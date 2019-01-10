The long road to real space

About a year ago, my younger son asked me if I'd like to play a video game. I'm really not a gamer, but he wanted me to see it and he was happy to make it easy for me by working the controls so we could concentrate on the content.
It was Finji's brilliant interactive narrative Night in the Woods, which tells the story of college dropout Mae Borowski as she returns to her hometown and tries to pick up her old life. It's a story of millenial drift and rustbelt decay; subtle, political and and sometimes deeply touching. I really liked it and I started to care about the characters and even got half-competent with the controls. All the way, my son wanted to know what I thought of it.
We talked about what I made of the game's themes and when we finally finished up after a couple of weeks' gameplay, he told me why he'd been so keen for me to play.
"I relate to Mae," he said. "You know, early twenties, stuff in the past, no direction in life."
I suddenly realised that he'd involved me in the game as a way of telling me something. And of course he'd employed gameplay to do it. Since we had to pull him out of school at the age of 12, video gaming has been his culture. His long discussions with his former tutor, Matthew Dentith PhD, often started with something from a video game: morality, war, classical mythology. He has a deep understanding of video games and it's both technical and aesthetic. It shows in the occasional expert-level game reviews he writes.
My son, like his older brother, is ASD – autism spectrum disorder – and I suspect possibly ADD too. (I kind of think Mae Borowski is neurodiverse in some way too, but I was careful about saying so – the terms are unfortunately stigmatised in the gaming culture, where "autistic" can be a trash-talking insult. Also, fair play: how he defines himself is his choice.)
He's highly intelligent, but school, the human noise of it, had him in more or less constant fight-or-flight mode. His skin would be hot to the touch most of the time. It must have been horrible. What a way to live as a child.
Since we pulled him out of a school system that couldn't offer what he needed, his great achievement has been to create an environment around him that's devoid of the anxiogenic elements that were making his life hell. This means he doesn't leave the house a lot. But, over the long haul, he's changed from the distressed kid who had near-daily violent meltdowns into a polite, thoughtful young man. I really admire what he's done.
But he knows he has to get on with it. The question is: get on with what? His affinity for gaming and facility for computers has led us down a lot of blind alleys. Something would seem promising and he'd pull the pin on it, as part of the same anxiolytic defence system he's developed to make his life bearable. Maybe there was some fear of success in there too, I don't know.
But something has happened in the past year: Warhammer. He's begun to collect and, more importantly, paint Warhammer figures. His painting is fine, subtle and brilliant and, it seems, much more important than the actual board gaming. It's revealed something in him that's been missing over the years – the ability to plan and work over time. It's also a form of character creation and development. When we tried him on a digital design course, he had no trouble with the software but got frustrated because it was going to take so long to get to the part he was interested in – the characters.
But mostly, of course, it's a chance to do something in real space. We've discussed it and it might be the way forward. He was pretty interested in the news that there is an actual job in the film industry called "model painter", but also in simply learning more skills of this kind. Things might have been different had I been a different sort of dad, but outside the kitchen, I'm not well wired to work with my hands.
I've partly written this post to make the point that not every autistic person, even if they're good with computers, is automatically a coder. I often think that's not well understood. But also because we're wondering about introductory workshop courses, setbuilding, maker groups and the like – or even just connections with grown-up geeks who like to do that kind of thing. He has plenty of online friends, they voice-chat across oceans and that's all good. But we're looking for real things in real space, and new skills around them.
I don't really know where to start, but I'm open to offers and suggestions. And if it does work out, well, I'll thank Mae Borowski. I hope that, in some virtual future off the end of Night in the Woods' narrative, she's doing okay now.
NB: Feel free to comment here, but I'm also keen and happy to get emails.
Mark Thomas,
Perhaps a trip to Weta Workshop?
I remember watching the "making of" Lord of the Ring DVD featurettes and marvelling at the skills of their sculptors and artists. Of course that was 20 years ago now - I'm not sure what they do these days but it looks like they still do minatures and model making.
B Jones,
I did the Weta Workshop tour a few weeks ago. It would be very appealing for film fans in general, but I was impressed by the enthusiasm the guide had for making stuff. It's a team of really keen people who want to encourage others.
nzlemming,
Your description rings bells with a lot of people I know at Weta.
Has he seen this?
Hilary Stace,
I think an anxiogenic environment is an an unrecognised and unaddressed cause of a great deal of so-called 'challenging behaviour' for autistic children and adults. It's why we needed to get Ashley Peacock out of a noisy, unpredictable, often hostile incarceration into a purpose built and peaceful supported home in the community.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3174 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
He's just about to!
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Sacha,
Good to hear. And I love the phrase anxiolytic defence system.
Gareth Davidson,
Oh wow, all of this resonates. I too have a child (11 YO) with ASD and modelling and drawing (anime is her thing at present, the one here is a quick one she whipped up for the school's "superheroes" disco). My parents in Wellington were also relief caregivers for an autistic boy, and someone once gave him some modelling clay. Nekk minnut he'd produced Ali Baba and each and everyone one of the 40 thieves (all different) as intricate miniatures. Then it was the full Loony Tunes cast. He'd only ever seen them in "2D" on TV, and no one had ever taught or shown him how to sculpt. One thing lead to another, and he got some work experience at... Weta.
