled toilet by how able they look when they leave it.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Thanks Anita. Chelle has heard you and rewritten parts of the above to take account of your point. I've dropped in the improved version.
Anita Easton, in reply to
Thank you, and thank you also to Chelle.
This is a real issue; accessible bathrooms are not just extra big extra private bathrooms, some of us really do need them (even if some of us only need them some of the time). It's good to see it rephrased in a way that acknowledges the existence of all of us.
daleaway,
Very well put, Chelle.
I'm a wheelchair user when out and about and I notice this issue all the time - as well as parents with small children using the disabled loo (and not clearing up after their messy little munchkins).
One of the reasons, I believe, is that building owners encourage architects to devote as little space as possible to loos, even though most people would like more space in cubicles. It's a penny-pinching, meanness thing.
If I go into ordinary cubicles, using crutches, there is nowhere to put the crutches as well as my bag. I could not even use the loos at my last GPs, because it was literally impossible to get in while on crutches, and there was no disabled loo. And as for the high polish on the marble floors, bloody lethal and I suspect aimed at drumming up more business for the GPs.
Putting the odd assistance grip bar in an ordinary cubicle wouldn't go amiss from time to time either.
Good luck with your studies.
Chelle Hope, in reply to
Thanks very much. Yes, agree wholeheartedly with everything you've said. I feel for parents with their little ones. There need to be better facilities for everybody. I have noticed more dedicated parents' rooms alongside accessible bathrooms but only really in publicly owned buildings in bigger cities. I think we would all be much better served if there was a decent subsidy or some other incentive for business owners to make their bathrooms more accessible to everyone. Equally though, I'd like to see more business owners meet their current responsibilities.
I've had this problem in hospitals and GP clinics myself. I'm sure some bathrooms have an access sticker on them when they surely cannot meet regulations. If they do comply, the regulations might need tweaking. I don't have a large wheelchair and I can't get it into some apparently accessible bathrooms.
Anita Easton,
Yes! Grip bars in ordinary cubicles would make them reliably usable for me and I wouldn’t need to take up a wheelchair-able space when the only problem I have is trying to not fall over.
I expect the same would be true if lots of people with balance issues, and many older people..
Chelle Hope, in reply to
I have actually noticed that even for me some loos, like the ones at my local gym, could ALL be made different levels of accessible depending on my needs at the time. I can get my wheelchair in and out of all of them. I’ve even said as much to a friend. I need to summon up the courage to talk to them about doing this. Not just for me but for others with varying access needs and not just to free up that one fully accessible bathroom but so that if it is taken, some of us have options.
Moz,
Are there wheelchair users who carry a battery powered hammer drill to fix toilets? Or as a less destructive option, the sucker-cup handles that glaziers use to move sheets of glass would work. Probably too heavy for wheel-less disabled folk, but possible worth considering.
I say this as a habitual cyclist who has been known to repair bicycle infrastructure when the providers of said stuff wont.
Moz,
I suspect it's been mentioned here, but trying to organise a public event that's accessible is one way that able-bodied people can discover just how frustrating life is for people who need those disabled toilets. Dave Hingsburger is one blogger I follow who periodically writes about how hard it is to find out in advance whether an "accessible" venue actually is. It has given me ideas, and also made me very grateful for the pub in Melbun where we used to meet, which not only had a quiet-ish meeting room that could be rolled into, it had a disabled toilet ditto. Only when I went "there's got to be a closer option" did I discover just how wrong I was.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Ask, and ye shall receive....
There's all manner of useful stuff out there...an impressive range. However, I never cease to be amazed at how ill informed some of the professionals are as to what is available...or even invented. So folk are having to just muddle along.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Sigh....we kinda gave up recognizing the 'wheelie' symbol denoting accessibility. What the para doing the evaluation for the accreditation considered accessible is not necessarily going to work for the tetraplegic who needs at least one AB in the room assisting.
That's one of the reasons we did up the Bus.
You'd have a giggle at the use of the wheelie symbol at our favourite DOC camp up by Cape Reinga. All three sets of toilets have somehow earned the 'symbol'...and yes, there are grab rails so one can lower and rise from the long drop.
But, but, none of the loos are on the flat, or has access to the building that is reasonably level and even. There are steps, and narrow concrete paths.... We were there once when a young para from Aussie arrived with a mate on a day trip and of course he hooked up with the only other wheelie in hundred kilometers. After a drink and a natter he needed to go...and go he did! Oh for the newly minted energy of youth (and a lower lesion than C5) as he bounced his way up the steep gravel path...!
Moz, in reply to
Brilliant! Also, thanks for looking for that for me. I never thought the product would actually exist.
Joe Wylie, in reply to
Cape Reinga ablutions block hand sanitizer dispenser array, C.2012.
Walter Nicholls, in reply to
Might also be available through ACC or MOH - I know it is in the catalogue of accessable who are a big provider of such things. I won't even begin to wonder what it would mean for any of you to be assessed as needing one on the public purse, and how long before you had it in your hands..
