If this was ever funny, it's not any more.

Two months ago, White Press Secretary in waiting Sean Spicer said in an interview that denying of access to out-of-favour media organisations – as President-elect Trump had done for much of his campaign – would take America from a democracy to a "dictatorship" were the government to do it. Last week, the White House, via Spicer, did it.
A cluster of leading news organisations – including The Guardian, CNN, The New York Times, Politico, The Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed – was excluded from an off-camera briefing which supplanted the usual televised daily press briefing. Reporters from Associated Press walked out after discovering that their colleagues had been banned.
This unprecedented move came in the wake of the accreditation of a kind of media organisation previously unseen at White House briefings. Among them are Right Side Broadcasting (which has commonly been referrred to as "Trump TV" in the past year). But most strikingly, Gateway Pundit has been accredited. If you don't know Gateway Pundit, you're lucky. Its founder, Jim Hoft, is notorious for embracing conspiracy theories so baseless and bizarre that even other wingnuts won't touch them. He is often consequently referred to as "the dumbest man on the internet". But he is reliably – actually, make that maniacally – pro-Trump.
As is the man Hoft has appointed as his White House correspondent: Lucian Wintrich, the Milo-style gay conservative behind "Twinks for Trump", who refers to the President as "daddy".
The intention is clear enough here: experienced political reporters have been having a field day with leaks from inside the dysfunctional Trump White House, and in calling the equally prodigious flow of claims the President and his spokespeople for the demonstrable falsehoods they are. Trump's senior, Steve Bannon, made it clear at CPAC last week that the press should be regarded as "the opposition party". Trump himself described the free press as "the enemy of the people". The last thing they want is to be held to account.
If this was ever funny, it's not any more. Lawrence Douglas was correct to write in The Guardian that the press ban is an attack on democracy itself, but his entreaty to Congressional Republicans – as morally and ethically empty a group as has ever been seated in the Houses – seems unduly hopeful.
The cap on all this came in Carole Cadwalladr's chilling Observer report Robert Mercer: the big data billionaire waging war on mainstream media, which looks at the way the same money has gone into Breitbart, Trump himself – and a sophisticated big data operation aimed at persuading people with without them even knowing they've been persuaded. By, essentially, creating the reality the people paying the bills wish to be perceived. And not only in America.
Sam Woolley of the Oxford Internet Institute’s computational propaganda institute tells me that one third of all traffic on Twitter before the EU referendum was automated “bots” – accounts that are programmed to look like people, to act like people, and to change the conversation, to make topics trend. And they were all for Leave. Before the US election, they were five-to-one in favour of Trump – many of them Russian. Last week they have been in action in the Stoke byelection – Russian bots, organised by who? – attacking Paul Nuttall.
Cadwalladr continues:
Later, when Trump picked up Mercer and Cambridge Analytica, the game changed again. “It’s all about the emotions. This is the big difference with what we did. They call it bio-psycho-social profiling. It takes your physical, mental and lifestyle attributes and works out how people work, how they react emotionally.”
Bio-psycho-social profiling, I read later, is one offensive in what is called “cognitive warfare”. Though there are many others: “recoding the mass consciousness to turn patriotism into collaborationism,” explains a Nato briefing document on countering Russian disinformation written by an SCL employee. “Time-sensitive professional use of media to propagate narratives,” says one US state department white paper. “Of particular importance to psyop personnel may be publicly and commercially available data from social media platforms.”
Yet another details the power of a “cognitive casualty” – a “moral shock” that “has a disabling effect on empathy and higher processes such as moral reasoning and critical thinking”. Something like immigration, perhaps. Or “fake news”. Or as it has now become: “FAKE news!!!!”
The isn't just some crazy conspiracy theory. Cadwalladr has spoken with people who have researched this area deeply and in detail. She's drawing on US and Nato documents. It's happening and it will continue to happen. And, because the internet is everywhere, this isn't just a matter of backing one team in a foreign football competition: wherever this happenes, it happens to us too.
Rob Stowell,
How do we respond? One thing that sticks out is the role of facebook and twitter. It's probably naive to expect them to police their own users - for bot accounts, or fake news. Yet they are virtual monopolies with great power. That's not a comfortable situation.
James Littlewood*,
What's eerie is that only - what - a matter of weeks ago, the term "fake news" was used by the MSM to describe what all the bad guys from Russian spies to Breitbart were doing to rack up support for Trump and throw shade on Clinton.
And now Trump's insane bullshit make the MSM look like corporate charities. Although I suppose in the case of the Guardian, that's not far from the truth.
andin,
It never was funny, its just some are very good at making jokes around it. Plenty of practice I guess. The fuckedupness really kicked off with Uncle Ronnie.
Its just weird how some USians look back with fondness at that time. I guess they all started building their echochambers about then
Ian Dalziel,
'Fake Reality' was never going to be far behind this new wave....
Russell Brown, in reply to
I'd love someone to do some forensics on how "fake news" got turned around. It was really slick and fast.
A phrase that had one clear meaning – consciously created and propagated false stories, distributed from bogus "news" sites to Facebook – was suddenly being used by Trumpers to describe any and all actual journalism that they didn't like. The phrase ceased to have any real meaning except to the dingbats who hurled it around, meaninglessly.
Rich of Observationz, in reply to
Teddy Roosevelt and William Randolph Hearst: "You furnish the pictures, I'll furnish the war"
Ian Dalziel,
herd it on the grapevine...
'fey gnus' for the bewilderedbeests?
;- )
Tom Semmens,
If we want to protect our democracy, we need to get our heads around the reality this is a declaration of war from Russia, and we need to teach Putin that war will come with a cost to Russia he can’t afford. Send all the weapons and money we can to the Chechens and every other rebel group in Russia, and let Putin know we won’t stop until he does.
James Littlewood*, in reply to
I still can't tell how much of all this is going ATP from their point of view, or whether it's just a bunch of dicks making the same kind of luck for themselves as a gang member in a sandpit.
Meanwhile, Jacinda. Yay!
DeepRed,
It's Muldoon's banning of Tom Scott, but on steroids and P.
Adam H,
So about a dozen years ago I started building an analysis shop to try and figure out why people did dumb things.
And as part of my research into "nudge", I became very conscious of how easy it was to make my brain misfire. I took the TV aerial off the roof, threw away the satellite dish and became very careful about my "use" of newspapers.
I have noticed that English appears to be clumsily but probably successfully using some Trump techniques - today he dropped in some baseless comment about drug testing... the other day it was half a billion dollars for more coppers (because crime must be, like, out of control man). I recall that such methods are especially effective on older brains.
I guess I'm saying the propaganda mechanisms aren't new. The depressing thing is that maybe we can just see them better now, like when I suddenly started noticing it.
My defence was to try and turn it off, because the cognitive dissonance can really mess with your head. But what we really need is a way to fight back. Sadly, that probably needs similar techniques, because challenging people on their misconceived notions has no effect...
I'm in if anyone has a suggestion...
Ian Dalziel, in reply to
See the fnord!
