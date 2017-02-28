Drugs, testing and workplaces

Late last year, New Zealand Rugby announced that it was to begin random, out-of-competition drug-testing of players, coaches and administrators – not for drugs that might be used to gain any performance advantage, but for illicit recreational drugs.
The messaging around the announcement was careful. In the words of NZR contracts manager Chris Lendrum, the move was "essentially about the health and wellbeing of our people" and support, rather than punishment.
The reality behind the messaging is more complex. NZR did consider a broader culture-change strategy, like that underway at the Defence Force, which commissioned the New Zealand Drug Foundation to advise on its policies and practices around drug use. (The Defence Force has taken a similar longer-term approach to its sexual violence problem and in 2015 commissioned a review of its own culture from the specialist consultancy Tikai.)
But in the end, rugby went for something quicker and simpler, contracting The Drug Detection Agency, a franchising business whose shareholders include Julie Christie, to conduct its drug testing. The Drug Detection Agency's advisory board includes a franchising lawyer, an accountant, a professional director, a toxicologist and Christie, but no one with direct experience of drug and alcohol counselling.
It is tempting to conclude that NZR is less concerned about pastoral care than with avoiding what happened to Racing 92, the French club now scrambling to manage the PR fallout from its contracted player, New Zealander Ali Williams, getting busted buying cocaine outside a nightclub over the weekend. Williams' arrest compounds the club's problem with another of its New Zealand players, Dan Carter, being arrested for drink-driving two weeks ago. It's notable that almost all the news coverage has noted the club's PR issues and none of it on player welfare.
The irony, of course, is that had Williams bought his coke discreetly and not been a drunk asshole trying to score on the street at 3am, he would have been fairly unlucky to have been picked up in testing, had there been any. Cocaine metabolites are typically detectable in urine for around 48 hours after use. In case of heavy use, or use with alcohol (as per Williams) that could extend to four days, or perhaps a week if use is chronic, but that would be unusual.
Methamphetamine clears detection limits a little more quickly. But, depending on the cutoff value used in testing, cannabis metabolites may be detectable up to a month after use – while impairment is generally back to baseline after three hours . This is, of course, one of the key problems with workplace drug testing: it tends to privilege more harmful drugs which clear the body more quickly.
Which brings us to Prime Minister Bill English's anecdata yesterday about employers who tell him they have trouble finding prospective employees who can pass a drug test. He said:
"One of the hurdles these days is just passing a drug test. Under workplace safety you can't have people on your premises under the influence of drugs and a lot of our younger people can't pass that test."
The problem, of course, is that – with the exception of alcohol – workplace drug tests really don't measure with someone is "under the influence" of drugs. They are more useful in screening for people who are occasional drug users, if that's what an employer wants to do. By the same token, there is no workplace drug test which can tell you whether a potential hire has a long-term problem with alcohol.
I can't find any reliable figures for how many jobs in the economy are subject to either pre-employment or random drug testing (which is to say, almost every news story on the subject originates in a press release from The Drug Detection Agency, which has clear interests in the matter and reports its internal data accordingly). But it seems around 5% of the 90,000 or so tests conducted annually (which corresponds to a lower-than-90,000 number of employees actually tested) return non-negative results, around three quarters of them related to cannabis.
The rate amongst those seeking jobs seems to be much, much lower. After the introduction of sanctions for beneficiaries who failed pre-employment drug tests, the failure rate amongst 8000 beneficiaries tested was 0.27%. Later news reports that the rate of sanctions was growing were statistical bollocks.
Let's be clear: there are sectors in which it is vital that employees not be impaired by drugs. Anything that can be done to improve the terrible workplace safety record of forestry, for example, seems worthwhile. (Although, as Chris Fowlie notes, forestry's enthusiastic embrace of testing does not appear to have improved that safety record.) But we can get an idea of the real-world efficacy of drug-testing in the evidence that the influx of construction workers to post-quake Christchurch created a methamphetamine boom.
