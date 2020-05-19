Back on the road

It probably was too good to last. The blessed peace on the roads that I wrote about here began eroding even before we left Level 4 of the Covid-19 restrictions – and on day one of Level 3, with the tradies rushing to catch upon their work, the double-cab utes roared back.
The streets were dangerous again.
Nothing was ever going to really change, people sighed: the roads becoming safer for humans was always a mirage. But I think that maybe the window did shift a little during lockdown.
I had to make a quick trip over to Gilmours on Sunday because we were having friends over for lunch (how much it pleases me to write that sentence). It's a good trip, nearly all on off-road paths – and the paths were thronged, much as they were through lockdown, with families walking and riding the inappropriate bikes they'd fetched out of the garage six weeks before.
And on the roads themselves, amid the flurry of the return to economic activity, I feel like more drivers are aware of people on bikes, a little more willing to lift the the foot off the gas. Well, some of them anyway: the dreaded utes still seem to be as fecklessly-piloted as ever.
The controversial tactical responses and speed reductions intended to provide for physical disancing in Auckland have not been on my streets. Apparently there's a temporary 30km/hr speed restriction on Ponsonby Road, but it just seemed its usual clusterfuck yesterday. Barely a Covid-cone have I seen.
I actually asked the Auckland Transport Twitter account exactly where the promised temporary safe spaces were going two weeks ago. They weren't allowed to just tell me, apparently. I was assigned a case number and, four days ago, received an email response:
Kia ora Russell
Thanks for contacting us to request information on where temporary emergency speed limits have been applied around Auckland.
Moving down the COVID-19 alert levels means more Kiwis are safely heading back to work and starting to move around Auckland. That means there are more cars on our roads across the city and more people on our footpaths and shared paths.
We have moved as fast as we can to temporarily change some roads. In some areas this meant using road cones and/or signs to create space for physical distancing, in others this meant temporarily reducing the speed limit.
Under the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2017 (section 7.1(2)(a)), Auckland Transport must consider the setting of emergency speed limits if we believe there is a risk of danger to a person due to an emergency which affects the use of the road.
It’s important that we help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe and enable them to stay a safe physical distance away from those not in their bubble while they’re travelling to work, school, and local businesses. As such, we considered the setting of emergency speed limits as a way to protect those users.
The high-risk locations have been chosen based on where we expect to see more people needing to use the carriageway to keep their physical distance from others. For more information on this, and for a list of the roads with emergency speed limits, please see our New Zealand Gazette release.
We hope the above clarifies why emergency speed limits have been implemented in some areas. Thank you for taking the time to raise this with us.
Ngā mihi
Devin
Customer Care Case Manager
Which was all very nice, but it didn't answer my question. Indeed, it was clearly aimed at pacifying the kind of people who regard any gesture towards the safety of vulnerable road users as an unacceptable infringement on personal liberty, if not a de facto communist plot.
Indeed, when I shared this tweet on Saturday, with the observation that Queen Street would be a better place if there was this much space for people all the time, one correspondent was very keen to inform me that this was the future that "commies" want:
Good to have more safe walking space downtown. Lots of people out. Felt like near normal weekend level crowds. pic.twitter.com/3kVu2FenOq— Kent Lundberg (@kentslundberg) May 16, 2020
In truth, pedestrians and people two wheels vastly outnumber drivers in Auckland's central city. In normal times, about half a million pedestrian journeys are made every day. And yet 80% of the street is reserved for the driving and parking of motor vehicles. It is remarkable that the idea that the allocation of street space should reflect consumer demand is somehow creeping communism, but that's the place we're at.
But as much as the additional space for the area's principal users to moe around in is welcome, I'm not sure Auckland Transport is getting it right. Look at the images below and see if you see anywhere marked for people on bikes or scooters. I think this could have been done a lot better – and that AT dispensing with its walking and cycling team looks like a worse idea every day:
We've made changes to Queen Street as part of our response to COVID-19. Separate zones have been set up to increase the amount of public space available for people so they can maintain physical distancing. https://t.co/BxjiP8gOs9 pic.twitter.com/ljKaep7Hnf
— Auckland Transport (@AklTransport)May 18, 2020
Days into Level 3, I sat outside the West Lynn shops glumly watching traffic speed through the village, even as families were out on their bikes. The whole village should be under a 30km/hr speed limit all the time, yet there's not even a temporary speed limit. A planned set of bike lanes has been half-finished for two years, since Auckland Transport took fright at a group of protesters. The lanes just stop.
So I had all this in my head this morning when RNZ reported a cost-benefit analysis of proposed new rules which to regulate the use of footpaths by people on wheels. The new rules could lead to one death a year, but would deliver a net financial benefit of $10 million a year, according to the analysis. This is not only a weird way of looking at it, it sets up a false conflict.
The overwhelming death and injury threat to both pedestrians and cyclists is the same: it's cars. In 2017, the year that the number of New Zealand cyclists killed while riding more than tripled to 18, pedestrian deaths also spiked. None of the pedestrians died as a result of bike crashes.
This isn't to say that injury accidents between cyclists and pedestrians don't occur: between 2010 and 2014, there were 33 of them on foothpaths, which made up 13% of foothpath collisions. Pedestrians aged over 55 were the most at risk and the most common injury was fracture. But in the same period, there 3849 pedestrians injured in motor vehicle collisions.
The proposed rule changes aim to regulate the use of footpaths by cyclists and other wheeled users, so it's inevitable that the focus will fall on the potential for an increase in inuries involving riders. But it's also regulating something that happens every hour of every day in every city: cyclists taking to the footpath out of a well-founded fear of death or injury on the road. It's not immediately clear that setting rules around that use – a speed limit and an affirmation of pedestrian right of way – will really result in more of it.
What is going to raise the use of bikes in pedestrian areas is the overall increase in cyclist numbers – new riders especially. We got my partner an e-bike this summer, and it's been an absolute boon. She started riding to work and the difference in her wellbeing was soon apparent. We rode together nearly every day during lockdown and these days we do our weekend retail dates by bike. It's brilliant – good for us, good for the environment. But it honestly wouldn't have happened if she'd had to take her chances on the road from day one.
Now that lockdown has given us a glimpse of how it might be, it's time to get with the work that will actually make everyone safer. And that's fixing the roads.
martinb,
To accommodate bikes on footpaths would require a culture shift and a lot of investment in footpaths. After 3-4 near misses where I’m living overseas, as they silently glide up past you, I’ve got used to checking over my shoulder before moving sideways on a footpaths. In busier or more dangerous places there are markings and sometimes barriers. Admittedly there is a much denser population here and a lot of infrastructure and normalcy around bike use.
And e-bikes and scooters are in a bit of purgatory then. Because they are not bikes, but motorised.
Auckland • Since Jul 2010 • 206 posts
Moz,