Sydney • Since Mar 2007 • 59 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Me too :-)
It just sort of came out and I thought, oh, I like that.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
another bandname
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19573 posts Report
Matt Woods,
Not every ASD person is suited to coding - this becomes more true all the time, where coding has become well integrated with a noisy, business case driven world and the lonesome pursuit of uncommon solutions is a lesser part of the job than it once was. Most ASD people love to just ‘get on with it’ without having to deal with the unpredictability of human interaction, but coding is also mathematical and logic driven and this is not to the taste of every ASD person, even if they are very mentally capable. Art and craft are definitely another good outlet for those who like a good proportion of their day to be solitary. We have to face the fact, though, that dealing with people effectively is still one of the most valued skills in the job market.
Hilary Stace, in reply to
We all need these.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3174 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
I prefer their older indie stuff.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Yes, this is another common mistake: every ASD person is good at maths. Leo really wasn't, although we managed to get him caught up with some tuition.
On the other hand, I think Leo understands high-level game design very well – but there's no direct path to that kind of role in the gaming world.
I was interested by his commentary on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch: "I've got better ideas than that in my head."
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22584 posts Report
Mark Thomas, in reply to
Weta do games too
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 317 posts Report
Paul Campbell,
BTW I introduced "A Tale in the Dessert" to a friend's ASD son a decade ago, he got to play with his Mum, it's an MMO that's quiet and low key, no shooting, no killing, gentle encouragement to get on with your neighbours, but can be happily soloed. I think it really worked well for him.
I started playing it again recently (after 15 years), Egypt is still there, big and quiet as ever
(atitd.com like all good drugs the first few hits are free)
Kumara Republic, in reply to
I find creating 3D art and uploading it to sites like DeviantArt can be therapeutic. Even so, it'll be a hobby for me for the foreseeable future. I'll be starting dev boot camp in a matter of weeks, as demand for such skills remains in hot demand, and I have some informal web dev know-how. That said, Specialisterne NZ is still in the early stages, last time I checked, but they've been making approaches to the job market.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5403 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Ooh, what software do you use?
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19573 posts Report
Kumara Republic, in reply to
Mostly DAZ Studio, with some Sketchup and Blender on the side.
The southernmost capital … • Since Nov 2006 • 5403 posts Report
Jason Kemp,
Lovely stuff. Being able to make things is wonderful and I trust that Leo carries on with that.
One of my family members was on the spectrum (actually more than one but another story) but since he grew up in NZ in the 40’s he just had to work out ways of working around the “noise”. I’m simplifying but I think it gets easier as people age although having some form of diagnosis helps everyone.
I was thinking that the porthole he had was performing music. It was the time when he was most connected to the rest of us. Having something like that as a connector could be useful.
I wondered if you had read the Steve Silberman book. “NeuroTribes: The Legacy of Autism and the Future of Neurodiversity” I have had it for a long time and almost finished it now.
I found it a useful survey of the history and how we have got to a more cohesive understanding of the wonderful possibilities and people.
But just wondering if you have looked at it. My perception is that there are plenty of human interactions that would benefit from a better understanding of all of this. Undiagnosed health issues are reflected often.
We say we are getting better at understanding all of this but it is still delicate to talk about in a work situation for example.
All the best for you and your family and yes there is still plenty of set design work in films. Perhaps less “in camera” work and more special effects but the core skills of being able to make and finish a miniature is a wonderful thing.
P.S the photo is of my tiny garden. The distinctive 4 leaf thing in the middle is a sunflower which will grow to about 2.5m.
steven crawford,
And yes yes plus. Getting into making assumptions about how ASD people operate isn't something I'm equiped, educational wise, well to do.
Wellington • Since Nov 2006 • 4061 posts Report
Jason Kemp,
Neil Gaiman @neilhimself Retweeted Philosopher Bean
BEAN HAS BEEN OFFERED A LIFETIME SUPPLY OF PEANUT BUTTER IF HE GETS 72,000 RTS TO HIS TWEET. Have a look at the thread to see the full story
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 362 posts Report
Geoff Lealand,
kia ora Russell. If you are able to travel, taking a trip to the Tawhiti Museum in Hawera (South Taranaki) might be helpful.
Created in an old dairy factory, it features a myriad of intricate, miniatures of local history (well, versions of Pakeha and Maori history), all hand-crafted and painted. There are also larger-scale reconstructions of domestic and work life across a range of interesting buildings—I particularly appreciated the building dedicated to Ronald Hugh Morrieson, having spent my growing up years in Hawera.
There is one particular building which reconstructs the model-making process and they have more recently been working in collaboration with Weta. $15 admission.
We visited there yesterday, after biking from Opunake with a friend (a bit of a tale, with my bike draining its battery a few km short of the town, after two hours of biking into a stiff nor’wester). Went there primarily to interview my 86 year old uncle, who is still a practicing dentist (and a bit of a rogue). The Tawhiti Museum was an interesting extra.
