Murder – it’s not OK.

On 14 July 1997, in a provincial New Zealand town, a mother killed her 17-year-old autistic daughter, Casey Albury. Suddenly the spotlight was on autism as a policy problem in New Zealand. At that time autism was considered a rare and unusual condition, and if people had heard about it, it was probably because of the 1988 Oscar award-winning movie Rain man. Casey’s mother's trial, and eventual sentence, was a popular media story.
As the New Zealand story developed, a picture emerged of fragmented and inadequate services and of an exhausted, stressed parent unable to cope with the behaviour of her much-loved autistic daughter. The teenager spent most of her time at Hohepa, a residential facility for disabled people with complex needs, but at the time was home with her family. During a moment of crisis, she was strangled and drowned by her mother. The following year her mother, Janine, was sentenced to four years for manslaughter, but this was reduced after a public outcry.
For autism in New Zealand, the incident was a defining moment as the publicity generated was a catalyst for policy action. The public reaction to the killing forced political attention to this new policy problem of ASD. The Minister of Health, one Bill English, called for information and action, and was surprised by how extensive the problems appeared to be.
An interdepartmental report into ASD services was produced by the Ministry of Health’s David Curry, and Professor John Werry, an Auckland child psychiatrist, undertook an official investigation. Early in his report Professor Werry commented on the importance of parental expertise. He wrote, “If 30 years in medicine and child and adolescent psychiatry has taught me anything, it is that when a parent tells you they think there is something wrong with their child, you had better listen to what they say because they are often right.”
At first it was not clear whether the death of Casey Albury was an isolated incident or indicative of a larger problem, but soon feedback from parents and professionals, surveys and research, confirmed extensive problems around support for people with autism and their families, and many gaps in service provision.
A decade of work began which resulted in the launch at Parliament on World Autism Day, 2 April 2008, of the New Zealand ASD guideline, with hundreds of recommendations based on international best practice of the time for autism. The Guideline acknowledges Casey’s death as the start of the process of reforming ASD services in New Zealand. The bottom line was that there had to be massive improvements so that no other people with autism would be killed.
The reporting around Casey’s death focussed on the burden of caring for someone with high needs, and there was much public sympathy for her mother. The personhood of Casey, as a young woman with her own interests, such as playing the piano, was largely ignored.
A few years later a Nelson father suffocated his baby daughter after learning she had complex impairments. He was acquitted despite complaints from the disability rights movement that this placed a lower value on the lives of disabled people than for other humans.
Last April a Blenheim mother’s short memoir of her life with her disabled adult daughter was published revealing years of severe distress including mutual violence. Donella Knox and her daughter Ruby had previously featured in the media. A month later the mother was arrested for the murder of her daughter with an overdose of medication and suffocation.
In early February this year suppression was finally lifted and the second documented New Zealand filicide of an autistic daughter by her mother hit the media. Reports mentioned the exhaustion and sleep-deprivation of a devoted mother, portrayed her daughter as a complex set of medical, physical and behavioural conditions and suggested it was a ‘mercy killing’ for Ruby. In response local autistic advocates sought a longer sentence. Meanwhile Donella Knox accepted her punishment and rejected a social media campaign to reduce her four year prison term.
Unfortunately, filicide is not uncommon in the world of autism. The US-based Autistic Self Advocacy Network has named 1st March as a community day of mourning to remember disabled victims of filicide. They have recorded more than 400 instances of parents, family members or caregivers killing their disabled children, most of whom have autism. They have now developed an anti-filicide toolkit resource, and Disability-Memorial.org, a memorial to the people with disabilities who were victims of filicide.
From their website:
We see the same pattern repeating over and over again. A parent kills their disabled child. The media portrays these murders as justifiable and inevitable due to the ‘burden’ of having a disabled person in the family. If the parent stands trial, they are given sympathy and comparatively lighter sentences, if they are sentenced at all. The victims are disregarded, blamed for their own murder at the hands of the person they should have been able to trust the most, and ultimately forgotten. And then the cycle repeats.
This is not a new phenomenon. The Nazi killings started because a father asked the doctors to kill his disabled baby, and the Nazi state found it was an easy way to eliminate the disabled and, soon, other undesirable groups. In 2014 a memorial was unveiled in Berlin to the estimated 200,000 disabled people killed by the Nazis and naming that first child victim.
But of course, killing people, disabled or not, is wrong. Disabled people are still fully human. If we devalue people because of our ableist response to their impairments it is the slippery slope towards devaluing their lives and needs. Some say if such ideas become widespread euthanasia of disabled people would not be far behind.
