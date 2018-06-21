I Am: An authentic autism family experience

Watching this week's episode of TVNZ's new I Am strand, I Am Living With Aspergers, the story of David RS Greer and his family, pushed a lot of buttons for me.
To be clear, neither of our ASD sons has ever had contact with the police or the justice system, and certainly not in the way David did – although I know the statistics and that possibility is never lost on me.
But we, too, were forced to withdraw our younger son from school, and to find a way to keep clear of truancy services. We too were blamed as parents. We too had to repeatedly face down ignorant people in the system. We too sometimes cowered, awaiting the next violent, inexplicable meltdown. We too got through the tough times by being a loving family.
And we too came to understand that what our son did came down to a single fact: his experience of the world was profoundly different to ours.
Like David, our son couldn't cope with the human noise of a crowded classroom. He was excused assembly because the singing was unbearable, and a couple of times he took steps to extend his blissful silence: the class would come back from assembly to discover that he'd locked them out and was smiling happily inside. From his point of view it was a rational, resourceful response. I rather admired him for it.
A psychologist in the progamme explained that David's childhood meltdowns seemed to appear so suddenly because they were always just below a threshold of constant stress and anxiety. I remember that: I'd touch my son's skin and it would be hot. Hour after hour, day after day, stimuli he couldn't cope with had him in constant fight or flight mode. Can you imagine living that way?
That seems a long time ago and things are better now. They do get better. And in large part, that was down to our son learning to manage himself and his immediate environment. He knows he'll have to engage more with the world eventually, although not quite how yet. We'll get there. But for now the child who could be so hard to live with is intelligent and courteous, and he has a rich life online.
We're both pleased at how well his new thing, collecting and precisely painting Warhammer figurines, is working out – especially that it's not screen-based. And his no-filter experience of the world always has its benefits. Could you play a video game on one monitor and watch a movie on the other, at the same time? He does it as a matter of course. (He's also very handy for telling us when our water filters need replacing and deciphering ambiguous sounds.)
So yes, I'd recommend watching I Am Living With Aspergers. Its rendering of an autism family experience is authentic, and I appreciated the details, like explaining that although it's not wrong or offensive to say "Aspergers", these days we generally talk about Autism Spectrum Disorder. I could have done without the wibble at the end about how we're all on the spectrum. It's true to some extent, but saying someone has multiple "quirks" instead of the one or two most of us do doesn't get near the profoundness of difference involved.
I think it's important to note that David Greer, who is highly intelligent and has learned to adapt his behaviour to social expectations, still has trouble keeping a job, in part because of stigma about who he is. Our older son, I am happy to say, recently began a job that for the first time, at age 27, feels like a real one. The difference in him, in his confidence and sense of identity, has been remarkable.
There's still a way to go. It feels like we've been parents a long time, and there's a way to go yet. We do get weary, and I still worry about the future, or feel like we've failed sometimes. But things do get better.
You can watch I Am Living with Aspergers here on TVNZ On Demand.
Hilary Stace,
Email Twitter
Thanks for this. This documentary seems to have had a largely positive response on Facebook from people with autism and families.
Of course the other side is is Ashley Peacock's situation - 40 and (still) locked up for much of the last 15 years, with long periods in seclusion - and with parents worn out from advocacy for him but powerless.
Wgtn • Since Jun 2008 • 3138 posts Report
Joshua Drummond,
I can. That was me as a kid, and also for a really big bit of my adult life. Learned a few coping strategies since then, but I still remember the surprise I felt only a couple of years ago when a professional confirmed that it’s not normal to feel like there’s a network of permanently live wires under your skin. And it’s only now that I have longer periods of time of not feeling like that that I can appreciate how savagely taxing it is to be that anxious all the time.
Since Nov 2006 • 119 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
I don't have your experience, but I've seen that. I think it has impacts in all kind of ways. You lay down memories differently under stress, for example.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Jason Kemp,
Email Web Twitter
Thanks for the heads-up will look out for this programme. The longer I stay on this planet the more interesting it gets. We are all extraordinary and being able to get more insight from a well shared view is a great thing.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 355 posts Report
Joshua Drummond, in reply to
I don't have ASD but I can definitely talk to the anxiety, and it can be weird all right. Really glad your boys are doing well, with jobs and such. I know people with ASD and/or severe anxiety who are doing way better than anyone ever expected, and have even outstripped their more neurotypical peers in a lot of ways. Like you say, it gets better.
Since Nov 2006 • 119 posts Report
Rich Lock,
That's awesome. I spent literal days at a time as a teen painting my Chaos Eldar army.
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
back in the mother countr… • Since Feb 2007 • 2721 posts Report
81stcolumn,
Email Web Twitter
I’m quite glad that the world has changed for the better with respect to Autism though it still has a way to go.
i) It does seem to be getting better for everyone as my brain ages.
ii) Given the lack of knowledge about this when I was growing up I feel really, really fucking lucky to have achieved in the way that I have. I sure as heck didn’t do this without a lot of patience and compassion on the way.
iii) I wish now that there was a way of communicating that I will always be different. The distinction between a developmental difference and an illness, is as you put it, profound. Being able to find solutions and ways round problems is not the same as getting better or being normal.
iv) The last ten years has seen improvement in so many ways, but it has brought with it a profound sense of regret, I wasn’t ready for that.
Nawthshaw • Since Nov 2006 • 788 posts Report
Sacha, in reply to
Web Twitter
Same. Those I have hurt before I understood why, life opportunities missed.
Ak • Since May 2008 • 19481 posts Report
Russell Brown, in reply to
Email Web Twitter
Not bad from a few pieces of grey plastic. The “dirt” on the base is also his work. He had to design, print and then cut out a template for the shoulder armour stripes. They still came out a little imperfect, but these are tiny figures.
Auckland • Since Nov 2006 • 22403 posts Report
Moz,
Web
Yeah, it's called "do you know where your father is", a game the whole family can play.
But on the original topic, it often feels awesome to come home and go into the shedroom/sleepout I built, close the door and just lie on my bed in the quiet and dark. That feeling makes the pain and annoyances of owning a house worthwhile. It's the first time I've ever really had a proper bedroom. One with at least insulation against both heat and sound, and where random idiots can't easily come and bother me.
Sydney, West Island • Since Nov 2006 • 1097 posts Report
Rich Lock, in reply to
Nice.
Now introduce him to Bolt Thrower.
back in the mother countr… • Since Feb 2007 • 2721 posts Report