Other industries, of course, have no interest in drug-testing their employees. The US tech industry, to take the most notable example, learned many years ago that drug-testing was a good way to lose the race for talent – and while Amazon tests its blue-collar workers, it wouldn't dream of having its coders pee in a cup. There's also the fact that the evidence that drug-testing actually curbs drug use is pretty thin. Further, drug-testing can have unintended consequences – one of the reasons synthetic cannabinoids took off in New Zealand was that for years they didn't show up in drug tests.
But let's come back to those rugby players. Two friends of mine have been in the presence of All Blacks who were on party drugs – one was saucer-eyed and somewhat confused down at the Viaduct two days before a test for which he wasn't in the squad and the other, a legend of the game, had a post-season night out dancing with some friends. Young people do that. But neither was causing the danger or distress to others (or putting themselves at risk) in the way that any number of players have through their alcohol consumption.
New Zealand Rugby and other employers might be better served by treating drug use the way they do (or should) alcohol use: be aware of problematic use, test for actual impairment, counsel. News media should stop treating the press releases of directly-interested companies as news. And politicians should stop reaching for the drug boogeyman every time they're in a tight spot over employment.
bob daktari,
I guess businesses like the Drug Detection Agency are the obvious result of the free market seeing easy money to be made... hell its tempting to take their Franchisee discovery tour
Craig Ranapia,
Exactly - my partner worked in the rail industry for over fifty years, but management and unions put a lot of time and effort into coming up with drug/alcohol policies beyond just randomly flinging around piss cups.
And, yes, that included "culture change" Kiwirail management having beer fridges & drinks cabinets removed from offices, on the sensible grounds that it really wasn't a good look while elsewhere drinking on the job would be grounds for dismissal.
Russell Brown, in reply to
Nice one. A gesture, but a meaningful one.
Russell Brown,
The Standard pitches in.
Russell Brown,
Some useful commentary from Norml's Chris Fowlie, who notes that the forestry industry has enthusiastically embraced drug-testing for years without improving its record, suggesting that the key to the problem lies elsewhere.
Gregor Ronald,
"...drug-testing was a good way to lose the race for talent..." This also applies to the ski industry. Zealous management at a major US resort implemented testing several years ago, and they couldn't get enough staff to work the chairlifts and cafes. They did some fast talking and wound back the testing, and all was well. (Staff weren't stoned at work, but cannabis stays in the system for a long time, especially in a party town.)
Maxine Campbell,
And this response to an OIA shows a rate of just 0.0017 for beneficiaries in 2015.
https://www.msd.govt.nz/documents/about-msd-and-our-work/publications-resources/official-information-responses/290416-beneficiary-statistics.pdf
Martin Brown,
'Anecdata' is a great word.
Bart Janssen,
WTF!
Ok a public service announcement is needed - if you ever see a board with this structure run away, don't walk, don't pause just run.
How does Christie have any credibility as anything now??
Bart Janssen,
Bart Janssen,
LIED:
fixed that for you.
Seriously, our PM told a bald-faced lie. And nobody in the media was willing to say that.
People wonder how Trump gets away with such atrocious lies - this is how. Because our media is too ... er ... polite to call out the prime minister when he lies.
We let the little fudges slip by and next thing a million and a half people are cheering in the bright sunshine.
Bart Janssen,
Tinakori,
"He
LIED:"
Really? How do you know. Are you a mole in English's entourage who monitored his each and every encounter?
Politicians - left right and middle - circulate widely in our communities and get told stuff by people of every political persuasion, including the politically agnostic. When they get told stuff repeatedly they start to think there might be something to the claims.
It is also a common claim, especially in the regions.
The substance of the claim may be true, partly true or baseless but I very much doubt that English or any other politician would say that employers were telling him this if they were not.
David Shearer's clumsy claim about the honourable Rufus Painter is the exception that proves the rule.
Tinakori,
Daniel Wilton,
There was an interesting theme in yesterday's news, firstly in the morning the character of those requiring emergency accommodation was severely attacked as they were all lumped into the group of being problem cases who were the worst of the worst.
Then the pivot from record immigration to people are failing drug test some we need to import the labour.