This does not deny the reality of the battle to get appropriate and timely services and supports, to have people who will listen and provide for both the disabled person and the family carers. Many parents of autistic people endure isolation, stigma, extreme exhaustion and complex health needs of their own. Their caring duties are 24/7. Their children often haven’t the words to explain their needs and act out their pain, frustration and boredom. Caring is heavily gendered with often a single mother relying on a network of women for professional care services, many equally tired from multiple jobs. But in a situation when the highest skills, physicality, creativity, patience and status is needed, caring instead has low value, low pay and usually minimal training. Sheer availability is the main requirement.
There are also a few international cases of autistic adults killing their mothers or other caregivers, and many families live in fear of their beloved child’s violent behaviour.
I have a friend whose situation is similar to that of the Knox’s. She parents alone, and battles for everything. Government and non-government agencies are rarely her friend. Money is always tight and every day and night is hard work. Her daughter has assorted medical conditions and pain as well as autism.
Armies of officials and workers traipse in and out of her house and her life. There are some good and helpful people but nothing is sustainable; a problem-solving person leaves or the rules change. There are some horrible people who help destroy what little she has. But she keeps fighting for her daughter’s rights to live and participate in her local community. Like many of us with autistic adult children, she worries about the future. She would do anything for her daughter – but never kill her. Those who seriously consider murder have gone to a dark place and need urgent help.
There are solutions. Many of us hoped they would have been established following the 1997 murder and the following decade of policy attention. The ASD Guideline had hundreds of recommendations, but only a few were ever implemented. That research is a decade out of date now and global knowledge of autism has moved on, largely based on information provided by autistic people themselves. We need to update and resource data and improve processes and supports, urgently.
Let’s start by developing a well-trained, integrated, professional care workforce with good pay, conditions, and career progression so it becomes a desirable highly paid career. Let’s have lots of quality respite options, for parents/carers and their children across their lifespan. Let’s encourage and facilitate the participation of disabled people with so called ‘high and complex needs’ in the community, in neighbourhoods, schools, shopping centres, enterprises and recreation facilities so they become known as real people, with interests and personalities. Government and other agencies (and society as a whole) need to see and treat disabled people and families as more than inconvenient expenses. We all need to heed the advice of autism advocates. And as Professor Werry said two decades ago – listen to the parents.
That is how we can honour Ruby Knox and Casey Albury.
Fraser Gardyne,
Well written Hilary, it's so easy to automatically side with a stressed parent rather than looking deeper. Our autistic citizens and others in society with mental and physical challenges deserve better.
Hilary Stace,
I focus on autism but disabled people with so called 'complex needs' usually have lots of labels, and these can change over time. The stresses remain the same.
mark taslov, in reply to
Some great suggestions outlined here Hilary, and very well put.
Katharine Moody,
Thanks Hilary - the historical account in your post is uplifting in the sense that a precious life tragically and needlessly lost at least spurned action in NZ - but soul destroying at the same time, as if anything, it seems to me we have gone backwards in both policy and circumstance.
So many children and their caregivers across a spectrum of circumstances in NZ, waiting, waiting, waiting in desperation for a government that addresses their needs. What you suggest in your final paragraph is of course a win-win solution for everyone, both the able and the disabled living and working in the sector. Everyone gets lifted up. What is wrong with an executive/Cabinet that cannot see that?
Russell Brown,
A statement from the Autistic Collective.
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Coincidentally, my friend Robyn Hunt wrote this for the Spin Off http://thespinoff.co.nz/society/09-02-2017/on-donella-knox-her-disabled-daughter-and-the-so-called-mercy-killing/
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Ministry of Health sees no responsibility to improve services!
http://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/89179500/Autism-NZ-calls-for-respite-care-overhaul-after-Donella-Knox-case
Sacha, in reply to
What a disgusting attitude. Families and advocates must just be making it all up, eh.
WaterDragon,
Nice piece Hilary.
To add to what you pointed out about disabled people across the whole range of impairment being at greatly increased risk, the NZ post-census Disability Survey points out that most disabled people have two or more impairments, and one disabled person in 3 has unmet health needs- which means that many disabled people don't get support services, or pretty inadequate amounts of it. International research about disability, violence and abuse shows a complex mix of invisibility, insufficient inadequate services, denial of basic human rights and attitudinal black holes.
This isn't just about services though, it's as much about how this always runs in the media,(breathless paeans about 'mercy killings) or in the courts where judges and lawyers strut their inimical stuff . Both frankly are revolting and crappy.Ruby Knox's killing (see, I choose to name the victim, not the killer) and the killings of all those other disabled people deserve better than simply focussing on service provision though totes agree it's important too.