I couldn't see any relationship between your communist comment and the tweet after the colon. But ok.
I've recently been bingeing "not just bikes" on youtube, so comparing the Amsterdam focus on street design to keep people safe to the Auckland focus on keeping cars fast is a bit of a shock. The platitudes from Auckland Transport PR especially. From the talk you'd think they'd used the lockdown to glue temporary speed humps down all over the place, rather than just painting dots on footpaths.
Mind you here in Sydney nothing has been done at all to roads, the best we've got is keeping the trains running (presumably also buses etc, but since I've mostly stayed home except for early morning bike rides I don't know). There's been no media coverage that I've seen, of any changes.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1229 posts
linger, in reply to
I think what got quoted there was the shared tweet that garnered the “communist" accusation.
Tokyo • Since Apr 2007 • 1921 posts
Richard Stewart,
Looks like the US is experiencing a surge in bicycle sales
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/18/nyregion/bike-shortage-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Pt Chev • Since Feb 2012 • 71 posts
Shep Cheyenne,
As an Anarchist I sometimes get confused for a Communist, and who in this day is not an avowed Socialist even if you maybe of the Corporate variety, anyway I love cycling the 15mins to work. A glorious way to start the day in Christchurch.
Christchurch • Since Apr 2020 • 21 posts
Trevor Nicholls,
There are a lot of shared cycle/walker paths in my suburb and the biggest hazard is not cyclists but pedestrians who have sealed themselves off from their immediate surroundings with headphones.
Wellington, NZ • Since Nov 2006 • 323 posts
Alex Dyer,

Fixing the streets is one tool. We need all the tools to reduce car dependency. We need ways to get cars off the roads. We don't have time to wait for perfect streets. How do we get Level 4 streets sooner?
The main thing that is wrong with streets in our cities is that we keep blithely accommodating dangerous polluting heavy private vehicles, often speeding and operated by occasionally inebriated, frequently distracted, and generally incompetent, impatient drivers.
Driving is the new smokingDriving is the new smoking. We should be looking at measures that can help heal addiction. Interventions.
Wellington • Since May 2020 • 1 posts
Paul Campbell,

Not all pedestrians can hear you, nor see you even without headphones - you have to assume that none of us can see or hear you. We all can't jump out of your way either - I broke my achilles a few years ago, my reaction to hearing a bell behind me is to make no sudden moves, not to jump out of the way.
Having said that I'm all for sharing the footpath, but carefully, respectfully, please don't treat pedestrians the way that drivers treat you
Dunedin • Since Nov 2006 • 2618 posts
Moz, in reply to
Web
Really? How many people do they kill in an average year?
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1229 posts
Moz,
Web
My ex informs me that buses and trains now have dots on some seats with “sit here” text. I got a photo with “I told you you’re not supposed to sit on the floor, but would you listen?”
They have also added crowding info to the app and indicator boards: https://transportnsw.info/news/2020/helping-you-maintain-physical-distancing-on-public-transport
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1229 posts
Gregor Ronald,

Separation by speed is the answer. Cyclists and scooters can get on fine if they do around 15-25kph. Cyclists and walkers on longer paths won't work, but in city centres everyone is more alert, and the mix will work.The 5-10kph group (walkers, families with pets and kids, old people) need their own lane.
Christchurch • Since Nov 2006 • 102 posts