This demonising of people who are in need of help is troubling.
Daniel Wilton,
John Farrell, in reply to
So the employers lied to English, then?
John Farrell, in reply to
Russell Brown, in reply to
It came out to 0.17% of clients for me. What a crisis!
Russell Brown, in reply to
Worik,
Nice article. Hideous problem When a person's quality is judged by a urine sample...
Russell Brown, in reply to
It seems like the kind of anecdote that gains weight through repeated bitching.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 21721 posts Report
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Which is exactly my point. You doubt he lied. You can't bring yourself to believe anything else. You want to trust him because, well, he's the PM.
But let's flip this around a moment. You're the Prime Minister. You represent all New Zealanders, even those who didn't vote for you. You get told something by some employers. Something that with about 5 seconds of rational thought seems pretty far fetched.
Now do you
A) send your staff away to find out the actual numbers so that if there really is a problem with job applicants failing drug tests you get the facts straight. It is after all quite a scary claim - saying most or even lots of young job applicants are failing drug tests.
or B) Just repeat said claim without any fact check at all.
Now I don't think Bill English is an idiot and frankly, in that job, you'd have to be a complete idiot to choose option B. So I'm going to go with option A.
And that means when he decided to make that claim he knew it was false, he knew that what those employers said to him was false.
Now technically he might just get away with saying "I only repeated what they were saying and not that he believed it himself".
But that's the kind is bollocks you expect from a five year old - not THE PRIME MINISTER.
Bart Janssen, in reply to
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
Meanwhile the rest of the 'silver surfer' cohort struggle towards the light as we enter our 'anecdotage'....
I remember (I hope) when...
mark taslov,
Compared to:
Compared to:
In Lusk country – who incidentally might be out hunting today by the sounds of things – you’d be just as likely to hear employers complain about Health and Safety gone mad, forcing them to test and discipline people who are often times doing very safe menial labour – e.g. grading fruit? Test those drugs: nosey dogs and the ritual of golden chalice.
A character turned up hungover one day, sent home. Those others – trouble – caught smoking a reefer; sent home for days, like maybe 2, then allowed back to work, because doing stuff with picked fruit.
Not a lot of white faces at the packhouse, but then, no dark faces at the mayoral debate.
Some 2012 stats
Business as usual Bill.
Blame it on the natives.
nzlemming, in reply to
Correct.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
A company I shan't name tried to bring in drug testing for their theatrical technicians a couple of years ago. I was talking to the guy who was going to have to enforce it, and hated the idea, and knew that a lot of their workers, while not impaired, wouldn't pass. On my suggestion, he suggested they get in touch with a company like Ora and look at doing impairment testing instead which, as it turned out, they were not at all interested in. They didn't want to know if their workers were impaired. In this guy's opinion, they wanted to be able to
- tell people they were doing drug testing
- have a handy reason to sack "problematic" workers who were doing their jobs just fine thanks.
Emma Hart, in reply to
Sacha, in reply to
Joyce and comms staff will have been in charge of the line-making. English just delivers what he has been told to, like his predecessor did.
No doubt *some* employers have said this to him so it's true for them. Subsequently exaggerating the scale of the matter to avoid talking about the real problems is the sort of lying that politics abounds in. Not quite as bad as Trump's "the sky is green"-type nonsense but corrosive of public trust over time.
Sacha, in reply to
andin, in reply to
Amazing where money and being one-eyed(focus is the buzzword for that)can get you these days
Moz, in reply to
That's been my observation. The one company I've been at that introduced this had an all-staff meeting to explain it. When I suggested that we randomly draw names from a hat, or throw dice to generate employee numbers there was a distinct mumbling and shuffling before I was told the suggestion wouldn't work and they were going to "guess" who should be tested because that's what the drug company recommended. I suggested that as a gesture of good faith one of the five senior managers should be included in every round. Nope. My job was safe, I was just making them stand up at the staff meeting and make it clear that they were targeting specific people.
The rugby thing just smells like arse-covering to me. "be seen to do something".
Moz, in reply to
mark taslov, in reply to
Scales.