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
One of Greg O'Connor's first tweets after setting up his @GregOhariu twitter account was about the Knox case. It will be good to have him as a politician who is informed about the issues from personal and professional experience. Worth watching.
steven crawford,
It’s hard to understand really, what he’s talking about because it’s kind of like teen age texting. That’s the problem with politicians using twitter instead of constructing carefully considered statements I guess. Reading between the lines which is about as good as it gets with twitter, I think he’s having a bob each way.
He said something about her sentence placing a value on her life. I don’t see it that way. That’s eye for an eye type justice. I totally get what you are pointing out. That killing a disabled person is no less acceptable than killing an infant, because they require there caregivers time and energy.
But it's also important to consider the mitigating factors in the mental health of the murderer in all sentences. Like when someone kills a three year old, rather than giving oxygen to opinion people who write angry blogs about public lynchings, it might be better to look at the mitigating factors during the sentencing process, ( which you are doing ) then create sentences that help society to heal holistically. That’s something where the sencable sentence trust has know idea.
Good work Hilary, thank you.
william blake, in reply to
Thanks Hilary, this needs to be said as it is true.
Steven the obvious mitigating factor is the failure of support for the Mother but then in mitigation of the support services, we have a limit on resources because of free market ideas of health care floating around at government level. The (Neo) liberal democratic hegemony that we have is as hard to excuse as it is to get rid of, and this is the real trickle down; to this kind of cruel tragedy. That said, simply returning to a more social democratic form of government won’t get rid of predjudice but it might remove some of the economic constraints of helping people with the greatest need.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Absolutely typical, and as Sacha says...disgusting.
We should take a look at TePou...meet their grinning team here.
Atkinson goes on...
Well...the bit about the ministry working to improve how it supports disabled people is total bullshit for a start...and when I read that yesterday (here at the Kaitaia Library using their Aotearoa Peoples Network) I felt physically ill. I was going to comment here yesterday, but had to delete what I had wrote....
So far I have not had the pleasure of meeting Toni Atkinson, although I have spoken with her on the phone. She lied on that occasion too.
Back in the good old days the Misery used to host Consumer Forums in major centres around the rohe. These were a perfect opportunity for those living with disability to take their most pressing issues to those at the top in DSS. These were not celebratory occasions, and once the preliminaries of showing how much was spent on what by DSS were over attendees were free to give voice to their concerns.
There was anger, and there were tears of frustration and despair.
The last one we attended was in Dunedin in 2013...and was fronted by Barbara Crawford. Barbara Crawford was most put out when our table's biggest issue was the lack of sufficient supplies to manage the bowel and bladder dysunction issues common to those with spinal impairment. Tried to explain that having to use a sterile, prepackaged catheter labeled "SINGLE USE ONLY" a dozen times because only 10 are supplied per month was false economy in terms of resultant bladder and kidney infections...went down like a cup of cold sick it did...talking about specific (and obviously 'icky') disability issues.
Anyway...it seems there are no more Consumer Forums...just the Consumer Consortiums.
Which are clearly doing a less than awesome job in conveying to the Misery just how shit their service is. I guess if you are representing an advocacy group which relies on the Miserly for funding your ability to do actual advocacy is limited. Such is the system...and they call this consultation.
And then we have the very grand sounding Disability Sector Strategic Reference Group whose function it seems is to provide...
The minutes of their last meeting are here, if reading the same old drivel floats your boat...
If the the Ministry of Health has this site monitored... please take note...
The Ministry of Health Disability Support Services is a blight on the lives of disabled New Zealanders. You seem to think you are doing a good job.
You're not. You are doing an absolutely appallingly bad job. You could not have done a worse job if you'd tried.
Big fail.
Rosemary McDonald, in reply to
Thank you Steven for putting this into words.
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Good. The movement towards an inquiry into historic abuse is gathering steam. I think I wrote about it a couple of years ago as it is one of my ongoing research interests - those disabled children sent away from their families and those disabled people in the back rooms of the institutions need justice even if they are no longer around to tell their stories. Some good journalists helping and some powerful people getting on board. This will have to become an election issue. http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11799369
Angela Hart, in reply to
It should.
Establishing the causes and the manners of enablement of historic abuses in state run institutions should allow us to avoid those causes and conditions in the present and the future. We now have state funded institutions rather than state run ones, but the state must still be held to account for them. Residential and respite care for disabled people badly needs looking at. Our most vulnerable disabled people, those who cannot readily communicate, are terribly at risk in these places. We need actions that allow us to have confidence in the support systems available, and we need support systems that meet the actual needs, including people's right to live their lives in their own ways.
